THE PERFECT TEST OF ALL THE RIGHT'S DESIRES:
Trump just received the lowest approval rating in recent history for a new president (Brett LoGiurato , 2/03/17, Business Insider)
Trump came into office as the least popular president in modern history, surveys showed. But several actions during his first two weeks have appeared to contribute to the latest erosion in Trump's numbers:53% oppose the executive order Trump signed that temporarily bans travel to the US for citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries.46%, a plurality, believe it makes the US "less safe" from terrorism.A majority, 55%, view it as "an attempt to ban Muslims" from entering the US.60% oppose building a wall along the US-Mexico border. Trump signed an executive order last week to begin formulating a plan for the wall's construction.
WORSE THAN USELESS:
U.S. military scrambles to explain why it posted a 10-year-old video to show its Yemen raid was a success (Dan Lamothe, February 3, 2017, Washington Post)
The U.S. military released a compendium of jihadi video Friday that it said showed "the sort of intelligence information" Navy SEALs seized in a deadly Jan. 29 raid in Yemen. There was just one problem: The clip included 10-year-old footage.
OUTFOXED:
Hill Republicans revolt over Trump's plans to build border wall (Manu Raju, February 3, 2017, CNN)
A growing number of congressional Republicans are objecting to the cost and viability of a proposal that was a rallying cry for the billionaire businessman during his insurgent campaign. Interviews with more than a dozen GOP lawmakers across the ideological spectrum suggest Trump could have a difficult time getting funding for his plan approved by Congress.Many bluntly told CNN they'd likely vote against any Trump plan that is not fully offset with spending cuts, while others questioned whether Trump's vision would adequately resolve the problems at the border."If you're going to spend that kind of money, you're going to have to show me where you're going to get that money," said Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a key swing vote who has already broken with Trump over his nominee for secretary of education."I don't see how you can get a bill like that through (Congress) without offsets," she added. "I don't see how that's possible."Trump's wall already faces legal hurdles given the likelihood that it could spawn lawsuits at the border. But if Congress doesn't go along with his funding plan, it could effectively stall Trump's proposal right out of the gate.
SAFER NOW?:
State Dept. says about 60,000 visas revoked due to travel ban; Justice Dept. atty says 100,000 (Justin Jouvenal, Rachel Weiner and Ann E. Marimow February 3, 2017, Washington Post)
Over 100,000 visas have been revoked as a result of President Trump's ban on travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries, an attorney for the government asserted in Alexandria, Va. federal court Friday. [...]During the hearing, U.S. District Court Judge Leonie M. Brinkema said she was heartened to see the government was working to return the brothers, Tareq and Ammar Aqel Mohammed Aziz, to the United States and reinstate their visas in exchange for dropping their case. The government appears to be a attempting a similar case-by-case reprieve across the nation.But Brinkema offered a stern rebuke to the Trump administration in its broader handling of the travel ban. Brinkema said the case had drawn an even larger public outpouring than another high profile one she handled: the trial of 9/11 conspirator Zacarias Moussaoui."This order was issued quite quickly. It's quite clear that not all the thought went into it that should have gone into it," Brinkema said. "It was chaos."She said people had relied on their visas as valid and families had expected to be reunited with loved ones. Brinkema said there was no evidence that the travel restrictions were necessary.She urged the government to work "globally" to resolve all the cases of those affected by the travel ban. Lawsuits have been playing out over individual cases in at least 10 courts across the country.
LEAKING WORSE THAN THE WEST WING:
Putin's Intelligence Crisis (Amy Knight, 2/03/17, NY Review of Books)
It appears that the Kremlin has been conducting an intensive hunt for moles within its security apparatus who might have leaked information about Russian efforts to influence the US presidential election. In mid-December 2016, following public assertions by leading US intelligence officials that Russia had intervened in the election, two high-level FSB officers, Sergei Mikhailov, deputy chief of the FSB's Center for Information Security, which oversees cyberintelligence, and his subordinate, Dmitry Dokuchayev, were arrested. (Russian authorities reportedly took Mikhailov away from a meeting of the FSB top brass after placing a black bag on his head.) The two men--along with Ruslan Stoyanov, who headed the Kaspersky Lab, a private company that assists the FSB in internet security--were charged with state treason. Russian independent media reported that the men had been responsible for leaks to Western sources, including US intelligence, about Russian cyber attacks against the US and also about Russian covert efforts to blackmail Donald Trump. Referring to Mikhailov, The New York Times noted: "If confirmed, the arrest would be one of the highest-profile detentions for treason within the F.S.B. since the breakup of the Soviet Union."In addition to these arrests, the respected RFE/RL (Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty) analysis group reported Wednesday that at least one other high-level FSB official has been detained, along with possibly three other suspects. According to RFE/RL: "The news, [while] unverified and uncorroborated, is the latest in a growing number of remarkable leaks that hint at possible struggles and hidden agendas inside Russia's formidable security apparatus."Also, the authoritative independent Russian business daily Kommersant reported two weeks ago that Andrei Gerasimov, chief of the FSB's cyberintelligence department, and Mikhailov's boss, would be fired, although Gerasimov's dismissal has yet to be officially confirmed. According to Russian security expert Andrei Soldatov, the upheaval in the FSB amounts to a purge of the entire Russian state security team dealing with cyber intelligence and cybersecurity.The extent to which this crisis has reached the upper echelons of the Kremlin itself is suggested by the sudden death, on December 26, 2016, of Oleg Erovinkin, a top adviser to Igor Sechin, the CEO of the Russian oil giant Rosneft. Sechin is a central figure in the Steele dossier about Trump and is said to be the most powerful member of Putin's team. Erovinkin's body was found in his black Lexus near his home in Moscow on December 26; his death was officially reported as a heart attack, but the notoriously secretive Russian police authorities have not permitted a further investigation.In fact, Erovinkin had played an important part in Russian intelligence matters for years. He worked for the KGB and its successor organizations for almost two decades before joining the staff of the Yeltsin administration, monitoring the compliance of government personnel with the laws on state secrets--a job he continued under the Putin administration. In 2008, he became the head of the office of then Deputy Prime Minister Sechin, presumably using his unparalleled expertise as the keeper of the Kremlin's secrets. Throughout his career, in other words, his job was to prevent leaks of highly sensitive information of the kind that apparently happened with the Trump dossier--and to make sure that leakers were punished.Erovinkin would have known about Sechin's contacts with Americans. Trump's new secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, who has just resigned as CEO of ExxonMobil, has long been on close terms with Sechin, as the two have partnered on oil deals. (Sechin has famously complained that US sanctions that have targeted him and other top Russian officials have prevented him from coming to the US to "ride the roads...on motorcycles with Tillerson.") The Steele dossier also mentions that Carter Page, a member of Trump's foreign policy team during his campaign, had a secret meeting with Sechin in Moscow in July 2016, in which the two reportedly discussed the possible lifting US sanctions against Russia, in exchange for a 19 percent stake in Rosneft.
DONALD VS COMPETENCE:
DHS WALKS BACK IMMIGRATION DIRECTIVES AS MUSLIM BAN CHAOS CONTINUES (Ryan Devereaux, Murtaza Hussain, Alice Speri, February 3 2017, The Intercept)
LESS THAN ONE week after senior leadership at the Department of Homeland Security issued a policy guidance that threatened to bring much of the government's asylum and refugee work to a grinding halt, a new directive issued to employees appears to reverse key elements of the procedures U.S. immigration officials are expected to follow. The contradictory directives came as government agencies struggled to interpret and implement the Trump administration's travel ban targeting seven Muslim-majority countries -- a broad and ambiguous order that is already facing legal challenges in several federal courts across the country.According to an internal memo issued Thursday by Lori Scialabba, the acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the portion of Trump's controversial ban pertaining to the issuance of visas and other benefits to immigrants from the targeted countries "does not affect USCIS adjudication of applications and petitions filed for or on behalf of individuals in the United States regardless of their country or nationality."The new memo, obtained by The Intercept, stands in direct contradiction to the earlier DHS guidance, which effectively blocked U.S. immigration officials from issuing decisions in any adjustment of status cases for nationals of the banned countries -- including applications for permanent residency and naturalization by individuals already in the United States.
Trump aide cites 'massacre' that never occurred to defend immigrant ban (Gina Cherelus, 2/03/17, Reuters)
Trump aide cites 'massacre' that never occurred to defend immigrant ban (Gina Cherelus, 2/03/17, Reuters)
A Trump administration aide corrected herself on Friday after a wave of criticism for referencing a 2011 "massacre" in Kentucky that never occurred to defend President Donald Trump's temporary ban on immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries.
THE UR HANDS OFF A GOLDILOCKS ECONOMY:
Strong Hiring Greets The Trump Era (Ben Casselman, 2/03/17, 538)
Donald Trump's presidency began the way Barack Obama's ended: with steady hiring, low unemployment and rising wages. But that's before any of Trump's controversial economic policies have had the chance to have an impact. [...]Working in Trump's favor, however, are an economy and a job market that remain on fundamentally sound footing. January's job growth was broad-based, with nearly every major private industry adding jobs. The unemployment rate, by any definition, has fallen to a level most economists consider essentially normal, although there is some disagreement over how much further it can fall. And most importantly, wage growth, which was anemic for much of the recovery, has finally been showing signs of acceleration.Interestingly, January's wage growth was partly the result of higher minimum wages that took effect in cities and states across the country on Jan. 1. Average earnings in the leisure and hospitality sector, which employs the majority of minimum-wage workers, rose 8 cents an hour in January. Trump has equivocated on the minimum wage, but his nominee to run the Labor Department, fast food CEO Andrew Puzder, is an outspoken critic of minimum wage hikes and related policies.
FRIENDLY FIRE INCIDENT:
Trump's Silence on White Supremacist Terror Is Political Correctness Run Amok (Eric Levitz, 2/03/17, New York)
Shots were fired at a mosque in Quebec. That was all America knew Monday morning: an act of violence with Muslim victims. The shooter's identity was anybody's guess.So, the guessing began. Right-wing tabloids in Britain saw a Muslim killer, his mind warped by ancient sectarian hatreds. Fox News added details to this portrait, painting him a Moroccan immigrant who shouted "Allahu akbar" as he fired. Radio host John Cardillo predicted that these revelations would vindicate President Trump -- and the refugee ban that the liberal media had spent all weekend decrying.Donald Trump Jr. appreciated that sentiment.White House press secretary Sean Spicer called the attack "a terrible reminder" of why the president's immigration restrictions were so important.And then Canadian police named a white French-Canadian -- whose Facebook "likes" included Marine Le Pen and Donald Trump -- as their sole suspect. And the murders ceased to be a matter of political concern.
...AND CHEAPER...:
HOW MADDEN GOT SO SILLY GOOD AT PREDICTING SUPER BOWL WINNERS (JULIE MUNCY, 02.03.17, Wired)
FOLLOWING AN IMPRESSIVE but not altogether unexpected rally in the fourth quarter, quarterback Tom Brady led the New England Patriots to victory in Super Bowl LI on Wednesday, beating the Atlanta Falcons 27-24.Well, OK. Not the real Super Bowl. The simulated one. The Madden one. Every year since 2004, EA Sports has used their NFL-sponsored videogame franchise to predict which team will take the Vince Lombardi Trophy home. Equal parts marketing ploy and artificial intelligence experiment, the digital bowls showcase an intriguing side of sports videogames--and the Madden franchise in particular. They're not just entertaining games to play with friends over beers in the off season. They're rigorous, exacting recreations of real-life athleticism. Simulations that might, in fact, run better without gamers than they do with them.Let's take Super Bowl XLIX, for instance. In that game, the New England Patriots faced off against the Seattle Seahawks. In real life, the Patriots won, 28-24. In Madden '15, the most recent title in the series at the time, the Patriots also won--28-24. While that may be the most striking success of these annual simulations, it's not the only one. Not counting this year, which is yet to be determined, Madden has correctly predicted the Super Bowl's winner an impressive nine out of 13 times.
A simulated NFL would solve the concussion problems.
SAFER NOW?:
Iranian infant hoping for OHSU surgery banned from entering U.S. (Kale Williams, 2/02/17, The Oregonian/OregonLive)
The infant, whose name is Fatemah, was diagnosed with a heart condition and told she needed surgery. Doctors in Iran did not have the equipment needed for the procedure, so her parents turned to Oregon Health & Science University, one of the top hospitals in the country for pediatric heart surgery, her uncle, Samad Taghizadeh, told The Oregonian/OregonLive."They said she has a very serious problem, that this is an emergency and we need to do the surgery right now," he said.Fox 12 first reported the story.Taghizadeh lives in Portland with Fatemah's grandparents, all three of whom are U.S. citizens, and he helped translate all the necessary paperwork as the family prepared to apply for a tourist visa.Fatemah's parents were hoping to meet with doctors in Portland on Feb. 5 and the family was set to begin their journey to the U.S. on Saturday. The family planned to fly from Tehran to Dubai where they would apply for the visa. But they learned that they would be unable to make the trip after travel from Iran was barred by Trump's executive order just the day before.Their appointment at the U.S Embassy in Dubai was canceled, Taghizadeh learned in an email, and the family was forced to cancel the trip"I got the email and everything was canceled," Taghizadeh said. "I was in shock."He was told to reapply for a visa in 90 days when the executive order expires, but he said he's not sure Fatemah has that long.
HE NEVER GETS TIRED OF LOSING LAWSUITS:
Lawsuit claims Trump travel ban discriminates against Muslims (Reuters, 2/03/17)
The American Civil Liberties Union accused the Trump administration in a lawsuit filed on Thursday of violating the religious freedom of some nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries who have been barred from entering the United States.The ACLU filed the lawsuit in federal court in the Northern District of California on behalf of three student visa holders, including one Yemeni who left the United States and is unable to come back, according to court documents.The lawsuit is a proposed class-action brought on behalf of nationals who are living or have lived in the United States and are originally from the Muslim-majority nations whose citizens President Donald Trump has temporarily banned from entering the United States, with some exceptions.The suit is the latest in a series of legal actions challenging the executive order that was issued last Friday. Federal judges in several states have placed limits on the order.
IT'S NOT DONALD'S FAULT THEY BOTCHED THE MISSION...:
Don't Blame Trump for the Yemen Raid's Outcome (GAYLE TZEMACH LEMMON, FEBRUARY 2, 2017, Defense One)
[W]hat the narrative of this mission gone awry misses is that special operations had long chafed under the Obama White House. I spent months last year talking to people inside the special operations community and the Pentagon. Many said the administration micromanaged operations, down to the helicopter used. Some who took part in daring raids to rescue hostages and find Al Qaeda and ISIS leaders told me the White House moved too slowly in life-and-death situations.So with the arrival of a new president, there was some sense among those in the community that up-or-down decisions would arrive more quickly. And when conditions were right, the Yemen operation was briefed to and approved by Trump in relatively short order. But what was not foreseen was how well prepared the enemy would be when U.S. forces arrived, and just how wrong things would go.
...it's his fault there was a manned mission.
WINNING THE WAR ON WAGES:
How Robots Will Transform FedEx : The shipping giant is investing in autonomous trucks, and is interested in delivery robots and an Alexa app. (Elizabeth Woyke February 3, 2017, MIT Technology Review)
[Rob Carter, FedEx's chief information officer,] is responsible for setting the technology agenda across FedEx's various operating companies, including its planes-and-trucks Express shipping service and office-and-home Ground delivery service, which operate in 220 countries. He recently told MIT Technology Review about some of FedEx's emerging technology initiatives in artificial intelligence and robotics. The investments FedEx makes in these technologies could shape the multi-trillion-dollar logistics market, affecting everything from the way people send and receive parcels to the global movement of large fleets of vehicles.For example, someday you might be able to initiate a FedEx shipment by talking to your Amazon Echo or Google Home virtual assistant device. Carter says that FedEx has created an AI-enabled Alexa app that would eventually understand commands like "Alexa, prepare a shipment."
"You [will be able to] just talk your way through and [Alexa will] ask the right questions to make sure you've completed the work and then you can expect a truck to roll up to the front door of your office, pick up the shipments, and move them along," he explains. By eliminating the tedium of filling out forms and searching through menus, the app could streamline the shipping process and boost customer satisfaction. It is still in an early development stage.FedEx is also researching ways it could further automate the way it transports packages. Carter says the company is working with the startup Peloton Technology, whose semi-autonomous technology electronically links trucks into small caravan groups called platoons. The system, which uses wireless vehicle-to-vehicle communication to enable the driver of a lead truck to control the gas and brakes of a truck following closely behind him, is designed to reduce wind resistance and save fuel. The technology is considered a significant step toward fully autonomous trucks, and Peloton has said it will release it in late 2017.Carter says FedEx is also "very much interested in" completely autonomous trucking and has partnered with several automakers that specialize in that technology, including Daimler and its Freightliner truck division and Volvo. Daimler has piloted semi-autonomous trucks on highways in Nevada and Germany while Volvo recently demonstrated a fully autonomous construction truck in an underground Swedish mine. Carter says he expects to see "significant implementations" of automated vehicles in the shipping industry within 10 years, but declined to specify when FedEx might adopt semi- or fully autonomous trucks.
HE'LL BE VISITING DOVER OFTEN:
Trump Rejected Obama Syria Plan (Adam Entous, Greg Jaffe And Missy Ryan, 2/03/17, The Washington Post)
Planning for the final assault on Raqqa, the capital of the Islamic State's caliphate, had been grinding on for more than seven months. There had been dozens of meetings of President Barack Obama's top national security team, scores of draft battle plans and hundreds of hours of anguished, late-night debates.
There were no good options, but Obama's top foreign policy advisers were convinced that they had finally settled on an approach that could work -- arming Kurdish fighters in northern Syria, current and former U.S. officials said. There was just one problem: The Obama team had deliberated for so long that there was no time left to pull the trigger.So on Jan. 17, just three days before the transfer of power, Obama directed his national security adviser to hand over to the Trump team a paper detailing the plan to arm the Kurds, including talking points that President Donald Trump could use to explain the move to Turkey's president, who officials knew would be furious. The Turks viewed the Kurdish fighters as terrorists and their No. 1 enemy.Obama hoped that his last-minute preparations would clear the way for Trump to authorize a swift assault on the Islamic State's most important stronghold, where U.S. intelligence officials say militants are plotting attacks outside Syria.Instead of running with the plan, Trump's national security team deemed it wholly insufficient and swiftly tossed it.To the incoming Trump administration, Obama's approach was so incremental and risk averse that it was almost certain to fail. "They provided the information, but we found huge gaps in it," said a senior Trump administration official who reviewed the document. "It was poor staff work."The Obama White House viewed its Syria plans as the product of years of experience in a region where every move carries unintended and potentially catastrophic consequences. Those who steered the Obama administration's Syria policy insisted that the new White House did not understand the complexity of the issue, but soon would.
ALI'S LAND:
Iranian Barred From Entering U.S. Is First To Return After Court Challenge (Radio Liberty, 2/03/17)
Ali Vayeghan was met by the Los Angeles mayor and a crowd of supporters at the L.A. airport chanting "This Land Is Your Land.""This is what humanity looks like," Vayeghan, 61, said in Farsi, as his niece translated. "This is what human rights looks like. I am shocked, honored, and awed."He said he was not mad at anyone, adding: "This is the greatest country in the world." [...]He was allowed to return to the United States after the American Civil Liberties Union filed legal action, charging that the government's action was unconstitutional.
Wall goes up around America at German miniature world (AP February 3, 2017)
Wall goes up around America at German miniature world (AP February 3, 2017)
A new wall has appeared around the United States -- at a popular miniature world attraction in the German city of Hamburg.Operators of the Miniatur Wunderland erected the wall complete with barbed wire this week, separating the US display from the rest of the world.The site is one of Hamburg's most popular tourist attractions, featuring a vast indoor model railway stretching across two floors.Co-founder Gerrit Braun said Thursday the idea for the wall arose after staff discussed whether the US display needed changing to reflect "current developments."
THE POLITICALLY CORRECT OVAL:
White House nixed Holocaust statement naming Jews (JOSH DAWSEY, ISAAC ARNSDORF, NAHAL TOOSI and MICHAEL CROWLEY 02/02/17, Politico)
The State Department drafted its own statement last month marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day that explicitly included a mention of Jewish victims, according to people familiar with the matter, but President Donald Trump's White House blocked its release.
Coded speech is just as important to the Right as to the Left. Focussing on Jews in the Holocaust is verbotten.
GREATEST WAR EVER:
Turkey, US-coalition jets 'kill 47 ISIL fighters' (Reuters, 2/03/17)
Turkish and US-led coalition fighter jets have carried out bombing raids against ISIL positions near Syria's al-Bab, a town held by ISIL and besieged by Turkey-backed Syrian rebels for almost two months, according to a Turkish military statement.A total of 47 ISIL (also known as ISIS) fighters were "neutralised" in clashes and air raids in the past 24 hours, the statement said, adding that buildings, defence posts, shelters and an ammunition depot were destroyed in raids.The Turkish army also hit 135 Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant targets in northern Syria, the General Staff said in a statement.Turkish jets destroyed 64 targets, including 45 buildings, three bomb-laden vehicles and five headquarters used by the armed groups in the region around Al-Bab, according to the statement.
...AND CHEAPER...:
Discount broker shares tumble on price war fears (Sinead Carew and Trevor Hunnicutt, 2/02/17, Reuters)
Shares in discount brokerages TD Ameritrade (AMTD.O), E*Trade (ETFC.O) and Charles Schwab (SCHW.N) fell as investors bet Schwab's slashing of trading commissions would be the start of a price war.
HOW THE rIGHT LEARNED TO LOVE KELO AND BIG GOVERNMENT:
The State of the Southern Border (Sarah Trumble and Nathan Kasai, February 2, 2017, Third Way)
To get an accurate picture of the state of the border, below we analyze the land it's on, the physical barriers already erected there, the Border Patrol resources on-site, and the recent changes it has seen to immigration patterns. [...]Most of the land on the border isn't owned by the federal government.Only one-third of the land on which the southern border is located is owned by the federal government or Native American tribes--the rest is largely state property or farmland owned by individual ranchers.4 Sixty-six percent of the total land on the border is owned by states or individuals, most of which is located along the Rio Grande River in Texas.5 That means in order to build any structures there, the federal government must either receive permission from each individual landowner whose property will be affected or must exercise its powers of eminent domain to take possession of the land. Eminent domain law allows the government to forcibly take privately-owned land for public use--even over the objections of the owners--so long as they are reimbursed for the fair value of the land. While the federal government has the power to use eminent domain for public projects, it is extremely unpopular both in Congress and with the public, and court challenges from landowners can stall the process for years and cost the government millions of dollars in legal costs.6 The last time the federal government undertook construction of a fence on the southern border, hundreds of lawsuits were filed by private landowners.7 And in many cases, once the land had been seized and fencing built, farmers saw their crops torn out, and they ended up living in a "no-man's land" south of the existing fence. 8International treaty obligations limit government action on much of the border.Not only is the border complicated by its topography and ownership, it is also subject to international treaty law. In 1970, the United States and Mexico signed a treaty that restricts construction along the Rio Grande and prohibits disrupting the river's natural flow. Because the river itself is the border between the United States and Mexico, any changes to its flow or course can alter the boundary between the countries.9 As a result, both countries are restricted from building in the river or within its flood plain if doing so would increase flooding on its banks or affect the course of the river. Establishing any physical barriers along the Rio Grande requires either joint approval from the U.S. and Mexico via the International Boundary and Water Commission or that any structure be built sufficiently inland to avoid impacting the river.10 This treaty obligation significantly curtails where and how a physical barrier can be constructed along much of the southern border, and in many cases, it requires the government of Mexico to approve of structures built even on the U.S. side. [...]Customs and Border Protection, tasked with enforcing American immigration policy at its borders, is the largest federal law enforcement agency in the country. The federal government spends more on border and immigration enforcement than on all of the other federal law enforcement agencies combined. Today that amount is nearly $20 billion per year--a 12-fold increase since the 1990s.The Border Patrol has quadrupled in size since 2001.Within Customs and Border Protection, the Border Patrol is tasked with intercepting and detaining undocumented immigrants entering the United States. During the past two presidential administrations, the Border Patrol has grown extensively both in budget and personnel. Annual federal spending on the border has nearly quadrupled in the last 15 years, from $1.1 billion in 2001 to nearly $4 billion today.26 And in that time, Congress has also authorized an additional $1.5 billion to increase security at border checkpoints.27At the beginning of the George W. Bush Administration, the Border Patrol employed roughly 4,000 agents. By the time the Obama Administration took office, that number had increased to 9,000. Today there are more than 21,000 Border Patrol agents--a number that even exceeds the build-up written into President Bush's immigration bill in 2006. Seventeen thousand of those agents are currently deployed along the border between the United States and Mexico, including hundreds on horseback who patrol rugged terrain otherwise difficult to access. [...]ConclusionToday the southern border is the most secure it has ever been in the history of our nation. Border security spending is at an all-time high, while immigration is stagnant and apprehensions are nearing historic lows. Increases in border security in the last 16 years have revolutionized what the border looks like, how it is protected, and the ways in which people enter the United States. There is no doubt the country's immigration system is broken, but its flaws do not lie along the border with Mexico. President Trump's executive order requiring construction of a wall across the border will cost taxpayers upwards of $25 billion, without making them any safer or the border any more secure. That undertaking is akin to building a wall from San Diego, California, to Chicago, Illinois--and it would be about as effective.
A LOYALTY-FREE ZONE:
Distrust in Trump's White House spurs leaks, confusion (JOSH DAWSEY, TARA PALMERI, ELI STOKOLS and SHANE GOLDMACHER, 02/02/17, Politico)
A feeling of distrust has taken hold in the West Wing of Donald Trump's White House and beyond, as his aides view each other and officials across the federal government and on Capitol Hill with suspicion.The result has been a stream of leaks flowing from the White House and federal agencies, and an attempt to lock down information and communication channels that could have serious consequences across the government and at the Capitol, where Trump tries to implement and advance his agenda.In the White House itself, one top aide tried to take the office slated for another aide, Steve Bannon is looking to hire his own PR guru, and the details of Trump's calls with foreign leaders, typically closely held, are suddenly out in the open. [...]Inside the White House, several Trump staffers said they were shocked at the number of leaks coming out of the operation having not worked in the Trump orbit before. "People are just knifing each other," one of these people said."Trying to nail down who the leakers are is like trying to count the cockroaches under the couch," said Michael Caputo, a longtime Trump adviser who keeps in touch with some Trump aides. [...]Despite the attempts to project a functional, harmonious White House, sources say it's far from that. People involved in the administration sometimes don't trust each other because there are several camps that remain warring factions. Top Trump aides often travel with him to events they don't necessarily need to attend because they want to be close to the power center and in the pictures.Steve Bannon -- who has a loyal cadre of aides and allies, like Stephen Miller, the White House top policy adviser -- has been expanding his power base in the White House. Two sources said Bannon is looking to bring in his own PR adviser, Alexandra Preate, into the White House. Preate has previously served as both Bannon's spokeswoman and a spokeswoman for Breitbart News. He's also hired Breitbart immigration writer Julia Hahn and former Breitbart national security editor Seb Gorka, among others, bringing them into policy roles.Other Trump staffers have been chafing at what they view as Miller and Bannon's secretive behavior, including their tendency to keep information from others in the White House, like on their executive orders.The paranoia in the White House is also driven by the fact that no one is quite sure who is up and who is down, and who is on their side. One person involved in the administration described the conflict like this: "There are four chiefs of staff, and that's three too many." [...]Priebus aides and allies are wary of aides like Miller, who they believe give the president bad information and then Trump "takes it in, every bit of it, and that's just not good," one person said. Yet Miller himself was caught off guard when "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough on Monday launched into a broadside on his conduct and wondered what, or who, sparked the host to blame him, a person familiar with the issue said.
...AND CHEAPER...:
Metallic hydrogen finally made in lab at mind-boggling pressure (Leah Crane, 1/27/17, New Scientist)
Metallic hydrogen has been created in the lab for the first time, by squeezing a sample of the element to pressures beyond what exists at the centre of the Earth. The creation of a substance first predicted more than 80 years ago could one day lead to superfast computers or souped-up rocket fuel.Two researchers at Harvard University achieved the feat using diamonds to squeeze solid hydrogen at low temperatures, until the atoms were so packed that they started to share electrons. The shared cloud of electrons indicated a transition into a metallic state, making the hydrogen shiny and electrically conductive."If this experiment is reproducible, it solves experimentally one of the major outstanding problems in all of physics," says Jeffrey McMahon at Washington State University in Pullman.
DEFENDING THE INDEFENSIBLE:
I Gave Trump a Chance -- and Lost (Clive Crook, 2/02/17, Bloomberg View)
I took part in an Intelligence Squared debate last night, speaking for the motion, "Give Trump a Chance." My partner, Gayle Trotter, and I were soundly beaten by David Frum and Michael Waldman. Here's the link: I think you'll enjoy it. [...]Frum and Waldman convincingly set out the evidence that Trump is a menace and asked, what else does anybody need to know? Fair question. They were ideal partners, as well -- a conservative and a liberal equally disgusted by Trump.Best of all, they advanced an appealingly moderate notion of what "Don't Give Trump a Chance" actually means. Frum said some of Trump's cabinet nominees should be confirmed for instance, and didn't say every Trump initiative should be blocked. That's in contrast with many Democrats in Congress, to say nothing of anti-Trump activists on the streets, who want Trump halted on every front, merits be damned -- the position I had in my sights, and an easier one to attack. [...]One thing I take from the debate -- and from thinking about the events of the past couple of weeks, as the hyperactive new president did one dumb thing after another -- is a better sense of how U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull might be feeling at the moment. Keeping an open mind about Trump is a thankless task. Leaders of close and long-standing U.S. allies, hoping for productive relations with the new president, have been rewarded for that posture by being made to look stupid.Perhaps we had it coming. In any event, should U.S. allies continue to give Trump a chance? I wouldn't advise it. For them, this debate is hardly academic.
HE'S ALREADY A LAUGHINGSTOCK:
South Park creators to back off Trump jokes: 'Satire has become reality' (The Guardian, 2 February 2017)
"It's tricky and it's really tricky now as satire has become reality," Parker said. "We were really trying to make fun of what was going on [last season] but we couldn't keep up. What was actually happening was way funnier than anything we could come up with. So we decided to just back off and let [politicians] do their comedy and we'll do ours."
YOU CAN'T COUNT ON DONALD:
Wake up Australia: the US alliance has never been our security 'guarantee' (Peter Hartcher,. 2/03/17, SydnMorning Herald)
It's about the reliability of the US alliance. "It's not unprecedented for the leaders of the US and Australia to have a tough, difficult, robust conversation," says Sydney University's alliance historian, James Curran."But it is unprecedented for this sort of private conversation to be leaked." And it was a leak, according to Turnbull, that leaves him feeling "very disappointed".Adding insult to injury, the leak was swiftly reinforced by a hostile statement from the US president, in the form of his tweet that he's still considering the "dumb deal" with Australia on refugees.Says Professor Curran: "I'm not sure the Trump administration gives a crap about the Australian alliance."And this is the nub of it. An alliance, regardless of the formalities, is a dead letter unless it is infused with political will. Can Australia trust its great and powerful friend?Or, as James Curran puts it: "If you have this sort of tension this early in the life of the administration over relatively small beer, what will happen in the event of a major crisis?" [...]How does today's ruction rank? The veteran Australian diplomat Dick Woolcott, who has witnessed the entire life of the 65-year-old alliance, says that this "is right at the top of the list" of difficulties.Because, says Woolcott, it seems to be a symptom of a fundamental problem with the US under Trump: "I don't think he much cares about US allies."
Secretary Mattis visits South Korea to reassure allies in Asia (Weston Williams, FEBRUARY 2, 2017, CS Monitor)
The Mattis trip comes at a time of uncertainty over the US role in Asia under the new administration. On the campaign trail, Trump often criticized China, and shortly after the election, challenged a longstanding diplomatic protocol concerning the "one-China" policy by taking a phone call from Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, before taking office. Trump has also raised the possibility of making allies like Japan and South Korea pay more for having US troops stationed on their soil and has already pulled the US out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a trade agreement that was under negotiation between the US and 11 Pacific Rim countries, including Japan.The unpredictability surrounding the new US president's foreign policy has caused worries among many US allies in Asia and elsewhere.
WELCOME BACK, CARTER:
U.S. military probing more possible civilian deaths in Yemen raid (Ayesha Rascoe, 2/02/17, Reuters)
U.S. military officials told Reuters that Trump approved his first covert counterterrorism operation without sufficient intelligence, ground support or adequate backup preparations.As a result, three officials said, the attacking SEAL team found itself dropping onto a reinforced al Qaeda base defended by landmines, snipers, and a larger than expected contingent of heavily armed Islamist extremists. [...]The American elite forces did not seize any militants or take any prisoners offsite, but White House spokesman Sean Spicer said on Wednesday the raid yielded benefits. [...]One of the three U.S. officials said on-the-ground surveillance of the compound was "minimal, at best."
Winging it all the time has consequences...
MORE:
Raid in Yemen: Risky From the Start and Costly in the End (ERIC SCHMITT and DAVID E. SANGER, FEBRUARY 1, 2017, NY Times)
Mr. Trump's new national security team, led by Mr. Flynn, the former head of the Defense Intelligence Agency and a retired general with experience in counterterrorism raids, has said that it wants to speed the decision-making when it comes to such strikes, delegating more power to lower-level officials so that the military may respond more quickly. Indeed, the Pentagon is drafting such plans to accelerate activities against the Qaeda branch in Yemen.But doing that also raises the possibility of error. "You can mitigate risk in missions like this, but you can't mitigate risk down to zero," said William Wechsler, a former top counterterrorism official at the Pentagon.In this case, the assault force of several dozen commandos, which also included elite soldiers from the United Arab Emirates, was jinxed from the start. Qaeda fighters were somehow tipped off to the stealthy advance toward the village -- perhaps by the whine of American drones that local tribal leaders said were flying lower and louder than usual.Through a communications intercept, the commandos knew that the mission had been somehow compromised, but pressed on toward their target roughly five miles from where they had been flown into the area. "They kind of knew they were screwed from the beginning," one former SEAL Team 6 official said.With the crucial element of surprise lost, the Americans and Emiratis found themselves in a gun battle with Qaeda fighters who took up positions in other houses, a clinic, a school and a mosque, often using women and children as cover, American military officials said in interviews this week.The commandos were taken aback when some of the women grabbed weapons and started firing, multiplying the militant firepower beyond what they had expected. The Americans called in airstrikes from helicopter gunships and fighter aircraft that helped kill some 14 Qaeda fighters, but not before an MV-22 Osprey aircraft involved in the operation experienced a "hard landing," injuring three more American personnel on board. The Osprey, which the Marine Corps said cost $75 million, was badly damaged and had to be destroyed by an airstrike.The raid, some details of which were first reported by The Washington Post, also destroyed much of the village of Yakla, and left senior Yemeni government officials seething. Yemen's foreign minister, Abdul Malik Al Mekhlafi, condemned the raid on Monday in a post on his official Twitter account as "extrajudicial killings."Baraa Shiban, a Yemeni fellow for Reprieve, a London-based human rights group, said he spoke by phone to a tribal sheikh in the village, Jabbr Abu Soraima, who told him: "People were afraid to leave their houses because the sound of choppers and drones were all over the sky. Everyone feared of being hit by the drones or shot by the soldiers on the ground."
REFORM, NOT REPEAL:
The GOP's 'Repeal and Replace' Obamacare Is Becoming 'Repair and Fix' (Eric Pianin, February 2, 2017, fISCAL tIMES)
Now that it's clear they still don't have a coherent plan to replace the Affordable Care Act, some Republicans are rethinking their strategy.Instead of vowing to "repeal and replace" Obamacare - a rallying cry that dates back to March 2010, shortly before President Obama signed his historic health care plan for uninsured Americans - many prominent Republicans are now promising to "repair and fix" a program that is growing in popularity and now covers more than 20 million Americans.
...AND SICKER...:
Howard Stern: Trump wants to be loved, presidency will be 'detrimental' to his mental health (Andrew Kaczynski, 2/02/17, @CNNMoney)
Stern and Trump are long-time friends, with Trump making numerous appearances on Stern's radio show over the years."I personally wish that he had never run, I told him that, because I actually think this is something that is gonna be detrimental to his mental health too, because, he wants to be liked, he wants to be loved," Stern said. "He wants people to cheer for him.""I don't think it's going to be a healthy experience. And by the way, he's now on this anti-Hollywood kick. He loves Hollywood. First of all, he loves the press. He lives for it. He loves people in Hollywood. He only wants hobnob with them. All of this hatred and stuff directed towards him. It's not good for him. It's not good. There's a reason every president who leaves the office has grey hair."
LATHER; REPEAT; REINCE! (profanity alert):
Is Steve Bannon the Second Most Powerful Man in the World? (David Von Drehle, 2/02/17, TIME)
Yet Bannon's prominence in the first 10 days of the Administration--and the scenes of confusion and disorder that are his disruptive hallmark--has rattled the West Wing and perhaps even dismayed the President. According to senior Administration officials, Trump hauled in some half-dozen of his key advisers for a brisk dressing-down. Everything goes through chief of staff Reince Priebus, he directed. Nothing flows that hasn't been scheduled by his deputy Katie Walsh. "You're going to see probably a slower, more deliberative process," one official told TIME. [...]However much the disruptive Trump may have welcomed the outrage of the ruling elites, the slash-and-burn style has caused real internal tension at the White House. Senior staff say Trump has instructed chief of staff Priebus to enforce more orderly lines of authority and communication from now on. Presidential counselor Conway has agreed to take an increased role in planning White House messaging with the policy and legal shops.
If the deep state can play up the President Bannon angle enough we can get Donald to Cromwell him and then it's the Reince and Pence show, but they have sense enough to do it behind the scenes.