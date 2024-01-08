Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

AMERICAN GENEROSITY:

By Orrin Judd

How Progressive is the U.S. Tax System? (Thomas Coleman & David A. Weisbach, November 20, 2023, University of Chicago Coase-Sandor Institute for Law & Economics Research Paper No. #991)

Notwithstanding some headline results to the contrary, all three datasets show that the tax system has become more progressive and more redistributive over the last several decades, with much of that change occurring in recent years. This increase in redistribution is driven primarily by an increase in transfers to households in the bottom half of the income distribution which is missed by a focus on the top 1%.

THE SOLUTION TO POVERTY IS WEALTH:

NOW MAKE IT 100%:

IT’S 2023; TAX CONSUMPTION:

EVERY MAN DIES ALONE:

CONSERVATISM CONSERVES LIBERALISM:

AMERICAN GENEROSITY:

NO ONE HAS IT HARDER THAN THEIR FATHER DID:

