JANUARY 19, 2017 AT 10:05 AM ET BY PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA
January 21, 2017
SELF-LOATHING IS AS SELF-LOATHING DOES:
Is the DNC Chair Race Becoming A Disgrace? (D.R. Tucker, January 21, 2017, Washington Monthly)
Just as it's dishonest for apparent supporters of Democratic National Committee chairmanship candidate Keith Ellison to smear fellow candidate Tom Perez as a toady of the "establishment," it's equally dishonest for apparent supporters of Perez to demonize Ellison as some crypto-anti-Semite. The pro-Perez folks keep dredging up Ellison's history with Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, even though Ellison long ago severed ties with Farrakhan:
In a lengthy letter to the Conservative movement's rabbinical arm, U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison said he regretted past positions that have unsettled Jews as he seeks the chairmanship of the Democratic Party...
Ellison, beginning his three-page letter to the Rabbinical Assembly with a quote from Pirkei Avot, Jewish ethical teachings - "The one who learns, learns from everyone" - expressed regrets, as he has several times since launching his bid to lead the DNC, for his association years ago with the anti-Semitic Nation of Islam.
"At the time, I did not grasp [Louis] Farrakhan's anti-Semitism," he wrote, referring to the movement's leader.
"It was difficult for me to see that the struggle for equality for African Americans could be subverted into hatred of others, specifically anti-Semitism," Ellison wrote. "I focused on Farrakhan speaking to concerns of Black men. When I became aware that he made hateful statements about other groups, including the Jewish community with whom I was so close, I knew that I must reject his teachings. And I rejected them completely."
The awesome parts of this are the comparison of anti-Semitism to saying a sitting Cabinet member is part of the Establishment and the assertion that it's okay to say a black man like Ben Carson is self-loathing but not that Jews are. The apparent difference seems not to be race, just party affiliation.To suggest that Ellison is an anti-Semite is to suggest that Senators Bernie Sanders and Chuck Schumer, both of whom have endorsed Ellison's candidacy, are trafficking in a form of self-loathing, that they are the Democratic equivalents of Ben Carson. Do members of the anti-Ellison crowd really think Sens. Sanders and Schumer-and others who are defending Ellison against allegations of anti-Semitism-are that sick?
IF ONLY THE FBI WERE AS PROFESSIONAL AS THE TIMES...:
Trump, Russia, and the News Story That Wasn't (Liz Spayd, THE PUBLIC EDITOR JAN. 20, 2017, NY Times)
LATE fall was a frantic period for New York Times reporters covering the country's secretive national security apparatus. Working sources at the F.B.I., the C.I.A., Capitol Hill and various intelligence agencies, the team chased several bizarre but provocative leads that, if true, could upend the presidential race. The most serious question raised by the material was this: Did a covert connection exist between Donald Trump and Russian officials trying to influence an American election?One vein of reporting centered on a possible channel of communication between a Trump organization computer server and a Russian bank with ties to Vladimir Putin. Another source was offering The Times salacious material describing an odd cross-continental dance between Trump and Moscow. The most damning claim was that Trump was aware of Russia's efforts to hack Democratic computers, an allegation with implications of treason. Reporters Eric Lichtblau and Steven Lee Myers led the effort, aided by others.Conversations over what to publish were prolonged and lively, involving Washington and New York, and often including the executive editor, Dean Baquet. If the allegations were true, it was a huge story. If false, they could damage The Times's reputation. With doubts about the material and with the F.B.I. discouraging publication, editors decided to hold their fire.But was that the right decision? Was there a way to write about some of these allegations using sound journalistic principles but still surfacing the investigation and important leads? Eventually, The Times did just that, but only after other news outlets had gone first.I have spoken privately with several journalists involved in the reporting last fall, and I believe a strong case can be made that The Times was too timid in its decisions not to publish the material it had.I appreciate the majority view that there wasn't enough proof of a link between Trump and the Kremlin to write a hard-hitting story. But The Times knew several critical facts: the F.B.I. had a sophisticated investigation underway on Trump's organization, possibly including FISA warrants. (Some news outlets now report that the F.B.I. did indeed have such warrants, an indication of probable cause.) Investigators had identified a mysterious communication channel, partly through a lead from anti-Trump operativesAt one point, the F.B.I. was so serious about its investigation into the server that it asked The Times to delay publication.
WHEN YOU'RE THE ONLY ONE IN YOUR GAME PLAYING MONEYBALL...:
Bill Belichick calls Tom Brady 'greatest quarterback of all time' (Mike Reiss, Apr 8, 2016, ESPN)
"One of the things we've tried to do is be an outlier in some respects," Belichick explained.In detailing one way in which the Patriots have done that, Belichick pointed out that when he arrived as Patriots coach in 2000, his team was one of only two to run the 3-4 defense. But by 2005, after the Patriots had won three Super Bowls, half the league was playing the 3-4 defense, making it harder to find players."We've had to find different ways to capitalize on the talent that's available. Otherwise, we're going to get like the fifth-, sixth-, seventh-best guy at whatever the position is. So we've tried to take more of our way in areas that are less populated," he said, adding that it comes down to having "great players" on a team to win.Belichick also said that the "hallmark" of the Patriots has been that everyone is committed to a common goal and there is "great leadership with the Kraft family up at the top."When asked how he keeps a varied group of players motivated, Belichick talked about how much he enjoys football, saying "it beats working." He naturally looks for players who have a similar mindset, though he said it can be challenging because players come from so many different backgrounds."If you like football, and you like to come in and work on football, then the New England Patriots is a great place to be," he said. "If you don't, if it's a job, if you'd rather be doing something else, honestly you'd be better off with another team."I think it starts there -- a love of the game, the passion for the game, a passion to be part of a team, be part of a group, be part of a commitment to perform at a high level, and be unselfish and to give up some of your own personal goals and desires for the good of the team for the opportunity to be part of something special in a team environment. I think those are the things that help us."
It is bizarre how much focus there is on the NFL draft given how little "talent" matters.
ONLY IN AMERICA:
Division, Dialogue in Hanover (Rob Wolfe, 1/21/17, Valley News)
Messen declared his intentions in an op-ed in the student newspaper The Dartmouth on Thursday.In his piece, he cited a Nov. 29 tweet in which the now 45th president opined that people who burn the American flag should lose their citizenship or face a year in prison. To Messen, Trump's attack on flag burning -- a practice that the Supreme Court deems constitutionally protected free speech -- smacked of authoritarianism. [...]After Messen's op-ed went online, Dartmouth students sent a link to a talk radio host at WNTK-FM, a station licensed out of New London.The host, Keith Hanson of "Live and Local in the Morning," mentioned on air Friday morning the possibility of a flag burning, and encouraged listeners to stage a counter-demonstration.Hanson, who was among the crowd that grew around the flagbearers on Friday afternoon, said that after the show he had contacted area motorcycle groups, including the local chapter of Rolling Thunder, an organization that supports veterans. News also spread through social media, and soon scores of people were planning to attend.Hanson acknowledged that burning the flag is a right afforded by the First Amendment's protections of free speech."Do I support freedom of expression?" he said. "Yes, you have a right to freedom of expression, but with that right comes responsibility. You have a responsibility to consider what that means to people who have pledged all to defend those rights."John Hendrick, of Plainfield, was one of the bikers carrying a flag."It's their right," he allowed, but added, "The guy hasn't even been president a day and they're protesting him. They ought to put on their big boy pants."Hendrick wouldn't say who he had voted for in November, but said he "in a way" supported Trump."I support some of the things he said," Hendrick said. "He might be the best president we ever had. We don't know yet."Meanwhile, more and more people appeared on the green. By 4:30 p.m., more than a hundred were milling around the flagbearers, speculating aloud about what would happen."I don't think he'll dare show up," one student said.Suddenly, the crowd rushed in one direction. Messen had arrived.First, he told everyone, his voice faint despite the use of a bullhorn, "We won't be burning the American flag today."Messen said he had a prepared statement to read, after which he hoped to have a conversation about free speech and the flag.He looked down at a piece of paper and began to speak, and almost immediately was drowned out by people reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. His words came through in snippets, interspersed with the lines of the oath."I pledge allegiance to the flag--""Burning the flag is an act of respect, rather than sacrilege--""And to the Republic for which it stands--""To place the value of the American republic on a piece of striped cloth--""One Nation under God, indivisible--""--is to misplace and misvalue what is wonderful about living here."In many other countries, Messen went on to say, flag burning is illegal. The United States is special for the very reason that its citizens are allowed to destroy the national symbol that draws them together, he said."It's illegal anywhere!" a man screamed, taking several steps toward Messen."Let him speak!" others shouted.Hanson attempted to interrupt as well, but Messen kept going, enumerating Trump's cabinet picks and the reasons why he thought them unfit.The heckling continued until Messen finished his statement. As he exhorted the crowd to "remain unafraid and educated," a woman shouted, "What about the blue-collar workers?"As he asserted that Trump threatened to "bring America back into the early 1800s," the flag-bearers moved to his side, closing a tight circle around him."I thank all of you for provoking me" to have a candid public dialogue, he said in closing. "I thus pledge allegiance to the flag and a better United States of America with liberty and justice for all."Hanson stepped in to reiterate his point about responsible use of freedoms."The reason you can stand here on this green and not get shot in the head is because of Americans who have fought and shed their blood so that you can be here," he said.After that, Messen thanked the crowd, invited them to email him and left.This was not Messen's first act of protest on campus. In 2014, he and other students disrupted a public forum with former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, posing the then-presidential candidate lewd questions designed to mock his stances on LGBT issues.The incident made national headlines thanks to a question from another student about whether Perry would be willing to have sex with a man in exchange for campaign contributions.Messen, for his part, criticized Perry's past likenings of homosexuality to alcoholism, asking him what it had been like to work with Annise Parker, the mayor of Houston, who is openly gay.Although the possibility of a flag burning had ended with Messen's speech and his departure, many of the protesters, the counter-demonstrators and the merely curious stayed afterward to talk.Messen, meanwhile, moved to the nearby Collis Center for a talk with one of the leaders of the counter-protest, Skip Rollins, a state representative for Newport and Unity who is also a member of the Rolling Thunder group.They sat down across from each other at a conference room table -- Rollins, his leather biker's vest festooned with pins; Messen, wearing a striped scarf over a hoodie -- and tried to find common ground.The two men agreed that Messen had the right to burn the flag. Where they diverged was on the question of whether he should.Messen said that his family had immigrated to the United States, in 1992, from Moscow, at a time when strongman rulers in Eastern Europe suppressed free speech and dissent in a way that to Messen resembled Donald Trump.Exercising a right, Messen argued, is a way to protest an incoming leader who does not appear to respect it. In that sense, flag burning is a way of affirming democracy and freedom, he said."It's a paradox, right?" Messen said.Rollins asked Messen and a few other students in the room whether they knew what a "gold-star" parent is. A gold-star parent has lost a son or daughter in combat, he explained.Justin A. Rollins, a U.S. Army specialist who grew up in Newport, was killed by a roadside bomb in Iraq on March 5, 2007.Rollins on Friday said that his son had cherished the flag while he lived. After he died, the Patriot Guard Riders, a motorcycle group devoted to the military dead, attended the funeral.To pay them back, Rollins said, he joined Rolling Thunder, a group that helps bring back troops missing or killed in action and raises money to aid struggling veterans at home."They've sacrificed and they've seen their sons die for this country," Rollins said, "Just like I saw my son die, although I didn't see him die. That flag to them symbolizes our freedom, and it's their sacrifice that they made that has given you the freedom to burn that flag."It may be Messen's right to burn the flag, Rollins said, "but it is very painful to the veterans to see that happen, to see that someone doesn't respect ... the sacrifices they make to give you the freedom to still do that."The two sides found little common ground on other topics, including what may happen during Trump's presidency. What they did agree on, however, was that the protest had sparked a conversation they otherwise wouldn't have had, and that they should talk some more."If there's any unity or cooperation or healing it has to come from below," Messen said. "It can't be forced on us."That Rollins could agree with.The two exchanged email addresses, and spoke of organizing some kind of discussion in the future. They parted ways with "biker hugs": clasping hands, then slapping each other on the back.
It is impossible to imagine many other societies where a protest essentially turns into a Constitutional debate.
hISTORY eNDS EVERYWHERE:
Gambian Political Standoff Nears Resolution as Jammeh Agrees to Step Down (GABRIELE STEINHAUSER in Johannesburg and MATINA STEVIS in Dakar, Senegal, Jan. 21, 2017, WSJ)
If indeed final this time, Mr. Jammeh's resignation is a victory for democracy on a continent where several leaders in recent year either outstayed their mandates or changed their constitutions to abolish term limits. It is also a rare example of regional collaboration where many attempts of cross-border cooperation have failed in the face of nationalist policies.The Economic Community of West African states, a regional bloc of which Gambia is a member, had spent weeks working to convince Mr. Jammeh to accept the election results. After his term expired at midnight on Wednesday, it was Ecowas which decided, together with Mr. Barrow's coalition, that he should take his oath of officeon Thursday, even though Mr. Jammeh hadn't ceded power. The swearing-in took placein Gambia's embassy in Dakar, Senegal.At that point, an Ecowas standby force was already stationed at Gambia's border with Senegal. Hours later, they crossed. But not a single shot was fired when armored vehicles, carrying soldiers toting automatic rifles, rolled into the country. Gambia's army, which has traditionally been loyal to Mr. Jammeh, didn't resist the invasion.In a brief news conference early Saturday, the chief of the armed forces, General Ousman Badjie, said he now recognized Mr. Barrow as commander-in-chief.Despite the lingering doubts over Mr. Jammeh's future, Banjul was slowly returning to normalcy. Many shops, which had been closed for the past three days, were opening again and traffic was slowly returning to the streets.
Interventions by the Bush/Obama administrations in places like Liberia, South Sudan, Somalia, Libya, etc. have helped establish democracy as the continental norm for other African nations to enforce.
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
And the hands down best video to come out of the inauguration is... (Grace Curley, January 20, 2017, Howie Carr Show)
GREATEST WAR EVER:
Russia says airstrikes hit IS targets in Syria's Deir ez-Zor province: RIA (Reuters, 1/21/17)
Six Russian warplanes carried out airstrikes on Islamic State targets in Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor on Saturday, RIA news agency quoted the Russian defense ministry as saying.
January 20, 2017
DONALD WHO?:
Trump's Inauguration vs. Obama's: Comparing the Crowds (TIM WALLACE, KAREN YOURISH and TROY GRIGGS JAN. 20, 2017, NY Times)
DON'T THEY KNOW THEY BELONG AT THE BACK OF THE BUS?:
Israeli far-right's new target: Arab bus drivers (Shlomi Eldar, 1/20/17, Al Monitor)
The extremist right-wing organization Lehava has launched yet another racist hate campaign, this time against drivers from the Egged bus company, which operates in the West Bank settlements of Ma'ale Adumim and Kiryat Arba, among other places. "Putting the Steering Wheel in Mohammad's Hands Is Not Good," a flyer distributed by Lehava activists, claims that more than 90% of employees of the Egged Transport Co-Operative are residents of Jabal Mukaber, the East Jerusalem neighborhood of the Palestinian who drove a truck into a group of Israel Defense Forces soldiers in Jerusalem on Jan. 8, killing four of them.
WHY CHECK? IT WAS FACT FREE:
Fact-checking President Trump's inaugural address (Glenn Kessler and Michelle Ye Hee Lee, January 20, 2017, Washington Post)
GREATEST WAR EVER:
Air strikes kill dozens of rebels in northern Syria (Reuters, 1/20/17)
At least 40 fighters from Jabhat Fateh al-Sham - one of the largest rebel groups fighting against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad - have been killed in air strikes in Aleppo province.The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said it was unclear who carried out Thursday's raids in western Aleppo province since a US-led coalition, the Syrian regime, and Russia have all carried out strikes against Fateh al-Sham positions in recent weeks.
All against the Salafi...
McCONNELL, RYAN, ROBERTS:
It's time to relax about Trump (Hugh Hewitt, Jan. 19th, 2017, Washington Post)
People of moderate dispositions are unsettled by Trump's approach, and the single word they use is "temperament." This is a cultural clash as much as an ideological one. The president-elect is Jacksonian in his thunders, not Lincoln-like in his appeals regarding "malice toward none, with charity for all." Trump is loud and proud and big and bold and full of scorn for his opponents. That very nature carried him to his win. It isn't going to change.Trump is the temperamental opposite of President Obama. Imagine changing the temperaments of your next-door neighbors as radically as we are about to change those of our president. Even if you grew to like the new folks, it would take some getting used to.Those alarmed by Trump should recognize that those personality characteristics do not define the entire man or his agenda for the next four years -- and that, in fact, there are good reasons to welcome the brashness. The vast, suffocating bureaucratic state has grown so powerful and utterly muffling of genuine ideological diversity that we need to break the ice forming over the national conversation. Trump is Thor's hammer in that regard. It could get loud, but we could also end up hashing some hard things out.Finally, there is this: The Constitution is very, very strong. House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), not to mention the independent judiciary, represent significant checks on Trump, who, as Hillsdale College President Larry Arnn likes to point out, has never raised a word against the Constitution's design or institutions. Governors such as Arizona's Doug Ducey didn't like being pushed about by Obama, and they won't like it any more if Trump is doing the pushing. The media -- asleep and smiling through much of the past eight years -- woke up with a hangover and a backache, and are in a collective mood to go full Sam Donaldson. Terrific. Checks and balances.
REFORM, NOT REPEAL:
Will Trumpcare just be rebranded Obamacare? (David Nather, 1/20/17, Axios)
I'm struck by how many people in D.C. health care circles are predicting the same outcome for the Obamacare repeal battles: Trump and congressional Republicans will end up with a program that's built on the framework of Obamacare, but modified to reflect Republican principles...
Even more Republican principles.
THE BEAUTY OF PARTISANS...:
Questions Over Truth Of Labour's Pro-Corbyn Membership Surge (Paul T. Horgan, Jan. 20th, 2017, Heat Street)
...is that given a leader mouthing their ideology, they don't care how weak the party is. Democrats run a significant danger right now of following this path to oblivion.Based on Labour's boasts about its membership levels, Jeremy Corbyn should have had a Christmas no.1 single about him; the Corbyn-supporting Momentum's membership should be into six figures; and the CND, of which Corbyn is a vice-president, should be enjoying a membership revival to compare with its heyday during the Cold War.None of this has happened.Instead, Corbyn has suffered disastrous personal and party polling; election setbacks; a catastrophic relaunch; an MPs' 4-to-1 no confidence vote against him; the retirement of some of Labour's most experienced MPs to the back benches; and now two Labour MPs quitting Parliament within less than a month of each other rather than serve under him, with the promise of more to come.Remarkably, despite all this, Corbyn's position as leader of the Labour Party appears secure. His supporters argue his leadership is validated by the massive mandate given to him by the party members. Large numbers are reported to have joined Labour just to support him.Labour politicians maintain that their party is now the largest in Western Europe due to this membership surge. But when Heat Street submitted twenty-one detailed questions about Labour's membership recently, it refused to answer a single one, not even wanting to admit exactly how many members the party actually has.
January 19, 2017
THANKS, UR!:
Jobless claims fall to lowest levels in more than 40 years (Patrick Reilly, JANUARY 19, 2017, CS Monitor)
Now if only he'd do what he should have done with the fortune his dad handed him : nothing.On Thursday, the Labor Department reported that 234,000 Americans sought jobless aid in the week ending January 14th. The average claims for the four-week period ending on the 14th - which economists view as a less volatile measure - was 246,750.Jobless claims serve as an index for layoffs in the economy, and these numbers are the lowest of their kind in over 40 years. Better yet, economists expect hiring to stay strong in 2017."The economy is doing great, whichever way you look at it," Harm Bandholz, the chief U.S. economist at UniCredit Research, told Reuters. "The labor market is close to full employment and the housing market continues to heal. Trump is inheriting a strong economy."
DUDE, IT WON'T GIVE YOU NORMAL SIZE FINGERS:
Trump Sought Military Equipment For Inauguration, Granted 20-Plane Flyover (Jessica Schulberg, 1/19/17, The Huffington Post)
Part of being a great president is showing off America's military strength, according to President-elect Donald Trump.The military "may come marching down Pennsylvania Avenue," Trump told the Washington Post in an interview published Wednesday. "That military may be flying over New York City and Washington, D.C., for parades. I mean, we're going to be showing our military."Trump spoke about his vision of military parades in vague terms, suggesting it was something he might oversee in the future. But according to several sources involved in his inaugural preparations, Trump has endeavored to ensure that his first day as commander-in-chief is marked by an unusual display of heavy military equipment.During the preparation for Friday's transfer-of-power, a member of Trump's transition team floated the idea of including tanks and missile launchers in the inaugural parade, a source involved in inaugural planning told The Huffington Post. "They were legit thinking Red Square/North Korea-style parade," the source said, referring to massive military parades in Moscow and Pyongyang, typically seen as an aggressive display of muscle-flexing.
WHAT A MAN CAN'T OUTRUN:
A MAN NAMED JOE : Before the 'road rage' killing, before the racially charged trial, Joe McKnight ran. He ran to the NFL and back. And then, when the world felt like it was collapsing around him, he ran some more. (FLINDER BOYD, JANUARY 19, 2017, Bleacher Report)
Joe wakes up for the last time, on December 1, 2016. He puts on a blue polo shirt emblazoned with his company's logo and heads to work. Three weeks earlier, he had returned to New Orleans from a second stint in the Canadian Football League and taken a job as an assistant at a mental health care facility. On this day, work is light, so around noon, he fires up the grill and lays out burgers and pork links in meticulous rows. "I like my food pretty," he tells his colleagues.When lunch is over, his boss and mentor Michael Tucker asks him to pick up an employee at a branch office five miles away on the West Bank. Normally, Joe would drive a company Kia, but this day Tucker is feeling generous. He tosses the keys of his Audi Q5 in a soft arc from one side of the hall to the other. Joe sticks out his hand to snatch them--but a moment too late."You gotta work on those fumbles," Tucker jokes. "You been fumbling your whole life.""Don't do that to me," Joe says. As he walks out the front door, he turns and smiles. "I'll see you in a minute."Joe starts the ignition and turns onto Canal Street. It's 62 degrees. He drives past the Superdome and the trolley cars. He drives toward the Mississippi River.He plugs in his iPhone and plays Common's "The Light." There are times when you need someone/I will be by your side. He texts his girlfriend.Just after 2:30 p.m., he merges onto the Crescent City Connection bridge.From here, only two people know exactly what happened.The only thing most people in Louisiana knew about Joe McKnight was that he could run. He ran so well, he was named the Times-Picayune's high school athlete of the last decade. After the New York Jets drafted him in 2010, he ran his way to an All-Pro selection the next season as a return specialist, and then, when the world felt like it was collapsing around him, he ran some more.There's poetic irony in his last days; for the first time in his life, he had stopped running. He was back home in New Orleans to make peace with a complicated past. To forgive and to repent.McKnight's trip to the West Bank that day was supposed to take less than an hour. He was scheduled to help Tucker shop for a boat in the afternoon. Instead, at some point on the Crescent City Connection, he encounters a two-door blue Infiniti.Ronald Gasser, a 54-year-old telecommunications contractor, is returning home to Gretna, a New Orleans suburb, from a work site in Mississippi. By Gasser's own admission, McKnight cuts him off, and Gasser becomes "angry and chased McKnight," he later tells detectives.When they cross over the Mississippi River into Algiers, they exit General De Gaulle Drive. The details of the next 2.5 miles are cloudy, until they come to a stop at the intersection of Behrman Highway and Holmes Boulevard, in the unincorporated area of Terrytown. McKnight is in the right-hand turn lane but still facing south; Gasser is alongside him in the middle lane, just a few feet away, with his passenger window down.Gasser told police he was "boxed in," but two witnesses contradict this and tell B/R Mag that, at least when the fatal bullets were fired, no one was in front of Gasser's car at the stoplight.McKnight exits his vehicle, unarmed, and as ballistics indicate, it appears he's bent over, looking down into Gasser's car from the passenger side. What's said, if anything, is unclear, but according to the Jefferson Parish coroner, Gasser fires a .40-caliber pistol, striking McKnight three times--below the right nipple, in the right shoulder and in the left hand. Three shell casings, according to police, are found in Gasser's car.McKnight is now splayed out on the asphalt, facing the sky, still breathing. Gasser gets out of his car and stands over him, or at least near him, as onlookers surround the scene. Soon, a witness says, Wendell Sam, a Naval officer parked at the nearby Shell gas station, sprints around McKnight's Audi and comes face to face with Gasser, who turns and points his gun at Sam's head, then body.Sam is calm. "You don't want to kill a military officer," he says, according to police. Gasser then lowers his gun and steps away.
Neal Thompson's Hurricane Season is an excellent account of his Katrina-impacted high school career.
MORE:
A Testament To Faith (Wright Thompson, 12/06/05, ESPN The Magazine
http://www.espn.com/espn/news/story?id=2259022
Sitting in an idling bus parked behind John Curtis Christian School, the assistant coach flipped through the worn Bible until he found Psalm 127. The book has gotten a lot of use this year, what with so many unexplainable things to explain. This passage in particular seemed especially poignant, so he handed the Bible to one of the Curtis brothers and pointed to the page."I was reading this and thought of your daddy," the coach said.J.T. and Leon Curtis' father, who founded the school that bears his name, passed away just three months before Katrina. His presence dominates the football powerhouse, where nine of the family members are coaches. At all team functions, they keep an empty chair reserved for him, in case his spirit gets tired.Leon took the book and read the scripture, just five small verses. He nodded at the story of a city needing the Lord's protection, and about sons being a man's greatest legacy. The words hit home. J.T. and Leon, the team's head coach and defensive coordinator, respectively, believed their father was looking down on them, helping a little, but mostly smiling at the work of his children. In a chaotic time, they made the John Curtis football team a beacon for the city of New Orleans, a sign that things can be as they once were.So the buses pulled out from the school on Dec. 8, leaving River Ridge, La., bound for Shreveport and the team's last game. The police escort's sirens wailed. The lights flashed. Another state title awaited, No. 20, though this season has been nothing like the others.1Unless the LORD builds the house,its builders labor in vain.Unless the LORD watches over the city,the watchmen stand guard in vain.John T. Curtis Sr. built the school 43 years ago. He did it all, from securing a loan for the lumber to planting the crepe myrtle tree by the elementary building. That tree came to symbolize their journey -- a small dream that grew deep roots.When he died in late May, everyone wondered if his dream could live after him. His oldest son, J.T., who had coached the football team to all 19 state titles, was a lot like his dad. Sure, he would never let the old man buy those gaudy red pants, the ones with stars down the side. But on the big stuff, they saw eye to eye.Now J.T. held the school's future in his hands, during the greatest challenge in its history. In August, Hurricane Katrina chased most everyone out of New Orleans. His team vanished with them. Some players lost their homes. All of them lost anything resembling a normal life.The mighty John Curtis Patriots were no more.Word was, it would take six months for the town to even dry out. Sitting in four rented apartments in Baton Rouge, J.T. Curtis and his family wondered what to do. They didn't know if the school even survived the storm, but through it all, the same question kept popping up: What would Daddy do?There wasn't any doubt, really. They'd seen him in action. The day after a fire broke out in the school back in 1977, the family and the insurance adjusters toured the still smoldering building. It was pitch black, smelling of smoke and still wet from the firemen's hose. The insurance man told them it would take three to six months just to clean. While he was talking, they heard the scraping sound of a shovel."It was the old man," J.T. said, smiling. "He wasn't waiting on the insurance company. He was cleaning that place up then, that morning."They couldn't let the school close. That would be like losing their father all over again. So J.T. went back to New Orleans to see if there was anything left to save. As he neared the school on Jefferson Highway, he prayed. "Lord," he said, "whatever's there, I'm gonna accept it."He found the high school building untouched. He laughed and cried at the same time. When he got to the elementary school building, though, the news was worse: a giant tree had fallen on it. A closer inspection brought the Curtis boys to their knees. The tree was barely held off the roof by the crepe myrtle their dad had planted all those years ago. They felt sure that he was watching over them."It was the first time I realized, 'We can do this,'" J.T. said.2In vain you rise earlyand stay up late,toiling for food to eat-for he grants sleep to those he loves.They sent out text messages. They put up practice information on the Web site. Told everyone the team would play in 2005, no matter what. They weren't sure who was reading, but crossed their fingers and prayed.Slowly, players made contact. Their star, Joe McKnight, who'd actually played a game for Evangel Christian in Shreveport, came home. Moving in with J.T., McKnight said, was the first time in his life it felt like he had a sanctuary.
THEY DO WHAT!?!:
Rick Perry Regrets Call to Close Energy Department (CORAL DAVENPORT, JAN. 19, 2017, NY Times)
He addressed his awkward history on the issue up front, telling the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee that after "being briefed on so many of the vital functions of the Department of Energy," he no longer believed, as he said while running for president in 2011, that it should be eliminated.
SO MUCH DONE, SO MUCH TO DO:
Far fewer men being treated for prostate cancer (Ronnie Cohen, 1/19/17, Reuters Health)
The number of older Americans treated for prostate cancer plummeted 42 percent since health officials began questioning the benefits of screening tests, a new study shows.The finding points to the success of efforts to curtail the use of controversial prostate-specific antigen, or PSA, screening tests, said lead author Dr. Tudor Borza.At the same time, his team found, doctors still face challenges trying to convince men diagnosed with early-stage prostate cancer to watch and wait before undergoing surgery or other invasive treatment, Borza said. [...]"Diagnosis has a way of begetting treatment, whether or not it warrants treatment," said Dr. Gilbert Welch, professor of medicine at the Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and Clinical Practice in Lebanon, New Hampshire. He was not involved with the new study."Patients think once cancer is there, you've got to act," Welch said in a phone interview. "The question is whether you want to be looking for early forms of cancer."
DONALD WHO?:
Ryan offers picture of public-private spending in Trump's infrastructure plan (MELANIE ZANONA, 01/19/17, The Hill)
President-elect Donald Trump's massive infrastructure package should have $40 of private-sector spending for every $1 of public spending, according to House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.)"A great agency ... has public-private partnerships. For every one dollar of federal dollars, there's $40 of private sector spending," Ryan said on the Charlie Rose Show. "We want to leverage as much private-sector dollars as possible to maximize the fixing of our infrastructure." [...]Ryan emphasized that although the price tag of Trump's proposal is "eye popping," that figure is only the overall investment level, not the cost of the legislation."That's not a trillion dollars coming from federal taxpayers into the transportation system," Ryan said. "That is the total amount we're shooting for."But tax credits would still need to be fully paid for, Ryan said. Trump claims his plan would be revenue neutral thanks to taxes from new jobs and contractor profits, but economists have cast doubt on those assertions.And any direct spending in the plan, which would be around $3.5 billion under Ryan's vision, would definitely need an offset to pass the Republican-led Congress.
STILL CHOSEN...:
Trump keeping 50 Obama administration officials (JORDAN FABIAN AND BEN KAMISAR - 01/19/17, The Hill)
Another top Obama administration official staying on is Adam Szubin, who oversees international sanctions at the Treasury Department.President Obama nominated Szubin as undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence in 2015, but he was never confirmed by the GOP-controlled Senate.Szubin, who has served under Obama and Bush, has been serving in his role in an acting capacity.A Treasury Department spokesperson said Szubin would "serve as acting secretary of the Treasury until a new secretary is confirmed and in place.""At that point, Mr. Szubin will leave government service to pursue other endeavors," the spokesperson said.
The Chosen One : Meet Adam Szubin, Obama's point man to sell the Iran deal to Israel. (DAVID FRANCIS, AUGUST 28, 2015, Foreign Policy)
Three days after the United States struck a long-fought nuclear deal with Iran, Treasury staffers who worked to help clinch the historic accord gathered to celebrate. They met in the Cash Room, an ornate space inside the Treasury Department that once served as an internal bank, to regale a key tenet of the Obama administration's assumed foreign-policy legacy. The euphoria soon faded, however, and would be followed by weeks of skepticism from U.S. lawmakers and outright hostility from Israel, America's top ally in the Mideast.The July 17 celebration was organized by Adam Szubin, acting Treasury undersecretary for terrorism and financial crimes, according to two officials who attended the event. Szubin helped set up the Obama administration's crushing Iran sanctions. Now he's trying to sell the White House's case for lifting them.
CAN'T REPLACE THE HUMANS FAST ENOUGH:
Tesla's crash rate dropped 40 percent after Autopilot was installed, Feds say (Andrew J . Hawkins, Jan 19, 2017, The Verge)
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration just released its report on the May 2016 fatal accident involving a Tesla Model S. Within the document, the government reports that the number of crashes dropped dramatically after Tesla introduced Autopilot in 2015, a fact that would seem to bolster the company's claims about the safety of semi-autonomous features in its vehicles.
Posted by orrinj at 4:33 PM
THE WoT, TRADE & GOLF...:
U.S. air strike killed an al Qaeda leader in Syria: Pentagon (Reuters, 1/19/17)
Mohammad Habib Boussadoun al-Tunisi, a Tunisian who was involved in "external operations and has been connected to terrorist plots to attack Western targets," was killed in the strike near Idlib in Syria, the statement said.
U.S. Military Bombs ISIS Camps in Libya (Morgan Chalfant, January 19, 2017, Washington Free Beacon)
The Pentagon announced the precision airstrikes in a statement Thursday morning, which destroyed the two desert camps 45 kilometers, or 28 miles, southwest of Sirte. The U.S. military is still evaluating the results of the strike, but CNN reported that early estimates put the death toll above 80. The airstrikes were carried out by U.S. B-2 bombers."In conjunction with the Libyan Government of National Accord, the U.S. military conducted precision airstrikes Wednesday night destroying two ISIL camps 45 kilometers southwest of Sirte," Pentagon press secretary Peter Cook said in a statement Thursday.
THANKS FOR THE UNICORN RIDE!:
My fellow Americans,
It's a long-standing tradition for the sitting president of the United States to leave a parting letter in the Oval Office for the American elected to take his or her place. It's a letter meant to share what we know, what we've learned, and what small wisdom may help our successor bear the great responsibility that comes with the highest office in our land, and the leadership of the free world.
But before I leave my note for our 45th president, I wanted to say one final thank you for the honor of serving as your 44th. Because all that I've learned in my time in office, I've learned from you. You made me a better President, and you made me a better man.
Throughout these eight years, you have been the source of goodness, resilience, and hope from which I've pulled strength. I've seen neighbors and communities take care of each other during the worst economic crisis of our lifetimes. I have mourned with grieving families searching for answers -- and found grace in a Charleston church.
I've taken heart from the hope of young graduates and our newest military officers. I've seen our scientists help a paralyzed man regain his sense of touch, and wounded warriors once given up for dead walk again. I've seen Americans whose lives have been saved because they finally have access to medical care, and families whose lives have been changed because their marriages are recognized as equal to our own. I've seen the youngest of children remind us through their actions and through their generosity of our obligations to care for refugees, or work for peace, and, above all, to look out for each other.
I've seen you, the American people, in all your decency, determination, good humor, and kindness. And in your daily acts of citizenship, I've seen our future unfolding.
All of us, regardless of party, should throw ourselves into that work -- the joyous work of citizenship. Not just when there's an election, not just when our own narrow interest is at stake, but over the full span of a lifetime.
I'll be right there with you every step of the way.
And when the arc of progress seems slow, remember: America is not the project of any one person. The single most powerful word in our democracy is the word 'We.' 'We the People.' 'We shall overcome.'
Yes, we can.
COMIC GOLD:
Steve Mnuchin Failed to Disclose $100M in Assets -- Blames 'Oversight' (Daniel J. Solomon, January 19, 2017, Forward)
Steve Mnuchin, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to lead the Treasury Department, drew fierce rebukes from Senate Democrats after it was revealed that he failed to disclose more than $100 million in assets before his Thursday confirmation hearing."I think as you all can appreciate, filling out these government forms is quite complicated," Mnuchin, a Goldman Sachs alumnus and Trump campaign finance chief, told senators.
Mnuchin admits Trump's 'rather modest campaign staff' might not have done a great job with his tax plan (Jeva Lange, 1/19/17, The Week)
President-elect Donald Trump's tax plan has been criticized by some analysts for possibly adding "trillions" to the national debt and significantly benefiting high-income households. [...]"I think, as you know, we had a rather modest campaign staff relative to the other people out there," Mnuchin said.
FEELINGS TRUMP FACTS:
How statistics lost their power - and why we should fear what comes next : (William Davies, Jan. 19th, 2017, The Guardian)
In theory, statistics should help settle arguments. They ought to provide stable reference points that everyone - no matter what their politics - can agree on. Yet in recent years, divergent levels of trust in statistics has become one of the key schisms that have opened up in western liberal democracies. Shortly before the November presidential election, a study in the US discovered that 68% of Trump supporters distrusted the economic data published by the federal government. In the UK, a research project by Cambridge University and YouGov looking at conspiracy theories discovered that 55% of the population believes that the government "is hiding the truth about the number of immigrants living here".Rather than diffusing controversy and polarisation, it seems as if statistics are actually stoking them. Antipathy to statistics has become one of the hallmarks of the populist right, with statisticians and economists chief among the various "experts" that were ostensibly rejected by voters in 2016. Not only are statistics viewed by many as untrustworthy, there appears to be something almost insulting or arrogant about them. Reducing social and economic issues to numerical aggregates and averages seems to violate some people's sense of political decency.Nowhere is this more vividly manifest than with immigration. The thinktank British Future has studied how best to win arguments in favour of immigration and multiculturalism. One of its main findings is that people often respond warmly to qualitative evidence, such as the stories of individual migrants and photographs of diverse communities. But statistics - especially regarding alleged benefits of migration to Britain's economy - elicit quite the opposite reaction. People assume that the numbers are manipulated and dislike the elitism of resorting to quantitative evidence. Presented with official estimates of how many immigrants are in the country illegally, a common response is to scoff. Far from increasing support for immigration, British Future found, pointing to its positive effect on GDP can actually make people more hostile to it. GDP itself has come to seem like a Trojan horse for an elitist liberal agenda. Sensing this, politicians have now largely abandoned discussing immigration in economic terms.All of this presents a serious challenge for liberal democracy. Put bluntly, the British government - its officials, experts, advisers and many of its politicians - does believe that immigration is on balance good for the economy. The British government did believe that Brexit was the wrong choice. The problem is that the government is now engaged in self-censorship, for fear of provoking people further.
This is an unwelcome dilemma. Either the state continues to make claims that it believes to be valid and is accused by sceptics of propaganda, or else, politicians and officials are confined to saying what feels plausible and intuitively true, but may ultimately be inaccurate. Either way, politics becomes mired in accusations of lies and cover-ups.The declining authority of statistics - and the experts who analyse them - is at the heart of the crisis that has become known as "post-truth" politics. And in this uncertain new world, attitudes towards quantitative expertise have become increasingly divided. From one perspective, grounding politics in statistics is elitist, undemocratic and oblivious to people's emotional investments in their community and nation. It is just one more way that privileged people in London, Washington DC or Brussels seek to impose their worldview on everybody else. From the opposite perspective, statistics are quite the opposite of elitist. They enable journalists, citizens and politicians to discuss society as a whole, not on the basis of anecdote, sentiment or prejudice, but in ways that can be validated. The alternative to quantitative expertise is less likely to be democracy than an unleashing of tabloid editors and demagogues to provide their own "truth" of what is going on across society.Is there a way out of this polarisation? Must we simply choose between a politics of facts and one of emotions, or is there another way of looking at this situation?
The problem is precisely that statistics settle arguments and do so in ways that delegitimize our emotions. For instance, both Left and Right know in their hearts that the UR was a radically Progressive pacifist, so if the numbers show that presided over a record decline in abortion rates and the annihilation of ISIS, it can have no impact on how they feel.
Everyone can disprove your facts. No one can disprove your emotion.
Posted by orrinj at 6:54 AM
...AND CHEAPER...:
Buy. Squeeze. Repeat. (Geoff Colvin, 1/18/17, Fortune)
In Madison, they still struggle to accept that it's really happening. On a not-yet-specified day before the end of March, a Kraft Heinz employee will turn off the lights in the sprawling Oscar Mayer plant, and for the first time in 98 years, no one will be coming back to work.The facility was once the city's largest employer, with over 4,000 workers transforming hogs, 900 an hour, into Oscar Mayer hot dogs, bacon, sliced ham, and more. Employment was down to about 1,000 when Kraft Heinz announced in 2015 that it would close the plant, and recently the workers had dwindled to about 400; the products still being made include an item called liver cheese, which few consumers under age 80 are clamoring for. [...]The 3G management model that Buffett so admires is worth a close look because it's on track to eat the food industry. At its heart is meritocracy, broadly defined. Every employee must justify his existence every day. That's great news for the very best performers; they are promoted with speed that's unheard-of in lumbering old food companies. Kraft Heinz CEO Bernardo Hees, for example, first became a CEO in 2005 at a company called All America Latina Logistica, owned by a 3G predecessor. He was then made CEO of Burger King, a 3G holding since 2010. He moved up to be CEO of Heinz in 2013 and now of Kraft Heinz. He's only 46.Underperformers get fired with the same alacrity. Budgeted costs also are evaluated unsparingly every year, or more often, and are eliminated if they're no longer judged worth incurring. After all, Hees (pronounced "Hess") and other top executives are 3G partners. Their own money is tied up in each venture, and they can't afford to be sentimental about it.Which brings us back to the Oscar Mayer plant in Madison. The truth is, that plant should have been closed long ago, and everybody knew it. "The Madison plant was a terrible plant," says John Ruff, a retired Kraft executive who spent much of his career in food-processing plants worldwide. "It had good people, but it was an old plant that had been added to over the years. It was never meant to be run as it was being run. Closing it was probably the right thing to do." So why hadn't Kraft closed it long before 3G came along? The reason is a classic problem for big, old businesses: People loved that plant. It was a treasured part of the company's history. But not to 3G. "[Kraft] had trouble making tough choices," says Credit Suisse analyst Robert Moskow. "3G has forced them to make tough choices, like closing the Oscar Mayer facility. It was very emotional." Ruff agrees: "3G got rid of a lot of remaining emotional ties."Now project that philosophy across a $26 billion company. Step 1 in the 3G management model is a wholesale replacement of the top team and a blitzkrieg of cost cutting. At Heinz, 3G cashiered 11 of the top 12 executives in one day (as this publication chronicled in a 2013 story headlined "Squeezing Heinz"). When Heinz bought Kraft, 10 top executives were quickly dismissed. Of Kraft Heinz's top 10 leaders today, eight are Brazilians from 3G who know the playbook. "If you don't speak Portuguese, you're at a bit of a disadvantage," says a former Heinz director.
As with every 3G takeover, cost-cutting measures were imposed immediately after the takeover of Kraft. Office refrigerators long stocked with free Kraft products (cheese, Jell-O) were wheeled out within days of the merger's closing. Corporate aircraft were ditched, and everyone from the CEO down was made to fly coach. And today employees on the road are sometimes required to double up in hotel rooms. More important than the actual savings is the message. "We think and act like owners of our business, treating every dollar as if it were our own," the company tells prospective employees.The real savings take longer to implement. Kraft Heinz's new leaders wasted little time announcing they would close seven plants in North America and consolidate production in other locations, eliminating some 2,600 jobs. (One of the seven, a plant in Fullerton, Calif., was recently given a reprieve due to strong demand for Lunchables.) Additional savings come from a second-order effect: States, cities, and labor unions, desperate not to lose their local facility, start offering incentives to the company to keep it open. In December, for example, Boone County, Mo., granted Kraft Heinz large tax abatements to keep operating its hot dog plant, with 40% fewer workers, even though it had not been scheduled to close. The company is closing a 71-year-old plant in Davenport, Iowa, but building a new one nearby--and getting $4.75 million in incentives in a deal that requires the new plant to employ only one-third as many workers as the old one.
WINNING!:
Putin's Dirty Diplomacy Fails to Breach Sanctions Wall (Pavel K. Baev, Jan. 17th, 2017, Eurasia Daily Monitor)
Russia is frequently in the news these days, but its diplomatic successes at the start of the new year have been rather limited. Denials of Moscow's various misbehaviors aside, the most significant step over the just-concluded extended holiday season was President Vladimir Putin's visit to Japan in mid-December (RT, December 15, 2016). That visit generated high expectations and rampant speculation, particularly considering the scarcity of his foreign trips of late. Preparations continued for many months under tight secrecy. And at that time, many observers interpreted the series of statements from Moscow regarding Russia's absolute inflexibility on the territorial non-issue of the disputed Kurile Islands as preparations for a surprise (Nezavisimaya Gazeta, September 5, 2016).Several Russian experts argued that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe had invested significant personal political capital into resolving the long-deadlocked bilateral dispute over the South Kurile Islands; it was unclear, however, whether Putin had any intention of reciprocating (Kommersant-Vlast, November 11, 2016; see EDM, December 13, 2016). The master plan in Moscow was to give Tokyo only the vaguest of promises--and to extract in return tangible concessions that would amount to a de facto abolition of the sanctions regime. Tokyo, however, had its own master plan long on promises. As a result, both leaders can now claim success--but neither has achieved anything close to the desired triumph. [...]But in this wave of optimism on US readiness to normalize relations with Moscow, Russian commentators conveniently omit the impact of the unfolding investigation into Russia's interference in the US election campaign combined with the scandal about a supposed Russian "dossier" on Trump (Moscow Echo, January 14). Trump is still desperately trying to play all this down, but as the evidence mounts, the President-elect is being increasingly politically incentivized to deliver a punishing response to this unprecedented act of "hybrid" aggression against the US in order to erase the smudge on his legitimacy. As for sanctions, the plain reality is that the European Union has again extended them for another half year. And while preparing its package of "gifts" to Russia, Japan was careful not to deviate from this regime (Nezavisimaya Gazeta, December 16, 2016).