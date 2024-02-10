Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

Conservative Thought Film/TV

THE CULTURE WARS ARE A ROUT:

By Orrin Judd

A sharp satire perfect for Critic readers (Robert Hutton, 2/06/24, The Critic)

American Fiction sits alongside last year’s hit novel Yellowface as a satire of the publishing industry’s — and the reading public’s — fetishisation of particular minority experiences. “They want a black book,” Monk’s agent tells him after publishers reject an earlier manuscript. “They have one,” replies Monk. “I’m black, and it’s my book.”

The film is merciless on all its subjects, including Monk, who loathes his publisher and nurses a vicious grudge against a more successful rival in ways that I and all my fellow authors will insist under torture that we do not recognise.

Wright, utterly absorbing, gives us a man who is grumpy but tender, perceptive but idiotic, satirical but pompous, dignified but ridiculous. The funniest moments come from Monk’s frustration at the fawning reaction to the book — “White people think they want the truth, but they don’t,” Monk’s agent tells him. “They just want to be absolved.”

Related Post

Film/TV

THE ENTIRETY OF MORALITY IS THE DENIAL OF THE SELF:

Conservative Thought Immigration Lincoln

THE GRAND OLD PARTY:

Conservative Thought Family

DO AS WE ELITES DO, NOT AS WE SAY:

You Missed

Robotics/AI

CANARIES IN THE SILCON MINE:

Identitarianism

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY HATER:

Film/TV

THE ENTIRETY OF MORALITY IS THE DENIAL OF THE SELF:

Conservative Thought Film/TV

THE CULTURE WARS ARE A ROUT:

Copyright © All rights reserved | Blogus by Themeansar.