INFORMATION WANTS TO BE FREE:

In Defense of Plagiarism (Alex Tabarrok, March 23, 2024, Marginal Revolution)
If I use AI to help write this post, it’s not fraudulent because the primary purpose of this post is not, as it is with a student essay, to warrant the abilities of the author but rather to convey ideas to the reader. How those ideas came to be expressed in words is secondary and sometimes even irrelevant.
Indeed, using some else’s words and ideas is often how the world progresses.
And we should be preparing students to use AI in their jobs, not perform stunts on papers graded by other AI.