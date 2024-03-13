Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

Health

ODD TO BE BEHIND EUROPE:

By Orrin Judd

The ban on puberty blockers was long overdue (Jo Bartosch, 13th March 2024, spiked)


NHS England has banned the use of puberty blockers to treat children struggling with their gender. Although the health service hasn’t quite admitted that it was wrong to prescribe these drugs in the first place, it has probably got about as close as the lawyers will let it. Yesterday, a spokesperson confirmed: ‘We have concluded that there is not enough evidence to support the safety or clinical effectiveness of puberty-suppressing hormones to make the treatment routinely available at this time.’

Related Post

Health

LIKE “LONG COVID”:

Health

ALL IN YOUR HEAD:

Health

THANKS, DARPA:

You Missed

Health

ODD TO BE BEHIND EUROPE:

All Comedy is Conservative

SUBLIME:

Anglospherics

GENIUS:

Health

LIKE “LONG COVID”:

Copyright © All rights reserved | Blogus by Themeansar.