WE'LL STILL HAVE PLENTY WHEN WE CRASH INTO THE SUN:
Big in Business: drowning in oil (Christopher Matthews, 1/26/17, Axios)
BP revealed its annual energy outlook Wednesday, warning that the oil exploration industry will be drowning in oversupply for years to come. Despite the recent stabilization of prices, BP's chief economist, Spencer Dale, argued that the combination of shale technology and advances in renewable energy would leave oil-rich nations with excess reserves that will never be profitably recovered.
Pity the poor Malthusians; they were so counting on Peak Oil.
BETTER HEALTH REQUIRES LESS CHOICE:
Toby Cosgrove on VA reform, Obamacare's hits and misses (David Nather, 1/26/17, Axios)
On why he supports more private treatment options outside the VA:Not enough VA hospitals to go around. Only three in Ohio -- in Cincinnati, Columbus and Cleveland. "All of those are a long ways from Toledo ... You just can't really cover the state of Ohio with three hospitals."VA electronic medical records were developed 20 years ago. They're way behind the times now and don't communicate well with other systems. "They need to have an electronic medical record that is 21st century." [...]On the Affordable Care Act's hits and misses:"We needed to do something that moved us from paying for volume to paying for value. I think that was something that was really pushed hard by the ACA."Quality metrics have improved "gradually," including reduced hospital readmissions. And, of course, 22 million people gained coverage.Health care inflation came down, but is now rising again. So the law's effectiveness in controlling costs is "probably open for discussion."But the law "really did not do very much" to push people to stay healthy -- partly because it's politically unpopular to tax cigarettes, and the powerful sugar lobby will always fight efforts to reduce obesity.
SCHOOL SERVES PARENTS, NOT KIDS:
We need to talk about school start times (McGill University, 1/23/17)
Delaying school start times could help Canadian teenagers sleep better - giving them a better chance for success, according to McGill University researchers.In a study published in the Journal of Sleep Research, the researchers found that students from schools that started earlier slept less, were less likely to meet the national sleep recommendations for their age, and were more often tired in the morning. The findings help explain why, according to recent data, one in three Canadian teenagers don't get enough sleep."It is time that we have a conversation about school start time in Canada," says lead author Geneviève Gariépy, a post-doctoral student in McGill's Institute of Health and Social Policy."The problem is that early school start times conflict with the natural circadian clock of teenagers," Gariépy says. "As teenagers go through puberty, their circadian clock gets delayed by two to three hours. By the time they reach junior high, falling asleep before 11 p.m. becomes biologically difficult, and waking up before 8 a.m. is a struggle. Adolescents are fighting biology to get to school on time."Previous research internationally has shown that teenagers who are sleep-deprived do worse at school, have more health problems, and are more vulnerable to depression, anxiety and behavioural problems.
IT WORKS:
The Fantasy of Addiction (Peter Hitchens, February 2017, First Things)
The chief difficulty with the word "addiction" is the idea that it describes a power greater than the will. If it exists in the way we use it and in the way our legal and medical systems assume it exists, then free will has been abolished. I know there are people who think and argue this is so. But this is not one of those things that can be demonstrated by falsifiable experiment. In the end, the idea that humans do not really have free will is a contentious opinion, not an objective fact.
So to use the word "addiction" is to embrace one side in one of those ancient unresolved debates that cannot be settled this side of the grave. To decline to use it, by contrast, is to accept that all kinds of influences, inheritances, and misfortunes may well operate on us, and propel us towards mistaken, foolish, wrong, and dangerous actions or habits. It is to leave open the question whether we can resist these forces. I am convinced that declining the word "addiction" is both the only honest thing to do, and the only kind and wise thing to do, when we are faced with fellow creatures struggling with harmful habits and desires. It is all very well to relieve someone of the responsibility for such actions, by telling him his body is to blame. But what is that solace worth if he takes it as permission to carry on as before? Once or twice I have managed to explain to a few of my critics that this is what I am saying. But generally they are too furious, or astonished by my sheer nerve, to listen.So let us approach it another way. The English language belongs to no state or government. It is not ruled by academies or even defined by dictionaries, however good. It operates on a sort of linguistic version of common law, by usage and precedent. And the expression "addiction" is very widely and variously used. There are people who claim, seriously, to be "addicted" to sex or to gambling.It is now impolite to refer to habitual drunkards. They are "alcoholics," supposedly suffering from a complaint that is not their fault. The curious variable ambiguity of Alcoholics Anonymous on this point has added to the confusion. AA, to begin with, asked its adherents to admit they had no control over themselves, as a preliminary to giving that power to God. Somehow I suspect that God plays less of a part in modern AA doctrine, but the idea of powerlessness remains. Members of the organization quietly moved from calling alcoholism an "illness" or a "malady" to describing it as a "disease," round about the time that the medical profession began to do the same thing.We are ceaselessly told that cigarettes are "addictive." Most powerfully, most of us believe that the abusers of the illegal drug heroin are "addicted" to it. Once again, the public, the government, and the legal and medical systems are more or less ordered to believe that users of these things are involuntary sufferers. A British celebrity and alleged comedian, Russell Brand, wrote recently, "The mentality and behaviour of drug addicts and alcoholics is wholly irrational until you understand that they are completely powerless [my emphasis] over their addiction and, unless they have structured help, they have no hope."Brand is a former heroin abuser who has by now rather famously given up the drug. But how can that be, if what he says about addiction is true? The phrase "wholly irrational" simply cannot withstand the facts of Brand's own life. It will have to be replaced by something much less emphatic--let us say, "partly irrational." The same thing happens to the phrase "completely powerless." Neither the adverb nor the adjective can survive. Nor can the word "addiction" itself, which is visibly evaporating. We have to say "they struggle over their compulsion."Or you might turn to this definition of addiction from the American Society of Addiction Medicine:Addiction is a primary, chronic disease of brain reward, motivation, memory and related circuitry. Dysfunction in these circuits leads to characteristic biological, psychological, social and spiritual manifestations. This is reflected in an individual pathologically pursuing reward and/or relief by substance use and other behaviors.This definition prompted one writer at Alternet, an influential pro-addiction website, to say:If you think addiction is all about booze, drugs, sex, gambling, food and other irresistible vices, think again. And if you believe that a person has a choice whether or not to indulge in an addictive behavior, get over it. . . . Fundamental impairment in the experience of pleasure literally compels the addict to chase the chemical highs produced by substances like drugs and alcohol and obsessive behaviors like sex, food and gambling.In other words, conscious choice plays little or no role in the actual state of addiction; as a result, a person cannot choose not to be addicted. The most an addict can do is choose not to use the substance or engage in the behavior that reinforces the entire self-destructive reward-circuitry loop. So even if the supposed "addict" ceases (as many do) to be "addicted" in practice to the addictive substance or activity, he remains "addicted" in some spiritual, subjective way, which cannot actually be seen in his behavior.
Mr. Hitchens is, of course, absolutely correct that it is a contradiction in terms to say that one is powerless over an addiction as the means for overcoming the addiction. On the other hand, it works.The defender of the concept of "addiction," confronted with evidence that many "addicts" cease to be "addicted," will say that of course he didn't mean to suggest the phenomenon was wholly irresistible and could not be mastered by will. Oh no, he will say, reasonable people quite understand that it is not like that at all. In any normal argument, this would be the end of the matter. Anyone who confesses to using a word in one sense when it suits him, and in a wholly contradictory sense when it also suits him, has expelled himself from the company of all reasonable people and admitted that he respects neither truth nor logic.
If you've ever been to a 12-Step program what you observe is essentially people replacing one addiction--to drugs, alcohol, cigarettes, etc.--with another--to the program itself and, most often, to God via the program. Now, no one refers to the latter as an "addiction" and it would be hard to even pretend that it is a physical form of addiction, but it is certainly a dependency.
Here's the thing though, the chronic use of drugs, alcohol, tobacco, whatever is self-destructive and ruinous to one's relations with others. It takes a toll both physically and spiritually.
On the other hand--let us reserve final judgment about the spiritual health involved in a dependency on the Program--there can be no question of the physical and social benefits that go along with ceasing to use the substances. And it has to be healthier as a spiritual matter to engage in behaviors and accept beliefs that are designed to save the life you were destroying. And, where is the harm in allowing folks who do get better to believe in a bit of mumbo jumbo about how they are powerless as regards addiction? After all, we know that they came to grips with their problems as a function of exercising free will.
SEATEC ASTRONOMY:
Six myths about national security intelligence (Frederic Lemieux, Jan. 12th, 2017, The Conversation)
Myth #3: Intelligence results from covert operationsPerhaps surprisingly, approximately 80 percent of the intelligence used by security agencies is not secret and does not require covert operations.Most intelligence is gathered through "open sources intelligence," like internet content; traditional mass media, including television, radio, newspapers and magazines; specialized journals, conference proceedings and think tank studies; photos; maps and commercial imagery; and publicly accessible databases.There are two main challenges with "open source intelligence." Sometimes the information needed isn't available in digital format, and sometimes it's not in English.
The most dangerous myth--following from that one--is that intelligence analysis is in turn best done in secret by experts.
SUBLIME:
Trump's Voter Fraud Example? A Troubled Tale With Bernhard Langer (GLENN THRUSH, JANUARY 25, 2017, NY Times)
He's not a president; he's a punchline.Mr. Trump kicked off the meeting, participants said, by retelling his debunked claim that he would have won the popular vote if not for the three million to five million ballots cast by "illegals." He followed it up with a Twitter post early Wednesday calling for a major investigation into voter fraud.When one of the Democrats protested, Mr. Trump said he was told a story by "the very famous golfer, Bernhard Langer," whom he described as a friend, according to three staff members who were in the room for the meeting. [...]The witnesses described the story this way: Mr. Langer, a 59-year-old native of Bavaria, Germany -- a winner of the Masters twice and of more than 100 events on major professional golf tours around the world -- was standing in line at a polling place near his home in Florida on Election Day, the president explained, when an official informed Mr. Langer he would not be able to vote.Ahead of and behind Mr. Langer were voters who did not look as if they should be allowed to vote, Mr. Trump said, according to the staff members -- but they were nonetheless permitted to cast provisional ballots. The president threw out the names of Latin American countries that the voters might have come from.Mr. Langer, whom he described as a supporter, left feeling frustrated, according to a version of events later contradicted by a White House official.The anecdote, the aides said, was greeted with silence, and Mr. Trump was prodded to change the subject by Reince Priebus, the White House chief of staff, and Senator John Cornyn, Republican of Texas.Just one problem: Mr. Langer, who lives in Boca Raton, Fla., is a German citizen with permanent residence status in the United States who is, by law, barred from voting, according to Mr. Langer's daughter Christina."He is a citizen of Germany," she said, when reached on her father's cellphone. "He is not a friend of President Trump's, and I don't know why he would talk about him."
DANG THOSE ILLEGALS AND THEIR VISA PROBLEMS...:
Mexican official widens tax-dodge complaint against Trump (Natalie Schachar, 1/26/17, Reuters)
A Mexican official widened a tax evasion complaint against U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, the same day the new American leader signed a decree to speed up construction of a border wall between the two countries.The complaint was originally filed in October alleging the Trump Organization and Los Angeles real estate firm Irongate did not pay federal taxes, or have proper building permits for an ultimately failed luxury condominium project in the Mexican border city of Tijuana.The complaint was broadened on Wednesday to allege Trump violated Mexican law by, as a foreigner, seeking to buy property within 31 miles (50 km) of the U.S. border to develop the Trump Ocean Resort Baja project, the official Jaime Martinez, who filed the complaint as a private citizen, told reporters.The filing was also expanded to question whether Trump was issued a visa in relation with the project, in compliance with Mexican immigration laws, Martinez said.
RIP, MTM:
Mary Tyler Moore, Who Incarnated the Modern Woman on TV, Dies at 80 (VIRGINIA HEFFERNAN, JAN. 25, 2017, NY Times)
Ms. Moore had earlier, in a decidedly different era, played another beloved television character: Laura Petrie, the stylish wife of the comedy writer played by Dick Van Dyke on "The Dick Van Dyke Show." Also on CBS, the show ran from 1961 to 1966.Ms. Moore was the lesser star in those days, but she shared Mr. Van Dyke's background in song and dance, and as a comedy duo they magnified each other's charm. Ms. Moore transformed and tamed the vaudeville style that had dominated sitcoms, perfecting a comic housewifely hysteria in Laura, made visible in the way she often appeared to be fighting back tears. Her "Dick Van Dyke Show" performance won her two Emmys."I heard something in her voice that got to me," Carl Reiner, who created and produced the show, once said. "I think the fact that Mary and Dick were dancers gave the whole program a grace that very few programs have." [...]As the answering-service girl Sam on "Richard Diamond, Private Detective," she was more heard than seen: Her character existed only in sexy close-ups of parts of her body, including her mouth, her hands and her elegant legs.
GREATEST WAR EVER:
Who supplies the news? : Patrick Cockburn on misreporting in Syria and Iraq (Patrick Cockburn, 1/25/17, London Review of Books)
It's all against the Salafi.All wars always produce phony atrocity stories - along with real atrocities. But in the Syrian case fabricated news and one-sided reporting have taken over the news agenda to a degree probably not seen since the First World War. The ease with which propaganda can now be disseminated is frequently attributed to modern information technology: YouTube, smartphones, Facebook, Twitter. But this is to let mainstream media off the hook: it's hardly surprising that in a civil war each side will use whatever means are available to publicise and exaggerate the crimes of the other, while denying or concealing similar actions by their own forces. The real reason that reporting of the Syrian conflict has been so inadequate is that Western news organisations have almost entirely outsourced their coverage to the rebel side.Since at least 2013 it has been too dangerous for journalists to visit rebel-held areas because of well-founded fears that they will be kidnapped and held to ransom or murdered, usually by decapitation. Journalists who took the risk paid a heavy price: James Foley was kidnapped in November 2012 and executed by Islamic State in August 2014. Steven Sotloff was kidnapped in Aleppo in August 2013 and beheaded soon after Foley. But there is tremendous public demand to know what is happening in such places, and news providers, almost without exception, have responded by delegating their reporting to local media and political activists, who now appear regularly on television screens across the world. In areas controlled by people so dangerous no foreign journalist dare set foot among them, it has never been plausible that unaffiliated local citizens would be allowed to report freely.In East Aleppo any reporting had to be done under licence from one of the Salafi-jihadi groups which dominated the armed opposition and controlled the area - including Jabhat al-Nusra, formerly known as the Syrian branch of al-Qaida. What happens to people who criticise, oppose or even act independently of these extremist groups was made clear in an Amnesty International report published last year and entitled 'Torture Was My Punishment': Abduction, Torture and Summary Killings under Armed Group Rule in Aleppo and Idlib. Ibrahim, whom al-Nusra fighters hung from the ceiling by his wrists while they beat him for holding a meeting to commemorate the 2011 uprising without their permission, is quoted as saying: 'I heard and read about the government security forces' torture techniques. I thought I would be safe from that now that I am living in an opposition-held area. I was wrong. I was subjected to the same torture techniques but at the hands of Jabhat al-Nusra.'The fact that groups linked to al-Qaida had a monopoly on the supply of news from East Aleppo doesn't necessarily mean that the reports in the press about the devastating effects of shelling and bombing were untrue. Pictures of flattened buildings and civilians covered in cement dust weren't fabricated. But they were selective. It's worth recalling that - according to UN figures - there were between 8000 and 10,000 rebel fighters in East Aleppo, yet almost none of the videos on TV ever showed any armed men. Western broadcasters commonly referred to the groups defending East Aleppo as 'the opposition' with no mention of al-Qaida or its associated groups. There was an implicit assumption that all the inhabitants of East Aleppo were firmly opposed to Assad and supported the insurgents, yet it's striking that when offered a choice in mid-December only a third of evacuees- 36,000 - asked to be taken to rebel-held Idlib. The majority - 80,000 - elected to go to government-held territory in West Aleppo. This isn't necessarily because they expected to be treated well by the government authorities - it's just that they believed life under the rebels would be even more dangerous. In the Syrian civil war, the choice is often between bad and worse.
60 in '18:
Peyton Manning Reportedly Speaking At GOP Retreat, Fueling Speculation About Future In Politics (Charles Campbell January 25, 2017, Western Journalism)
He donated $2,700 to former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush's 2016 presidential campaign, $5,000 to former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney's presidential run in 2012, and $2,000 to former President George W. Bush's campaign in 2004.Manning's family has also donated to Republican candidates. His brother, New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, matched his brother's donation to Jeb Bush.Even though the reason for Manning's attendance is unknown, people are speculating that the former Denver Bronco and Indianapolis Colt might attempt to transition his post-football downtime into a political career."Great personality, very well-liked, high integrity. He would be a formidable candidate if he was interested in running for office," WTHR-TV Republican political analyst Jennifer Hallowell said.
PENCE V. HALEY:
WILL DONALD TRUMP MAKE IT A YEAR IN THE WHITE HOUSE? : Oddsmakers don't think so. And perhaps some on Capitol Hill agree. Herewith, a bettor's guide. (T.A. FRANK, JANUARY 25, 2017, Vanity Fair)
[B]ookmaker Paddy Power offers a 7:4 payout on Trump failing to complete his first term (i.e., seven dollars in potential winnings for each four dollars you bet) and 4:1 on his getting impeached during his first six months in office (versus 500:1 on Trump painting the White House gold). Many people don't just think it's possible that Trump will exit office early; they think it'll happen within his first year. We can't deny that it's daffy, but if people have the idea, let's entertain it. It's time for a bettor's guide.
HILLARY LITE:
TRUMP WHITE HOUSE SENIOR STAFF HAVE PRIVATE RNC EMAIL ACCOUNTS (NINA BURLEIGH, ON 1/25/17, Newsweek)
Senior Trump administration staffers including Kellyanne Conway, Jared Kushner, Sean Spicer and Steve Bannon have active accounts on a Republican National Committee email system, Newsweek has learned.The system (rnchq.org) is the same one the George W. Bush administration was accused of using to evade transparency rules after claiming to have "lost" 22 million emails.Making use of separate political email accounts at the White House is not illegal. In fact, they serve a purpose by allowing staff to divide political conversations (say, arranging for the president to support a congressional re-election campaign) from actual White House work. Commingling politics and state business violates the Hatch Act, which restricts many executive branch employees from engaging in political activity on government time.
IT'S JUST A SYMBOL:
Why the Keystone XL Pipeline May Never Happen, Even With Trump's Approval (Nick Cunningham, 1/25/17, Oilprice.com)
Just a few weeks ago the Canadian government gave the greenlight to Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Expansion, which would nearly triple the volume of the pipeline's existing line from 300,000 to 890,000 bpd, taking Alberta oil to the Pacific coast for export. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also approved Enbridge's Line 3, a more than $7 billion overhaul of a pipeline that runs from Alberta to Wisconsin in the U.S., taking Canadian oil to Midwestern refineries. Enbridge's project has received considerably less attention from environmental activists, but it would double the pipeline's capacity to 760,000 bpd. The two pipelines together would add more capacity than Keystone XL would. The midstream market is different than it was back when Keystone XL was the only game in town. It is not at all clear that Keystone XL makes sense anymore with two major competing pipelines now moving forward.
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
EXCLUSIVE: Tiffany Trump Is Currently Registered to Vote in Two States (Jillian Kay Melchior, January 25, 2017, hEAT sTREET)
.Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he would request an investigation into voter fraud, "including those registered to vote in two states." But the new president's own daughter Tiffany Trump is registered to vote in both Pennsylvania and New York, Heat Street has learned.
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
It's No Trump Tower, but White House Has 'Beautiful' Phones (MAGGIE HABERMANJAN. 25, 2017, NY Times)
"These are the most beautiful phones I've ever used in my life," Mr. Trump said in a telephone interview Tuesday evening."The world's most secure system," he added, laughing. "The words just explode in the air." What he meant was that no one was listening in and recording his words. [...]Mr. Trump's wife, Melania, went back to New York on Sunday night with their 10-year-old son, Barron, and so Mr. Trump has the television -- and his old, unsecured Android phone, to the protests of some of his aides -- to keep him company. That was the case after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, when Mr. Trump appeared to be reacting to Bill O'Reilly's show on Fox News, which was airing a feature on crime in Chicago.
ABOVE AVERAGE IS OVER:
IF YOU LOOK AT X-RAYS OR MOLES FOR A LIVING, AI IS COMING FOR YOUR JOB (MEGAN MOLTENI, 01.25.17., Wired)
Each year five million American moles, freckles, and skin spots turn out to be malignant, costing the healthcare system $8 billion. Catching deadly cancers like melanoma early makes a huge difference--survival rates drop from 98 percent to as low as 16 percent if the disease progresses to the lymph nodes.Dermatologists use a variety of magnifying instruments to identify possible bad blemishes, and because the outcomes can be so disastrous, they tend to be a cautious bunch. For every 10 lesions surgically biopsied, only one melanoma gets discovered. That's a lot of unnecessary knifing.So doctors are now turning to artificial intelligence to tell the difference between innocuous and potentially fatal blotches. The hope is that computer vision, with its ability to make thousands of tiny measurements, will catch cancers early enough and with enough specificity to cut down on the amount of cutting doctors do. And by initial measures, it's well on its way. Computer scientists and physicians at Stanford University recently teamed up to train a deep learning algorithm on 130,000 images of 2,000 skin diseases. The result, the subject of a paper out today in Nature, performed as well as 21 board-certified dermatologists in picking out deadly skin lesions.
OUR DEMOCRAT PRESIDENT:
Trump Is Running the White House Like a Democrat (Jonathan Bernstein, 1/25/17, Bloomberg View)
It appeared, in January 2009, that the old argument was finally settled in Eisenhower's favor when Barack Obama began his presidency with Rahm Emanuel as chief of staff. While the Obama administration had its share of rocky moments, little of it appeared to be traced to White House disorder, and it seemed both parties had adopted the same model.So it's a bit of a surprise that Trump has abandoned the Eisenhower model, but appears to be trying out the failed Democratic style. Trump does have a designated chief of staff, Reince Priebus. But he appears to have a weak version of the job, with a three- or four- or perhaps even five-headed organizational structure a better description of what's happening. Originally, Priebus was announced as part of a duel-command structure with Steve Bannon, but Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner made it three, and Kellyanne Conway has been portrayed as one of a "Big Four." And don't forget Vice President Mike Pence, who might make it five. Could National Security Advisor Michael Flynn even mean six? That's part of the problem; without a solid structure, everything is up in the air, which gives everyone strong incentives for turf wars.Each appears to have fairly arbitrary portfolios -- Kushner for example is supposedly in charge of a Middle East peace initiative, while Conway has been tasked with health care -- and each has brought staff with them (Priebus from the Republican National Committee, Bannon from Breitbart) who it appears are clearly identified with the person who brought them. It can't help, either, that the total government experience among the Big Four was Conway's brief early-career stint as a judicial clerk. None of them have hands-on experience with how a presidency works -- or how a presidency can go wrong.This appears to be producing exactly what Bill Clinton or Jimmy Carter could have predicted: A White House with competing factions, with frequent leaks and the air of chaos.
REBOOT ALL THE LAWYERS:
Lawyers are being replaced by machines that read (Ephrat Livni, 1/25/17, Quartz)
Academically trained attorneys are increasingly being replaced by technology to analyze evidence and assess it for relevance in investigations, lawsuits, compliance efforts, and more. Forty percent of more than 100 in-house attorneys in major American corporations told the industry publication Corporate Counsel, in a survey published on Jan. 23, that they rely on technology assisted review (TAR).Technology assisted review (TAR) is a term that covers many different aspects of machine reading, including analytics, predictive coding, and more. Predictive coding uses patterns of human responses to "train machines to read" and decide if documents are relevant to a legal matter, ostensibly as attorneys would. So, rather than having many lawyers read a million documents, a few review a percentage of the possible evidence and predictive coding technology uses those answers to guide a computer review of the rest. This eliminates the need for all but a few lawyers to review evidence and assess it, then train machines, rather than lawyers with training eyeballing all the documents.As the Wall Street Journal asked in 2012, "Why hire lawyers? Computers are cheaper."
One of the quainter notions about income inequality is that professionals are so bright they won't be replaced by technology.
WHY WOULD YOU STAY ONCE YOU FIND A SPOUSE?:
Peak Millennial? Cities Can't Assume a Continued Boost From the Young (Conor Dougherty, Jan. 23rd, 2017, NY Times)
Dowell Myers, a professor of demography and urban planning at the University of Southern California, recently published a paper that noted American cities reached "peak millennial" in 2015. Over the next few years, he predicts, the growth in demand for urban living is likely to stall.The flow of young professionals into Philadelphia has flattened, according to JLL Research, while apartment rents have started to soften in a number of big cities because of a glut of new construction geared toward urban newcomers who haven't arrived. Apartment rents in San Francisco, Washington, Denver, Miami and New York are moderating or even declining from a year ago, according to Zillow."Certainly the softening of rents is one sign that they are not coming in at the pace that people thought they would," said Diane Swonk, an independent economist in Chicago.The debate is full of contours and caveats, but it really boils down to this: Are large numbers of millennials really so enamored with city living that they will age and raise families inside the urban core, or will many of them, like earlier generations, eventually head to the suburbs in search of bigger homes and better school districts?
BARRY, COME BACK!:
Trump Euphoria Turns to Market Frustration (Jason Schenker, 1/25/17, Bloomberg View)
Some tax cuts and spending increases are likely to be part of the 2017 budget, but not all of them. The new budget probably won't be balanced, but there are limits to the deficit spending that Republicans could find acceptable. And this is likely to become apparent rather quickly. The prospect of disappointment presents downside risks to equity markets, especially in the first half of 2017.Trump's pick for budget director, Mick Mulvaney, said in his confirmation hearings last week that the national debt is the equivalent of an ordinary American family owing more than $250,000 on their credit cards.Mulvaney, a Republican congressman from South Carolina, was part of the wave of fiscal-conservative Tea Party members elected in 2010, and he has been one of the most vocal advocates for cutting government spending. His long-held position that new spending must be offset by cuts elsewhere could put him at odds with Trump when it comes time to make good on the president's promise to invest $1 trillion in roads, bridges and other infrastructure.
ABOVE AVERAGE IS OVER:
Banks' AI plans pose threat to thousands of jobs : Automated compliance systems set to wipe out post-crisis regulatory roles (Martin Arnold, 1/25/17, Financial Times)
Thousands of jobs will be put at risk as the world's biggest banks harness artificial intelligence systems to the wave of roles created in recent years to meet ever-growing regulatory demands, industry experts have warned.New technologies mean that banks could make vast savings in compliance, according to Richard Lumb, head of financial services at Accenture, who estimated that "thousands of roles" in the banks' internal policing could be replaced by automated systems."We are seeing work with clients today which is very much around big data and robotic process automation, where in compliance -- take anti-money laundering -- you can take out thousands of roles," Mr Lumb told the Financial Times at last week's World Economic Forum in Davos. "That is coming quite quickly now and that will sweep across the industry."
POLITICS HASN'T BEGUN TO GET REALLY INTERESTING YET:
The Democrats' Rise Is Far From Inevitable (Megan McArdle, 1/24/17, Bloomberg View)
Why are the left's public demonstrations more impressive than its voter turnout? Because there are a whole lot of Democrats in the large population centers where such demonstrations are generally held. People can join a protest simply by getting on the subway; it's an easy show of force.But there are a lot of small towns in America, and as Sean Trende and David Byler recently demonstrated, those small towns are redder than ever. Effectively, the Democratic coalition has self-gerrymandered into a small number of places where they can turn out an impressive number of feet on the ground, but not enough votes to win the House. Certainly not enough to win the Senate or the Electoral College, which both favor sparsely populated states and discount the increasingly dense parts of the nation.The Senate map in 2018 is brutal for Democrats. If Democrats want to get their mojo back, they're going to need to do more than get a small minority of voters to turn out for a march. They're going to need to get back some of those rural votes.To do that, they're probably going to have to let go of the most soul-satisfying, brain-melting political theory of the last two decades: that Democrats are inevitably the Party of the Future, guaranteed ownership of the future by an emerging Democratic majority in minority-white America. This theory underlay a lot of Obama's presidency, and Clinton's campaign. With President Trump's inauguration on Friday, we saw the results.
The Democrats emerging advantage was that in a society of "self-sufficient" workers and government-funded non- or low-wage workers they were the party of the latter. It's why married women are Republicans while single women are Democrats.
The problem is that technology and globalization are advancing so fast that the GOP is going to be forced to be a party of the latter too. (Once white men aren't employed it is no longer a pathology to be tutted about but a problem to be dealt with by government.)
In a contest to see which party can deliver benefits more generously, efficiently and cost-effectively, we all know that the market-oriented party has the advantage. For instance, given a choice between citizen enriching universal HSAs; insurance company enriching Obamacare; and National Health, the GOP has an easy sell.
YOU HAVE NOTHING TO LOSE BUT YOUR PRECONCEPTIONS:
Ways to Burst Your Filter Bubble (Tyler Cowen, 1/24/17, Bloomberg View)
So I have a second proposal and one you may find less pleasant, perhaps precisely because it may turn out to be effective. Keep a diary, write a blog, or set up a separate and anonymous Twitter account. And through that medium, write occasional material in support of views you don't agree with. Try to make them sound as persuasive as possible. If need be, to keep your own sense of internal balance, write a dialogue between opposing views, just as Plato and David Hume did in some of their very best philosophical works.You don't have to do this a lot, but make the best case for the opposing point of view at least once a month. If you don't trust the anonymity of your chosen medium, write out your entries and then destroy or delete them.My George Mason University colleague, Bryan Caplan, defined what he called "the ideological Turing test." The original Turing test concerned whether a computer could respond in a way that was indistinguishable from the answers of a human. An ideological Turing test is whether you could write out the views of a Trump or Clinton supporter, or of some other point of view contrary to your own, in a way that would be indistinguishable from the writings of supporters.Give it a try. See if you can make the best case for whatever you might find to be deplorable, or at least objectionable, in today's debate. If you're feeling really secure, show it to someone you disagree with, and ask them if they can recognize their own views in there, honestly stated.
DID ANYONE OUTSIDE THE RIGHT BELIEVE THEM?:
Internal Aetna Email Suggest Its Obamacare Withdrawals Weren't Business As Usual : A federal judge concludes the company was trying to push through a controversial merger. (Jonathan Cohn, 1/24/17, The Huffington Post)
Over and over again, Obamacare's political opponents, including then-presidential candidate Donald Trump, cited the company's withdrawals as proof that insurance carriers were losing money and the new state insurance exchanges were falling apart.Aetna executives backed up those arguments by citing poor financial performance as a reason for its withdrawals.But internal company communications suggest that, in three states, Aetna had other motives: It was trying to win approval of its controversial bid to merge with Humana.Some of the plans that Aetna shut down were actually making money, the documents indicate. And Aetna remained optimistic that Obamacare plans would be profitable in the long run.
THE RIGHT IS THE LEFT:
How Russia Came to America -- and Gave Us Trump (Cathy Young, Jan 23, 2017, The Forward)
I doubt Trump is the Kremlin's "Manchurian candidate." Still, the parallels between Trump and Putin, and between Trumpism and Putinism, are real and troubling -- enough to raise questions about our immunity to authoritarianism. But as we confront those questions, it is also important to recognize the authoritarian trends at the opposite end of the ideological spectrum; the "politically correct" progressive culture also has echoes of the Russian/Soviet experience. [...]Personalities aside, there's no question that Trump's rise has brought a Putin-style political culture to America in at least one regard: Conspiracy-mongering and propaganda are increasingly indistinguishable from news and commentary (a good portion of Trump's fan base gravitates to conspiracy-peddling media such as "Infowars" and the Alex Jones radio show (both of which have links to the Kremlin media machine); brazen lying is now viewed as smart, and bullying is respected as strength; dissenters are deemed enemies.Like Putinism, Trumpism appeals to a sense of collective humiliation and grievance: a promise to reclaim lost greatness, but also a dark vision of one's country being constantly wronged, subverted and cheated by foreign powers and by aliens and traitors within. And there is another troublesome similarity: Both Putinist and Trumpian populism flirt with racist, xenophobic and anti-Semitic movements when strategically useful.Trump's America definitely has moments of uncomfortable recognition for any Russia watcher. But before "the resistance" gets too smug, the culture of the American left has given me at least as many uncomfortable moments of Russian -- in this case, Soviet -- déjà vu.No, I don't mean that Obamacare is a communist plot. But the "social justice" left has taken on distinctly totalitarian overtones. Unlike communism, modern political correctness focuses on a wide range of identities rather than on class; but it, too, seeks a utopia of radical equality in which every trace of possible disadvantage is eliminated -- even the risk of irritation at an innocent comment insensitive to one's identity. And the atmosphere of enforced orthodoxy can be very similar, even if the punishment for deviation is not the gulag but a public shaming and/or a ruined career. (By the way, if the Trumpian right sometimes dabbles in the old-style anti-Semitism that has a solid niche in post-Soviet Russia, the social justice left is prone to Soviet-style anti-Zionism that can easily slide into anti-Semitism.)At many colleges, freshman orientation serves as an indoctrination session in which students must learn to express correct attitudes about identities and social issues, going far beyond respect for fellow students. Campus "bias response teams" have turned into zealous thought-and-speech policing, with students and employees investigated and punished for offenses like believing that there are only two genders, or favoring the slogan "All Lives Matter" over "Black Lives Matter." Recently, a University of Oregon law professor was found guilty of "racial harassment" for wearing "blackface" -- in fact, a costume meant in tribute to a memoir by a black doctor -- at a Halloween party in her own home.The same atmosphere of groupthink and scrutiny for transgressions has been spreading in literary, artistic, "geek culture" and other communities espousing progressive values. Sci-fi and fantasy writers will say, if promised anonymity, that they fear getting published if their stories don't feature feminist, anti-racist or pro-gay themes -- and if they are careful not to express any heretical views around editors.
AT LEAST THEY'RE GETTING PAID...:
Why Trump's Staff Is Lying (Tyler Cowen, 1/23/17, Bloomberg View)
By requiring subordinates to speak untruths, a leader can undercut their independent standing, including their standing with the public, with the media and with other members of the administration. That makes those individuals grow more dependent on the leader and less likely to mount independent rebellions against the structure of command. Promoting such chains of lies is a classic tactic when a leader distrusts his subordinates and expects to continue to distrust them in the future.Another reason for promoting lying is what economists sometimes call loyalty filters. If you want to ascertain if someone is truly loyal to you, ask them to do something outrageous or stupid. If they balk, then you know right away they aren't fully with you. That too is a sign of incipient mistrust within the ruling clique, and it is part of the same worldview that leads Trump to rely so heavily on family members.In this view, loyalty tests are especially frequent for new hires and at the beginning of new regimes, when the least is known about the propensities of subordinates. You don't have to view President Trump as necessarily making a lot of complicated calculations, rather he may simply be replicating tactics that he found useful in his earlier business and media careers.
...one really feels embarrassed for the fanboys who follow Donald's line for free.
DON'T KNOW NOTHIN' 'BOUT BIRTHIN' NO BABIES...:
'We Specialize in Abortions': Planned Parenthood's Claim to Provide Prenatal Care Gets Busted (NANCY FLORY, January 24, 2017, The Stream)
As the video below demonstrates, Planned Parenthood does not provide prenatal care at the vast majority of its facilities. Of 97 facilities nationwide contacted by Live Action, only five locations provided prenatal care. The audio and video montage of those conversations is devastating, as facility after facility admits to the undercover "client" that no pre-natal care is offered.Some kindly go on explain their core business -- "We specialize in abortions. You know, that's what our ultrasounds are for, to see how far along the patient is." Some clarify, "We don't see pregnant women as a way of giving prenatal care. We see pregnant women, um, you know, if they are considering other options." When asked about those other options, the employee said, "medication abortions."Others laughingly admit to Planned Parenthood's con. "[Planned Parenthood] is a deceptive name, right?" one worker laughs, "I think the same thing!"
DOUBLING DOWN ON THEIR CARICATURE:
Senate Democrats unveil a Trump-size infrastructure plan (Ed O'Keefe and Steven Mufson January 24, 2017, Washington Post)
A group of senior Senate Democrats on Tuesday unveiled their own $1 trillion plan to revamp the nation's airports, bridges, roads and seaports, urging President Trump to back their proposal, which they say would create 15 million jobs over 10 years.The Democrats said their infrastructure plan would rely on direct federal spending and would span a range of projects including not only roads and bridges, but also the nation's broadband network, hospitals run by the Department of Veterans Affairs and schools. [...]However, neither the Democrats nor Trump have come to grips with how they would pay for their infrastructure plans without adding to the government's budget deficit.
They badly misunderstand the relationship between the Republican Party if they think they can propose $1 trillion in taxes or deficit spending just because Donald has and the GOP won't pounce.
MORE:
Trump's Budget Head Set to Cut Spending as Debt Climbs Toward $20 Trillion (Eric Pianin, Jan. 24th, 2017, Fiscal Times)
President Donald Trump's choice to head the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) declared on Tuesday that the government must address the nearly $20 trillion national debt in the short term by making "fundamental changes" in the way Washington spends and taxes.During a confirmation hearing before the Senate Budget Committee, Rep. Mick Mulvaney (R-SC) foreshadowed the Trump administration's drive to eliminate waste, fraud, and duplication of effort in government and scale back the size of the federal workforce.
FAKE NEWS FEEDS THE WINGNUTS; IT DOESN'T CREATE THEM:
Researchers Created Fake News. Here's What They Found. (NEIL IRWIN, JANUARY 18, 2017, NY Times)
Some new research from two economists throws at least a bit of cold water on the theory that false news was a major influence on the election result. They offer some hard data on how pervasive voters' consumption of fake news really was during the 2016 election cycle. The research also reveals some disturbing truths about the modern media environment and how people make sense of the incoming gush of news.Hunt Allcott of New York University and Matthew Gentzkow of Stanford commissioned a survey in late November hoping to discern just how deeply some of the fake news embedded itself with American voters. The two asked people, among other things, whether they had heard various pieces of news that reflected positively or negatively on one of the candidates -- of three varieties.There was completely true news: Hillary Clinton called some Trump supporters a "basket of deplorables," for example, or Mr. Trump refused to say at a debate whether he would concede the election if he lost.There was fake news, as identified by fact-checking sites like Snopes and PolitiFact -- big things like the Pope Francis story and smaller items, like Mr. Trump threatening to deport the "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda to Puerto Rico.The third category was most interesting. The researchers created "fake fake" news. That is, they invented some headlines that were the type of thing fake sites produce, but had never actually been published during the campaign. One of these placebo headlines was that "leaked documents reveal that the Clinton campaign planned a scheme to offer to drive Republican voters to the polls but then take them to the wrong place," and its inverse in which it was the Trump campaign scheming to take Democrats to the wrong polling place.There is some good news in that more people reported having heard, and believed, the true statements than the false statements. Only 15.3 percent of the population recalled seeing the fake news stories, and 7.9 percent recalled seeing them and believing them.The more interesting result: Those numbers are nearly identical to the proportion who reported seeing (14.1 percent) and believing (8.3 percent) the placebos, the "fake fake" news stories. In other words, as many people recalled seeing and believing fake news that had been published and distributed through social media as recalled seeing fake news that had never existed and was purely an invention of researchers.That's a strong indication about what is going on with consumers of fake news. It may be less that false information from dubious news sources is shaping their view of the world. Rather, some people (about 8 percent of the adult population, if we take the survey data at face value) are willing to believe anything that sounds plausible and fits their preconceptions about the heroes and villains in politics.
CRITICS ARE SAYING...:
Critics: Trump's Deputies Break His Cheap-Labor Immigration Promise on Day One (NEIL MUNRO, 23 Jan 2017, Breitbart)
President Donald Trump's deputies have yet to stop the Department of Homeland Security from printing more of President Obama's work permits for younger illegals who claim they were brought into the United States when they were younger than 16.This inaction is in violation of one of Trump's most prominent campaign promises, and it also gives away bargaining power that Trump needs to make the GOP-led Congress implement his popular campaign promises on immigration reform, warns Mark Krikorian, head of the Center for Immigration Studies."It is an explicit betrayal of a promise he made -- Point number five in his Phoenix speech" on immigration policy, Krikorian told Breitbart News. "That is a red line they have crossed less than three days into their administration."
Dude, it's one thing to be a dupe, another to advertise it....