Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

Conservative Thought

THE OPPOSITE OF IDENTITY POLITICS:

By Orrin Judd

Keeping politics local (Jeffery Tyler Syck, 12/21/23, American Habits)

Each one of these elections proves that keeping political debate tethered to local issues is a winning strategy but such an approach to government is simply superior. The pressure to make every issue, every aspect of our lives, about national politics is an unhealthy disease. One that rots the true heart of every democracy – localism. True freedom flourishes in the institutions that stand between the individual and the national state. It is in these layers of civil society and regional government that draw humans out of their own lives and help us to forge vibrant communities in which civilization can flourish.

To put this all more simply, the most important political goal we are given is to ensure the dignity of everyday human existence. This means ensuring that fathers and sons can enjoy an afternoon fishing with one another; That mothers and daughters can bond over a good book together; That a local community can gather at a town festival or church and look passed their many differences to simply relish the company of others. All of this is threatened by making national politics, which does not organically touch upon our daily lives, so central to our existence.

Related Post

Conservative Thought

ONCE THEY GET HUMAN NATURE WRONG THEY’RE LOST:

Conservative Thought Film/TV

EVERYTHING GOOD:

Conservative Thought Republican Liberty

THE rIGHT HATES A FICTION:

You Missed

Identitarianism

DENYING THE FALL:

Uncategorized

NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

Energy

THAT WAS EASY:

End of History

THE rIGHT HATES LIBERALISM BECAUSE IT WORKS:

Copyright © All rights reserved | Blogus by Themeansar.