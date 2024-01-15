Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

End of History MLK Day

THE W-SHAPED HOLE:

By Orrin Judd

What Conservatives Can Learn from MLK’s Economic Views: His support for left-wing views didn’t arise in a vacuum—and it was highly controversial among black pioneers, too. (Rachel Ferguson, Jan 15, 2024J, The Dispatch)

The conservative temperament is not naturally activist, which lends itself to too much lethargy about injustice—even when that injustice goes directly against one’s principled advocacy for private property and free exchange (as Jim Crow, red-lining, and urban renewal certainly did). They might also remind theological conservatives to turn inward and ask where one’s commitment to orthodoxy has veered into a gnostic, out-of-balance spiritualization of the Christian life.

More broadly, they should convince today’s conservatives to pause and take a breath between condemnations of the left to wonder why it has been able to suck all the air out of the room on racial questions. If you are not willing to step into the arena and offer your own solution, you can hardly complain that you lost the match.

REALIZING THE DREAM:

GET WOKE:

ILLIBERALISM DOESN’T WORK:

“THAT YE ALSO LOVE ONE ANOTHER”:

REALIZING THE DREAM:

WHAT PART OF ANTI-MAGA IS CONFUSING?:

THE FUTURE ALWAYS HAPPENS FASTER THAN YOU EXPECT IT TO:

