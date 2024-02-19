Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

Religion

hIS LONELINESS WAS SINFUL:

By Orrin Judd

The Bible suggests even God gets lonely. Why don’t religious people talk more about it? (Dwight Lee Wolter, 1/18/24, RNS)

Yet rarely is loneliness mentioned explicitly in the Bible or in our churches. It is implied, but not declared. The often dire consequences of loneliness are seen, felt and heard but not acknowledged.

Did you ever wonder if Eve and Adam, after their banishment, were lonely for the Garden of Eden? I would have been. Were Eve and Adam lonely for their son, Abel, who was killed by his brother Cain? Was anyone on the ark, including Noah, lonely for home as they drifted on an endless sea of darkness and uncertainty? Was it out of loneliness that Jesus cried from the cross, “Why have you forsaken me?” I cannot imagine a lonelier place or a lonelier question on the lips of a lonelier person.

Related Post

Religion

WITCH HUNTS ARE A FUNCTION OF WITCHES:

Identitarianism Religion

YOU CAN’T BE BOTH CHRISTIAN AND IDENTITARIAN:

Immigration Religion

THERE IS NO “OTHER”:

You Missed

Religion

hIS LONELINESS WAS SINFUL:

Long War

THE LONG WAR:

Crucifixion

UNIFIED ON THE CROSS, BY SEPARATION:

End of History

THE INSULATION FROM IDEOLOGY:

Copyright © All rights reserved | Blogus by Themeansar.