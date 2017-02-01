February 1, 2017
WE'LL GO BACK WHEN IT'S PRESIDENT HALEY:
Petition Demands That Disney Muzzle Trump Figure in Magic Kingdom's 'Hall of Presidents' (Kyle Foley, February 1, 2017, Heat Street)
At Walt Disney World in Orlando, every U.S. president going back to George Washington is enshrined in the "Hall of Presidents" attraction in Magic Kingdom. The exhibit, a brainchild of Disney himself, traces the history of the country through the words of its heads of state. Donald Trump, the 45th U.S. president, is set to be unveiled among the line of sculpted figures in June.But thousands of people are now trying to change one thing about the Trump figure: They want to make it silent. While all the other presidents on the stage discuss their challenges and accomplishments, a petition on Change.org with almost 7,500 signatures asks Disney to make the Trump audio animatronic robot mute.
A DEFLATIONARY EPOCH:
Food Deflation Is Changing The Face Of Retail (Phil Lempert , 2/01/17, Forbes)
It seems that the term food deflation is being used to explain lower retailer stock prices, layoffs and why many workers didn't get a raise last year.It's true that just about all supermarket chains from Kroger to Whole Foods have seen their bottom lines erode at the same time as their revenue fell. Food prices fell to a record low not seen since 1967. According to the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture), retail prices for beef, pork, and poultry were expected to end the year with a slide of 6% to 7%, 3% to 4%, and 2% to 3% respectively.
THERE'S NO SUCH THING AS SPECIES:
Trans-speciesism? (Emily Zanotti, February 1, 2017, Heat Street)
In a move that is sure to rock the animal competition circuit to its core, the annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show this year will add cats to its lineup.
EASIEST CONTEST EVER:
White privilege essay contest sparks outrage in Connecticut suburb (Associated Press February 1, 2017)
When the town sponsored a student essay contest on the topic of white privilege, it was intended to provoke discussion in this wealthy, overwhelmingly white community on Connecticut's Gold Coast.It did, along with no small amount of outrage.Contest organizers have been surprised by the reaction from some who say the question wrongly suggests race plays into the good life enjoyed in Westport.Residents like Bari Reiner, 72, say the question is offensive because the town welcomes anybody who can afford to live here. [...]The winner of the annual contest's $1,000 top prize will be announced April 3. The essay questions are developed by a committee and approved by Staples faculty members.
Do you really need to write any more than, "The nature of white privilege is that I can win $1000 for writing this stupid essay."
THANKS, UR:
U.S. factory activity hits two-year high; private payrolls surge (Lucia Mutikani, 2/01/17, Reuters)
U.S. factory activity accelerated to more than a two-year high in January amid sustained increases in new orders and raw material costs, pointing to a recovery in manufacturing as domestic demand strengthens and the drag from low oil prices ebbs.Other data on Wednesday showed private employers boosted hiring last month. While construction spending slipped in December, the underlying trend remained strong. The signs of momentum in the economy at the start of the year came as Federal Reserve officials resumed their two-day policy meeting.
It would require truly staggering incompetence to screw up the economy that Donald was bequeathed...but apparently we can't rule that out.
...AND CHEAPER...:
Wal-Mart ends ShippingPass, launches free two-day shipping (Tonya Garcia, Jan 31, 2017, MarketWatch)
Wal-Mart Stores Inc. announced Tuesday that it is ending its ShippingPass delivery subscription pilot and offering free two-day shipping on more than 2 million items without a membership program, starting at 8 a.m. ET.The retailer is also lowering the minimum purchase required for free shipping to a customer's home to $35 from $50. Items shipped to stores have no minimum price threshold. [...]Nowadays, two-day shipping is "table stakes," according to Lore. "It no longer makes sense to charge for it."
JONES ISN'T THEIR BEST PLAYER (profanity alert):
The Belichick Way (Michael Lombardi, Feb. 1st, 2017, The Ringer)
When Belichick prepares for his next opponent, he studies their players and the signature plays of those players, not just the design of their offense. On Sunday, Belichick won't regard Julio Jones solely as a Z receiver, the way Green Bay defensive coordinator Dom Capers curiously treated him. If you were just an average NFL Z receiver, then a cornerback like Green Bay's LaDarius Gunter could handle you man-to-man in a critical play of the NFC championship game. But attach a meaningful name like Julio Jones to that position and what sane person would allow Gunter to cover man-to-man on an island? Looks good on a blackboard, just not on the field. (Sorry, Dom, that call is still bothering me.)Belichick doesn't take away what the opponent does best, but what their individual players do best. It's a subtle but crucial difference. He personally breaks down every offensive player to understand their strengths within their team's scheme. Then, he matches the talents of New England's defensive players to whatever system he's created for that week. Did you ever wonder why former nose tackle Vince Wilfork lined up over the right tackle in certain Patriots games? For years, Wilfork was Belichick's best run stopper. Whenever New England's opponent loved running the ball to its right, guess where it made the most sense to stick Wilfork? Fairly simple, yet not often done.
When I studied the Falcons on tape, one possible weakness jumped out: The right opponent could disrupt the timing of their passing game by getting consistent pressure inside. Knocking Matt Ryan's offense off its timing, even slightly, will be paramount for the Patriots. If the Patriots don't get "in the paint" -- the area where most quarterbacks want to step up and throw the ball -- or apply steady pressure on Ryan, then their coverages won't matter.Atlanta's offense operates best when Ryan has time and the pocket is clean. (Ask Green Bay.) Yet Ryan has been pressured 170 times this year -- the eighth-highest total of any 2016 team -- and Belichick knows pushing the Falcons guards backward into the pocket will slow down Ryan's passing game more than any defensive call. The Eagles had real success pressuring the pocket against Atlanta, as did Seattle and Kansas City, and guess what? The Falcons lost all three of those games. The Patriots will prioritize making the Super Bowl a physical affair, not a seven-on-seven contest. Expect defensive tackles Alan Branch and Malcom Brown to line up over either Falcons guard and follow this specific Belichick instruction: Push the line of scrimmage back -- run or pass. No swim moves, no spins. Just pure power straight on, the same way the Giants disrupted Tom Brady's line of scrimmage nine years ago in Arizona.
THE PAY-OFF FOR BOXING HIM IN:
Maddow Calls Gorsuch 'Mainstream' for 'Any Republican President' (Jack Heretik, February 1, 2017, Free Beacon)
"It seems like the choice of Judge Gorsuch is a relatively mainstream choice you might expect from any Republican president," Maddow said on her show.
NOT SNEAKY, JUST COACHED WELL:
The Patriots Are Even Sneakier Than You Think (Noah Davis and Michael Lopez, 2/01/17, 538)
Huard's quarterback sneak was a single moment in a long game. It didn't ensure victory for the Patriots, nor did the Chicago Bears' obliviousness on that fourth down doom them to defeat. But it was emblematic of a hidden theme of the Patriots' 16-year run of unprecedented success: No team sneaks more often nor more effectively than the Patriots.Since the start of the 2001 season, the Patriots lead the league in QB sneaks, running 0.52 every game, which translates to one roughly every other week.1 For comparison, Kansas City, which is last in the league, runs about two QB sneaks per season. Most teams attempt about three or four sneaks in a season, with Jacksonville (0.5 per game or roughly eight per season) and Baltimore (roughly seven per season) the only other teams that approach New England's frequency. During that period, the Patriots, led by Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady, have won 14 of 16 AFC East titles and have been to the Super Bowl seven times, including Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.The QB sneak is a remarkably efficient play, and an excellent way to extend a drive. Leaguewide, the conversion rate2 from 2001 to 2015 on 3rd-and-1 or 4th-and-1 plays that are not QB sneaks is 65 percent -- on sneaks, that success rate jumps to 84 percent3. And there's a similar story when teams have 2 yards to gain, with sneaks 20 percentage points more successful (75 percent versus 55 percent) relative to other runs or passes.So the sneak is usually a good idea, relative to other play calls. But even compared to that higher baseline, some teams are much better at it than others.No NFL team other than the Patriots boasts a first-down success rate above 90 percent on sneaks. And this rate might actually conceal how good New England is: Twenty-one of its sneaks have come when needing 2 yards to go, also the most of any NFL team.4 With only 1 yard to go, the Pats have converted the first down on 105 of 113 tries (93 percent).This success begets more success. The 133 Patriots QB sneaks that Pro Football Reference shows were worth a cumulative 138 expected points, the equivalent of about 20 touchdowns.5 That's a net benefit of about a point per QB sneak.
THE INHUMAN HILL ON WHICH THE LEFT HAS PLANTED ITS FLAG:
Neil Gorsuch, Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, explained (Dylan Matthews, Jan. 31st, 2017, Vox)
Gorsuch is a widely acclaimed jurist, a favorite of conservatives and libertarians but also very respected by liberal colleagues. He's exactly the kind of elite, educated figure who's traditionally made it onto the Court. His mother, Anne Gorsuch Burford, was Ronald Reagan's director of the Environmental Protection Agency from 1981 to 1983. A graduate of Columbia (where he was a Truman scholar), Oxford (where he got a doctorate under the acclaimed Catholic legal philosopher John Finnis as a Marshall scholar), and Harvard Law (which five other members of the Court attended), Gorsuch clerked on the DC Circuit and then for both Justices Byron White and Anthony Kennedy before working at a boutique litigation firm in Washington, DC, for 10 years and doing a brief stint in the George W. Bush Justice Department.So it's perhaps not surprising that when Bush appointed to him to the 10th Circuit -- which covers much of the Mountain West, including Gorsuch's home state of Colorado -- at the age of 38, he was easily confirmed by voice vote.This time should be different. [...]But so it is with Gorsuch, who wrote a full book on assisted suicide and euthanasia that, while fairly recapping both sides, came down decisively against legalizing the practice. In the book, Gorsuch offers a detailed critique of Peter Singer's influential utilitarian argument for allowing euthanasia and of a similar one from fellow Circuit Court Judge Richard Posner, as well as critiques of autonomy-based arguments from philosophers like Ronald Dworkin.Gorsuch argues for the position that "human life is fundamentally and inherently valuable, and that the intentional taking of human life by private persons is always wrong."
At the End of History this is pretty nearly the only substantive issue that separates the two parties, with Democrats requiring fealty to the idea that human life has no intrinsic value.
Waging a culture war over this single issue is not going to help with their estrangement from Middle America.
They would be wise to come out in favor of this nominee and against the AG.
HURRY HEADSMAN:
'Why let 'em in?' Understanding Bannon's worldview and the policies that follow. (Frances Stead Sellers and David A. Fahrenthold January 31, 2017, The Washington Post)
In November 2015, Stephen K. Bannon -- then the executive chairman of Breitbart News -- was hosting a satellite radio show. His guest was Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-Mont.), who opposed President Obama's plan to resettle some Syrian refugees in the United States."We need to put a stop on refugees until we can vet," Zinke said.Bannon cut him off."Why even let 'em in?" he asked. [...]That worldview, which Bannon laid out in interviews and speeches over the past several years, hinges largely on Bannon's belief in American "sovereignty." Bannon said that countries should protect their citizens and their essence by reducing immigration, legal and illegal, and pulling back from multinational agreements.At the same time, Bannon was concerned that the United States and the "Judeo-Christian West" were in a war against an expansionist Islamic ideology -- but that they were losing the war by not recognizing what it was. Bannon said this fight was so important, it was worth overlooking differences and rivalries with countries like Russia. [...]In the same interview, Bannon compared himself to a powerful aide to England's Henry VIII -- an aide who helped engineer a world-shaking move of his era, the split of the Church of England from the Catholic Church."I am Thomas Cromwell in the court of the Tudors," Bannon told the Hollywood Reporter.
THE ANTI-SCALIA:
Ignore the attacks on Neil Gorsuch. He's an intellectual giant -- and a good man. (Robert P. George February 1, 2017, Washington Post)
[T]ne respect in which Gorsuch is unlike Justice Scalia is that he is not fiery or pugnacious. Rather, his demeanor is scholarly--one might even say bookish. He is not a fierce debater. I recall being with him at an academic conference at which a graduate student contradicted and challenged a comment he had made. Far from bristling or even returning fire, he encouraged the student to develop her argument further, graciously acknowledging merit in the point she had made.Likewise in the courtroom, he does not interrogate, much less intimidate, the lawyers who appear before him. It is truer to say that he engages them in conversations that enable him to explore the strengths and weaknesses of arguments advanced in their written briefs or address issues he thinks are important but which did not receive sufficient attention in those submissions.Of course, most people are interested above all in how he is likely to vote on hot button issues such as abortion, marriage, gun control, campaign finance and religious freedom. In the confirmation hearings, he will no doubt do what another friend of mine, Elena Kagan, did and basically refuse to discuss these issues on the ground that they are likely to come before him. I expect what just about everyone else expects: Gorsuch, who greatly admired Scalia, thinks about the constitutional issues in these areas pretty much the same way Scalia did.
One of the main reasons that Scalia was and Clarence Thomas is so useless on the Court is that the most important role of a justice is not to demonstrate how uniquely bright he is but to craft a majority for his view. That collegiality is what made Justice Roberts such a great pick as Chief and why Harriet Miers was preferable to Sam Alito as well.Orthodox conservatives believe that the Constitution should be interpreted in a way that is faithful to the text and guided, where the text is less than perfectly clear in its application to a question, by the original understanding of its framers and ratifiers. Gorsuch, like Scalia -- and like every other judge who was on President Trump's list of twenty-one -- is a textualist and an originalist. But he is not dogmatic, and his credentials help explain why.After studying at Columbia University and Harvard Law School, Gorsuch acquired a doctorate from Oxford University, where he was supervised by the internationally acclaimed philosopher of law and theorist of natural law and natural rights John Finnis. He won both a Truman Scholarship and a Marshall Scholarship, two of the most prestigious scholarships in American higher education. After completing his education, Gorsuch clerked for Court of Appeals Judge David Sentelle then for Supreme Court Justices Byron White and Anthony Kennedy. He spent a year in the Department of Justice and then a decade in the private practice of law with a distinguished firm. He has served on the 10th Circuit since 2006. His record bespeaks intellect and perseverance -- though Gorsuch is, nonetheless, remarkably approachable.If Democrats are looking for a point of vulnerability in either Gorsuch's integrity or impartiality, they won't find it. He is basically a Boy Scout. He's a faithful husband, a good father, a caring neighbor, a generous friend, a man of probity who holds himself to the highest ethical standards. Oh, and he will bring religious diversity to a Court that is currently entirely Catholic and Jewish: He's an Episcopalian.
GETTING IN GOOD WITH THE BOSS PRE-EMPTIVELY:
Justice White and judicial excellence (NEIL GORSUCH, 5/04/02, UPI)
There is another sense in which we shall not look upon the like of Justice White again. He was confirmed less than two weeks after his nomination; his hearing lasted 90 minutes.He was selected not because of partisan ideology, but because of his integrity, accomplishment, and life experience. Justice White's subsequent tenure on the bench was characterized by an utter indifference to partisan agendas. He voted against Miranda warnings, against extending the First Amendment in novel ways to protect the media against meritorious libel charges, and against Roe vs. Wade.At the same time, he voted for one-man, one-vote reforms, insisted on school desegregation even if it required raising taxes and busing, and supported Congress's use of racial preferences to remedy past discrimination.If one theme ran through Justice White's jurisprudence, it was a confidence in the people's elected representatives, rather than the unelected judiciary, to experiment and solve society's problems, so long as the procedures used were fair and the opportunity to participate was open to all. But in each and every area, Justice White sought, as he put it often, to "decide the case," not to advance any ideology.Despite his independence (or maybe because of it), many on both the left and right grudgingly came to respect the justice that they could never take for granted and whose vote they had to win in each and every case with their best legal arguments.The judicial confirmation process today bears no resemblance to 1962.Today, there are too many who are concerned less with promoting the best public servants and more with enforcing litmus tests and locating unknown "stealth candidates" who are perceived as likely to advance favored political causes once on the bench.Politicians and pressure groups on both sides declare that they will not support nominees unless they hew to their own partisan creeds. When a favored candidate is voted down for lack of sufficient political sympathy to those in control, grudges are held for years, and retaliation is guaranteed.Whatever else might be said about the process today, excellence plainly is no longer the dispositive virtue, as it was to President Kennedy. [...]Take Merrick Garland and John Roberts, two appointees to the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C. Both were Supreme Court clerks. Both served with distinction at the Department of Justice. Both are widely considered to be among the finest lawyers of their generation. Garland, a Clinton appointee, was actively promoted by Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah. Roberts, a Bush nominee, has the backing of Seth Waxman, President Bill Clinton's solicitor general. But neither Garland nor Roberts has chosen to live his life as a shirker; both have litigated controversial cases involving "hot-button" issues.
As a result, Garland was left waiting for 18 months before being confirmed over the opposition of 23 senators. Roberts, nominated almost a year ago, still waits for a hearing -- and sees no end to the waiting in sight. In fact, this is the second time around for Roberts: he was left hanging without a vote by the Senate at the end of the first Bush administration. So much for promoting excellence in today's confirmation process.
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
Germany's Schulz calls Trump 'un-American', warns against lifting Russia sanctions (Reuters, 1/31/17)
In one of the sharpest remarks yet by a senior German politician since the new American leader took office, Schulz told the Funke media group in an interview published on Wednesday that Europe had to stand up to defend liberal values."What Trump is doing is un-American," Schulz said, adding that the United States like no other country in the world stood for enlightenment, democracy and freedom."If Trump is now driving a wrecking ball through this set of values, then I will tell him as chancellor: That's not the policy of Germany and Europe," Schulz added.
Sublime.
THE IMPORTANCE OF DENYING DONALD A DEMOCRATIC SENATE:
Neil Gorsuch Is Nothing Like Donald Trump : He's principled, dexterous, and eloquent. (Mark Joseph Stern, 1/31/17, Slate)
Neil Gorsuch is strikingly different from the man who nominated him to the United States Supreme Court. Where President Donald Trump is doltish and ignorant, Gorsuch is witty and astute. Where Trump is volatile and distractible, Gorsuch is principled and dexterous. And, perhaps most glaringly, where Trump is rambling and incoherent, Gorsuch is eloquent and compelling--a strikingly good writer who can make the dustiest doctrine seem lively, and the most unpalatable position seem persuasive.
Why Liberals Should Back Neil Gorsuch (NEAL K. KATYALJAN. 31, 2017, NY Times)
I was an acting solicitor general for President Barack Obama; Judge Gorsuch has strong conservative bona fides and was appointed to the 10th Circuit by President George W. Bush. But I have seen him up close and in action, both in court and on the Federal Appellate Rules Committee (where both of us serve); he brings a sense of fairness and decency to the job, and a temperament that suits the nation's highest court.Considerable doubts about the direction of the Supreme Court have emerged among Democrats in recent weeks, particularly given some of the names that have been floated by the administration for possible nomination. With environmental protection, reproductive rights, privacy, executive power and the rights of criminal defendants (including the death penalty) on the court's docket, the stakes are tremendous. I, for one, wish it were a Democrat choosing the next justice. But since that is not to be, one basic criterion should be paramount: Is the nominee someone who will stand up for the rule of law and say no to a president or Congress that strays beyond the Constitution and laws?I have no doubt that if confirmed, Judge Gorsuch would help to restore confidence in the rule of law. His years on the bench reveal a commitment to judicial independence -- a record that should give the American people confidence that he will not compromise principle to favor the president who appointed him. Judge Gorsuch's record suggests that he would follow in the tradition of Justice Elena Kagan, who voted against President Obama when she felt a part of the Affordable Care Act went too far. In particular, he has written opinions vigorously defending the paramount duty of the courts to say what the law is, without deferring to the executive branch's interpretations of federal statutes, including our immigration laws.
In a pair of immigration cases, De Niz Robles v. Lynch and Gutierrez-Brizuela v. Lynch, Judge Gorsuch ruled against attempts by the government to retroactively interpret the law to disfavor immigrants. In a separate opinion in Gutierrez-Brizuela, he criticized the legal doctrine that federal courts must often defer to the executive branch's interpretations of federal law, warning that such deference threatens the separation of powers designed by the framers. When judges defer to the executive about the law's meaning, he wrote, they "are not fulfilling their duty to interpret the law." In strong terms, Judge Gorsuch called that a "problem for the judiciary" and "a problem for the people whose liberties may now be impaired" by "an avowedly politicized administrative agent seeking to pursue whatever policy whim may rule the day." That reflects a deep conviction about the role of the judiciary in preserving the rule of law.That conviction will serve the court and the country well. Last week, The Denver Post encouraged the president to nominate Judge Gorsuch in part because "a justice who does his best to interpret the Constitution or statute and apply the law of the land without prejudice could go far to restore faith in the highest court of the land."I couldn't agree more.
NIHILIST IN CHIEF:
Steve Bannon, Trump's Top Guy, Told Me He Was 'A Leninist' Who Wants To 'Destroy the State' (Ronald Radosh, 08.22.16, Daily Beast)
Why has the Trump campaign taken as its new head a self-described Leninist?I met Steve Bannon--the executive director of Breitbart.com who's now become the chief executive of the Trump campaign, replacing the newly resigned Paul Manafort--at a book party held in his Capitol Hill townhouse on Nov. 12, 2013. We were standing next to a picture of his daughter, a West Point graduate, who at the time was a lieutenant in the 101 Airborne Division serving in Iraq. The picture was notable because she was sitting on what was once Saddam Hussein's gold throne with a machine gun on her lap. "I'm very proud of her," Bannon said.Then we had a long talk about his approach to politics. He never called himself a "populist" or an "American nationalist," as so many think of him today. "I'm a Leninist," Bannon proudly proclaimed.Shocked, I asked him what he meant."Lenin," he answered, "wanted to destroy the state, and that's my goal too. I want to bring everything crashing down, and destroy all of today's establishment." Bannon was employing Lenin's strategy for Tea Party populist goals. He included in that group the Republican and Democratic Parties, as well as the traditional conservative press.
THUS THE CHAIN OF COMMAND:
In deadly Yemen raid, a lesson for Trump's national security team (Thomas Gibbons-Neff and Missy Ryan, Jan. 31st, 2017, Washington Post)
Special operations such as this have always been risky for presidents to approve. Trump and some of his advisers have promised to give the military greater rein in authorizing such missions as part of their desire to wipe out extremist threats. But the president has also said he is leery of getting entangled too deeply in costly operations overseas.In Saturday's operation, the SEALs faced difficulties from the start. After the U.S. forces descended on the village of Yaklaa, a heavily guarded al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) stronghold surrounded by land mines, militants launched an intense counterattack.As the pitched gunbattle continued, officials called in Marine Cobra helicopter gunships, backed by Harrier jets, to strike the AQAP fighters, according to U.S. officials familiar with the incident.An elite Special Operations air regiment was then sent in to pull the team and its casualties out of the fray, banking into the night under heavy fire to link up with a Marine quick-reaction force that had taken off in MV-22 Ospreys from the USS Makin Island floating offshore.
The two units planned to meet in the desert to transfer the wounded SEALs so they could be taken back to the amphibious assault ship for treatment, but one of the Ospreys lost power, hitting the ground hard enough to wound two service members and disable the aircraft.With the twin-engine transport out of action, a Marine jet dropped a GPS-guided bomb on the disabled $70 million Osprey to ensure that it did not fall into militant hands. [...]"We really struggled with getting the White House comfortable with getting boots on the ground in Yemen," the former official said. "Since the new administration has come in, the approvals [at the Pentagon] appear to have gone up."Already, the Trump administration, in a flurry of executive actions, has shown a penchant for tightly held decision-making that has left out key agency officials.Luke Hartig, who was a senior official for counterterrorism under President Barack Obama, cautioned that even swift or delegated decision-making on national security matters requires consultation with a range of agencies that could address legal, diplomatic and other questions."It's not about slowing things down -- it's about making sure the complexities are well addressed prior to approval," said Hartig, who is now a fellow at New America and runs a research group at National Journal.
SAFER NOW?:
DHMC Doctor and His Wife Among Those Caught Up in Immigration Order (Rob Wolfe, 2/01/17, Valley News)
It took thousands of dollars and reams of paperwork, but in late December, more than a year after his marriage, Omid Moghimi received word that his wife's visa interview had a date: Thursday, Feb. 2."We were very excited," Moghimi said in a telephone interview on Tuesday. "It was the light at the end of the tunnel. We were making plans about what we were going to do when we got here."Moghimi, a resident in internal medicine at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, was born in the United States, grew up in Iran and holds citizenship in both countries.His Iranian wife, Dorsa Razi (in Iran, married women keep their surnames), was a childhood friend, and after a reconnection and a courtship in recent years, they were married.A month after their legal union, in July 2015, her residency application began.The process lasted through the date of their formal wedding the following April, which they had pushed back in anticipation of the immigration process, and through their honeymoon in India.It lasted through the summer of 2016, as the presidential election campaign raged and then-candidate Donald Trump reiterated his promise to ban Muslims from entering the country.
Finally, after stacks of documents and months of waiting, the U.S. Consulate in Abu Dhabi -- there is no American embassy in Iran -- scheduled for Razi what was likely to be her final appointment on Thursday.Then came last Friday, when President Donald Trump issued an executive order that temporarily bars immigrants and refugees from seven majority-Muslim countries, including Iran."Your interview has been canceled," the consulate wrote back to Moghimi and Razi the next day, "and we will notify you if and when it will be rescheduled."Razi is still in the United Arab Emirates, and she and Moghimi have been left in limbo, wondering whether they should wait for the 90-day order to expire -- or scrap their plans altogether.
"BETTER THAN THIS":
Hundreds Of U.S. Diplomats Protest Immigration Curbs (Radio Liberty, February 01, 2017)
The U.S. State Department has confirmed that some 900 State Department officials around the world are protesting President Donald Trump's order temporarily barring refugees and citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States.Officials said on January 31 that a dissent memorandum was submitted through a channel that department employees can use to express opposition to official policies.The diplomats expressed concern that the order will sour relations with Muslim countries, inflame anti-American sentiment, and hurt those who have legitimate reasons to visit the United States.Moreover, they said the policy "runs counter to core American values of non-discrimination, fair play, and extending a warm welcome.""We are better than this ban," they said.
Iraqi general who works with American military kept from visiting U.S. (CHARLIE D'AGATA, 1/31/17, CBS NEWS)
Gen. Talib al Kenani commands the elite American-trained counter terrorist forces that have been leading the fight against ISIS for two years."I'm a four star general, and I'm banned from entering the U.S.?" he said.His family was relocated to the U.S. for their safety, and he'd had plans to see them next week, until he was told not to bother."I have been fighting terrorism for 13 years and winning," he said. "Now my kids are now asking if I'm a terrorist?"CBS News met the general at his heavily fortified compound inside the Green Zone.For the past decade, Kenani has been travelling to U.S. Central Command in Tampa, Florida for high-level meetings with the U.S. military leadership."There are many American troops here in Iraq," he said. "After this ban how are we supposed to deal with each other?"
THE INFRASTRUCTURE THAT MATTERS:
Can School Buses Close the Digital Gap? : Districts are experimenting with ways to get every student access to high-speed Internet. Right now, millions don't. (TOD NEWCOMBE | JANUARY 2017, Governing)
Take an evening drive through some of the towns that make up the Coachella Valley Unified School District, a largely rural area near the Salton Sea in Riverside County, Calif., and you might be surprised to see yellow school buses parked in odd, uncharacteristic locations. But rest assured, they have a purpose. Equipped with Wi-Fi routers and solar panels, these buses provide Internet to the district's most underserved communities.Coachella is one of the poorest school districts in the country: Nearly 80 percent of its students live in poverty, which means many households can't afford Internet access. That's why Coachella's school leaders have turned 100 buses along with several cars into mobile hot spots -- so students can do their homework.Coachella's Internet challenges are acute, but the district is far from the only place that has connectivity issues. Nearly 5 million households with school-age children do not have high-speed Internet service, according to the Pew Research Center. Low-income households, especially black and Hispanic ones, make up a disproportionate share of the disconnected households. That's bad news, especially when the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) says seven out of 10 teachers assign homework that requires high-speed Internet access.
January 31, 2017
A SMART PLAY FOR TONY'S VOTES:
Trump Picks Neil Gorsuch, A Scalia Clone, For The Supreme Court (Oliver Roeder and Harry Enten, 1/31/17, 538)
Gorsuch is a judge on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, the Denver-based federal court that covers Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Utah and Wyoming, as well as the portions of Yellowstone National Park that extend into Montana and Idaho. He was appointed to the position by George W. Bush in 2006 and was confirmed by the Senate in a voice vote.He attended Harvard Law School, as well as Columbia and Oxford, and clerked for Justices Byron White and Anthony Kennedy of the Supreme Court. (White retired in 1993 and died in 2002.) It's the sort of gleaming ivory C.V. that was largely absent from the rest of Trump's shortlist. Academically, Gorsuch would fit right in: Every current justice attended law school at either Harvard or Yale. But if he's confirmed, it would be the first time a justice and his former clerk sat together on the Supreme Court. Gorsuch is 49. The youngest member of the current court, Justice Elena Kagan, is 56.Ideologically, Gorsuch would almost certainly represent a reliably conservative vote and voice, restoring the tenuous balance on the court that existed before Scalia's death. According to "judicial common space" scores, developed by a team of political scientists and legal scholars, Gorsuch would be the most conservative justice save for the silent stalwart Justice Clarence Thomas and would sit somewhere just to the right of the ideological space occupied by Scalia.
Neil Gorsuch: A Worthy Heir to Scalia Judge Neil Gorsuch (RAMESH PONNURU,, 1/31/17, National Review)
Gorsuch's tie to Justice Kennedy, frequently a swing vote on the Supreme Court, may also be an asset. If Gorsuch can persuade Kennedy to join an opinion, a narrow loss for the conservative position could become a narrow win. There is also the possibility that Gorsuch's presence would reassure Kennedy about the direction of the Court and make him more willing to let Trump name his own replacement.
This is still kind of hard to believe, even for me. https://t.co/UK1iqFjCxT— Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) January 31, 2017
ON THE OTHER HAND, IT IS A FULL EMPLOYMENT MEASURE...:
WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2017 -- Our nation has the right to protect its borders to keep our citizens safe. At the same time, protecting the rights of the most vulnerable is an important tenet of our country. We do both within the bounds of our Constitution and the rights it secures.The American Bar Association is concerned by significant portions of the immigration-related executive orders issued on January 25 and 27, 2017, regarding border security, immigration enforcement and terrorism. Together, they make significant changes to our nation's immigration policies and jeopardize fundamental principles of justice, due process and the rule of law.Our nation must protect the rights secured by the U.S. Constitution, including those of noncitizens. Drawing on the 14th Amendment and other provisions, the Supreme Court has held that many of these rights cover all "persons" within the United States, regardless of citizenship or status.While every sovereign nation has the right to secure its borders, any specific enforcement efforts must avoid sweeping bans based on religion or national origin.The Jan. 25 executive orders on border security and immigration enforcement will likely have an even larger impact on our immigration system. The orders call for the establishment of new detention facilities along the southwest border, already at an all-time high, and require that all persons be detained throughout their removal proceedings. Detention is a serious deprivation of liberty that separates families. The ABA therefore opposes detention except in extraordinary circumstances, such as a threat to public safety or flight risk.The order further expands the use of expedited removal through which an individual can be deported without an opportunity for a hearing before an immigration judge. The ABA maintains that removal decisions should be made only by impartial adjudicators, preferably immigration judges, following a formal hearing that conforms with accepted norms of due process. Under the rule of law, we owe due process to all, including those who face deportation.The ABA has an interest and responsibility to protect the rights guaranteed by the Constitution and ensure the sanctity of the rule of law. Our association sponsors projects along the southern border that provide legal information and representation to detained, indigent adults and children and provide training and technical assistance to pro bono attorneys and legal service providers. All of this to ensure access to justice for all.The Jan. 27 executive order--which indefinitely bars Syrian refugees from entering the United States, suspends all refugee admissions for 120 days and blocks refugees and other citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for 90 days--raises several constitutional questions. Some of these have already been challenged in federal court. Additional litigation is bound to follow.This order comes at a time when we are witnessing the highest levels of refugee displacement since World War II. It seriously disrupts our nation's immigration system and calls into question the United States as a leader in protecting the world's refugees.Unfortunately, the haste of the order's implementation has also created confusion among the very agencies assigned to implement and enforce it. The lack of clarity has added to the chaos and caused panic among affected families and communities.We applaud the numerous lawyers across the country who have flocked to airports where immigrants were detained to ensure that they received due process and equal protection under the law. The legal profession in the United States and the ABA are dedicated to safeguarding the rights of those in need of protection.
OKAY, WE GET THAT HE DEGRADES EVERYTHING HE TOUCHES...:
First on CNN: Trump bringing Supreme Court favorites to Washington (Ariane de Vogue and Pamela Brown, January 31, 2017, CNN)
The two judges who have been considered the top finalists to be President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court -- Neil Gorsuch and Thomas Hardiman -- are being brought to Washington ahead of tonight's White House announcement, sources tell CNN.
...but do these two not respect the Court either?
IF GODWIN'S LAW STANDS FOR ANYTHING...:
White Supremacist Cheers Trump's 'De-Judification' of Holocaust (Sam Kestenbaum, January 31, 2017, The Forward)
For Richard Spencer, the leading ideologue of the "alt-right," Donald Trump's Holocaust Remembrance Day statement that failed to mention Jews or anti-Semitism was an important, perhaps revolutionary, step.Spencer dubbed it the "de-Judification" of the Holocaust. [...]While other influential members of the movement, like Andrew Anglin, clearly identify with Nazis (Anglin's Daily Stormer website is named after the Nazi propaganda sheet Der Stürmer), Spencer says he is no a Nazi and denies the label that is often attributed to him, preferring the term "identitarian," a reference to a far right political movement that has roots in France.Spencer dismissed Jewish responses to Trump's statement as "kvetching," using a Yiddish term for complaining.In speaking about Hitler and the Holocaust, Spencer has also elided Jewish suffering, telling the Daily Caller that "terrible things were done to many different people during that terrible war."He also does not outright condemn Hitler, calling him a "historical figure." "He's done things that I think are despicable," Spencer told the Daily Caller, but did not go into details. "I'm not going to play this game."In Spencer's eyes, the "de-Judefication" of the Holocaust is a quintessentially "Trumpian" statement. Spencer championed Trump through the presidential campaign -- and though he has been critical of the president at times, seems to have come around to Trump."Trump is a white nationalist, so to speak, he is alt-right whether he likes it or not," Spencer in a recent interview on "The David Pakman Show."
...it is the notion that you should not be allowed to call out racism because the supremacist gets to play the Hitler card.
THE ONLY THREAT TO THE ECONOMY:
The Top Threat to the US Economy? A Trump Trade War (Steve Liesman, 1/31/17, CNBC)
Concern about protectionism from President Donald Trump is clouding the outlook on Wall Street, with respondents to the January CNBC Fed Survey saying trade policies could overshadow the effects of the administration's pro-growth plans.Protectionism is seen as the No. 1 threat to U.S. expansion by 51 percent of respondents, almost double the percentage from the December survey and the first time in the survey's history that any single concern has been expressed by a majority. It eclipses the 44 percent who were worried about global economic weakness early in 2016 -- concerns that sent markets into a nosedive."Investors can get behind pro-growth policies and can't and won't support protectionist policies," Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities, said in response to the survey. "Trade wars, like all wars, end negatively for all."
FRIDAY NIGHT DONALD AND SUNDAY MORNING DONALD (profanity alert):
CAN JARED AND IVANKA OUTRUN DONALD TRUMP'S SCANDALS? : Less than a fortnight into his new post, Kushner appears unable to control his father-in-law--and is "furious" that his efforts are being undermined (EMILY JANE FOX, JANUARY 30, 2017, Vanity Fair)
Just how the alt-right likes them....Little more than a week into the Trump presidency, the timing of the Friday sunset seems to be growing increasingly important. Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and West Wing adviser, has been positioned as something of a mollifying presence upon his mercurial boss. "I have a feeling that Jared's going to do a great job. He's going to do a great job. You'll work with him," Trump recently declared at his pre-inaugural gala to assorted well-wishers and friends from the business community. In a White House split between those seemingly loyal to the Republican Party (Reince Priebus, the former chairman of the R.N.C., now Trump's chief of staff), and its rabid base (Breitbart chairman turned chief strategist Stephen Bannon), Kushner appeared to be a Valerie Jarrett type--a steady familiar voice who could suss out the signal from the noise.Kushner, along with his wife, Ivanka Trump, is also an orthodox Jew who observes Shabbat. From sundown on Friday until sundown on Saturday, the couple abstains from technology and work. And early in the incipient Trump administration, that brief period has been unusually fraught. Last week, the president personally called the Park Service on the morning after his inauguration to inquire about the size of the crowds who came to watch him take the oath of office. He subsequently delivered a widely derided speech at C.I.A. headquarters that afternoon, during which he blathered on about the media's treatment of him and his inaugural crowd size. He then sent his press secretary, Sean Spicer, into the briefing room to falsely claim that it was the largest audience for an inauguration in history. During the tumult, some noticed the conspicuous absence of Kushner's allegedly calming presence. "He wasn't rolling calls on Saturday when this happened," one person close to Kushner told me last week. "To me, that's not a coincidence."The timing of Trump's executive order on Friday, just moments before sundown, meant that Kushner would not be in the West Wing to absorb another cataclysmic Saturday. Indeed, Kushner observed the Sabbath as thousands of people protested outside airports across the country, children waited for their detained parents, lawyers rushed to federal court rooms, taxi drivers went on strike, and one Democratic leader broke down in tears on live television. [...][A]ccording to a source familiar with the situation, Kushner's influence on his boss may be flagging. Last week, Kushner spent 24 hours trying to broker a meeting between Trump and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto. The source said that Kushner was even considering flying to Mexico in order to convince Peña Nieto, who had butted heads with Trump over various issues, to travel to the White House. Ultimately, Peña Nieto agreed--a feat Kushner presented to his father-in-law on Wednesday night. It was his first real victory in the West Wing in his role as senior adviser, and it would be a major step toward turning one of Trump's main campaign promises into a reality.Less than 12 hours later, though, it all fell apart. After Peña Nieto reiterated that Mexico does not plan to pay for Trump's proposed wall, Trump tweeted that if Mexico is "unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting." Just like that, the meeting was canceled. "Kushner was f[***]g furious," the source told me. "I'd never once heard him say he was angry throughout the entire campaign. But he was furious." (A representative for the Trump administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment.)Kushner also appears to have already endured the physical toll of the job. He has become pale, the source noted. His body language and his demeanor toward Trump had changed, and he had lost a noticeable amount of weight from his already slight frame in just a week.
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
Breitbart still hasn't launched in France, and an activist has bought its URLs (Amar Toor, Jan 31, 2017, The Verge)
[B]reitbart still has yet to launch a French-language website. A 22-year-old student is hoping to keep it that way.The student, who asked to be identified only as Antonin, bought the domain name breitbart.fr following the US election, along with two other related domains: breitbartnews.fr and breitbartnewsnetwork.fr. In an interview at a cafe outside Paris on Saturday, Antonin said he bought the domains in a bid to limit Breitbart's influence over the French presidential elections, which begin in April.
JUST IN CASE "MUSLIM BAN" WASN'T CLEAR ENOUGH:
Israelis born in Arab states excluded from Trump travel ban -- US embassy (TIMES OF ISRAEL, January 31, 2017)
The US Embassy in Tel Aviv has clarified that President Donald Trump's travel ban will largely not affect the tens of thousands of Israeli Jews born in Middle Eastern countries.
HIPSTERS WEPT:
Robot Baristas Serve Up the Future of Coffee at Cafe X (GEOFFREY A. FOWLER, Jan. 30, 2017, WSJ)
At San Francisco's new Cafe X, the barista doesn't make small talk or sport a hip mustache. But its industrial-strength claw sure knows espresso drinks.Cafe X is a new breed of coffee shop pushing the boundaries of automation both to make food and to serve it.It is mesmerizing efficiency. Tap your desired beverage, flavor and artisanal bean on a phone or kiosk screen. That beams the order to the robot, which uses a Mitsubishi six-axis arm to grab a cup, pump in some syrup and pop it in front of one of its coffee-brewing cores, which grind beans and foam milk into an espresso confection. In 22 to 55 seconds, depending on the order, the arm lowers the cup on a hydraulic pedestal, revealing your coffee like the Batmobile heading out of the Batcave.
