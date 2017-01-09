January 9, 2017
We're doomed! (James Heatfield, 1/09/17, Spiked)
Was the world really going to reach its tipping point at the end of 2016? The world will come to an end some time: in a little more than five billion years when the sun expands to become a red giant. Predictions of a more immediate demise of human civilisation due to climate change seem a little more urgent.Volcanologist Bill McGuire, of the UK government's Natural Hazard Working Group, gave us seven years to save the planet, and that was back in 2008, so we have until... well, now. In October 2006, Gaby Hinsliff in the Observer, reporting on Sir Nicholas Stern's 2006 report on climate change, said 'we have 10 years to save the planet' -- that 10 years is up. In the Guardian in 2008, George Monbiot said these claims that we have until 2016 to save the planet were too optimistic: 'Reviewing the new evidence, I have to admit that we might have left it too late.'If these doom-laden conclusions were true, was the Guardian not sitting on the story of the century, or of the millennia? They had the story that human civilisation is basically over and didn't thoroughly report it? That seems strange. On the other hand, what about the story that the world has not come to an end? That 2016 did not see the end of life as we know it? Is there not a responsibility to report that? The Guardian ran with the 100 months countdown -- surely it is obliged to say something now that those 100 months are up?
The Threat Donald Trump Doesn't Talk About (Chris Bryant Elaine He, Jan. 8th, 2017, Bloomberg)
...gone, gone...nothin' gonna bring 'em back....Put aside for a moment how moving jobs back to a country with high costs gives companies an incentive to automate. There's a bigger problem: After displacing U.S. manufacturing workers, robots are poised to do the same in developing economies, too. It will be hard to re-shore jobs that no longer exist.It took 50 years for the world to install the first million industrial robots. The next million will take only eight, according to Macquarie. Importantly, much of the recent growth happened outside the U.S., in particular in China, which has an aging population and where wages have risen. [...]German robot maker Kuka AG, acquired last year by China's Midea Group Co., estimates a typical industrial robot costs about 5 euros ($5.28) an hour. Manufacturers spend 50 euros an hour to employ someone in Germany and about 10 euros an hour in China. That's brought forward the point at which companies can recoup their outlay on automation equipment: the payback period for an automotive welding robot in China has fallen to less than two years, according to Macquarie.Rather than seek out an even cheaper source of labor elsewhere -- in another emerging Asian economy, say -- Chinese manufacturers are choosing to install more robots, especially for more complex tasks. As Bernstein analysts recently put it, China isn't getting rid of the work, just the workers.
Trump to give Cabinet secretaries a long leash (JOSH DAWSEY and ANDREW RESTUCCIA, Jan. 9th, 2017, Politico)
Trump, they say, doesn't usually like getting into day-to-day minutiae or taking lengthy briefings on issues. He doesn't have particularly strong feelings on the intricacies of some government issues and agencies, these people say, and would rather focus on high-profile issues, publicity and his brand.And he's expected to grant his Cabinet lots of autonomy -- at least until he sees something as a problem or an issue involves significant publicity or money.The approach comes with both upsides and downsides. On the one hand, Trump's top leaders will likely be given plenty of latitude to act quickly and decisively without being constantly micromanaged by the big boss. But on the other, Trump's top leaders will always carry with them the risk of being blindsided when the incoming president decides on a whim to weigh in on some topic in their portfolio."He's running it much like he'd run a Fortune 500 company. He's finding the best people he can and he's going to turn the reins over to them to see what they can do. He wants them to perform," said Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, who recently met with incoming White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and chief strategist Steve Bannon at Trump Tower to discuss a role in the Agriculture Department.
How to Age Disgracefully in Hollywood (Camille Paglia, 1/06/17, Hollywood Reporter)
In December, at the Billboard Women in Music Awards in New York City, Madonna was given the trophy for Woman of the Year. In a rambling, tearful acceptance speech that ran more than 16 minutes, she claimed to be a victim of "blatant misogyny, sexism, constant bullying and relentless abuse."It was a startling appropriation of stereotypical feminist rhetoric by a superstar whose major achievement in cultural history was to overthrow the puritanical old guard of second-wave feminism and to liberate the long-silenced pro-sex, pro-beauty wing of feminism, which (thanks to her) swept to victory in the 1990s. [...]But I want to focus here on the charge of ageism that Madonna, now 58, leveled against the entertainment industry and that received heavy, sympathetic coverage in the mainstream media. Her grievances about the treatment of women performers climaxed with this: "And finally, do not age, because to age is a sin. You will be criticized, you will be vilified and you will definitely not be played on the radio."First of all, lack of radio airplay may indeed hamper new or indie groups, but in this digital age, when songs go viral in a flash, rich and famous performers of Madonna's level fail to get airplay not because of their age, but because their current music no longer is attracting a broad audience. When was the last time Madonna released hit songs of the brilliant quality of her golden era of the 1980s and '90s? Lavish, lucrative touring rather than sustained creative work in the studio has been her priority for decades.
Would You Feel Differently About Snowden, Greenwald, and Assange If You Knew What They Really Thought? (Sean Wilentz, Jan. 19th, 2014, New Republic)
What's astonishing about their ascent to heroism is the breadth of their support. The embrace of the antiwar left and the libertarian right was to be expected. But effusions of praise for the leakers can also be found throughout the liberal establishment. The New York Times, which has come to rely on the leakers as prize sources, is now crusading on Snowden's behalf. Its editorial page has celebrated him for having "done his country a great service" and supports clemency for the crimes he has committed. A stellar array of liberal intellectuals and pundits, from David Bromwich and Robert Kuttner to Richard Cohen and Ezra Klein, have hailed Snowden, as have elected officials, including Senators Bernie Sanders and Ron Wyden. To criticize the leakers, as the legal journalist Jeffrey Toobin and a few other writers have done, is to invite moral condemnation. Even mild objections to their methods are dismissed as damning proof of either corruption--"principle-free, hackish, and opportunistic," in Greenwald's words--or outright complicity with Big Brother.
So far, the adulatory treatment the leakers have received closely mirrors their own self-presentation. But important caches of evidence have gone largely unexamined by the media. Documents are, of course, the leakers' stock-in-trade--and they have produced quite a few documents of their own. The Internet houses a variety of their writings for message boards, blogs, and magazines. Much of this writing was produced before the leakers entertained the possibility of a global audience. They are documents in which one can glimpse their deepest beliefs and true motives. What they reveal is at odds with the flattering coverage the leakers have received, and goes beyond personal eccentricities or dubious activities in the service of noble goals. They reveal an agenda that even the leakers' most dedicated admirers should question.Snowden, Greenwald, and Assange hardly subscribe to identical beliefs, and differ in their levels of sophistication. They have held, at one time or another, a crazy-quilt assortment of views, some of them blatantly contradictory. But from an incoherent swirl of ideas, a common outlook emerges. The outlook is neither a clear-cut doctrine nor a philosophy, but something closer to a political impulse that might be described, to borrow from the historian Richard Hofstadter, as paranoid libertarianism. Where liberals, let alone right-wingers, have portrayed the leakers as truth-telling comrades intent on protecting the state and the Constitution from authoritarian malefactors, that's hardly their goal. In fact, the leakers despise the modern liberal state, and they want to wound it.
Advice for Young Muslims (Omar Saif Ghobash, Dec. 14th, 2016, Foreign Affairs)
Dear Saif,How should you and I take responsibility for our lives as Muslims? Surely, the most important thing is to be a good person. And if we are good people, then what connection could there be between us and those who commit acts of terrorism, claiming to act in the name of Islam?Many Muslims protest against and publicly condemn such crimes. Others say that the violent extremists who belong to groups such as the Islamic State (or ISIS) are not true Muslims. "Those people have nothing to do with Islam," is their refrain. To my ears, this statement does not sound right. It seems like an easy way of not thinking through some difficult questions.
Although I loathe what the terrorists do, I realize that according to the minimal entry requirements for Islam, they are Muslims. Islam demands only that a believer affirm that there is no God but Allah and that Muhammad is his messenger. Violent jihadists certainly believe this. That is why major religious institutions in the Islamic world have rightly refused to label them as non-Muslims, even while condemning their actions. It is too easy to say that jihadist extremists have nothing to do with us. Even if their readings of Islamic Scripture seem warped and out of date, they have gained traction. What worries me is that as the extremists' ideas have spread, the circle of Muslims clinging to other conceptions of Islam has begun to shrink. And as it has shrunk, it has become quieter and quieter, until only the extremists seem to speak and act in the name of Islam.We need to speak out, but it is not enough to declare in public that Islam is not violent or radical or angry, that Islam is a religion of peace. We need to take responsibility for the Islam of peace. We need to demonstrate how it is expressed in our lives and the lives of those in our community.I am not saying that Muslims such as you and I should accept blame for what terrorists do. I am saying that we can take responsibility by demanding a different understanding of Islam. We can make clear, to Muslims and non-Muslims, that another reading of Islam is possible and necessary. And we need to act in ways that make clear how we understand Islam and its operation in our lives. I believe we owe that to all the innocent people, both Muslim and non-Muslim, who have suffered at the hands of our coreligionists in their misguided extremism.
What We Can Learn From 'Washington's Farewell' (NPR: All Things Considered, Jan. 8th, 2017)
On Tuesday, President Obama will give his farewell address to the nation. It's a custom that goes all the way back to George Washington; these speeches, author John Avlon says, "serve as a bookend to a presidency."For about 150 years, Washington's farewell speech was the most famous in American history, Avlon tells NPR's Michel Martin: "It was more widely reprinted than the Declaration of Independence. And yet today, it's almost entirely forgotten."Avlon hopes to bring the speech back into the spotlight in his new book, Washington's Farewell: The Founding Father's Warning to Future Generations. [...]On Washington's warningsWashington wanted to leave his friends and fellow citizens ... a series of lessons culled from his life and his understanding of history; really warnings about the forces he feared could destroy our democratic republic.
Thanks, LMM!He came up with a series of warnings that are remarkably prescient, prophetic to us today: hyper-partisanship, excessive debt, foreign wars, particularly -- and this is almost eerie with the debate we're having over Russian hacking today -- the danger of foreign influence in our politics as a way of subverting sovereignty.These were some of the forces he felt could destroy our democratic republic and he wanted to warn future Americans ... that these were the really important things to remember. ... To that extent, it's a talismanic document. It connects the past, Washington's present and the future.On why Washington's speech isn't as famous today as it once wasIt was the most famous speech in American history. It was taught in public schools. Students memorized it the way people do the Gettysburg Address today. But it's sort of the Old Testament to the Gettysburg Address' New Testament.It's sort of these stern rules from a distant god of how to live and not this sort of hopeful, you know, poetic premonition on rebirth. So it was sort of eclipsed in the national memory. When Lin-Manuel [Miranda] brought it back for [the Broadway musical] Hamilton, it was really the first time in a long time it had gotten that kind of attention.
What New Orleans Can Teach Betsy DeVos About Charter Schools (Andrew Vanacore,
Jan. 9th, 2017, Politico)
...publicly funded, open access and strictly regulated.These ideas--choice, charter schools, vouchers--have all gained a foothold to one degree or another in struggling urban districts across the country, including in DeVos' own home turf of Detroit, where more than half of public school students now attend charter schools. But nowhere has the revolution achieved the kind of complete victory it has in the Crescent City in the years since Hurricane Katrina. The neighborhood attendance zones that define school options for families around the country have been abolished here. Soon, New Orleans may become the only big city in the country without a single traditional public school run by a central office; nearly all have been turned into charter schools--there are now more than 80 in all--and the five remaining holdouts may be converted in the next few months. A few thousand families take advantage of the state's voucher program, enrolling in local Catholic schools. And overall, test scores here have improved markedly.But if the idea is to blow up traditional school systems around the country this way, there may be as much cautionary tale in New Orleans as success story. Just because one charter school system works, doesn't mean every charter school system works. Through more than a decade of policy changes and course corrections, New Orleans has discovered a lot of the ways that a system based on giving parents choice can go wrong. The solution, it has discovered, is not simply to retreat and allow market forces a free hand in delivering education. In contrast to some other states with big charter sectors--notably Michigan, where DeVos just helped kill a proposed state law that would have made it easier to close failing charter schools--Louisiana has been relatively aggressive in shaping the available options, repeatedly closing charters that underperform.If there is a Betsy DeVos of New Orleans, it is Leslie Jacobs, a former insurance executive and school board member who has been one of the most tenacious advocates for the city's charters. She described the city's school system to me recently this way: In the ideological struggle over choice and charter schools "we're actually in the middle. Yeah, there are charters and there's autonomy, but charters don't get to pick their own enrollment and you're going to be held to a very high standards. There's nowhere else in the country that has this."
NYPD archival photos reveal changes to NYC streets over 30 years (ROCCO PARASCANDOLA, 1/08/17, NEW YORK DAILY NEWS)
The pictures, culled from NYPD archives, depict a true tale of two cities: The safest big city in America today, contrasted with the '80s and early '90s, when it was unsafe to walk through many neighborhoods during the day.There's a 1984 view of the Port Authority Bus Terminal through a window pocked by a bullet hole, side by side with a more recent -- and ballistics-free -- photo.There's the 1986 picture of a police officer along the side of a graffiti-tagged subway car -- and a 2016 shot of another officer next to a shiny new train.Two other now-and-then images show an Alphabet City street corner in 1991 that resembles a war zone -- with a rubble-strewn lot, an abandoned truck and a boarded-up corner.The today shot looks like a page from a real estate brochure, with a new apartment building occupying the same space.
Democrats are about to do a 180 on foreign policy. Just you wait. (Michael Brendan Dougherty, Jan. 9th, 2017, The Week)
Wars launched under Democrats are often lauded by many liberals as great patriotic exercises, vindicating our nation's commitment to human rights. When those same wars are prosecuted by Republicans, they ipso facto lack congressional oversight and authorization, and the connecting lines between U.S. action and the suffering of poor non-white innocents around the globe suddenly reveal themselves to the bleeding hearted.In less than two weeks, Trump will assume the office of the presidency. He will inherit from Obama a U.S. military engaged in conflicts across the Islamic world. Will Democrats who either cheered or ignored these patriotic exercises of American power suddenly find it in themselves to oppose these wars as racist, imperialist actions of an arrogant unilateral superpower gone rogue?
U.S. Service-Sector Activity Expanded at Solid Pace in December, ISM Says (Ben Leubsdorf, 1/05/17, WSJ)
Growth in economic activity across the sprawling U.S. service sector was steady and solid in December, a sign of momentum for the broader economy headed into the new year. [...]"With three of the most recent four readings from this index at a very solid level, including the last two, the message is one consistent with about a 3% pace of" growth in overall economic output, said Joshua Shapiro, chief U.S. economist at MFR Inc., in a note to clients.The services-providing side of the U.S. economy has continued to post solid growth in recent years despite choppiness in the manufacturing sector, which had been pressured by a strong dollar and the energy sector's slump. The headline ISM services index has remained above 50 continuously for nearly seven years; the last contractionary reading was in January 2010.Private service-providing industries accounted for more than two-thirds of total U.S. economic output in 2015, according to the Commerce Department, and growth in those sectors appeared to remain solid last year. Total revenue at service-providing firms rose 5.3% in the third quarter compared with a year earlier, according to the latest government data, the strongest annual revenue growth since late 2014.
Ford's Bow to Trump Benefits Robots, Not Workers (Mark Gilbert, Jan. 5th, 2017, Bloomberg View)
Employing a human welder in a factory in the U.S. costs about $25 per hour including benefits, according to a 2015 study by the Boston Consulting Group; that drops to just $8 per hour for a robot, including installation, operating costs and maintenance. By 2030, "the operating cost per hour for a robot doing similar welding tasks could plunge to as little as $2 when improvements in performance are factored in," BCG said.The rise of automation has had tangible financial benefits for the auto industry. Ford's annual revenue per employee, for example, has climbed 27 percent in a decade, although it's slipped a bit from its 2011 peak:But it's not just factory workers who should be nervous about robots, software and automation. More than half a century after the world's first industrial robot, the Unimate #001, made its debut in a General Motors factory, Martin Ford's "The Rise of the Robots" won the 2015 Financial Times/McKinsey Business Book of the Year Award.Ford, a software engineer with more than a quarter-century of experience in computer design, argued that technology threatens to revolutionize all kinds of workplaces, with machines becoming replacements for workers rather than tools for their use:While lower-skill occupations will no doubt continue to be affected, a great many college-educated, white-collar workers are going to discover that their jobs, too, are squarely in the sights as software automation and predictive algorithms advance rapidly in capability. Employment for many skilled professionals -- including lawyers, journalists, scientists, and pharmacists -- is already being significantly eroded by advancing information technology. They are not alone: most jobs are, on some level, fundamentally routine and predictable.
What the G.O.P. Really Thinks of Trump (T.A. Frank, Jan. 9th, 2017, Vanity Fair)
The Senate is a beast of its own, and some of Trump's fiercest enemies there are fellow Republicans like Lindsey Graham and John McCain. So let's focus in this column on Republicans in the House. Very roughly speaking, what awaits Trump there are three groups. The first, a small one, loves his populist vision and intends to hold him to it on all fronts. The second, slightly larger, is made up of Republicans who are anywhere from half to three-quarters on board--they like Trump's line on trade, or immigration, or nationalism more broadly, while dissenting on Trumpian policies on spending, or taxes, or tariffs, or Russia. A third faction doesn't buy into populism at all and seems to view Trump like an uncontrolled bull, one they hope to rig up to a generator and harness for G.O.P. energy. I'll call them the Trumpists, the Freedomists, and the Ryanists.Start with the Trumpists. Prior to the ascension of Trump, and before it had a name, Trumpism--a Pat Buchanan-esque philosophy of economic and military self-containment--was just one school of thought among Republican outliers in the House and Senate. Those who easily fit the category were few in number--fewer than five, would be my guess, and arguably as few as zero, if you define it narrowly enough. Jeff Sessions, who in 2013 advised Republicans to choose a "humble and honest populism" over Gang of Eight-style immigration bills, is one of them. Tennessee congressman Jimmy Duncan, a trade skeptic and reliable foe of illegal immigration--plus one of few Republicans to vote against authorizing George W. Bush to go to war with Iraq--is arguably another. There are a few more. But, again, it's a small group.This makes the Trumpists important mainly as keepers of the flame. Whatever Trump does, he wants to keep this group on board. One line that I encountered when speaking to people in this orbit was that deficit spending on infrastructure would be necessary as a bandage during hard times. That is to say: putting the brakes on globalization--with tariffs, revised trade deals, and stricter immigration control--could play near-term havoc with the economy, even if it causes longer-term benefits. The way to ease the transition is to create lots of jobs--in the construction and repair of roads, bridges, tunnels, rail lines, and airports. While that is going on--in this hopeful scenario--the private sector will complete most of its adaptations and emerge in a couple of years ready to hire, with shiny new roads and bridges at its disposal to boot. This would require tolerating considerable deficit spending, which could mean losing Republican support but gaining some among Democrats, especially those who represent working-class districts.It's all very simple, in theory, but such plans run with a thud into group two, which I'll call the "Freedomists." (No one in Congress, to my knowledge, goes by such a label, but I'm using it as a catchall for Republicans who dissent from the establishment.) These include the Tea Party caucus, although it exists more in name than in action, and the House Freedom Caucus, which was founded two years ago and has about 30 members. The Freedomists generally espouse limited government, and they have rebelled against Republican leadership on various issues, leading the charge to oust John Boehner as House Speaker in 2015. But the strongest glue bonding them has been fiscal hawkishness. (South Carolina congressman Mick Mulvaney, who is among their number, will be Trump's director of the Office of Management and Budget.)Many of the Freedomists are sympathetic to Trump. They know what it's like to battle the establishment, and most see themselves as advocates for the little guy. Virginia congressman Dave Brat, famous as the underdog who defeated donor-class favorite Eric Cantor during a primary in 2014, is among them. Brat and his supporters view illegal immigration as a gift to the cheap-labor lobby, which, as Brat reminded me in conversation, gets all the benefits of low-paid employees while palming off the large attendant costs--an average of $10,000 a year to send each child of these workers to school--on middle-class taxpayers. Brat is also generally excited by the populism of the Trump movement and told me that he fears mainly that the kludgeocracy of Washington will impede efforts to create real change. But if Trump is hoping to levy trade tariffs or raise the debt ceiling, Brat is unlikely to join him. "When it comes to sticking points, the debt ceiling is going to be it," he says. "There would have to be some credible commitment to a pro-growth corporate-rate bill that has a trillion in repatriation or something like that to get my buy-in. Otherwise, it's a no."
As Brat and many other Freedomists see it, doing away with regulations that hamstring U.S. industry will make it competitive and equip it to fight off competition from China. In this view, no tariffs will be required, nor will we need any infrastructure stimulus, at least not one that involves increasing deficits. Simply cutting red tape and regulations will unleash an economic boom in itself and revive labor markets at home. If there are tough times for a year or two, we ride them out. Proposals to increase deficit spending will therefore cause a lot of Freedomists to jump ship, and some of them, like Walter Jones, have a record of doing so even when George W. Bush was in power. Since they are over 30 in number, the Freedomists can stand in the way of party-line legislation. Quite possibly, then, Trump will find that the Freedom Caucus are supporters in spirit but obstacles in practice.This leaves the establishment G.O.P., now called the Ryanists. In theory, the Ryanist G.O.P. is Trump's biggest headache, since it's as in thrall to Bushism today as it was 15 years ago, happy to continue down the current path on trade, war, and immigration, with a repeal of Obamacare and cuts to Social Security and (by using vouchers) Medicare to boot.
Gallipoli was not Churchill's great folly (Ross Cameron, 4/11/11, Sydney Morning Herald)
The great and worthy goal of the campaign has been obscured by its retelling in a myth of courage and futility that is only half true. Gallipoli was all about Russia. [...]The tsar pleaded with London and Paris for grain and guns. Others in the war cabinet saw Russia as a distraction from the German armies in nearby France but Churchill, first lord of the Admiralty, recognised the gravity of the tsar's position. He knew that if Russia fell, the entire German war machine would be hurled at the West and an ally would be cast into the abyss.Russia offered no easy supply lines. The North Sea was too close to Germany and too often frozen and the Far East too distant.Churchill forcefully argued for the least worst option: bust through the Dardanelles - the narrow sea passage from the Mediterranean leading towards the Ottoman capital, Istanbul, and the Black Sea.Churchill's proposal bitterly divided the war cabinet and the military - Gallipoli has been political from the start. After seven weeks of rancorous debate he prevailed over his detractors but planning and execution of the campaign suffered.Three naval-only attempts failed to secure the Dardanelles so troops (principally Aussies and Kiwis at first) landed on Ottoman soil on April 25, 1915. This attack on the heart of a great empire produced intense resistance from the "sick man of Europe". The very same day a far more bloody episode of history began: the systematic slaughter of the Armenian Christian minority in Ottoman lands, spawning the word ''genocide''.
Churchill would later write: ''The clearance of the Christians from Asia Minor was about as complete as such an act, on a scale so great, could well be.''The first land attack stalled and reports quickly reached London and Sydney of unprecedented carnage. Gallipoli would fall to become the seventh bloodiest campaign of the war but at the time it had no peer in casualties. Outraged critics, the public, the press and his own prime minister turned on Churchill and within a month of the first troops hitting the beaches he was sacked from the war cabinet.Churchill was relentless, publicly calling for 95,000 more troops to be sent to Gallipoli but securing only 25,000. Fresh boots made few gains and opposition to the campaign intensified. In October 1915 the British commander, General Ian Hamilton, was instructed to consider withdrawal but refused and was dismissed.Hamilton's replacement, General Charles Monro, arrived at Gallipoli and was sufficiently appalled to order immediate evacuation. Churchill said of Monro: ''He came, he saw, he capitulated.''
Stop Saying Trump's Win Had Nothing To Do With Economics (Ben Casselman, Jan. 9th, 2017, 538)
Economic hardship doesn't explain Trump's support. In fact, quite the opposite: Clinton easily won most low-income areas. But anxiety is a different story. Trump, as FiveThirtyEight contributor Jed Kolko noted immediately after the election, won most counties -- and improved on Romney's performance -- where a large share of jobs are vulnerable to outsourcing or automation. And while there is no standard measure of economic anxiety, a wide range of other plausible proxies shows the same pattern. According to my own analysis of voting data, for example, the slower a county's job growth has been since 2007, the more it shifted toward Trump.1 (The same is true looking back to 2000.) And of course Trump performed especially strongly among voters without a college degree -- an important indicator of social status but also of economic prospects, given the shrinking share of jobs (and especially well-paying jobs) available to workers without a bachelor's degree.The role of economic anxiety becomes even clearer in the data once you control for race. Black and Hispanic Americans tend both to be poorer and to face worse economic prospects than non-Hispanic whites, but they also had strong non-economic reasons to vote against Trump, who had a history of making racist comments. Factoring in the strong opposition to Trump among most racial and ethnic minorities, Trump significantly outperformed Romney in counties where residents had lower credit scores and in counties where more men have stopped working.2The list goes on: More subprime loans? More Trump support. More residents receiving disability payments? More Trump support. Lower earnings among full-time workers? More Trump support. "Trump Country," as my colleague Andrew Flowers described it shortly after the election, isn't the part of America where people are in the worst financial shape; it's the part of America where their economic prospects are on the steepest decline.3
Teasing out cause and effect, of course, can be tricky, especially given that issues of race, economic status, education and social standing are so tightly linked in American society. But the economic anxiety explanation is consistent with what Trump supporters have been saying all along. More than a year ago, I visited Scott County, Iowa, where the unemployment rate was then 4.3 percent (it was an even lower 4.1 percent on Election Day). Nearly all the people I spoke to there were satisfied with their immediate economic situation. But when the conversation turned to the future, they were far more pessimistic."This is a county that 40 years ago, you could go to college and you'd be set for life, or you could come out of high school and get a job at Deere or Case or wherever and also be set for life with a solid, middle-class lifestyle," Jason Gordon, a local alderman, told me at the time. "That doesn't exist here anymore, and I don't think it exists anywhere anymore."Scott County ended up voting for Clinton, but barely -- she won by less than 2 percentage points. Obama won it by nearly 14 points four years earlier.None of this is to say that economic issues are the only, or even the primary, explanation for Trump's success. A recent paper from researchers at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, found that racism and sexism predicted support for Trump better than economic dissatisfaction. But even that paper found that economic dissatisfaction was an important factor. In other words, the "economics or culture" argument is a false dichotomy. There's no reason that both forces couldn't matter; in fact, both did.
Cruz, Texas governor meet with Taiwanese president in Houston (Reuters, 1/08/17)
Cruz, who represents Texas, said some members of Congress had received a letter from the Chinese consulate asking them not to meet with Tsai during her stopovers."The People's Republic of China needs to understand that in America we make decisions about meeting with visitors for ourselves," Cruz said in a statement. "This is not about the PRC. This is about the U.S. relationship with Taiwan, an ally we are legally bound to defend."
He Helped Topple a Dictator. In New York, He's Another Face in the Crowd. (Dionne Searcey|Jan. 6th, 2017M ny tIMES)
His name is Souleymane Guengueng, and he brought down a murderous African dictator.In the 1980s, Mr. Guengueng was one of numerous people imprisoned and tortured during the brutal reign of President Hissène Habré in Chad, a landlocked country in central Africa. When he was released from prison after two and a half years, Mr. Guengueng began a quest for justice, meticulously recording the testimonies of survivors and the relatives of those who had been killed at the direction of Mr. Habré. He wound up with records detailing the abuse and murder of more than 700 people.Human rights advocates collected his accounts and used them as critical pieces of evidence to pursue criminal action against Mr. Habré. The legal case was not an easy one. Finding a court to prosecute a head of state proved difficult. For more than 16 years, the case bounced between nations and continents, with Mr. Guengueng offering his personal plea for justice to anyone who would listen.In May, in Dakar, Senegal, where Mr. Habré had lived in exile, the dictator was finally convicted. Next week, a court there will hear his appeal.On the day of the guilty verdict, a defiant Mr. Habré, wearing dark glasses and with his head wrapped in white scarves as though he were bracing for a desert storm, raised his fists and yelled to supporters in the courtroom.Mr. Guengueng was in the courtroom, too, his trademark hat on the seat beside him, flanked by human rights advocates who had pursued justice against other dictators. He had been a key witness in the trial. Tears spilled from his eyes, a mix of pride and revenge and sadness and relief."It was like an out-of-body experience for me," Mr. Guengueng, 67, said. "Habré is in prison now. Habré must be saying, 'Look at me now, he's in this place and I'm in prison.' "For Mr. Guengueng, "this place" is a tidy, three-bedroom apartment in the Bronx, one of 160 apartments in a towering public housing complex on a busy, nondescript New York City street.In the human rights world, Mr. Guengueng is a celebrity, sometimes even stopped on the street by people who recognize him when he travels across the globe. In New York, he is another face in the crowd. [...]Despite the hardships in New York, Mr. Guengueng calls his time in America a success. His family has health care. His children have an education. He and most of his family have become American citizens. And Mr. Guengueng is thrilled with his new apartment."We're in paradise now," he said.
Border Adjustability Is Already Fueling Tax Reform Controversy (Howard Gleckman, 12/08/16, Forbes)
Consider border adjustability--one way the tax code could treat imports and exports. Today's code taxes US firms on their worldwide income so that, at least in theory, profits earned overseas are taxed at the same 35 percent rate as domestic earnings. However, taxes on foreign income are deferred until a firm either reinvests those profits in the US or distributes them to shareholders.But the tax blueprint released by House Republicans last June goes a different route. It adopts a tax system that would be based on where a firm's products are consumed, rather than where they are produced or where the company is headquartered.And the House plan does three other things: It would reduce U.S. corporate tax rates from 35 percent to 20 percent, below the average for developed countries. It would change the corporate income tax to a form of cash flow consumption tax. And would be border adjustable so that exports would be exempt from U.S. tax while imports would be taxed.
Aide: Trump Accepts U.S. Intelligence On Russia Cyberattacks (Radio Liberty, 1/08/17)
Nevermind Congress, it will be fun to watch the Cabinet and their bureaucracy tool on him.U.S. President-elect Donald Trump accepts the U.S. intelligence community's conclusion that Russia tried to interfere in the U.S. presidential election, his incoming chief of staff says.Reince Priebus, the former Republican National Committee chairman, said on January 8 that Trump "accepts the fact that Russia and other entities engaged in cyberattacks" against the country.Trump has repeatedly dismissed claims that Moscow meddled in the election on his behalf, saying that those charges are the product of his political opponents trying to undermine his election victory.
Remembering Vermont's Rich History as Maple Syrup Makers (Matt Hongoltz-Hetling, Jan. 7th, 2017, Valley News)
The shift from tin closes the door on a container that was critical in allowing the maple sugar industry to flourish 150 years ago."It wasn't until the Civil War that the maple syrup industry was born, with the introduction of the tin cans and the invention of metal spouts and evaporator pans," according to a history of maple sugar making by the University of Vermont's Agriculture Network Information Center. "Most early producers were dairy farmers who made maple syrup and sugar during the off-season of the farm for their own use and for extra income."That transformation of maple sugaring into a salable commodity gave rise to the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers Association itself, which was founded in 1893.The 1908 catalog for products from Dominion and Grimm advertised tin containers at 25 cents per case. Some people still remember what sugar making was like in the old days.Harris Lyman, 81 and uncle to Dale Lyman, said his father, one of the first presidents of the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers Association, hauled his sap by horse to the family sugarhouse in Hartford's Jericho neighborhood.After boiling, the sap was poured through filters into large milk cans, after which it was ladled, by hand and by funnel, from the milk cans into the individual tin containers.Back then, they were just plain silver-colored tins, without any image at all on them, produced by, as Lyman remembers it, Crane Can Co. out of Boston.Working in the August heat, plagued by flies, Lyman's father would use a dowel to tap a metal seal into place on each tin, and then screw the container shut. He found a niche in supplying gifts that corporations gave to their workers and customers."Pabst Blue Ribbon would take 6,000 half pints, and Westinghouse would take a few thousand half pints," Lyman said.Lyman said that, when he was 6 years old, which would have been around 1941, he remembers watching as his father sat with a group of other sugar makers around the dining room table in their farmhouse discussing one of the earliest efforts to brand Vermont maple syrup as a distinct, and superior, product."The lithograph around the cans, I remember them picking what it would look like," Lyman said.Just a few decades after the now-iconic lithograph was chosen, there were early signs that the tin can's days might be limited.
The One Book Music Lovers Have to Read (Matthew Walther , January 8, 2017, Washington Free Beacon)
...is like their music before them.As a teenager, David Hajdu owned a large collection of "nearly unplayable" 45s that his mother acquired for him from the jukebox at the diner where she was a waitress. One of his favorites was Tommy James and the Shonells' "Hanky Panky," which he "treasured as the filthiest thing I had ever encountered." Working as a music journalist three decades later, he had the chance to interview Romano Mussolini, the jazz pianist and son of Benito, who, he said, "had a standing order for Blackshirt troops to confiscate any 78 rpm records that they found in enemy encampments." Il Duce "didn't care for" the American swing music his troops were pilfering on his son's behalf, but he was happy to pass the records along because "he knew they would give me happiness."On every page of this book there is something--a memory, an observation, a wry description--that will make music fans smile. I say "fans" because it is hard to imagine that anyone who doesn't have opinions about Robert Crumb's cover art for the second Big Brother and the Holding Company LP--an eyesore--or the relative merits of Judy Collins's mid-'60s concept albums--they're brilliant--will get very far. Part-history, part-criticism, part-memoir, Love for Sale is too familiarly written and discursively organized to be an overview of what, Hajdu, the music critic for the Nation and a professor at the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism, reluctantly calls "popular music." It is to a more conventionally authoritative all-purpose pop history what Odds & Sods is to Who's Better, Who's Best: digressive, self-indulgent, and vastly more amusing. [...]This is a book full of unassailable verdicts and memorable quips. Paul Whiteman's surname, Hajdu says, "was a comic descriptor worthy of Dickens." Donovan's "Epistle to Dipsy" is "a spacey jamble of pseudo-poetic images" that a teenaged Hajdu "studied in hopes of learning what it was like to take those drugs we were being warned against in health class." "Yesterday" is overplayed; he would rather hear "Tell Me What You Say" because it is what he was playing on his tape deck in the car the first time he kissed a girl named Mary Jane. Punk "was narrowly defined, a formal art in a sphere where the standards were as rigid as those of, say, the early-music movement. At CBGB, three-chord, two-minute guitar-band songs became the new madrigals." Guided By Voices lyrics are "great-sounding gibberish," and the words to most Beatles tunes "mean nothing." Listening to music with Spotify and iTunes "inhibits perseverance and impedes challenge."
When Marriage Can Be Anything, Marriage Can Be Anything (William M Briggs, January 8, 2017, The Stream)
It is only irrational animus, bigotry, and hatred that causes some to deny that human beings and fairground rides cannot marry. Love is love, and sometimes love extends to the soaring tracks, twisting hairpin curves, and thrilling loop-de-loops of roller coasters.Yes. Two women have married, not each other, which would not be unusual these days, but each has married a roller coaster. Not the same roller coaster, of course; that would be absurd; different roller coasters.One lady, a Miss Wolfe, 33, church organist, fell in love with the roller coaster in Knoebels Amusement Park, Pennsylvania. According to one report, "Although she faces discrimination from employers, most of her family and friends have been supportive. 'I'm not hurting anyone and I can't help it,' she said. 'It's a part of who I am.'"Don't scoff. No one chooses to be an objectum-sexual; it is something which is forced upon one. What's that? What's an objectum-sexual? As defined by the second wedded lady, Linda, 56, who tied her knot to the backside of a roller coaster, an objectum-sexual is a person who "has romantic feelings for inanimate objects."Psychology Today reports many are objectum-sexuals, folks who view their objects of love as "equal" partners. Who isn't for Equality? Reports are coming in from the across the globe of objectum-sexuals marrying smart phones, steam engines, video game characters, rocks, trees, dolls, electronic devices, radios, pillows, cars, and, yes, the Eiffel Tower.Animus, bigotry, and hatred not only motivates people to deny the rights of objectum-sexuals, but also to disparage the needs and desires of self-sexuals. Self-sexuals are people who love best themselves, making it natural that the objects of their matrimonial instincts are, well, themselves.
Columnist Nat Hentoff, a secular rabbi excommunicated for his activism, dies at 91 (Times of Israel, 1/08/17)
He was a bearded, scholarly figure, a kind of secular rabbi, as likely to write a column about fiddler Bob Wills as a dissection of the Patriot Act, to have his name appear in the liberal Village Voice as the far-right WorldNetDaily.com, where his column last appeared in August 2016.Ellington, Charlie Parker, Malcolm X and I.F. Stone were among his friends and acquaintances. He wrote liner notes for records by Aretha Franklin, Max Roach and Ray Charles and was the first non-musician named a Jazz Master by the National Endowment of the Arts. He also received honors from the American Bar Association, the National Press Foundation, and, because of his opposition to abortion, the Human Life Foundation. [...]As a columnist, Hentoff focused tirelessly on the Constitution and what he saw as a bipartisan mission to undermine it. He tallied the crimes of Richard Nixon and labeled President Clinton's anti-terrorism legislation "an all-out assault on the Bill of Rights." He even parted from other First Amendment advocates, quitting the American Civil Liberties Union because of the ACLU's support for speech codes in schools and workplaces.Left-wing enough to merit an FBI file, an activist from age 15 when he organized a union at a Boston candy chain, Hentoff was deeply opposed to abortion, angering many of his colleagues at the Village Voice and elsewhere. In 2008, he turned against the campaign of Barack Obama over what he regarded as the candidate's extreme views, including rejection of legislation that would have banned partial birth abortions.Hentoff was born in 1925, the son of a Russian-Jewish haberdasher. Thrown out of Hebrew school, he flaunted his unbelief, even eating a salami sandwich in front of his house on Yom Kippur, the Jewish day of fasting and atonement. In 1982, his opposition to Israel's invasion of Lebanon led to a trio of rabbis declaring he had been excommunicated."I only wished the three rabbis really had the authority to hold that court," Hentoff later wrote. "I would have told them about my life as a heretic, a tradition I keep precisely because I am a Jew."He was educated as a boy at Boston's Latin School, alma mater to Ralph Waldo Emerson among others. But his best lessons were received at a local jazz joint, where Ben Webster and Rex Stewart were among those who took a liking to the teenage fan and became, Hentoff recalled, "my itinerant foster fathers." Back in the classroom, Hentoff would hide jazz magazines inside his textbooks.In college, Northeastern University, Hentoff found a home at the Savoy Cafe and befriended Ellington, drummer Jo Jones and others. Ellington not only lectured him on music, but enlightened young Hentoff (who eventually married three times) on the loopholes in monogamy. "Nobody likes to be owned," Ellington told him.After graduating, Hentoff worked as a disc jockey and moved to New York to edit DownBeat, from which he was fired in 1957, because, he alleged, he had attempted to employ an African-American writer. A year later, he joined the Village Voice and remained until he was laid off in December 2008."I came here in 1958 because I wanted a place where I could write freely on anything I cared about," Hentoff wrote in his final Voice column, published in January 2009. "Over the years, my advice to new and aspiring reporters is to remember what Tom Wicker, a first-class professional spelunker, then at The New York Times, said in a tribute to Izzy Stone: 'He never lost his sense of rage.' Neither have I."
The Pleasures and Contradictions of Being Nat Hentoff (Erik Tarloff, Jan. 7th, 2017, The Forward)
The title of David Lewis's documentary "The Pleasures of Being Out of Step/Notes on the Life of Nat Hentoff" begs a central question: Has Hentoff, 89, famed social commentator, critic, jazz writer and activist, really spent his life being out of step? Or is that largely a romanticizing conceit?If one considers the prevailing conformity of Eisenhower-era culture out of which his career first flowered, the answer, of course, is yes; a bearded, left-leaning, jazz-loving, African-American-befriending agnostic Jew was about as out of step as a person could get. But situated more narrowly within his own milieu, among his own kind, this East Coast child of the Great Depression who lived in the heart of Greenwich Village, frequenting its lively night scene while helping to forge the distinctive tone of its own local newspaper, has spent most of his life not only in step, but also frequently choreographing those steps for his confreres.Nevertheless, Hentoff was, in his way, in the vanguard. He developed a love for jazz early in life, and unlike many fans of his generation, took it seriously as art music rather than as glorified dance music. He brought to his listening a quality of focused, sustained attention that has always been rare. In Lewis's film, Hentoff relates a story that seems as extraordinary as it is characteristic of the man: Unable to appreciate Charlie Parker's genius -- the ideas were too dense, he says, and came too quickly for him to grasp -- he followed a friend's advice and listened to Parker's records at half-speed, closely and repeatedly. Slowed down, the music gradually became comprehensible, its intricacies less opaque, its beauties less veiled, and he began to understand the scope of the talent on display. It is no accident that Hentoff was the first non-musician to be named a Jazz Master by the National Endowment for the Arts.Musicians themselves sensed in him a kindred spirit, and many became his personal friends. Charles Mingus wrote in his memoirs that Hentoff was one of the few white men with whom he found it possible to form a deep, abiding friendship. The writer's admiration for his favorite artists was unfeigned, wholehearted and free of any consciousness of a racial divide. Interracial friendships were not so very rare in left-wing circles during the 1950s; nevertheless, there seems to have been a special quality of warmth and receptivity that Hentoff brought to these relationships.Besides jazz, Hentoff's other passion was the First Amendment. He was as consistent -- and as fanatical -- about civil liberties and freedom of speech as he was about music. When American Nazis wanted to march through Skokie, Illinois, a town with many Holocaust survivors among its denizens, it caused a schism in liberal circles. Did hateful expression as ugly and provocative as that of the march qualify as protected speech? Many said no, but Hentoff was unwavering, publicly and vociferously supporting the ACLU in its defense of the Nazis. No doubt this position remains controversial to many. But as Margot Hentoff said of her husband, he tended to feel it necessary "to take things to an absolute position." [...]With one exception. Mr. Lewis -- or perhaps it's Mr. Hentoff -- has a surprise for us up his sleeve, and that surprise is saved for the final ten minutes or so of the film. In the last decade, Hentoff turned violently against abortion. He became as vociferously pro-life as the most zealous evangelical Christian. In the film, he presents this change of heart as a logical extension of his belief in individual freedom -- a line of thought implicitly granting personhood to a developing fetus -- along with his longstanding opposition to capital punishment.
Scott Parazynski Flew With John Glenn. He Is Also The Only Man To Climb Everest And Fly In Space. (Jim Clash, Jan. 7th, 2017, Forbes)
JC: How about Glenn's reactions aboard the flight itself?SP: When John flew Mercury Friendship 7 in 1962, he was basically wearing his spacecraft. He had no room to get up and float. We called him a "rookie" on our Shuttle flight [laughs]. He had this great sense of wonder experiencing first-time weightlessness in three dimensions, and in seeing the full planet, not just through a tiny porthole but through large Shuttle windows on several orbits. It was a profound life experience for him. He also worked hard on the many experiments he took part in. We did flips and silly astronaut tricks, and he did them right alongside us! He was as happy as anyone I've ever seen in space.JC: Compare your ascent of Mt. Everest with your first trip to space.SP: People might imagine that I have a dramatic preference of one over the other. But, frankly, it's an apples-to-oranges comparison, and I would never trade either. The opportunity to fly in space is a profound life changer -- it's a Shirley MacLaine out-of-body experience to see your home planet from those altitudes, flying at such enormous speeds. You're kind of looking back on your former existence.
In Statehouses Won By Republicans, the First Move Is to Consolidate Power By Weakening Unions (Lee Fang, January 7 2017, The Intercept)
In Kentucky, Missouri, and New Hampshire, three states that flipped to unified Republican control, legislators have prioritized passing Right to Work, a law that quickly diminishes union power by allowing workers in unionized workplaces to withhold fees used to organize and advocate on their behalf.
US drops more bombs in Obama's final year of office than in 2015 (TERESA WELSH, 1/07/17, mcclatchy.com)
The U.S. dropped 26,171 bombs last year, 3,027 more than 2015.According to an analysis of Defense Department data from the Council on Foreign Relations, a non-partisan think tank, the majority of the bombs were dropped in Iraq and Syria. The U.S. leads an international coalition fighting the Islamic State group in both countries and has carried out air operations in attempt to reduce the area controlled by the terrorist organization.
Marital Histories and Economic Well-Being (Julie Zissimopoulos, Benjamin R. Karney, Amy Rauer, Rand Corporation)
Using panel data from the Health and Retirement Study the authors analyze the impact of a lifetime of marriage events on wealth levels near retirement. They find that unmarried widowed and divorced men and remarried men with more than one past marital disruption have lower housing wealth than continuously married men and women. Both financial and housing wealth are lower for the same marital categories of women. Each year spent married increases wealth by 4 percent.
Why do Patriots keep winning? Hall of Fame coaches explain Bill Belichick's success (Tom Pelissero, Sep. 29th, 2016, USA Today)
Two of the seven living coaches enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame got to know Belichick from opposite perspectives, yet their initial response is almost identical when asked about the Patriots starting 3-0 this season with two young quarterbacks in place of suspended star Tom Brady."It certainly doesn't surprise me," Parcells told USA TODAY Sports. "I think one of Bill's great strengths is to take what he has momentarily, figure out who he's playing against, and then devise something that gives his team the best chance to be successful against the opponent -- that week, in that moment."Said Dungy: "They do a great job of getting the players to adapt and understand that they can do different things. Those kind of situations, they don't bother them. He's the best adjustment coach in football, in adjusting to the strength of his players and masking the weaknesses of their team. It didn't surprise me at all." [...]No matter who's at quarterback -- even Matt Cassel, with whom the Patriots finished 11-5 in 2008 after Brady blew out a knee in Week 1 -- certain traits carry over with Belichick teams.-- They'll try to take away what you do best: "If you're a blitzing team, he's going to come up with things to take away the blitz," said Dungy, who's now an analyst for NBC's Football Night in America. "If we're playing them, he's not going to let Marvin Harrison have a 200-yard day. You know that -- but you don't know how."-- They'll surprise you schematically: "We always told our team, the big thing is survive in the first quarter," Dungy said. "You don't know what you're going to get. You can't practice for what you may get. You have to just be able to adapt. But you could count on not having things be exactly the same as last time you played them, even if they had success with it."-- They'll play whatever type of game Belichick thinks can win: "His system is flexible," Parcells said. "It can be complementary if it needs to be, as you saw last week. And you're not talking about someone who doesn't have a lot of experience in these endeavors. So there's a good chance, as he approaches these things, he has points of reference of games gone past."--They'll make you beat them: "That's what I admire about the Patriots more than anything else," Dungy said. "I see seven or eight teams beat themselves every week. And then you watch (the Patriots), and they'll lose a couple games, but it's never because they self-destruct or they don't know what they're doing or they don't play situations right."
...is the recognition that football coaches are so inept that they won't be able to make counter-adjustments--Dungy being exhibit A. The only meaningful loss Belichick ever had to him was with the distinctively unbelichickian 2006-7 Pats (average age of team 27.4 years*), where loyalty to Super Bowl winning players left his squad exhausted in the 2nd half, especially the LBs his defense relies on--Bruschi (33); Vrabel (31); Seau (37); Colvin (29).
Russia used hacks, propaganda, and RT to help elect Trump--intel report (SEAN GALLAGHER (US), 7/1/2017, Ars Technica UK)
Occupy and the anti-fracking movement were just as unsuccessful as Wikileaks. Thankfully it's only Russia we're fighting, not a serious enemy.In an appendix to the report, the agencies laid out a detailed, publicly-sourced analysis of RT's alleged propaganda operations, including television programming that promoted the Occupy Wall Street movement and focused on information countering US government domestic and foreign policy. RT, in the agency's assessment, used coverage of the Occupy Movement to promote the notion that change wasn't possible within the US democratic system and that only "revolutionary action" could affect real change.Many of the ideas promoted by RT, such as coverage critical of "fracking" for natural gas in the United States, aligned both with domestic opposition to the US government and with Russia's own interest in curtailing US development of natural gas and reducing the price of the oil and gas upon which Russia's economy is highly dependent.
The enemy of my enemy: Egypt thaws toward Hamas (AVI ISSACHAROFF January 7, 2017, Times of Israel)
But in the new Middle East, everything is possible. It seems that the current Egyptian leadership, the bitter enemy of the Muslim Brotherhood (which it ousted, and of which Hamas is a subsidiary), has decided to change its behavior toward Hamas. This decision stems not from any sudden affection on Egypt's part for Hamas, but rather from Egypt's hatred of the Islamic State terror group.This change in direction, which is already visible on the ground, has Israel concerned. Suddenly the Egyptians are opening the Rafah Border Crossing, including for the entry of merchandise. This week, high-ranking Hamas operatives said that former Hamas prime minister Ismail Haniyeh, the incoming chief of its political wing, was planning a visit to Cairo in the near future -- a dramatically symbolic step.
All against the Salafi.