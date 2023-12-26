Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

PUTTING AWAY CHILDISH THINGS (profanity alert):

By Orrin Judd

Nick Cave on Christ and the Devil (Freddie Sayers, Dec 25, 2023, UnHerd)

In the old days, with The Birthday Party, they were extremely energetic, extremely (I would say) violent, aggressive concerts done by a not-fully-formed person, who held the world in contempt as a sort of default. That was the energy of those concerts — and that has changed completely. Now I see the world in a completely different way, and see human beings in a completely different way. I see the brokenness of human beings, but also the unbelievable value of human beings. This is something that, back then, I could never have imagined I would have felt. I think it has something to do with becoming a more complete person, through a series of things that have happened to me through my life — things that have happened to us all, probably.

ZIGGY'S NOT WRONG:

BROTHER, CAN YOU SPARE A TAPE?:

THE CROOKED STRAIGHT:

DENYING THE FALL:

NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

THAT WAS EASY:

THE rIGHT HATES LIBERALISM BECAUSE IT WORKS:

