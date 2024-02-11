Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

Cheeto Jesus Identitarianism

VLAD’S GIMP:

By Orrin Judd

Trump suggests he’d disregard NATO treaty, urge Russian attacks on allies (Marianne LeVine, February 10, 2024, Washington Post)


“One of the presidents of a big country stood up and said, ‘Well, sir, if we don’t pay and we’re attacked by Russia, will you protect us?,’” Trump said during a rally at Coastal Carolina University. “I said, ‘You didn’t pay. You’re delinquent.’ He said, ‘Yes, let’s say that happened.’ No, I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want.”

Related Post

Identitarianism

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY HATER:

Identitarianism

THE TRUE BELIEVERS ARE ALWAYS WITH US:

Identitarianism

THERE’S A REASON THEY’RE SO OBSESSED WITH MASCULINITY…:

You Missed

2024

MOVEON.ORG:

Cheeto Jesus Identitarianism

VLAD’S GIMP:

Conservative Thought Founding Long War

THE SOURCES OF THE lONG wAR:

Music

REFRACTING AND REFLECTING:

Copyright © All rights reserved | Blogus by Themeansar.