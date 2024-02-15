Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

Dragon Has No Teeth

CAN’T HAVE A CLASH OF CIVILIZATIONS WHEN THERE IS ONLY ONE:

By Orrin Judd

China needs bold, open-door policies for economic resurgence (NIGEL GREEN, FEBRUARY 6, 2024, Asia Times)

The cumulative effect of three years of economic downturn, erasing a staggering US$7 trillion of value, demands a departure from the smaller measures.

It’s time for Beijing to adopt bolder, “open-door,” internationally minded, and transparent steps to reignite growth and restore confidence in the world’s second-largest economy.

At the core of Beijing’s revival strategy must be a commitment to openness and international collaboration.

China’s economic might has flourished through global engagement, and a renewed emphasis on an open-door policy will not only attract foreign investment but also facilitate the exchange of ideas and technologies.

There is no viable alternative to the End of History.

Related Post

Dragon Has No Teeth

SMAUG’S BLIGHT:

Dragon Has No Teeth

OTHER THAN THAT, HOW’S ABORTION WORKING OUT FOR YOU?:

Dragon Has No Teeth End of History

ILLIBERALISM DOESN’T WORK:

You Missed

Books

DIE A DECENT MAN:

Dragon Has No Teeth

CAN’T HAVE A CLASH OF CIVILIZATIONS WHEN THERE IS ONLY ONE:

Republican Liberty

REPUBLICAN rEPUBLICAN:

Uncategorized

STRAIGHT, NO CHASER:

Copyright © All rights reserved | Blogus by Themeansar.