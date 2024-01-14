Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

Immigration Religion

THERE IS NO “OTHER”:

By Orrin Judd

Nathanael’s Epiphany (Malcolm Guite, January 13th, 2024, Imaginative Conservative)


The Gospel reading for this second Sunday of Epiphany (John 1:43-51) takes us to one of the most mysterious and beautiful moments in the New Testament. As the disciples begin to gather around Jesus, Philip finds Nathanael and says “We have found him of whom Moses in the Law, and the prophets did write, Jesus of Nazareth, the son of Joseph” (John 1:45) Nathanael’s unpromising response is ‘Can anything good come out of Nazareth?’ Nathanael is not alone in having this kind of bigoted and prejudiced attitude to ‘other’ places and people…

Related Post

Immigration Sovereignty

THE ELLIS ISLAND MODEL SUFFICES:

Immigration

OF COURSE, THERE IS NO MORAL CASE AGAINST:

Religion

THE RIDICULOUS SUBLIME:

You Missed

Identitarianism

YUP, THAT’S ANTI-WOKE IN A NUTSHELL:

2024

IT’S A CONSERVATIVE EPOCH:

Health

HYSTERIA IS NOT HEALTH CARE:

Immigration Religion

THERE IS NO “OTHER”:

Copyright © All rights reserved | Blogus by Themeansar.