Ex-MI6 agent so worried by his Donald Trump discoveries he started working without pay (Kim Sengupta, Jan. 13th, 2017, The Independent)
Christopher Steele, the former MI6 agent who investigated Donald Trump's alleged Kremlin links, was so worried by what he was discovering that at the end he was working without pay, The Independent has learned.Mr Steele also decided to pass on information to both British and American intelligence officials after concluding that such material should not just be in the hands of political opponents of Mr Trump, who had hired his services, but was a matter of national security for both countries. [...]It is believed that a colleague of Mr Steele in Washington, Glenn Simpson, a former Wall Street Journal reporter who runs the firm Fusion GPS, felt the same way and, at the end also continued with the Trump case without being paid. [...]
[M]r Steele produced a memo, which went to the FBI, stating that Mr Trump's campaign team had agreed to a Russian request to dilute attention on Moscow's intervention in Ukraine. Four days later Mr Trump stated that he would recognise Moscow's annexation of Crimea. A month later officials involved in his campaign asked the Republican party's election platform to remove a pledge for military assistance to the Ukrainian government against separatist rebels in the east of the country.Mr Steele claimed that the Trump campaign was taking this path because it was aware that the Russians were hacking Democratic Party emails. No evidence of this has been made public, but the same day that Mr Trump spoke about Crimea he called on the Kremlin to hack Hillary Clinton's emails.By late July and early August MI6 was also receiving information about Mr Trump. By September, information to the FBI began to grow in volume: Mr Steele compiled a set of his memos into one document and passed it to his contacts at the FBI. But there seemed to be little progress in a proper inquiry into Mr Trump. The Bureau, instead, seemed to be devoting their resources in the pursuit of Hillary Clinton's email transgressions.The New York office, in particular, appeared to be on a crusade against Ms Clinton. Some of its agents had a long working relationship with Rudy Giuliani, by then a member of the Trump campaign, since his days as public prosecutor and then Mayor of the city.
The Faith of Barack Obama (The Economist, 1/16/17)
He appeared comfortable not merely with the theist generalities required by the country's civil religion but with some of the tough specifics of Christian theology. As is pointed out in a forthcoming book of essays* about world leaders and faith, George W. Bush did not mention the words "Jesus", "Christ" or "Saviour" once during the eight National Prayer Breakfasts at which he presided. Compare that with the credal language of President Obama at the Easter Prayer Breakfast of 2013, when he described Jesus of Nazareth as "our Saviour, who suffered and died [and] was resurrected, both fully God and also a man." [...]All that can be said with certainty is that there are politicians who speak about the things of God with a vulnerability and integrity that compels respect, and there are politicians who lack that gift. President Obama assuredly fell into the former category, just as certainly as his successor falls into the latter one. And as far as anyone can tell, it was not with any human audience in mind that Mr Obama penned a prayer that he left in the stones of Jerusalem's Western Wall:Lord -- Protect my family and me. Forgive me my sins, and help me guard against pride and despair. Give me the wisdom to do what is right and just. And make me an instrument of your will.These words would have remained between Mr Obama and his maker if they had not been recuperated and published in an Israeli newspaper.
In feud with John Lewis, Donald Trump attacked 'one of the most respected people in America' (Cleve R. Wootson Jr., January 15, 2016, Washington Post)
The Lewis-Trump fracas started Saturday, when Lewis told NBC's "Meet the Press" that he didn't see Trump as a legitimate president and wouldn't be attending the inauguration for the first time in 30 years.
...the estimable Mr. Lewis and the Constitution, first of all?
Obama's Unsung Bipartisan Legacy (Bill Scher, Jan. 16th, 2017, RCP)
The Recovery Act - the economic stimulus law that blunted the recession - only passed after Obama accepted the demand from three Senate Republicans to reduce the size of the package by about $100 billion, mostly by paring back spending proposals. The Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform bill also squeaked through the Senate with three Republican votes. Obama sealed the deal after making a key concession to newly elected Massachusetts Republican Sen. Scott Brown, scrapping an outright ban on commercial banks investing in high-risk funds in favor of allowing limited investments.In his second term, Obama withstood the civil libertarian outcry that followed the Edward Snowden leaks and shaped a bipartisan surveillance reform law - supported by more than three out of every four House Republicans -- that made some small concessions to privacy advocates without hindering the National Security Agency's core counter-terrorism work. [...]Finally, there are two particularly consequential acts of bipartisanship that are poorly understood. One is the 2010 tax cut deal.Obama was accused of capitulation when, after the 2010 midterms in which Republicans claimed the House, he agreed to extend George W. Bush's signature tax cut law, which was due to expire, for two more years. In exchange, Republicans accepted a temporary extension for long-term unemployment insurance and a one-year payroll tax cut. New York Times columnist Paul Krugman claimed it was a recipe to make the Bush tax cuts permanent: "if Democrats give in to the blackmailers now, they'll just face more demands in the future." Bernie Sanders famously seized the Senate floor for eight hours in a desperate attempt to derail the compromise. Then in his own presidential bid, he criticized Obama for trying to be "reasonable" with Republicans.But Obama wisely played the long game. He didn't have the votes to repeal the tax cuts in 2010, before or after the midterms (vulnerable Democrats on the ballot in 2010 were nervous about forcing the issue before Election Day). So he punted until the end of 2012 when, if he won re-election, he would regain the whip hand.And the agreement was critical to winning that re-election. The extension of tax cuts and unemployment benefits amounted to about $300 billion of additional economic stimulus. In 2012, GDP growth in the first and second quarters, the quarters that election modelers believe have the greatest impact on the presidential outcome, were a middling 2.0 and 1.3 percent, respectively. Without extra stimulus, the economy could have stalled out or tipped back into recession just before the election, destroying Obama's chances.Instead, Obama became first Democrat to win consecutive popular vote majorities since FDR. And his first order of business was to finish what he started two years prior.He dispatched Vice President Joe Biden to hash out an agreement with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (despite Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid's desire to hold out for more). The final deal, largely repealing the Bush tax cuts for the wealthy, created a tax code that the New York Times said could be "by some measures ... the most progressive in a generation." And nearly every Senate Republican, and one-third of House Republicans, voted for it.The other underappreciated bipartisan success is one that neither party likes to talk about: the across-the-board budget cuts known as "the sequester."
Neither Democrats nor Republicans have any real interest in acknowledging how Republican the Obama presidency was.The sequester happened as an outgrowth of a 2011 budget deal signed after House Republicans threatened to force an economically dangerous default on the national debt unless spending was deeply cut. Obama and then-Speaker John Boehner tried to work out a "grand bargain" - involving changes to entitlement programs and the tax code -- to resolve the impasse, but failed. The finger-pointing on both sides remains to this day.What was agreed upon was the "super-committee" - a bipartisan task force designed to come up with a deficit reduction plan worth $1.5 trillion over 10 years. Otherwise, the sequester would chop domestic and military spending equally to achieve a similar result. In other words, the deficit would be shrunk, either the easy way or the hard way.They did it the hard way. The super-committee was gridlocked. The sequester came down. And the budget was cut. While a subsequent 2013 budget deal somewhat loosened the sequester caps, the trajectory of the annual budget deficit is sharply down from the days of the stimulus: from 9.8 percent of the gross domestic product in 2009 to 3.2 percent in 2016. That's the exact number (after rounding down) Obama set in 2010 as his ultimate goal.Obama will take credit for the statistic, but he, like everyone else in Washington, ran as far from the sequester as possible. No one wanted to admit that both parties came together to design the mechanism for ham-fisted cuts that made so many constituencies squeal.
NASA spots 'coronal hole' creeping over the centre of the sun (Rob Waugh, January 13, 2017, Yahoo)
A huge black hole which looks alarmingly like it's splitting the sun in half was captured by a NASA sun-watching satellite this week. [...]NASA says, 'Coronal holes are low-density regions of the sun's atmosphere, known as the corona. Because they contain little solar material, they have lower temperatures and thus appear much darker than their surroundings.
Maybe burgeoning solar power is using up the sun too fast!
Trump's Big Health Care Promise: "Insurance For Everybody" (Reuters, Jan. 16th, 2017)
"It's very much formulated down to the final strokes. We haven't put it in quite yet but we're going to be doing it soon," Trump told the Post, adding he was waiting for his nominee for health and human services secretary, Tom Price, to be confirmed.The plan, he said, would include "lower numbers, much lower deductibles," without elaborating."We're going to have insurance for everybody," Trump said. "There was a philosophy in some circles that if you can't pay for it, you don't get it. That's not going to happen with us."
The strokes will mostly be among those who expected Obamacare to be repealed instead of massively expanded....
Mogherini says EU will stand by Iran nuclear accord (Reuters, 1/16/17)
EU foreign affairs head Federica Mogherini on Monday insisted the bloc will stand by the Iran nuclear accord, bluntly condemned by US President-elect Donald Trump, because it serves Europe's security needs.
Dozens reported dead as Syrian army fights Islamic State (Reuters, 1/16/17)
Fighting between Islamic State and the Syrian army has killed dozens since Saturday in Deir al-Zor, where the militant group has launched an assault to capture a government enclave in the city, a monitoring group reported.
Swan Song from a "Reluctant" Hawk (Gene Healy, Jan. 10th, 2017, Cato)
American presidents don't choose their wars; wars choose them.[2]008's "peace candidate" will leave office as the first two-term president in American history to have been at war every day of his presidency, having dropped over 25,000 bombs on seven countries in 2016 alone.Given that record, it seems unlikely that Obama will use his Farewell Address to warn against excessive foreign entanglements or the dangers of the military-industrial complex. But you never know: our 44th president has never lacked chutzpah. In a speech to US troops last month, he denounced the "false promise" that "we can eliminate terrorism by dropping more bombs," and piously proclaimed that "democracies should not operate in a state of permanently authorized war."An audacious statement--given that it is Obama himself who's made perpetual warfare the new normal, and the president the ultimate "decider" in matters of war and peace. Where George W. Bush secured congressional authorization for the two major wars he fought, Obama has launched two undeclared wars (in Libya and against ISIS), ordered 10 times as many drone strikes as his predecessor, and this summer bombed six different countries just over Labor Day weekend. And it is Obama who is largely responsible for warping the 2001 Authorization for the Use of Military Force--passed three days after 9/11 to target Al Qaeda and the Taliban--into an enabling act for endless war, anywhere in the world.Through it all, Obama has maintained the pose of a "reluctant warrior," repeatedly lecturing the country about the dangers of an imperial presidency while forging new frontiers in the expansion of executive power. "Unless we discipline our thinking, our definitions, our actions," he chided in May 2013, "we may be drawn into more wars we don't need to fight, or continue to grant Presidents unbound powers." In the same speech, Obama even had the gall to quote James Madison's admonition that "no nation could preserve its freedom in the midst of continual warfare."Two weeks after Obama invoked Madison's warning, the public got new evidence of its continued relevance. June 2013 brought the first of a series of revelations about secret dragnet data-collection programs that targeted Americans in the name of protecting them from terrorism.
Words to ponder from the first Republican president, who helped fend off the original Know-Nothings. Also appropriate for MLK Jr Day. pic.twitter.com/u3Rs26mpEN— Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) January 16, 2017
How the Dallas Cowboys blew it (Chris Chase, Jan. 15th, 2017, Fox)
Of course, they should have been trying to win the game outright, instead of playing for a tie, anyway.Late in the game, with Dallas trailing by three, Dak Prescott hit Jason Witten for an 11-yard gain to set up first-and-10 at the Green Bay 40 with 49 seconds left and the Cowboys holding one timeout. They had enough time and downs to do what they wanted. But when Prescott took the first-down snap, he spiked the ball to stop the clock. The ripple effect was subtle but undeniable.You kill the clock when there's no other option. You don't kill the clock when you have plenty of time to run plays and downs are your most precious commodity. Yet the Cowboys -- down three and in field-goal range -- wasted one of their three offensive downs because they didn't want to take a few more seconds to call a play. They killed a clock that wasn't close to killing them. It had a multi-pronged effect:1. Dallas would only have two plays to make a first down because, barring a sack, it would have to attempt the game-tying field goal on fourth down. When you have first down why do you intentionally make it second?2. The spike cut down the chances of an Ezekiel Elliott run on the next two plays. A handoff to Zeke should have been called on first down, and if his 5.7-yards per carry were any indication that could have put Dallas in a position to run any number of plays on second or third. Instead, Elliott didn't get the ball again and Dallas had to kick. Elliott getting only 22 carries against a Packers defense unable to stop him was practically criminal. If he'd had 30, that defense might have collapsed unto itself. Instead, the Cowboys passed eight more times than they ran, a situation brought on by the deficit but exacerbated by a lack of guts and imagination. Prescott was great, Dez Bryant played one of his best games, and the Packers corners couldn't hang. But Zeke was the force behind all of it. Once the ball was taken out of his hands, Green Bay's defense stiffened.3. And then there was the ultimately crippling effect. When a team's down in a game it's easy to say it should do this or that with the clock. Don't score too early! Let some time run off! (Don't spike it!) But that's hindsight stuff. In the moment, you have to worry about getting your points. Since the Cowboys' worry was in stopping the clock with 49 seconds left, when the second- and third-down plays both stopped the clock there was still 35 seconds left after Dan Bailey kicked his game-tying field goal.
Former defense leaders take aim at Bennett's annexation plan (JUDAH ARI GROSS January 15, 2017, Times of Israel)
Former high-ranking security officials called out Education Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday for championing the annexation of portions of the West Bank, a move they said would put Israel on a course to lose its Jewish and democratic character.The officers were members of a group known as Commanders for Israel's Security, which is made up of approximately 200 former top officials from the country's security services and is dedicated to advancing the two-state solution.That cause is now under attack as "Bennett and his friends are leading us to the annexation [of the West Bank]," fomer Israel Police chief Asaf Hefetz told reporters at a press conference in Tel Aviv on Sunday evening.Hefetz was joined by the group's chairman, Maj. Gen. (res.) Amnon Reshef, a respected former commander of the IDF Armored Corps; former Mossad director Shabtai Shavit; former head of IDF Central Command Maj. Gen. (res.) Gadi Shamni; former deputy head of the National Security Council Yisraela Oron; and former head of the NSC Dani Arditi.Bennett, leader of the religious Jewish Home party, has called for an annexation of large swaths of the West Bank, particularly Area C, where Israel maintains full control. He plans to put forward a law to extend sovereignty over the Jerusalem-area settlement of Ma'ale Adumim later this month."We shouldn't annex the West Bank and its 2.5 million Palestinians. We must preserve Israel as a democracy and a state for the Jewish people," Reshef said.
Why Europe became a baby (John Lloyd, 1/15/17, Reuters)
For most of the post-war period, the states of Europe, both the majority within the European Union and the few which have remained outside, have been covered by a security umbrella held over our heads by the United States. Earlier this week, a U.S. armoured brigade disembarked in the northern German port of Bremerhaven: it will base itself in Poland, and spread out eastwards next month to the Baltics, Romania and Bulgaria. The tiny Baltic states - Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania - border Russia; the coasts of Romania and Bulgaria are on the Black Sea, which Russia controls."Let me be clear," said U.S. Air Force Lieutenant General Tim Ray, deputy commander of the U.S. European Command, as the tanks clanked on to Bremerhaven's streets. "This is one part of our efforts to deter Russian aggression, ensure the territorial integrity of our allies and maintain a Europe that is whole, free, prosperous, and at peace". For decades, Europe's instinct has been to send for the U.S. cavalry, once threatened. And the U.S. instinct has been to send them: it has, said General Ray, a "rock solid commitment to Europe".The United States, at first reluctantly, has since the 1940s taken on the responsibilities of a hegemonic power with increasing enthusiasm: nowhere has that posture been more "'rock solid"' than in Europe. The Europeans have done their part - most (not all) are members of NATO, and contribute to its force levels. But most - including the major states of France, Germany and Italy - pay less than the agreed 2 percent of GDP on defense: the United States put in $650 billion in 2015, 3.61 percent of GDP. The Europeans are not free riders, but they are easy riders. The ride has suddenly become rougher.Europe, with Britain (2.21 percent of GDP spent on defense in 2015) as a partial exception, developed a worldview in keeping with its modest defense spending.
It wasn't just taking over their national security from but also funding their social security, but they aren't infants; they're elderly and infirm.
From Rationalism to Ressentiment : a review of Age of Anger: A History of the Present By Pankaj Mishra (John Gray, LITERARY REVIEW)
The Economist welcomed a new era in history in 1992, when, one year after the Soviet Union was formally dissolved, it assured its readers that there was 'no serious alternative to free-market capitalism as the way to organise economic life'. Whether history was unfolding via enlightened despotism, proletarian revolution or the inexorable spread of market forces, there could be no doubt that it was propelled by an inner logic.Mishra's richly learned and usefully subversive book presents a different and more accurate view. Growing up in semi-rural India in a family that in some ways belonged in 'a pre-modern world of myth, religion and custom', his earliest readings were in Hindu classical literature and Buddhist philosophy. His way of thinking, he tells us, has been shaped by Western influences - though not those of Anglo-American liberalism. Describing himself as 'a step-child of the West', he is fascinated by countries and writers riven by struggles about what it means to be modern: 'I find myself drawn most to German, Italian, Eastern European and Russian writers and thinkers.'In a wide-ranging and absorbing survey, he uncovers some unexpected and intriguing crossovers between 'western' and 'eastern' thinking:Maxim Gorky, the Bolshevik, Muhammad Iqbal, the poet-advocate of 'pure' Islam, Martin Buber, the exponent of the 'New Jew', and Lu Xun, the campaigner for a 'New Life' in China, as well as D'Annunzio, were all devotees of Nietzsche. Asian anti-imperialists and American robber barons borrowed equally eagerly from the nineteenth-century polymath Herbert Spencer, the first truly global thinker - who, after reading Darwin, coined the term 'survival of the fittest'. Hitler revered Atatürk (literally, 'the father of the Turks') as his guru; Lenin and Gramsci were keen on Taylorism, or 'Americanism'; American New Dealers later borrowed from Mussolini's 'corporatism'.As Mishra notes, it was Nietzsche, more than any other thinker, who inspired these exercises in cultural appropriation. Age of Anger reinterprets modern intellectual history 'from the age of Rousseau to our own age of anger' using the German philosopher's idea of ressentiment. Nietzsche deployed the term to capture the mood of envy and hatred that he believed fuelled the 'slave revolt in morality', in which the 'master-morality' of classical European antiquity was overturned by Judaeo-Christian values. An essential part of ressentiment is that those who are possessed by it define themselves in relation to others they cannot help feeling are superior. Mishra finds this same ambivalence in the traumatic encounter of non-Western cultures with the power of the West.Driven by 'an amalgam of self-admiration and self-contempt', intellectual and political leaders in Russia, China, India, Africa and the Islamic world responded to the incursions of imperialism by attempting to transform their societies along Western lines. Rejecting traditional elites and values, they imbibed Western ideologies, such as Marxism and Social Darwinism. By emulating the West, they hoped to defeat it. Instead, they have succumbed to the West's pathologies and disorder. Summarising his central thesis midway through the book, Mishra writes, 'The key to man's behaviour lies not in any clash of opposed civilizations, but, on the contrary, in irresistible mimetic desire: the logic of fascination, emulation and righteous self-assertion that binds the rivals inseparably. It lies in ressentiment, the tormented mirror games in which the West as well as its ostensible enemies and indeed all inhabitants of the modern world are trapped.'This is not the first time Nietzsche's idea of ressentiment has been used to illuminate the differences between Eastern and Western cultures. Max Weber used it in his writings on the sociology of religion, arguing that Christianity was a world-changing faith whereas Hinduism and Buddhism tended towards fatalistic acceptance and withdrawal from history. Mishra's originality lies in using the idea to interpret the clash between East and West. The conflict has been dialectical, he suggests - for non-Western societies, a process of mimicry based on self-division. Anti-colonial writers and movements internalised Western values and ways of thinking, even as they despised and rebelled against them. Aiming to resist or destroy the West, they ended up parodying it.
...is that there were two Wests to choose from : the Anglosphere, with its skepticism and capitalist protestant democracy; and, the Continental, with its Rationalism and resulting Darwinism, Marxism, etc. The bifurcation between those who chose the former and those who chose the latter was drastic. 1992 marked the point where the Long War was won and it stopped being possible to pretend both were viable options for arranging human affairs.
Cutting Cash Would Be a Boon for the World's Poor, Rogoff Says (Peter Levring, January 15, 2017, Bloomberg)
The world's poor stand to be among the "biggest beneficiaries" of the changes that would follow should cash become almost obsolete, according to Kenneth Rogoff, a Harvard economy professor and the author of "The Curse of Cash." Benefits include less crime and a reduction in the kind of off-the-books labor that hurts society's weakest members.But weaning societies off cash requires the right infrastructure, and here there's inspiration to be found in Scandinavia, a region that Rogoff says is at "the cutting edge" of the cashless experiment. The Nordic nations all rank among the least corrupt and most transparent in the world. Cash accounts for less than 5 percent of the money in circulation, making them the least cash-reliant group of countries on the planet."If you do financial inclusion the way you've done it in Denmark for example, where you give everyone free debit cards, it would help a lot of problems," Rogoff said in an interview in Copenhagen on Thursday, after speaking at a Skagen Funds conference. "I think the poor would be among the biggest beneficiaries."Rogoff, who has also worked as an adviser to the Swedish central bank, says he's picked up "a lot of nuances and ideas" on how near cashlessness works from visiting the Nordic countries. The region, which pioneered negative interest rates and boasts the world's highest income equality levels, provided some of the inspiration for Rogoff's ideas on how societies might function with hardly any paper money, he said.Dodging the tax man is virtually impossible in the Nordic region, and digitization is fairly ubiquitous. Some places, such as Sweden's Abba museum, have stopped accepting cash altogether.
How Can Government Help Boost Productivity? (Oren Cass, 1/30/17, National Review Online)
Well W and the UR deserve credit for preventing a Depression, they did keep the recession from biting deeply enough to clear out bloated payrolls. It was like putting out a forest ire before it had a chance to clear out all the deadwood and trigger a full regeneration.Are unemployed workers a good thing? The math of productivity says yes: Every time a worker with below-average output per hour exits the work force, economy-wide output per hour increases. Ban low-wage work entirely and "productivity" would skyrocket. So would prices. Total output and standards of living, especially for lower-income households, would fall.Perhaps that seems a reductio ad absurdum, undermining a sound principle by taking it to a logical extreme -- except that, in his case for a national productivity strategy, Rob Atkinson embraces it: "The former CEO of McDonald's reported that, in response to the possibility that the minimum wage will be raised to $15 an hour, McDonald's began accelerating its deployment of self-serve kiosks and other automation technologies," he writes. "Wonderful! Fewer low-wage jobs."Is that "wonderful"? McDonald's can now serve the same number of customers with fewer hours of human labor. Perhaps the restaurant will replace four or five cashiers with a single IT technician and some expensive equipment. In the standard economic formulation, we have achieved "productivity growth."
People Really, REALLY Hate Philadelphia's New Soda Tax (Brad Tuttle, 1/09/17, Money)
A Philadelphia Inquirer infographic showed exactly how the tax is impacting the price of a wide range of beverages. A 16-ounce Monster Energy drink listed at $2 goes up to $2.24 due to the sugared-beverage tax. A 64-ounce jug of V8 Splash Carrot Orange Juice listed at $2.39 goes up to $3.35. A 20-ounce bottle of Coke Zero--which contains no sugar, but gets affected anyway because diet sodas are also hit with the tax--that used to cost $1.99 is now $2.29.Because the tax is applied on a per-ounce basis, the price increase on larger items is particularly steep. A 32-ounce Gatorade formerly priced at $1 rises to $1.48 after the new tax is applied. A 128-ounce iced tea listed at $2.50 shoots up to $4.42. And all of that doesn't include normal sales tax of 8%, which also pumps up the final bill.The list of what is and isn't taxed can be confusing. Basically, all sodas and energy drinks (including diet and sugar-free) are hit with the new tax, as are fruit juices that are less than 50% juice, plus any sports drink, tea, or coffee drink that contains sugar or artificial sweeteners. Plain old bottled water and fruit juices that are more than 50% pure juice are exempt--but products such as Vitamin Water and almond milk, which have sweeteners, are taxed just like Mountain Dew or Dr. Pepper.The Tax Foundation noted that as a result of the new tax, beer can now be cheaper than soda or energy drinks in Philadelphia. The sugared-beverage tax is 24 times higher than the tax applied to beer sales--and after all taxes are added in, a 12-pack of Propel energy drink costs more than a 12-pack of Icehouse beer. "Before sales taxes, 12 Propels is $5.99 plus $3.04 in soda taxes for a total of $9.03 (and that's when it's on sale for $1 less than the $6.99 standard). The 12 Icehouses are $7.99, beer tax included," the Tax Foundation explained. [...]Many others have said that they'd cut back on soda purchases altogether--which, after all, is partly what motivated the law in the first place. The new tax was sold as an easy way to raise $91 million annually for city schools and public spaces. But Philadelphia also became the first major city to pass such a tax because proponents hoped to improve the health of citizens. Studies show that nearly 70% of kids are overweight or obese in North Philly, and the city as a whole has the second-highest rate of obesity among the country's biggest metropolitan areas.
Raise alcohol taxes.
A Big Test for Big Batteries (Diane Cardwell and Clifford Krauss, Jan. 14th, 2017, NY Times)
Utilities have been studying batteries nationwide. But none have moved ahead with the gusto of those in Southern California.This idea has far-reaching potential. But the challenge of storing electricity has vexed engineers, researchers, policy makers and entrepreneurs for centuries. Even as countless technologies have raced ahead, batteries haven't yet fulfilled their promise.And the most powerful new designs come with their own risks, such as fire or explosion if poorly made or maintained. It's the same problem that forced Samsung to recall 2.5 million Galaxy Note 7 smartphones in September because of fire risk.After racing for months, engineers here in California have brought three energy-storage sites close to completion to begin serving the Southern California electric grid within the next month. They are made up of thousands of oversize versions of the lithium-ion batteries now widely used in smartphones, laptop computers and other digital devices.One of the installations, at a San Diego Gas & Electric operations center surrounded by industrial parks in Escondido, Calif., 30 miles north of San Diego, will be the largest of its kind in the world, developers say. It represents the most crucial test yet of an energy-storage technology that many experts see as fundamental to a clean-energy future.Here, about 130 miles southeast of Aliso Canyon, the site of the immense gas leak in 2015 -- the global-warming equivalent of operating about 1.7 million cars over the course of a year -- 19,000 battery modules the size of a kitchen drawer are being wired together in racks. They will operate out of two dozen beige, 640-square-foot trailers.Made by Samsung, the batteries are meant to store enough energy to serve as a backup in cases of fuel shortages. They are also designed to absorb low-cost energy, particularly solar power, during the day and feed it back to the grid after dusk. They in effect can fill in for the decades-old gas-fired plants that might lack the fuel to fully operate because of the disastrous leak."California is giving batteries the opportunity to show what they can do," said Andrés Gluski, chief executive of AES, which is installing the storage systems.
Labour in chaos : Emily Thornberry says party will not 'die in a ditch' over freedom of movement (Laura Hughes, 15 JANUARY 2017, The Telegraph)
They need to look at the exit polls, not the Electoral College.Labour's freedom of movement position was in chaos again on Sunday as the shadow foreign secretary said the party will not "die in a ditch" over the policy.Emily Thornberry made the comments just minutes after Jeremy Corbyn refused to accept that levels of EU migration to Britain were too high.The party's position was in disarray last week after Mr Corbyn indicated on Monday that he was prepared to address the concerns of voters by announcing that his party favoured "reasonably managed migration".
Mind the closing doors: echoes of Thatcher in UK railway battle (Michael Holden, 1/15/17, Reuters)
For a labor dispute on a railway with just 4,000 employees, the costs have been colossal. Hundreds of thousands of people are regularly affected. A university study last month estimated the dispute had so far cost the economy 300 million pounds.Officially, the argument is over a seemingly small issue: who should open and close train doors. That task now sometimes falls to conductors who ride in train carriages; Southern says train drivers can do it themselves.The unions say that would be dangerous. Management says it is the practice on other lines and deemed safe by regulators. It would mean trains could sometimes run without a guard on board, although the company says it has no plans to reduce staff and will keep "supervisors" on trains to help passengers.Despite the narrow issue, both sides accuse their opponents of having far bigger aims, turning it into the most consequential industrial action in Britain for decades.Members of the ruling Conservative party say militant unions are deliberately fomenting commuter chaos for political reasons. Unions and the opposition Labour Party say the government is prolonging the feud to break the back of the labor movement.And it could get worse. Unions are threatening more strikes against other railways. Conservative politicians are calling for changes to laws to make such strikes more difficult, or even ban them, a step which would be seen as a broad attack on labor.Already the worst industrial dispute on Britain's railways since privatization, it lends Prime Minister Theresa May's new tenure an echo of the era of her hero Margaret Thatcher, who transformed and polarized Britain by crushing its coal miners.Since Thatcher left office in 1990, Britain has experienced nearly three decades of labor peace, with only a fraction of the thousands of days per year lost to strikes that were typical from the 1950s through the 1980s. tmsnrt.rs/2iA784kThe left bemoans the loss of union power. The right considers it a triumph, now under threat from union militants.
They won't have drivers or conductors in short order.
Crickets Make Leap in Demand as a Protein (Lisa Rathke, 1/15/17, Associated Press)
Williston, Vt. -- At Tomorrow's Harvest farm, you won't find acres of land on which animals graze, or rows of corn, or bales of hay. Just stacks of boxes in a basement and the summery song of thousands of chirping crickets.It's one of a growing number of operations raising crickets for human consumption that these farmers say is more ecologically sound than meat but acknowledge is sure to bug some people out.Once consumers get beyond the ick factor, they say, there are a lot of benefits to consuming bugs."We don't need everybody to eat insects," said Robert Nathan Allen, founder and director of Little Herds, an educational nonprofit in Austin, Texas, that promotes the use of insects for human food and animal feed. "The point we really like to highlight with the education is that if only a small percent of people add this to their diet, there's a huge environmental impact."Cricket fans say if only 1 percent of the U.S. population substituted even just 1 percent of their meat consumption with insects, millions of gallons of water in drinking and irrigation would be saved, along with thousands of metric tons of greenhouse-gas emissions from machinery and animals.
SPECIAL REPORT: The Military Loves the Obama Doctrine. Can It Survive Trump? (KEVIN BARON, EXECUTIVE EDITOR, DEFENSE ONE)
Not only have we won the war on the Salafi on the cheap but all the locals have been forced to take ownership as every contradiction has been forced.[T]oday's war in Iraq is a far cry from the mammoth effort of a decade ago. Gone are the hundreds of thousands of American troops and contractors occupying hundreds of sprawling bases and outposts across the country. Gone is the Bush administration's total war and total occupation of a country. In its place is the Obama Doctrine.What's that? In his 2008 campaign, Barack Obama pledged to keep American troops out of unnecessary fighting while helping local populations defend and govern themselves. In short, it was his reaction to the Iraq War and over-extending America in the Middle East, explained Jeff Goldberg in his blockbuster article in Defense One's sister publication, The Atlantic, after spending hours with the commander in chief. "Obama generally does not believe a president should place American soldiers at great risk in order to prevent humanitarian disasters, unless those disasters pose a direct security threat to the United States," he said.But ISIS' rise in Iraq and Syria has confronted this vision with shocking reality. The unmitigated slaughter of Syrian civilians has provoked heavy, if not quite universal, condemnation of Obama's and other Western governments. It angered an American electorate tired of wars in the Middle East but increasingly fearful of Islamic extremist terrorism reaching Europe and America. And it fueled perceptions that Obama was keeping the mighty American military on the sidelines, instead of just taking out what looked like nothing more than a savage band of pickup-driving psychopathic murderers. (One 2016 frustrated presidential candidate made the ridiculous suggestion of "carpet-bombing" Iraq.) Obama and U.S. generals have vowed to "destroy ISIS" -- but he will this week be replaced in office by a candidate who said he could do it more quickly.But what does the military want? In dozens of interviews with U.S. officials and coalition military commanders -- from the White House to America's war room in Tampa, the command in Baghdad, forward control centers and training grounds in Kurdistan, defense minister meetings in Paris, and NATO headquarters in Brussels -- one thing was clear and consistent. On the whole, America's military leaders do not want to be here any longer than they must. It also is clear that they wanted to "accelerate" the campaign against ISIS, as Obama has been doing already for more than a year with success, but they do not want America to own this fight. They do want Iraqis to fight and a functioning Iraqi government to take control when the Islamic State is gone. They don't want to defeat ISIS only to become an occupying force of sitting ducks.What they want is what Obama wants: patience. It's a word I hear over and over, talking with special operators tasked to train local forces to fight terrorism and with the faraway policy makers they support. Like the outgoing president, they believe an enduring effort and a long view are key to winning the conflicts in the Middle East and halting the spread of global terrorism. But will Trump have the same patience as Obama? Will Trump have the same patience as his generals?
Donald Trump to hold summit with Vladimir Putin 'within weeks' - reports (Alexandra Topping, Jan. 15th, 2017, The Guardian)
So he won't listen to his own security departments and neither the Israelis nor Brits think he can be trusted.Donald Trump's first foreign trip is to be a summit with the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, in Iceland, according to reports.[T]he news is unlikely to be welcomed by senior figures in the British government, who fear a deepening relationship between the US and Russia under Trump risks leaving Britain out in the cold. It is understood Downing Street expects Theresa May to visit Trump at the White House in the second half of February.Britain has called for sanctions against Moscow over Putin's aggression in Ukraine and Syria. It is understood that British intelligence has sought reassurance from the CIA that British agents in Russia will be protected when intelligence is shared, the Times reported.A British intelligence source with extensive transatlantic experience said US spies had labelled Trump and his advisers' links to the Kremlin "problematic". "Until we have established whether Trump and senior members of his team can be trusted, we're going to hold back," the source told the Times. "Putting it bluntly, we can't risk betraying sources and methods to the Russians."
U.S. insurers get inside cars, mouths, grocery carts in profit search (Suzanne Barlyn, 1/15/17, reuters)
Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.The scheme, devised by Beam Technologies Inc, is just one of the latest uses of technology by insurers hungry for more real-time information on their customers that they say lets them assess risk more accurately and set rates accordingly.In theory, everybody wins, as policyholders adopt better habits and insurance companies save money on claims.
Economists Who Advised Presidents From Both Parties Find Common Ground (Josh Zumbrun, 1/14/17, WSJ)
The economists broadly agreed that a simpler tax code could boost the economy. Mr. Trump has indicated, in general terms, a desire to simplify the tax code and to address the plight of workers with less education.The economists also cited a number of potential pitfalls. One is that specific policies have been described only in broad brush strokes by the incoming Trump administration. By contrast, Mr. Hubbard recalled that when George W. Bush took office, "every jitter and jot of what President Bush wanted to do, proposals and budgets, had been worked out." For now, many are just guessing about what Mr. Trump might do. "Obviously, policy is more than a tweet, and you can't make policy by calling out individual companies," Mr. Hubbard said.The panel was also unified in fretting about a reversal in the U.S.'s role in global trade."In the last 15 years, a billion people came out of poverty by World Bank measures," Mr. Taylor said. "We don't want to forget the great benefits of moving toward markets, trade; it's generally been very beneficial and we shouldn't forget that."
An Uncertain Trumpet (THOMAS DONNELLY and GARY SCHMITT, 1/02/17, Weekly Standard)
[T]he choice of South Carolina congressman Mick Mulvaney to run the Office of Management and Budget sours the apparently rosy scenario. Mulvaney has been among the most dedicated budget-cutters of the 2010 "Freedom Caucus" class of Republicans, willing to make common cause with far-left Democrats such as Barney Frank in offering anti-defense-spending amendments. His particular bêtes noires are the supplemental appropriations, known as "overseas contingency operations" (OCO) funds, that pay for the annual costs of fighting multiple wars. Yet as defense needs have become desperate, even the Obama administration has embraced this backdoor way of financing national security. To Mulvaney, this OCO approach is nothing but a "slush fund," one that "it's past time to do away with."Trump, too, seems to believe the Pentagon is polluted by waste, fraud, and abuse, at least if his tweets about the costs of the F-35 or the program to replace Air Force One mean anything. Also, the Trump transition team is said to be a-twitter over a recent Washington Post story alleging a "cover-up" of a report recommending management reforms for the Defense Department.
Opposition MK slams Netanyahu: 'First mafia PM of Israel' (TAMAR PILEGGI AND TIMES OF ISRAEL STAFF January 14, 2017)
Zionist Union MK Stav Shaffir took to social media on Saturday to declare Netanyahu "the first mafia prime minister of Israel.""Netanyahu is grasping to stay in power out of a desire for power and the luxuries that it brings, and not out of a desire to do good for the country," Shaffir wrote in a Facebook post.Later, speaking on Israel Radio, she called for the attorney general to release the tapes. "We deserve to hear the full recordings, so we know how the prime minister runs the country."At a Saturday cultural event in Rishon Lezion, Yesh Atid MK Yael German also took Netanyahu to task over the second investigation, which involves allegations the prime minister and his wife accepted lucrative gifts from a number of businessmen, most notably Hollywood film producer Arnon Milchan.She rejected Netanyahu's explanation to police that the pricey cigars and champagne from Milchan were inconsequential because the two families were "best friends.""The prime minister and communications minister can't accept tens of thousands of shekels from a Channel 10 shareholder, and then just roll his eyes and say 'it was from a friend,'" German said. "I have friends too, and some of them are rich, but they aren't gifting me with a constant supply of champagne."She also lamented the implications for a free press in Israel if the allegations in the first case were proved true, particularly the alleged quid pro quo deal with Yedioth Ahronoth publisher Arnon Mozes."A newspaper that's willing to sell its integrity and skew coverage in favor of the prime minister is simply unbelievable," she said. "If the allegations prove to be true, it will be a [black day] for journalism."
How fintech firms are helping to revolutionise supply-chain finance (The Economist, Jan 12th 2017)
The details vary but their basic approach is to take advantage of buyers' low credit risk to pay suppliers' invoices promptly. The buyer--a large supermarket chain, say--approves a supplier's invoice and transmits it to the fintech lender. (The lender can raise money in different ways: Greensill raises funds in the capital markets.) The lender pays the supplier on the agreed date or, if requested, earlier, less a small discount. With interest rates at present low, the period of finance short and the credit risk that of the supermarket chain rather than the supplier itself, the discount may be so low as to be almost unnoticeable. The lender later collects the full value of the invoice from the buyer. This improves the cashflow for suppliers without shortening payment terms for buyers, freeing up working capital for both parties and creating a healthier, more secure supply chain.In America and Britain, government initiatives have encouraged supply-chain financing as a means for corporations to support small businesses and meet social-responsibility goals. The more integrated approach also means buyer and supplier are not pitted against each other, squabbling over when the cash will be forthcoming. According to Mr Greensill, his clients have enjoyed improved relationships with their suppliers.
Reuters/Ipsos Poll: More Americans Consider Russia A Threat Post-Election (Chris Kahn, 1/14/17, Reuters)
Americans are more concerned than they were before the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign began about the potential threat Russia poses to the country, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on Friday.The Jan. 9-12 survey found that 82 percent of American adults, including 84 percent of Democrats and 82 percent of Republicans, described Russia as a general "threat" to the United States. That's up from 76 percent in March 2015 when the same questions were asked.
Senate intelligence committee to question Trump team on Russia links (Lauren Gambino and Julian Borger in Washington, and Spencer Ackerman in New York, 13 January 2017, The Guardian)
The Senate intelligence committee plans to interview senior figures in the incoming Trump administration as part of its inquiry into alleged Russian hacking during the US election, its chairman said on Friday.The announcement, one week before Donald Trump assumes the presidency, comes amid a bitter row between him and the US intelligence agencies he will soon lead.Only yesterday the committee chairman Richard Burr, a Republican, had told reporters that connections between the president-elect and Moscow would be outside the remit of his committee's ongoing investigation into Russia's alleged attempts to influence the election through hacking and other cyberattacks.But Burr - in a statement issued jointly with the panel's top Democrat, Mark Warner - said the committee would use "subpoenas if necessary" to force Trump's team, as well as officials from the Obama administration, to testify.
Truly Higher Education (PETER AUGUSTINE LAWLER, sPRING 2015, National Affairs)
There is a great deal of justifiable outrage about crushing college loans that aren't worth the cost. These cases usually involve under-qualified and ill-informed students borrowing massive amounts of money to go to bad private colleges. Sometimes they drop out; other times, their college of choice doesn't give them what they need for their desired career. The real problem is almost always that they didn't have the advice they needed. Students who don't qualify for lots of financial aid should choose non-residential public institutions, and our country is full of decent ones. It is an abuse of the marketplace when the admissions representatives of expensive private colleges convince them otherwise. Those representatives are driven, of course, by the imperatives of the marketplace, and they are doing what's required to keep their schools in business. The student is a scarce resource, and there are more private residential colleges than we can really use.It is a disservice to students to allow those schools to prop themselves up indefinitely on loans guaranteed by the government; the education they offer is not worth the burden of a five- or six-figure student loan. If the marketplace weren't distorted in such a seductive way, young people would typically make safer and better choices. Colleges are failing young people by offering them choices they're not really competent to make.Many of the criticisms of higher education in America today are related to a national crisis in competence or, more precisely, a competence gap. Some Americans -- members of our cognitive elite -- seem in some ways more competent than ever. The best secondary schools are better than ever, and their graduates are often so well prepared that they could go to Ivy-League colleges and slouch through with minimal effort in grade-inflated, politically correct humanities courses and still be perfectly ready for the more cognitive parts of the workforce. And employers know that the SAT scores and fabulous résumés of teenage accomplishment that got them into their elite colleges are typically evidence enough that they have the brains and skills to learn on the job. Still, few question whether the Ivies and the other elite schools are worth the money, for a couple of reasons. For one thing, their huge endowments allow them to offer most students steep discounts. For another, there is little doubt (less, actually, than there should be) that their degrees -- as well as the contacts students make on their campuses -- are a reliable ticket to lucrative employment.Elite schools aren't completely immune to competition. They don't have to worry about filling their desks with warm bodies, but their "brand" depends on getting the students with the best measurable credentials. One way the Ivies and other elite schools secure their students' highly marketable brand of excellence is through shameless grade inflation. The typical grade is some form of an A.A few years ago, Princeton attempted to buck this trend and develop a reputation for rigor by enacting grading reform that reduced the number of As to around 35%. It seemed to be a brilliant move: Princeton could boast that it was a little bit more demanding, and its students would have the benefit of having the reputation of surviving the "tough" Ivy. But the reform backfired: The admissions folks at the other Ivies started to warn the best and the brightest that they might be tarred with the stigma of Bs if they went to Princeton, and Princeton started to struggle in the competitive marketplace. So Princeton rather quickly caved, and has since gone the other direction. The administration recently announced that it may well do away with or radically deemphasize grades, at least for freshmen, as a way to reduce student stress.Grade inflation is a sensitive subject among Ivy-League students. They argue that they are exceptionally good students and so deserve exceptionally high grades. Few of the highly competent people at such schools want to be rigorously compared with one another; the result might be an unfair reputation for mediocrity. In the end, despite or because of the well-known grade inflation, graduates can still enter the global competitive marketplace quite successfully with the impression of excellence maintained.
Mr. Lawler's American Heresies and Higher Education is just as good as expected. Indeed, we've posted many of the essays therein in the past. But that section above is an especially nice example of the clarity and concision of his thought and writing.