December 31, 2016
...AND CHEAPER...:
Next Christmas That Swiss Watch You Covet Could Be 3-D Printed (Corinne Gretler, December 15, 2016, Bloomberg)
When the spindle broke off his wife's sewing machine, Michael Sorkin refused to replace the device. Instead, he bought a 3-D printer and built the part himself.Four years later, he's using the technology to change how to make the Swiss watch you might get for Christmas.On a rainy afternoon in Sorkin's company's dimly lit office in central Berlin, an employee in a white lab coat checks on the progress of six cubes tinted in see-through orange. A laser silently slices resin, layer by layer. Formlabs' product: 3-D printers. Interested customers include Swiss watchmakers and jewelers, which are quietly testing the process's potential.
BILL'S HAMILTON:
Matt Patricia, Bill Belichick's Right-Hand Man (Tim Rohan, Nov. 28th, 2016, MMQB)
Belichick felt strongly because, the way he runs the Patriots, his coaching assistants serve a vital role. More than most NFL coaches, Belichick morphs his defense each week, tailoring it to stop that specific opponent, requiring endless amounts of preparation. The assistants study hours of film, write scouting reports and handle whatever work trickles down from the coaches. They do a lot of necessary but grueling grunt work.Belichick likes hiring assistants young because they have a "clean mind," says Mike Judge, a former Patriots coaching assistant, and Belichick can program them to think the way he wants. Josh McDaniels was selling plastics in Cleveland when Belichick hired him. Bill O'Brien had no NFL experience and was the offensive coordinator on Duke team that had just gone 0-12. Eric Mangini was a Browns ball boy and public relations assistant.When the Patriots brought Patricia in for an interview, his résumé wouldn't have caught the eye of many NFL teams:• Bachelor of Science degree, aeronautical engineering, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute• Application Engineer, two years, Hoffman Air & Filtration Systems, East Syracuse, N.Y.• Defensive line coach, two seasons, Amherst College• Graduate Assistant, three seasons, Syracuse UniversityPatricia spent his first two years out of college working at Hoffman Air & Filtration, where he helped sales reps supply industrial blowers to wastewater plants. The sales reps loved him, called him brilliant, and so did his colleagues. He convinced them to use computers and input data in spreadsheets, and it streamlined Hoffman's entire ordering process. The market for selling blowers was competitive, says Jim Ward, Patricia's boss at the time, and the new computer system allowed them to "focus more on the strategic side of the sale. It gave us more time to think: What more can we do to position our products better?" Patricia became a rising star in the engineering world. General Electric and General Dynamics showed interest in him, according to his father, Ed. Westinghouse reportedly offered him a job maintaining nuclear subs and aircraft carriers, for a salary close to six figures.Then fall came around, and Patricia smelled the fresh-cut grass of the local football fields and realized he missed the game. Through his RPI connections he got a job coaching the Amherst defensive line, for less than $10,000 a year. He rented a room in another coach's apartment and rode his bike to the football facility up a hill each day, dodging passing cars, questioning his decision whenever one came too close...When Belichick hired him as an assistant, Patricia felt indebted. He worked so hard and watched so much film that he often ended up sleeping at his desk at Gillette. At one point, he stashed an air mattress there for convenience. Patricia told one friend that defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel worried for his health. Boy, you've got to go home and sleep! Take a break. Relax a little.But those nights reminded Patricia of his RPI days, when he pulled all-nighters studying for engineering exams, chugging Mountain Dew and downing Pixy Stix powdered candy to stay awake. Watching film, Patricia used the same note-taking technique he had developed at RPI. Engineering students were usually allowed to bring a page of notes to exams, and Patricia had a reputation for having arguably the best. "You'd look at it and it'd be like hieroglyphics," says Mike Mucci, another RPI engineer. "All these crazy equations."Patricia's specific engineering discipline had also prepared him well for hours of meticulous film study. "[Aeronautical engineering] promotes a very structured, very rigorous, very systematic way of thinking," says John Tichy, a long-time RPI engineering professor. Building a rocket and getting it off the ground requires more precision than building a bridge that will stand in place. With the rocket, Tichy says, "every little last decision is delicate."With that attention to detail, Patricia, a lowly coaching assistant, established himself as one of the smartest coaches in any room. When Belichick rattled off the daily practice schedule, Patricia organized everything down to the minute, in his head. When Belichick approached the coaching assistants with special "projects"--opponents' tendencies he wanted studied on film--Patricia juggled eight, nine, 10 of them at a time. "He'd be helping crack the code for that week's opponent," says Judge, the coaching assistant who worked alongside Patricia in 2005. "There were guys in the building that didn't see [a tendency on film] until he pointed it out."Patricia told friends that, when he arrived, Belichick was still "a pencil and paper guy," writing film notes by hand. Patricia helped digitize the Patriots' film review system, just as he did at Hoffman. He ran a seminar teaching Patriots rookies the video system, gave older coaches basic computer training and showed the savvier coaches how to input data into spreadsheets, analyze it and incorporate the information into their weekly game plan.Patricia told one friend that he saved Belichick "two to three hours" a day because the new system gave Belichick, a notorious film junkie, an easier way to study tape. Which gave Belichick that much more time to scheme and strategize for each week's opponent.Belichick started taking Patricia on scouting trips, giving him a glimpse into his world. "[Matt] logged a lot of hours driving Bill around," says former Patriots lineman Matt Light, who is friends with Patricia. "[Bill] wanted him close because he saw the value in a guy like Matt. People talk about players, but a really good coach? That may be more rare than an elite corner or quarterback or defensive end. They're very difficult to find in this league."
And they are all that matters.
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
House Republicans Fret About Winning Their Health Care Suit (CARL HULSE DEC. 31, 2016, NY Times)
Congressional Republicans have a new fear when it comes to their two-year-old health care lawsuit against the Obama administration: They might win.The incoming Trump administration could choose to no longer defend the executive branch against the suit, which challenges the administration's authority to spend billions of dollars on health insurance subsidies for low- and moderate-income Americans, handing House Republicans a big victory on separation-of-power issues.But a sudden loss of the disputed subsidies could conceivably cause the health care program to implode, leaving millions of people without access to health insurance before Republicans have prepared a replacement. That could lead to chaos in the insurance market and spur a political backlash just as Republicans gain full control of the government.To stave off that outcome, Republicans could find themselves in the awkward position of appropriating huge sums to temporarily prop up the Obama health care law, angering conservative voters who have been demanding an end to the law for years.
Screwing up Obamacare is pretty nearly the only the GOP can lose its dominance, given that 60% of Americans support replacing it with straightforward National Health.
WE ARE ALL NEOCONOMIST NOW:
My take on the Republicans' new, interesting corporate tax plan (Jared Bernstein December 30, 2016, Washington Post)
The BAT makes a number of consequential changes to the current corporate tax:-- Destination basis: Instead of taxing corporate income minus costs (i.e., profits), the BAT taxes U.S. sales at their destination. This is a simple, smart change for one very good reason: It takes tax-avoidance location decisions off the table. Right now, because they don't have to pay taxes on foreign profits held (or booked) abroad, a U.S. firm that sells stuff here has a huge incentive to locate in some tax haven. Under the BAT, however, any goods or service sold here is taxed here, regardless of where it is produced.-- Border adjustment: That means U.S. exports, as they're sold abroad, are no longer taxed; conversely, domestic firms can no longer net out the cost of imported inputs from their taxable income. This, too, sounds like an attractive feature: a tax on the trade deficit! But there's a wrinkle I'll get to in a sec.-- Lower rate: The Republican proposal calls for a 20 percent corporate tax rate, down from the current statutory rate of 35 percent (though given all the loopholes and carve-outs in the current system, the effective corporate rate -- firms' actual liability as a share of their income -- is closer to 25 percent).-- 100 percent expensing: Capital investments would be fully expensed upon purchase (no depreciation schedules), and interest expenses would no longer be deductible.As the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center notes: "Adopting a destination-based tax system and eliminating deductibility of net interest expense would eliminate U.S. corporations' incentives to move their tax residences overseas (i.e., 'corporate inversions') and to recharacterize domestic corporate income as foreign-source income. Border adjustability would remove these incentives, because the amount of U.S. income tax a corporation paid would not depend on where it was incorporated, where its product or service was produced, or where its shareholders resided."TPC also estimates that the BAT raises over $1 trillion over a decade. To be sure, and this is important, the Republican plan still manages to lose around $3 trillion, on net, so this revenue-raising part is probably important to them.Okay, them's the technical details. What do I think of this change?I apologize to readers who want a clean thumbs up or down. The fact is, it's a big change, and no one knows how it will play out. That's not a reason to oppose it -- the current corporate code is a hot mess, fraught with loopholes and special treatment to chosen players. But there's much we don't know about how this significant change would play out in the real world.
JUST ANOTHER FAITH:
Atheist group offers church-like gathering in Salt Lake City (Associated Press, 12/31/16)
A new Salt Lake City atheist group is offering nonbelievers a churchlike service that offers music, readings and community for those who don't belong to the state's dominant religion, Mormonism or other faith groups.
OTHER PUZZLES:
Agatha Christie had little-known role in ancient Nimrud (LORI HINNANT, December 31, 2016, AP)
Her diligence and face cream cleaned Nimrud's most famous ivory. She captured the archaeological dig on celluloid and Kodak film, developing the prints in water painstakingly filtered from the nearby Tigris River.And every day, after she balanced the books and arranged for the next day's meals, Agatha Christie sat down to write.The British mystery writer's second husband, Max Mallowan, was an archaeologist -- respected in his field, but with nowhere near the renown of his older wife. But Christie set aside her career for months each year to accompany Mallowan into the field.Mallowan built his career on digs in the 1950s in Nimrud, the remains of the ancient Assyrian city that survived 3,000 years only to be blown into rubble by Islamic State group conquerors last year. And Christie, then in her 60s, was there to document his work, in photo and film.
CHANGED?:
Red-state tide could flood into Minnesota (SALENA ZITO, 12/29/16, Washington Examiner)
One of the most underreported stories of this year's election cycle was how darn close the race finished in Minnesota for Donald Trump.Yes, Minnesota.The president-elect did not win the North Star State on Election Day, but he was 44,000 votes shy in a state he was supposed to lose by a predicted 8 percentage points.That near-miss shows how red Minnesota has become and illustrates how much the entire Great Lake Rust Belt has changed. Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania all flipped their support from President Obama to Trump.
They all are or routinely are governed by Republicans.
IF YOU LOSE VERMONT YOU'VE LOST...:
Code associated with Russia hacking found on Vermont utility computer (Reuters, 12/31/16)
A code associated with a broad Russian hacking campaign dubbed Grizzly Steppe by the Obama administration has been detected on a laptop associated with a Vermont electric utility but not connected to the grid, the utility said on Friday.
EVERY GREAT STORY IS A LOVE STORY...BETWEEN MEN:
As Iron Sharpens Iron : Review: Sebastian Smee, 'The Art of Rivalry: Four Friendships, Betrayals, and Breakthroughs in Modern Art (Bruce Fleming, December 31, 2016, Free Beacon)
Male-male relations, if they are not sexual, are rarely considered these days, generally absent from the mental screen of those who consider men and women. Now all are reduced to the abstraction of "gender." Or rather men are. Sisterhood is powerful; OK, sure. The closest we get to a male version of this is the military's idea of "band of brothers," men united by combat. But this is increasingly under siege, as now women are to be admitted to all branches of the military and into all realms of combat. So much for the notion of the band of brothers. Now perhaps the band of humanoids?And it's not just the military. Straight men aren't the flavor of the month. Nobody cares about their odd ballet of love and hate with each other. Of course I do, and so do many other men. It's just that we can't let on that we do. Sebastian Smee, the art critic for the Boston Globe, also cares. But in what seems like a clever sleight-of-hand, his book about the way men bond and compete with each other as dearly loved rivals is offered as (and will clearly be sold as) "art history" rather than as Men's Studies: The Art of Rivalry: Four Friendships, Betrayals, and Breakthroughs in Modern Art.Say it loud and say it proud: Straight men both love and hate each other. Why wouldn't we? Our nature as the king of our small preserve means that other men fall either into the category of threats or bosom buddies. Or go from one to the other. We compete with each other, but we know that we're the closest the other has to a mirror image. Do we love each other more than we hate each other? Or the reverse? Things can get messy.
Ilsa is incidental to Casablanca. Rick and Louis find love.
THE PROBLEM FOR DEMOCRATS...:
Everything Is (Still) Awesome! : Maybe the message didn't break through, but things continue to be pretty great--and getting better--in America. (MICHAEL GRUNWALD December 29, 2016, Politico)
The economy grew at a solid 3.5 percent clip in the third quarter, and is now significantly larger than it was before the Great Recession. The jobless rate is down to 4.6 percent, which almost qualifies as full employment. The stock market and high school graduation rate are at all-time highs, while the uninsured rate, abortion rate and teen pregnancy rate are at all-time lows. Oil imports, crime and health care inflation are also near historic lows, with carbon emissions, foreclosures and illegal immigration falling, too. Meanwhile, retirement assets, auto sales and renewable power have skyrocketed, and the once-teetering Medicare Trust Fund has stabilized. We live in the world's richest and most powerful nation; we can access most of humanity's accumulated knowledge on machines we carry in our pockets; and we can now binge-watch better TV shows than ever before.
...was not that no one heard the news but that everyone did. It's why we returned the Republicans who govern us to office and why even a candidate as unpopular as Donald didn't break historical models that all said the presidency was nearly unlosable. Great conditions gave us the most Establishment year ever.
LOVE ONE...ANOTHER...:
To Make the World Better, Think Small (Arthur C. Brooks DEC. 30, 2016, NY Times)
The 1 > 1 million axiom is more than a fund-raising secret. It is a formula for each of us in an existentialist funk to connect to our deepest values and apply them to a hurting world.The first step is to see individual faces in our own beliefs. There is an old joke that a Marxist is someone who loves humanity in groups of one million or more. While I am no Marxist, I confess that my arguments sound like this at times as well. For example, as an economist I have for years waxed rhapsodic about globalization. Billions have been pulled out of starvation-level poverty because of free trade, my data say.The trouble is that, from left to right, politics of late has turned against globalization and even converted the word "globalist" into an epithet. My data about the billions haven't stood up very well to the winds of populism.This has led me to focus on the actual people in my life who have been saved by a globalized world. I think of my friend Krishna Pujari, who was born into extreme poverty in a village in India and is today a middle-class entrepreneur giving tours to Westerners of micro enterprises in Mumbai. Deeper still, I think of my own daughter, Marina, whom my wife and I adopted 12 years ago from an orphanage in China and who today is like my own beating heart.The second step is to move our ideals from politics and opinions to action. The way to do so is by finding a way to exercise my beliefs in the life of another person -- today.Pope Francis gave his followers a wonderful lesson in this principle in the recently concluded Jubilee Year of Mercy for the Roman Catholic Church. It sounds like a get-out-of-jail-free card for sinners. In reality, it was an exhortation to all Catholics to forgive another person this very day.The pope's insight is not just useful for Catholics. Good people of all beliefs, on facing harsh global realities, can retreat to cynicism. It seems like naïve kumbaya to bless a world full of cruelty and exploitation, right? The pope invites me to remember that it is well within my capacity to look with mercy on one person -- and thus in that one person, to see my own face. I crave forgiveness and love; I get it by forgiving and loving others.
BEST BOOKS OF 2016:I'm way behind on my book review, but here are a few of the best I read this year:
NOVELS:
Laurus by Eugene Vodolazkin
REVIEW : HOLY FOOLERY (Ken Kalfus, The New Yorker)
A book that takes faith, but not itself, seriously.
REVIEW: The Romance of a Decaying World : Miklós Bánffy's tale of the Austria-Hungarian empire in decline captures the charm and decadence of a doomed civilization. (MAX EGREMONT, WSJ)
Best read in conjunction with Fermor and De Waal below--portraits of the world that was lost to the Nazis and Soviets
The Golden Age by John C. Wright
INTERVIEW: "The Soul of Sci-Fi": An Interview with John C. Wright (Janice Walker & Eleanor Bourg Donlon, DAPPLED THINGS)
Initially difficult to orient yourself, but it's an ambitious and morally serious sci-fi novel.
NON-FICTION:
Alexander Hamilton by Ron Chernow
REVIEW: How We Got Shafted at the Revolution (Walter Isaacson, New York Magazine)
I'd read and liked Richard Brookhiser's Hamilton book, so skipped this one, until the Hamilton phenomenon and the whole family read and loved it.
The Wright Brothers by David McCullough
REVIEW: They Began a New Era (James Salter, NY Review of Books)
I was genuinely stunned at how moved I was when Wilbur shut up their critics with his first flight in France and his humility about it.
The Isis Apocalypse : The History, Strategy, and Doomsday Vision of the Islamic State by Will McCants
Not quite on the level of The Looming Tower, but indispensable to understanding the second half of the WoT.
Between the Woods and the Water : From The Middle Danube to the Iron Gates by Patrick Leigh Fermor
REVIEW: The Inspired Voyage of Patrick Leigh Fermor (Daniel Mendelsohn, NY Review of Books)
Fermor is a revered travel writer who I'd never read until now. He justifies the hype.
The Hare With Amber Eyes : A Hidden Inheritance by Edmund de Waal
Maybe the most surprising book I read this year. De Waal is a sculptor whose family were not unlike the Rothschilds. He traces their history by way of a collection of Japanese netsuke figures that were handed around the family. The Holocaust lurks but never really figures in the story. It's more about the very Europeanized Jewish culture that was likewise exterminated.REVIEW: (Michael Dirda, Washington Post)
SPORTS:
The Perfect Pass : American Genius and the Reinvention of Football by S.C. Gwynne
REVIEW:Best Books I Read in 2016: Air Raid, Homo Sapiens, Song of Ice and Fire, Dragons and Tacos (Chris Brown, SmartFootball)
It may not be the only book that is insightful about the actual geometry of the game of football, but it's the only one I'm aware of. Reminiscent of David Winner's Brilliant Orange
REVIEW: Mind of a Team: David Peace's Red or Dead (MARK LANE, The Millions)
Peace, who wrote the book on which Damned United was based, here portrays Bill Shankly, the legendary coach of the dominant Liverpool team of the 60s and early 70s. The sing-song narrative style creates an oddly epic poem quality to the text.
Anyone read anything good this year?
N.B. : It was a dire year for movies. I think I only saw two I'd recommend, both Icelandic films that seem ripped from the Sagas:
Two estranged brothers try to save the family's historic sheep herd from a scabies outbreak.
and
When a fishing boat capsizes off the Norther coast of an outlying island, one man swam three miles back to shore in 41 degree water and then walked across a lava field to get home. No one knows why he was able to survive the temperatures. (based on a true story)
December 30, 2016
TOO BAD THEY CAN'T GET SOME OF OUR LATINOS:
Migrants committing fewer crimes, according to BKA report (Deutsche-Welle, 12/31/16)
A research team led by German broadcaster NDR and the "Süddeutsche Zeitung" newspaper on Friday reported that confidential BKA documents show that the number of crimes in which the perpetrator or suspect was a migrant sank over the course of 2016. [...]The BKA report said a great proportion of offenses can be regarded as mere trivialities. As many as 17 percent of recorded crimes were cases of people evading public transport fares. [...]As has often been the case in previous BKA surveys, trends in crime greatly vary depending on the perpetrators' nationality or country of origin.As a result, Syrian, Iraqi and Afghan migrants - the main group of recent migrants into Germany - feature relatively little in the research. Overall, migrants from the three countries make up two-thirds of all migrants and a third of all criminal perpetrators.The migrant demographics most likely to be suspected or found guilty of criminal acts are those from the Balkans (11 per cent of all immigrants, 19 percent of all acts)...
SLOW COOKER STEEL CUT OATS ARE YOUR FRIEND:
A Month Without Sugar (David Leonhardt, 12/30/16, NY Times)
If you give up sugar for a month, you'll become part of a growing anti-sugar movement. Research increasingly indicates that an overabundance of simple carbohydrates, and sugar in particular, is the No. 1 problem in modern diets. An aggressive, well-financed campaign by the sugar industry masked this reality for years. Big Sugar instead placed the blame on fats -- which seem, after all, as if they should cause obesity.But fats tend to have more nutritional value than sugar, and sugar is far easier to overeat. Put it this way: Would you find it easier to eat two steaks or two pieces of cake?Fortunately, the growing understanding of sugar's dangers has led to a backlash, both in politics and in our diets. Taxes on sweetened drinks -- and soda is probably the most efficient delivery system for sugar -- have recently passed in Chicago, Philadelphia, Oakland, San Francisco and Boulder, Colo. Mexico and France now have one as well, and Ireland and Britain soon will.Even before the taxes, Americans were cutting back on sugar. Since 1999, per capita consumption of added sweeteners has fallen about 14 percent, according to the Agriculture Department.Yet it needs to drop a lot more -- another 40 percent or so -- to return to a healthy level. "Most public authorities think everybody would be healthier eating less sugar," says Marion Nestle of N.Y.U. "There is tons of evidence."A good long-term limit for most adults is no more than 50 grams (or about 12 teaspoons) of added sugars per day, and closer to 25 is healthier. A single 16-ounce bottle of Coke has 52 grams.You don't have to cut out sugar for a month to eat less of it, of course. But it can be difficult to reduce your consumption in scattered little ways. You can usually find an excuse to say yes to the plate of cookies at a friend's house or the candy jar during a meeting. Eliminating added sugar gives you a new baseline and forces you to make changes. Once you do, you'll probably decide to keep some of your new habits.My breakfasts, for example, have completely changed. Over the past few decades, typical breakfasts in this country have become "lower-fat versions of dessert," as Gary Taubes, the author of a new book, "The Case Against Sugar," puts it.Mine used to revolve around cereal and granola, which are almost always sweetened. Now I eat a combination of eggs, nuts, fruit, plain yogurt and some well-spiced vegetables. It feels decadent, yet it's actually healthier than a big bowl of granola.How should you define sugar during your month? I recommend the definition used by Whole 30, a popular food regimen (which eliminates many things in addition to sugar). The sugar that occurs naturally in fruit, vegetables and dairy is allowed. "Nobody eats too much of those," Nestle says, "not with the fiber and vitamins and minerals they have."
THE MARKET VERDICT:
China Investment In The U.S. Hit An All-Time High In 2016, But Don't Expect The Same In 2017 (Ellen Sheng, Dec. 18th, 2016, Forbes)
Chinese investments in the U.S. hit an all-time high this year, surging 359% from the year before.
KERRY LITE:
James Mattis, Trump's Reported Pick for Defense Post, Sees Israel Turning Into Apartheid State (JTA, Dec 01, 2016)
No one disagrees. Some just don't care what happens to the Palestinians.Mattis ran U.S. Central Command in from August 2010 to March 2013. In that position he had command authority for all U.S. forces in the Middle East."I paid a military security price every day as the commander of CentCom because the Americans were seen as biased in support of Israel, and that moderates all the moderate Arabs who want to be with us, because they can't come out publicly in support of people who don't show respect for the Arab Palestinians," Mattis said in 2013 at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado.At the same forum he criticized Israel for settlement building, saying that the settlements "are going to make it impossible to maintain the two-state option."He said the settlements would undermine Israel as both a Jewish and Democratic state, and said the settlements would lead to apartheid."If I'm in Jerusalem and I put 500 Jewish settlers out here to the east and there's 10,000 Arab settlers in here, if we draw the border to include them, either it ceases to be a Jewish state or you say the Arabs don't get to vote -- apartheid," he said.
THE GIANTS WON THE STRUGGLE:
Story of Ralph Branca and Jackie Robinson still resonates : The day Jackie Robinson broke MLB's color barrier, Ralph Branca stood beside him. For years after, they stood beside each other. During a racially charged 2016, we lost Branca. But we shouldn't forget him. (Ian O'Connor, 12/30/16, ESPN)
More than seven years before Brown v. Board of Education outlawed school segregation, more than eight years before Rosa Parks wouldn't surrender her seat on an Alabama bus, and more than 16 years before King delivered his "I Have a Dream" speech, Robinson became the first black man to play in a major league baseball game. Branca famously stood next to Robinson during Opening Day introductions at Ebbets Field, though they started to get acquainted during an exhibition game the previous week when Robinson, then a minor-league member of the Montreal Royals, mumbled a word of gratitude to the Brooklyn Dodgers pitcher while passing by the mound.Branca thought the stranger might be thanking him for grooving a fastball. Soon enough, he realized Robinson was thanking him for refusing to sign a teammate's petition to keep the Dodgers as white as the first-base line. [...][E]ven when reliving his worst hour, Branca loved mentioning how Robinson was there for him like no other teammate. As Thomson joyfully raced around the bases and the losers trudged off the field, Robinson was the lone Dodger smart enough to watch Thomson's feet to see if the delirium caused him to miss a bag.Branca recalled sobbing on the clubhouse steps, and hearing reassuring words from, again, just one teammate. "Hang in there Ralph," Robinson told him. "If it wasn't for you we wouldn't even have been here."Robinson was only paying off a four-year-old debt. On Robinson's arrival in 1947, Branca lobbied the resistant Dodgers to set aside their racist beliefs for the good of the team. "If you don't want to socialize with Jackie," Branca told them, "at least work with him. Unless you're blind, you can see he'll help us win the pennant."Branca understood that Southern players such as Dixie Walker and Bobby Bragan were facing intense pressure from friends and family back home who couldn't fathom the thought of a black man as an equal. Branca wished they'd grown up in his integrated community of Mount Vernon, New York. "Living and playing with blacks," he said, "was part of my life."
THE TRADINGEST PRESIDENCY EVER:
A Tally of Iran Sanctions Relief Includes More Than $10 Billion in Cash, Gold (CAROL E. LEE and JAY SOLOMON, Dec. 30, 2016, WSJ)
In the three years since a preliminary nuclear deal was struck with Iran, Tehran has received more than $10 billion in sanctions relief from around the world in the form of cash and gold, according to current and former U.S. officials.The large shipments of gold and cash, from oil funds unfrozen in numerous countries, represents the kind of financial relief that made Iran's leaders eager to complete the international nuclear accord. Some of the cash and gold went to Iran while the U.S. and other world powers negotiated with Tehran on a final nuclear deal. More shipments took place after final deal went into effect last January.This tallying of the sanctions relief to date includes payments previously announced and others that haven't been. In one previously unreported payment, the U.S. authorized Iran to receive $1.4 billion in sanctions relief between when the final deal was struck in July 2015 and when it took effect, according to the U.S. officials.
A SIMPLE DISTRIBUTION PROBLEM:
2016: Best Year Ever -- No, Really : Buck up, you pansies: (KEVIN D. WILLIAMSON, December 28, 2016 , National Review)
Let's take a ride in the Wayback Machine to the ancient, practically antediluvian days of 1984. Remember 1984? The big news that year was a drought in Ethiopia, an ordinary natural occurrence turned into a humanitarian disaster by the fact that the country was one of the worst-governed places in the world. Of the major famines of the 20th century (four of which were in Ethiopia), almost all were caused not by natural forces but by political forces. During the 1984 drought, Ethiopia's economy shrank by 15 percent and more than 600,000 people died. Americans engaged in the characteristic pursuit of their time: making it about us, in this case convening a celebrity super-group to record "We Are the World."Stardom in action, as Pete Townshend would say. But there was a lot more than stardom in action, as it turns out.In 2016, Ethiopia had another drought. It is still one of the worst-governed countries in the world, one in which the government fixes agricultural prices and interferes with the normal operation of food markets. (That is how Venezuela went from being a rich country to one that literally cannot produce what it needs to wipe its own ass.) But you know how many people died from the famine resulting from the 2016 drought?None.In spite of the drought, Ethiopia's mortality rate remains unchanged.Alex de Waal reported what he saw there in the New York Times in May:I've studied famine and humanitarian relief for more than 30 years, and I wasn't prepared for what I saw during a visit to Ethiopia last month. As I traveled through northern and central provinces, I saw imported wheat being brought to the smallest and most remote villages, thanks to a new Chinese-built railroad and a fleet of newly imported trucks. Water was delivered to places where wells had run dry. Malnourished children were being treated in properly staffed clinics.The situation in Ethiopia in 2016 was, as one government official put it, the worst food crisis the country has seen in 50 years. But here's the weird thing: Despite all of the promises from the Malthusians and environmentalists, there is enough food in the world. There's more than enough, in fact. Here in the United States, the government is dumping cheese into landfills because there's so much of the stuff that the bureaucrats believe they have to save consumers from the threat of low dairy prices. (No, it doesn't make much sense.) The problem isn't -- and for a long time hasn't been -- having enough food. It's getting politicians out of the way to get it to the people who need it. Ethiopia, in spite of its corrupt and stupid government, has figured out that much, and it had $800 million of its own on hand to invest in staving off crisis this time around. Which is to say, Ethiopia took a lead role in saving Ethiopia, albeit with a good deal of help from abroad.
THE SAME DYNAMIC IS WHY WE RE-ELECTED THE ESTABLISHMENT:
Poll: Most people think 2016 was good for them personally -- but bad for the world (The Week, 12/30/16)
2016 was a bad year for the world, but a pretty good one on a personal level, said people in 21 countries questioned for a new YouGov survey. The poll results, released Friday, found many respondents also took a dim view of the year's impact on their nation.
...AND THE LIVIN' IS EASY...:And the poor shall rise (Johan Norberg, 12/30/16, spiked)
These figures are still very high, but they mean that extreme poverty is now rarer in Africa than it was in the world's richest countries in 1820. In the US, Britain and France, between 40 and 50 per cent of the population lived in what we today call extreme poverty. In Scandinavia, Austria-Hungary, Germany and Spain between 60 and 70 per cent were extremely poor. Between 10 and 20 per cent of the European and American population were classified as paupers and vagrants by officials.The Industrial Revolution began to change that. The doubling of the material standard of living, which by earlier trends should have taken mankind more than 2,000 years to achieve, took the British only 30 years. Now the rest of the world is doing likewise, but even faster.Between 1960 and 2000, rich countries still grew faster economically than poor countries on average. Only 30 per cent of the so-called developing countries grew faster than the US. In 1997, Lant Pritchett, then chief economist of the World Bank, published the paper Divergence, Big Time, a title that left little to the imagination. He wrote that divergence in living standards 'is the dominant feature of modern economic history', and that periods when poor countries rapidly approach the rich were 'historically rare'.But since then, that is exactly what has happened. Between 2000 and 2011, 90 per cent of the world's developing countries grew faster than the US, and they have done it on average by three per cent annually. In just a decade, per capita income in the world's low- and middle-income countries has doubled.Between 2000 and 2011, per capita-income in the world's low- and middle-income countries has doubled.
HAS HE EVER MET A VET?:
Trump Weighs Letting Veterans Opt Out of V.A. Medical Care (MICHAEL D. SHEAR, DEC. 28, 2016, NY Times)
The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, provided no details about how the plans would work, how much they would cost, or the possibility of unintended consequences from privatizing part of the V.A.'s sprawling medical system. [...]But veterans groups and Democrats strongly oppose any move toward privatization.
Vets consider the VA a spoil of war that separates them from the commoners. They won't give it up willingly. So it's just as well he has no plans.
ROB WHO?:
Patriots offense better equipped to be without Rob Gronkowski this year (Karen Guregian, December 29, 2016, Boston Herald)
In the past, the loss of Rob Gronkowski has had dire consequences for the Patriots. [...]The collection of talent around Brady right now is more complete than it's ever been. There's more depth with this cast of leftovers. Not only that, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels doesn't have to surrender the tight end position as a viable piece of the offense like he has in the past.
They're undefeated without him. They'd be even better if the QB wasn't so reliant on the declining Edelman.
...AND CHEAPER...:
Pork giant Smithfield skips middlemen in grain supply chain (Michael Hirtzer, 12/30/16, Reuters)
Smithfield Food Inc [SFII.UL], the world's biggest pork producer, is buying grain elevators and purchasing grain directly from farmers, a move that hits grain handlers already reeling from multiyear lows in corn and soybean prices.The Virginia-based company bought two Ohio grain elevators in September. For the first time, it can ship grain directly from Ohio to feed the pigs that Smithfield slaughters at its Tar Heel, North Carolina, packing plant - the world's largest, processing about 32,000 hogs daily.Smithfield now buys 65 percent of its animal feed directly from farmers, up from the 10 percent of feed it directly bought in 2010.The direct buying strategy aims to lower feed costs and could provide a model for other large meat companies that still largely rely on commercial grain handlers, such as Chicago-based Archer Daniels Midland Co. Grain can account for up to 60 percent of Smithfield's costs. The company's expenses in 2015 totaled $4.67 billion.
INFORMATION WANTS TO BE FREE:
'Grizzly Steppe': How Russia Hacked This Year's Presidential Election (Chris Strohm, December 30, 2016, Heat Street)
The initial hackers sent e-mails that appeared to come from legitimate websites and other Internet domains tied to U.S. organizations and educational institutions, according to the report. Those who were fooled into clicking on the "spearphishing" e-mails provided a foothold into the Democratic National Committee -- although the party organization wasn't identified by name in the report -- and key e-mail accounts for material that would later be leaked to damage Hillary Clinton in her losing campaign against Trump."This activity by Russian intelligence services is part of a decade-long campaign of cyber-enabled operations directed at the U.S. government and its citizens," according to a joint statement from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, DHS and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. "The U.S. government seeks to arm network defenders with the tools they need to identify, detect and disrupt Russian malicious cyber activity that is targeting our country's and our allies' networks." [...]In addition to providing evidence, the report was intended to embarrass and stymie the Russian government by making public its tactics, techniques and procedures, according to a U.S. official who asked not to be identified discussing internal deliberations.Along with the report, the Homeland Security Department released an extensive list of Internet Protocol addresses, computer files, malware code and other "signatures" that it said the Russian hackers have used."These actors set up operational infrastructure to obfuscate their source infrastructure, host domains and malware for targeting organizations, establish command and control nodes, and harvest credentials and other valuable information from their targets," the report said.The initial hackers worked for Russia's FSB, the successor to the Soviet Union's KGB. Once inside the DNC, the group dubbed "Advanced Persistent Threat 29" or "APT 29," used stolen credentials to expand its access to directories and other data, and made off with e-mail from several accounts through encrypted communication channels, according to the report.Then, a second wave came in the spring of 2016. Hackers working for Russia's military intelligence service, the GRU, and dubbed "Advanced Persistent Threat 28" or APT 28, infiltrated the DNC's networks through more spearphishing e-mails, the report said."This time, the spearphishing e-mail tricked recipients into changing their passwords through a fake webmail domain hosted on APT 28 operational infrastructure," according to the report. "Using the harvested credentials, APT 28 was able to gain access and steal content, likely leading to the exfiltration of information from multiple senior party members. The U.S. government assesses that information was leaked to the press and publicly disclosed."While the report doesn't name the DNC, U.S. officials and cybersecurity researchers have confirmed that it was a prime target of the Russian hackers."A great deal of analysis and forensic information related to Russian government activity has been published by a wide range of security companies," according to the statement from the FBI, DHS and DNI. "The U.S. government can confirm that the Russian government, including Russia's civilian and military intelligence services, conducted many of the activities generally described by a number of these security companies."
The singular lesson of the email and hacking kerfuffles is that Hillary and the DNC should have just publicly released everything. None of the actual content did any harm.
THERE'S NO SUCH THING AS UNEMPLOYMENT...:
9 States Which Brought Down National Unemployment in 2016 (Connor Wolf, Dec 29, 2016, NH Journal)
The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) found in a report Wednesday that nine states still saw a significant decline in unemployment."The largest of these was in Massachusetts, where the unemployment rate went from 4.9 percent in November 2015 to 2.9 percent in November 2016," the report detailed. "Nevada and South Carolina also had unemployment rate decreases of more than 1.0 percentage point."California, Nevada, Arizona, Arkansas, Mississippi, South Carolina, Maryland, Massachusetts and Vermont saw a notable decline in unemployment. The report found 39 states had no significant change in their unemployment rates. Many of those states already achieved low unemployment numbers in years past."New Hampshire and South Dakota had the lowest unemployment rates in November 2016, both 2.7 percent," the report stated.
..just people who don't want jobs.
IT FLEW, ORVILLE:
Brothers of invention : A review of The Wright Brothers by David Mccullough (Michael Taube, June 2015, The New Criterion)
With no college education between them, the Wright brothers became entrepreneurs. They ran a series of failed daily and weekly newspapers and repaired and sold bicycles in a store close to their Dayton home.Yet their thoughts often returned to the flight of birds and especially flying machines. In the latter case, this was something that had intrigued them since their father brought home a small toy helicopter, with twin propellors and rubber bands, that the then-young boys called the "bat." Inspired by aviation pioneers, including Pierre Mouillard and Otto Lilienthal, the "dream had taken hold" of them. These individuals had "infected us with their own unquenchable enthusiasm," the brothers remarked, "and transformed idle curiosity into the active zeal of workers."Orville and Wilbur worked on different prototypes, including a glider-kite. Their first aircraft was a biplane, made of split bamboo and paper. They contacted the U.S. Weather Bureau to identify the best potential flying location for wind velocity. This, in turn, led them to Kitty Hawk, which "offered all the isolation one might wish for to carry on experimental work in privacy."Chapter after chapter, the Wright brothers' pursuit of their American Dream is detailed in McCullough's elegant writing and passion for history and storytelling.Early aviation experts, and the Smithsonian Institution, didn't pay much attention to them in the beginning. The Wrights were seen as outsiders (or worse) with no education, connections, or experience to prove their mettle. Their determination was dogged, however. Reading all they could and contacting anyone who would speak with them, they constructed the Wright Flyer, or "whopper flying machine" as they liked to call it, over four grueling years.Then, it flew. On multiple occasions. With witnesses on the ground."They had endured violent storms," writes McCullough, "accidents, one disappointment after another, public indifference or ridicule, and clouds of demon mosquitoes." But none of this mattered--"they had done it." Their achievement was "one of the turning points in history, the beginning of change for the world far greater than any of those present could have possibly imagined."U.S. media organizations could hardly contain their enthusiasm, including Scientific American. The Wright Flyer was eventually patented, and the Wright Company was incorporated. More versions of their airplane were built. Contracts were signed with a French syndicate and the U.S. Army. Legions of doubters, especially in Europe, became believers after a successful August 8, 1908 flight in Le Mans, France.
In one of my favorites bits from Brian Lamb, he was talking to Mr. McCullough about a Picasso project he abandoned and the author said he couldn't write the book because he found the artist so despicable. But he should never even have bothered with work on a subject who wasn't American. The nature of the country and its people deeply infuses every biography/history he writes and makes the books a joy to read.
NOTHING COSTS MORE THAN IT USED TO:
Why cheaper food in 2016 was not necessarily good news (Geoffrey Mohan, 12/28/16, LA Times)
For food shoppers, 2016 was a back-to-the-future experience, with retail prices deflating for the first time since Lyndon Johnson was president.The year is expected to end with an annual drop of between 0.5% and 1.5% in the retail price of food prepared at home, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Economic Research Service. [...]Privately held Albertsons, which has postponed an initial public offering of stock, acknowledged struggling with "deflationary trends" this year. The company, which operates Vons, Safeway and Pavilions stores among other brands, reported that sales growth dropped to 1.7% in the first two quarters of 2016, compared with nearly 5% annual sales growth in 2015, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings."For grocers, of course, it's harder for them to show top-line increases in sales," said Brian Todd, president and chief executive of the Food Institute, a nonprofit organization that tracks economic trends from farm to plate. "They've gone toward trying to save money in other areas."The annual value of U.S. agricultural sector production is expected to fall 5.9%, to $403.7 billion in 2016, almost entirely due to declines in the value of animals and animal products, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
TEAR DOWN THIS WALL:
Cubans surf the web at home in Havana pilot project (Rodrigo Gutierrez and Mario Fuentes, 12/29/16, Reuters)
Downtown Havana resident Margarita Marquez says she received a special Christmas gift this year: web access at home, a rarity in a country with one of the lowest internet penetration rates in the world.Marquez, a 67-year-old retired university professor, was among those selected by the government two weeks ago to participate in a pilot project bringing the web into the homes of 2,000 inhabitants of the historic center of the island's capital. [...]Cuba says it has been slow to develop network infrastructure because of high costs in part due to the U.S. trade embargo. Critics say the real reason is fear of losing control.Before Wi-Fi signals became available last year, broadband internet access had been limited largely to desktops at state internet parlors and pricy hotels.However, the government has said it wants to ensure everyone has access and has installed 237 Wi-Fi hotspots so far. In September, it announced it would install Wi-Fi along Havana's picturesque seafront boulevard, the Malecon."There are many places now where you can go and sit and connect along the Malecon," said Eliecer Samada as he sat on the stone wall lining the boulevard, checking social media on his phone. "We're happy with this."
GONNA PUT A LOT OF HOOKERS OUT OF WORK:
UBER FREIGHT GOES AFTER THE TRUCKING BUSINESS (Kelsey D. Atherton, December 27, 2016, Popular Science)
A truck is a means to get cargo from point A to point B. A truck is a home, a job, a frequent guest in small towns that straddle highways, a way of life, and the beating heart of several supporting industries, all designed to keep the truck and its human pilot running. A truck is expenses, a breakable machine controlled by a fallible human, subject to labor laws and rules about interstate commerce. A truck is all of those things, and it may soon be a robot, too.Uber, the technology company (which, because of its ride-hailing app, functions a lot like a transportation company) launched Uber Freight on Monday night. The minimalist website features a gentle clip, filmed from above, of an 18-wheeler driving on a green hillside. There's a place for carriers and shippers to give their email addresses to Uber, and links for media to contact the company. It doesn't reveal much.Fortunately, we already know a little about Uber's freight launch, because its first autonomous truck delivered a load of cargo last week. The cargo was a load of beer, and the vehicle was operated by Uber's self-driving division Otto (almost certainly a groan-worthy play on "autonomous"). The truck departed Fort Collins, Colorado and drove 120 miles south to Colorado Springs on I-25, the main artery that connects the two cities through Denver and links much of the mountain west."It's like a train on software rails," said Anthony Levandowski, co-founder of Otto. "When you see a vehicle with nobody in it, you know it's very unlikely to get in a collision."