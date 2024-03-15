Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

Film/TV

MAGA AND THE WORM (spoiler alert):

By Orrin Judd

Dune: Part Two and the Death of Freedom (JOSEPH HOLMES, MARCH 6, 2024, Religion & Liberty)

[I]t’s the subversive themes of Dune: Part Two that stick with you after the credits roll. Because while the film ends with a victorious Paul Atreides, the film’s protagonist, who avenges House Atreides against House Harkonnen, he is far from a heroic liberator, as he morphs into a despot himself, waging a holy war against the rest of the empire that will lead to tyranny and genocide just as his dreams predict. Fans of the original Dune novels know that this was always Frank Herbert’s intent, to warn against how easy it is to embrace the worship of a messianic political figure who becomes a worse tyrant than what you had before.

Related Post

Film/TV

PLUS PHIL HARTMAN’S GREATEST ROLE:

Film/TV

THE ENTIRETY OF MORALITY IS THE DENIAL OF THE SELF:

Conservative Thought Film/TV

THE CULTURE WARS ARE A ROUT:

You Missed

Film/TV

MAGA AND THE WORM (spoiler alert):

Music

THE CULTURE WARS ARE A ROUT:

Identitarianism Republican Liberty

LIBERTIES:

Conservative Thought W

RETURNING TO COMPASSIONATE CONSERVATISM:

Copyright © All rights reserved | Blogus by Themeansar.