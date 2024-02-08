NEITHER OF THEM WILL BE ON THE BALLOT IN NOVEMBER:

Biden won’t be charged in classified docs case; special counsel cites instances of ‘poor memory’ (Ryan J. Reilly, Ken Dilanian and Megan Lebowitz, 2/08/24, NBC news)

Hur’s report included several shocking lines about Biden’s memory, which the report said “was significantly limited” during his 2023 interviews with the special counsel. Biden’s age and presentation would make it more difficult to convince a jury beyond a reasonable doubt that the now-81-year-old was guilty of willfully committing a crime.

“We have also considered that, at trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory,” it said. “Based on our direct interactions with and observations of him, he is someone for whom many jurors will want to identify reasonable doubt. It would be difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him — by then a former president well into his eighties — of a serious felony that requires a mental state of willfulness.”