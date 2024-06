Reformist, ultraconservative qualify for Iran runoff election (Ramin KHANIZADEH and Payam DOOST MOHAMADI, June 29, 2024, AFP)

Pezeshkian got more than 10,400,000 votes and Jalili, a former nuclear negotiator, has more than 9,400,000, said Mohsen Eslami, spokesman of Iran’s election authority. […]

Out of around 61 million eligible voters, some 24,500,000 voters headed to the polls, he added, with a turnout of around 40 percent — the lowest yet in the history of the Islamic republic.