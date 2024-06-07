Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

All Comedy is Conservative It's a RICO case

SUBLIME:

By Orrin Judd

“Letter From the Rikers Island Jail”

By “Donald J. Trump”

[As dictated to Steven F. Hayward]

[With apologies to Martin Luther King’s “Letter from the Birmingham Jail”]

Dear Losers and Haters:

While confined here in the Rikers Island Jail, I came across your recent Statement calling my past and present activities “extreme,” “reckless” and a “threat to democracy.” Always do I leap to point out what losers you all are! If I didn’t answer all of the attacks thrown my way, my secretaries and staff would have little to do, and Truth Social would go broke. But since you are all such complete haters I wouldn’t want to pass up the chance to remind everyone again. Sad!

Related Post

It's a RICO case

ORANGE IS THE NEW ORANGE:

It's a RICO case

STILL TIGHTENING:

All Comedy is Conservative

WE ALREADY HAVE THE DAY’S WIN ON TWITTER:

You Missed

Israel/Palestine

NOT YOUR FATHER’S ZIONISM:

Israel/Palestine

WELL OUT OF IT:

Music

FALLING FOREVER (profanity alert):

All Comedy is Conservative It's a RICO case

SUBLIME:

Copyright © All rights reserved | Blogus by Themeansar.