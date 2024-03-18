Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

Israel/Palestine

IT’S NOT ABOUT HAMAS:

By Orrin Judd

Allegations UNRWA collaborated with Hamas are ‘flat-out lies’: Van Hollen (MIRANDA NAZZARO, 3/17/24, The Hill)


Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) ripped into Israel’s allegations that the U.N.’s Palestinian refugee agency, commonly referred to as UNRWA, is a proxy for the Palestinian militant group Hamas, arguing the accusations are an attempt by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to eliminate the agency.

“There’s no doubt that the claim that Prime Minister Netanyahu and others are making, that somehow UNRWA is a proxy for Hamas, are just flat-out lies,” Van Hollen said Sunday in an interview on CBS News’s “Face the Nation.” “If you look at the person who’s in charge of operations on the ground for UNRWA, it’s about a 20-year U.S. Army veteran. You can be sure he’s not in cahoots with Hamas.”

Which was obvious from the beginning when Israel failed to offer any evidence.

Related Post

End of History Israel/Palestine

SLEEPING WITH THE ENEMY:

Israel/Palestine

THE REFORMATION ROLLS ON:

Israel/Palestine

RELEASE BARGHOUTTI, HONOR THE ELECTIONS, RECOGNIZE THE NATION:

You Missed

Energy

IT’LL NEVER FLY, ORVILLE:

Books Film/TV Intelligence?

OPEN SOURCE IT ALL:

Israel/Palestine

IT’S NOT ABOUT HAMAS:

End of History

“YOU’RE SOAKING IN IT”

Copyright © All rights reserved | Blogus by Themeansar.