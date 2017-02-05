February 5, 2017
DONALD WHO?:
Mitch McConnell Distances Himself From Donald Trump's Latest Controversial Statements (Ariel Edwards-Levy , 2/05/17, Huffington Post)
"Putin is a former KGB agent, he's a thug, he was not elected in a way that most people would consider a credible election," McConnell said in an interview on CNN's "State Of The Union.""No, I don't think there is any equivalency between the way the Russians conduct themselves and the way the United States does." [...]The Senate majority leader also seemed to disagree with the president's response to the emergency stay that halted the ban on refugees and travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations on Friday. Following the decision, Trump insulted the judge who had temporarily blocked the order on Twitter, blasting "[t]he opinion of this so-called judge."Vice President Mike Pence defended the president on Sunday for "speaking his mind" to the American public, but other Republicans registered their disapproval."I think it's best not to single out judges for criticism," McConnell said. "We all get disappointed from time to time at the outcome in courts on things that we care about, but I think it's best to avoid criticizing judges individually."
THE CULT OF PERSONALITY THEY'RE IN SEEMS WORSE:
Trump Cabinet pick paid by 'cult-like' Iranian exile group (John Gambrell, 2/05/17, AP)
An official in U.S. President Donald Trump's Cabinet and at least one of his advisers gave paid speeches for an Iranian exile group that killed Americans before the 1979 Islamic Revolution, ran donation scams and saw its members set themselves on fire over the arrest of their leader.Elaine Chao, confirmed this week as Trump's transportation secretary, received $50,000 in 2015 for a five-minute speech to the political wing of the Mujahedeen-e-Khalq, previously called a "cult-like" terrorist group by the State Department. Former New York Mayor Rudy Guiliani also was paid an unknown sum to talk to the group, known as the MEK.
They're the neocons' favorite Marxists....but any port in an anti-Shi'a storm.
GREATEST WAR EVER:
US-backed Syrian alliance moves to liberate Raqqa from 'Islamic State' (Deutsche-welle, 2/05/17)
The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an alliance of US-backed militias, on Saturday announced a new phase in its campaign to reclaim Raqqa from the so-called "Islamic State" (IS) militant group.The alliance, which includes the Kurdish-led People's Protection Units (YPG), said the international coalition against the "Islamic State" have provided aerial coverage and special forces on the ground to aid in the operation.
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
Melissa McCarthy was the perfect choice to play White House's Sean Spicer on SNL (Elahe Izadi, February 5, 2017, Washington Post)
As long as your target is of the right you can make effeminacy a point of humor.NBC's "Saturday Night Live" has no shortage of white guys to play White House press secretary Sean Spicer.But this week producers went outside of their cast roster to fill the role with a guest appearance by Melissa McCarthy -- who absolutely crushed it.
TASTES LIKE CHICKEN:
The dead-bird detective (Chris Sweeney, February 5, 2017, The Week)
Pepper Trail is the first to admit he has an unusual skill set. Give him a single feather or a small fragment of a claw or a cooked hunk of breast meat, and he'll tell you the species of bird from which it came. As the world's leading criminal forensic ornithologist, Trail is asked day in and day out to perform these exact tasks. Over the past 18 years he has assisted with hundreds of investigations, testified in federal court 15 times, and handled more bird carcasses than anyone should. "All birders have life lists," Trail says. "I have a death list."
IT'S NOT MORAL EQUIVALENCY WHEN YOUR GUY DOES IT:
Trump Defends Putin, Says U.S. Has 'Killers' Too (Radio Liberty, February 05, 2017)
U.S. President Donald Trump has shrugged off a description of Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "killer," saying the United States has "a lot of killers" as well.
DONALD WHO?:
US utilities seek sun as Trump sides with coal, fossil fuels (EMERY P. DALESIO, 2/04/17, AP)
"Solar growth is so extensive and has so much momentum behind it that we're at the point where you can't put the genie back in the bottle," said Jeffrey R.S. Brownson, a Pennsylvania State University professor who studies solar adoption. "You either learn how to work with this new medium, solar energy, or you're going to face increasing conflicts."The transition away from coal-burning power plants now seems unstoppable, even if Trump scraps rules requiring utilities to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The average lifetime cost for utility-scale wind and solar generation in the U.S. is now cheaper than coal or nuclear and comparable to natural gas, according to financial advisory firm Lazard, which compared the fuel costs without their federal tax subsidies.Wind and solar were expected to account for about two-thirds of the new electricity generation capacity added to the nation's power grid in 2016, outpacing fossil fuel expansion for a third straight year, according to the U.S. Energy Department.And even though big investor-owned utilities operate as legal monopolies in many states, the bill-lowering appeal of rooftop solar for many homeowners could eventually threaten their ability to finance and manage the power grids.These trends help explain why utilities are increasingly adopting a model called "community solar," or "shared solar," which involves customers agreeing to buy or lease solar panels on large arrays built for the utility, or to buy the power they produce. That electricity is then credited off utility bills under contracts that can lock in power prices for 10 years or more.
RUDY FAILED:
Why Judge Robart Blocked the Muslim Ban: There's No Legal Way to Implement an Illegal Order (Mark Joseph Stern, 2/04/17, Slate)
In his time on the bench, Robart has demonstrated a deep commitment to facts--the real ones, not the alternative ones--and the impact of the law on actual lives. A George W. Bush appointee, his jurisprudence shows no obvious partisanship, and his evenhanded courtroom demeanor suggests a commitment to fairness and impartiality. [...]His questioning was calm but vigorous and persistent. He asked Washington State Solicitor General Noah Purcell how the executive order could discriminate against Muslims when, on its face, it makes no mention of a particular religion. But he also asked Justice Department attorney Michelle Bennett how the order was rationally related to its stated goals. How many citizens of the seven Muslim-majority countries targeted by the ban, he asked Bennett, had been arrested on domestic terrorism charges since 9/11? She said she didn't know--but he did. The answer, he said, was zero."You're here arguing on behalf of someone who says we have to protect the U.S. from these individuals coming from these countries," Robert said, "and there's no support for that."When Robart issued his ruling, he took care to reiterate his commitment to both judicial restraint and independence. "Fundamental to the work of this court is a vigilant recognition that it is but one of three equal branches of our federal government," he wrote.The work of the court is not to create policy or judge the Wisdom of any particular policy promoted by the other two branches. That is the work of the legislative and executive branches and of the citizens of this country who ultimately exercise democratic control over those branches. The work of the Judiciary, and this court, is limited to ensuring that the actions taken by the other two branches comport with our country's laws, and more importantly, our Constitution. ...[T]he court is mindful of the considerable impact its order may have on the parties before it, the executive branch of our government, and the country's citizens and residents. The court concludes that the circumstances brought before it today are such that it must intervene to fulfill its constitutional role in our tripart government.Robart's order did not elaborate extensively on the ban's constitutional infirmities. But in ruling for Washington--and in blocking the entirety of the ban--he appeared to agree with the state's claim that Trump's executive order cannot be carried out in a constitutional manner.
THE FISH ROTS FROM THE (CARROT) TOP:
Trump's Enemies Within : The president has awakened the slumbering beast that felled presidents before him: the federal bureaucracy. (JOHN F. HARRIS and DANIEL LIPPMAN, February 02, 2017, Politico)
Modern presidents always feel hectored by the news media and harried by opposition legislators. But mortal threats to their power typically come from hostile forces inside the executive branch.The phenomenon has rarely been on more vivid display, with Trump buffeted by an unprecedented barrage of leaks about his decision-making and direct challenges to the decisions themselves--a new example coming almost daily--from within the permanent bureaucracy of government.On Trump's first full day in office, he called National Park Service Director Michael Reynolds and ordered him to produce photos that would buttress Trump's claims that reporters had falsely described the magnitude of his inaugural crowds. Trump's intervention quickly found its way into the media.A draft executive order directing the CIA to consider reviving interrogation techniques widely regarded as torture was quickly publicized without White House approval--as was the news that Defense Secretary James Mattis and CIA Director Mike Pompeo were allegedly "blindsided" by the proposal.More than 1,000 State Department officials signed and submitted a "Dissent Channel" memo criticizing Trump's executive order halting refugees from several predominately Muslim countries from entering the country. A memo from acting Attorney General Sally Yates to Justice Department officials telling them not to defend the order was quickly publicized, leading to Yates' firing by Trump a few hours later.Extensive details of Trump's combative phone calls with the leaders of Mexico and Australia--calls that ordinarily are private or are described in anodyne terms--were leaked shortly after the calls were over, from sources that likely included U.S. officials concerned by Trump's unconventional brand of diplomacy.Reconstructions of a botched commando raid on Al Qaeda in Yemen--Trump's first use of military force--noted that the decision-making meeting was attended by Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and counselor Steve Bannon, an involvement by primarily political aides that offends many career national security officials.The examples are notable both for the speed in which they are coming and the obvious skepticism they convey from within the executive branch both about the merits of Trump's agenda or the methods by which he is trying to impose it.
GREATEST WAR EVER:
Jordan warplanes strike IS targets in southern Syria (Times of Israel, 2/04/17)
Jordanian warplanes attacked Islamic State targets in southern Syria on Friday, killing an unspecified number of the jihadist group's members and destroying several vehicles, the kingdom's official Petra news agency said Saturday. [...]The jihadist group in December claimed responsibility for a deadly shooting attack in Jordan that killed 10 people, including a Canadian tourist. The shootings took place in Karak, a tourist destination known for one of the biggest Crusader castles in the region, around 120 kilometers (70 miles) south of the capital Amman.King Abdullah II pledged to step up the fight against IS in 2015, after the militants burned a captive Jordanian pilot in a cage and released a video of the killing. The images sent waves of revulsion across the region.
THE MAN IN ISRAEL'S MIRROR:
Richard Spencer: By My Definition, Jews Aren't 'European,' or 'White' (Daniel J. Solomon, February 3, 2017, Forward)
Spencer advocates the creation of a white "ethnostate," from which non-whites could be excluded.He thinks that American Jews have gotten the jump on him, because of Israel, which he calls a "Jewish ethnostate." And that, he said, makes American Jews hypocrites, promoting civil rights and multiculturalism in the U.S., while defending the status quo in Israel.
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
This Der Spiegel Trump cover is stunning https://t.co/bbaQQ3ZBVH pic.twitter.com/uAP7p1geGu— Chris Cillizza (@TheFix) February 3, 2017
WE FINALLY HAVE THAT MOST PEN AND TRANSPARENT WHITE HOUSE EVER...:
Inside the White House-Cabinet battle over Trump's immigration order (Josh Rogin February 4, 2017, Washington Post)
On the evening of Saturday, Jan. 28, as airport protests raged over President Trump's executive order on immigration, the man charged with implementing the order, Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly, had a plan. He would issue a waiver for lawful permanent residents, a.k.a. green-card holders, from the seven majority-Muslim countries whose citizens had been banned from entering the United States.White House chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon wanted to stop Kelly in his tracks. Bannon paid a personal and unscheduled visit to Kelly's Department of Homeland Security office to deliver an order: Don't issue the waiver. Kelly, according to two administration officials familiar with the confrontation, refused to comply with Bannon's instruction. That was the beginning of a weekend of negotiations among senior Trump administration staffers that led, on Sunday, to a decision by Trump to temporarily freeze the issuance of executive orders.The confrontation between Bannon and Kelly pitted a political operator against a military disciplinarian. Respectfully but firmly, the retired general and longtime Marine told Bannon that despite his high position in the White House and close relationship with Trump, the former Breitbart chief was not in Kelly's chain of command, two administration officials said. If the president wanted Kelly to back off from issuing the waiver, Kelly would have to hear it from the president directly, he told Bannon.
...because they're all leaking against each other.
THE LEFT IS THE RIGHT:
Anti-fascist activists take on Trump and the far right: 'Resistance is our only shot' (Julia Carrie Wong and Sam Levin in San Francisco, 2 February 2017, The Guardian)
Can't we just have the alt-right and black bloc fight a cage match?More than 1,000 people were shouting "Shut it down" outside the University of California, Berkeley venue where Milo Yiannopoulos planned to speak on Wednesday when a group of black-clad, masked protesters carryings flags and shields arrived to put those words into action.The band of about 150 anti-fascist activists - or antifas - quickly and efficiently stormed the multilayered police barricades that kept the crowd away from the entrances of the Martin Luther King Jr student union.Sequined pink flags were revealed to be mounted on fireworks, which were launched at the building. Others smashed windows with the now vanquished police barricades. A portable police spotlight was toppled, graffitied and eventually torched.In just 15 minutes, the speech by the infamous rightwing internet troll was cancelled. Love them or hate them, the antifas accomplished what they had set out to do.
GOOD THING IT'S CHEAP, HE'S DRIVING CONSUMPTION:
President Trump says he wants to bring down drug prices -- and uses aspirin as an example (Emma Court, Feb 1, 2017, MarketWatch)
Sitting in a room full of pharmaceutical executives, President Donald Trump vowed major changes to bring down drug pricing.But as evidence of the U.S. drug-pricing system's flaws, the president mentioned just one medication explicitly on Tuesday: aspirin, the widely available generic medication that costs less than a penny per pill."The numbers we pay -- I mean we have cases where, if I go to a drugstore and buy aspirin, the aspirin costs me less than what the United States pays for aspirin," Trump said. "So I can buy at a drugstore, the aspirin, for less money. ... But we have to do something about that."The U.S. does pay more than other countries for many medications. But aspirin is an odd example because it's available cheaply and over-the-counter -- and that's been the case for decades.
THE AWESOME IRONY IS THAT...:
Want to renegotiate the Iran deal? Much harder than it looks (Richard Nephew, December 9, 2016, Brookings)
If we walk, we likely walk aloneIt is here that JCPOA opponents, now giddy about the possibility of reversing or renegotiating the JCPOA, have their work cut out. Most of the world is satisfied with the JCPOA and the results of its implementation and does not want to see the JCPOA endangered either to improve its terms now or address other issues. The Trump administration would have to convince countries first to join in a renegotiation effort or embrace a strategy that might imperil the JCPOA to get at non-nuclear issues; and, second, if that stalls or fails, to reimpose sanctions against Iran or accept U.S. sanctions to restrict the business activities of their banks and companies.In the right context (such as Iranian cheating), the United States could regather the coalition of states necessary to reimpose costs on the Iranian government and perhaps compel compliance. In such a context though, I doubt international sanctions pressure would shift Iranian decisionmaking and bring it back into compliance, judging that an Iranian decision to walk away from the JCPOA would--in effect--be an Iranian decision to restart its nuclear weapons program, come what may.Trump would have few allies in a decision to abandon the JCPOA. Some JCPOA skeptics apparently agree, hoping to get Iran to back away from the deal instead by amping up the pressure on Iran for non-nuclear issues. Unless there is Iranian cheating, they judge that there is insufficient global support for a renewed pressure campaign.The United States won't be able to snap its fingers and compel cooperation from countries, banks, and companies. Instead, it would be fighting an uphill struggle, all while Iran either divides the international community by playing the victim or by expanding its nuclear program, putting at risk the stability and security of the Middle East.
...if Donald could reduce trade as much as he wants to it would leave Iran more integrated with the world economy than the US. we'd be isolated, not them.
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
TRUMP SOLO (Mark Singer, 5/19/97, The New Yorker)
Every strand of his interesting hair--its gravity-defying ducktails and dry pompadour, its telltale absence of gray--was where he wanted it to be. He was working his way through his daily gallon of Diet Coke and trying out a few diversionary maneuvers. Yes, it was true, the end of a marriage was a sad thing. Meanwhile, was I aware of what a success he'd had with the Nation's Parade, the Veterans Day celebration he'd been very supportive of back in 1995? Well, here was a little something he wanted to show me, a nice certificate signed by both Joseph Orlando, president, and Harry Feinberg, secretary-treasurer, of the New York chapter of the 4th Armored Division Association, acknowledging Trump's participation as an associate grand marshal. A million four hundred thousand people had turned out for the celebration, he said, handing me some press clippings. "O.K., I see this story says a half million spectators. But, trust me, I heard a million four." Here was another clipping, from the Times, just the other day, confirming that rents on Fifth Avenue were the highest in the world. "And who owns more of Fifth Avenue than I do?" Or how about the new building across from the United Nations Secretariat, where he planned a "very luxurious hotel-condominium project, a major project." Who would finance it? "Any one of twenty-five different groups. They all want to finance it."Months earlier, I'd asked Trump whom he customarily confided in during moments of tribulation. "Nobody," he said. "It's just not my thing"--a reply that didn't surprise me a bit. Salesmen, and Trump is nothing if not a brilliant salesman, specialize in simulated intimacy rather than the real thing. His modus operandi had a sharp focus: fly the flag, never budge from the premise that the universe revolves around you, and, above all, stay in character. The Trump tour de force--his evolution from rough-edged rich kid with Brooklyn and Queens political-clubhouse connections to an international name-brand commodity--remains, unmistakably, the most rewarding accomplishment of his ingenious career. The patented Trump palaver, a gaseous blather of "fantastic"s and "amazing"s and "terrific"s and "incredible"s and various synonyms for "biggest," is an indispensable ingredient of the name brand. In addition to connoting a certain quality of construction, service, and security--perhaps only Trump can explicate the meaningful distinctions between "super luxury" and "super super luxury"--his eponym subliminally suggests that a building belongs to him even after it's been sold off as condominiums.Everywhere inside the Trump Organization headquarters, the walls were lined with framed magazine covers, each a shot of Trump or someone who looked an awful lot like him. The profusion of these images--of a man who possessed unusual skills, though not, evidently, a gene for irony--seemed the sum of his appetite for self-reflection.
THE PERFECT TEST OF ALL THE rIGHT'S DESIRES:
Trump just received the lowest approval rating in recent history for a new president (Brett LoGiurato , 2/03/17, Business Insider)
Trump came into office as the least popular president in modern history, surveys showed. But several actions during his first two weeks have appeared to contribute to the latest erosion in Trump's numbers:53% oppose the executive order Trump signed that temporarily bans travel to the US for citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries.46%, a plurality, believe it makes the US "less safe" from terrorism.A majority, 55%, view it as "an attempt to ban Muslims" from entering the US.60% oppose building a wall along the US-Mexico border. Trump signed an executive order last week to begin formulating a plan for the wall's construction.
WORSE THAN USELESS:
U.S. military scrambles to explain why it posted a 10-year-old video to show its Yemen raid was a success (Dan Lamothe, February 3, 2017, Washington Post)
The U.S. military released a compendium of jihadi video Friday that it said showed "the sort of intelligence information" Navy SEALs seized in a deadly Jan. 29 raid in Yemen. There was just one problem: The clip included 10-year-old footage.
OUTFOXED:
Hill Republicans revolt over Trump's plans to build border wall (Manu Raju, February 3, 2017, CNN)
A growing number of congressional Republicans are objecting to the cost and viability of a proposal that was a rallying cry for the billionaire businessman during his insurgent campaign. Interviews with more than a dozen GOP lawmakers across the ideological spectrum suggest Trump could have a difficult time getting funding for his plan approved by Congress.Many bluntly told CNN they'd likely vote against any Trump plan that is not fully offset with spending cuts, while others questioned whether Trump's vision would adequately resolve the problems at the border."If you're going to spend that kind of money, you're going to have to show me where you're going to get that money," said Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a key swing vote who has already broken with Trump over his nominee for secretary of education."I don't see how you can get a bill like that through (Congress) without offsets," she added. "I don't see how that's possible."Trump's wall already faces legal hurdles given the likelihood that it could spawn lawsuits at the border. But if Congress doesn't go along with his funding plan, it could effectively stall Trump's proposal right out of the gate.
SAFER NOW?:
State Dept. says about 60,000 visas revoked due to travel ban; Justice Dept. atty says 100,000 (Justin Jouvenal, Rachel Weiner and Ann E. Marimow February 3, 2017, Washington Post)
Over 100,000 visas have been revoked as a result of President Trump's ban on travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries, an attorney for the government asserted in Alexandria, Va. federal court Friday. [...]During the hearing, U.S. District Court Judge Leonie M. Brinkema said she was heartened to see the government was working to return the brothers, Tareq and Ammar Aqel Mohammed Aziz, to the United States and reinstate their visas in exchange for dropping their case. The government appears to be a attempting a similar case-by-case reprieve across the nation.But Brinkema offered a stern rebuke to the Trump administration in its broader handling of the travel ban. Brinkema said the case had drawn an even larger public outpouring than another high profile one she handled: the trial of 9/11 conspirator Zacarias Moussaoui."This order was issued quite quickly. It's quite clear that not all the thought went into it that should have gone into it," Brinkema said. "It was chaos."She said people had relied on their visas as valid and families had expected to be reunited with loved ones. Brinkema said there was no evidence that the travel restrictions were necessary.She urged the government to work "globally" to resolve all the cases of those affected by the travel ban. Lawsuits have been playing out over individual cases in at least 10 courts across the country.
LEAKING WORSE THAN THE WEST WING:
Putin's Intelligence Crisis (Amy Knight, 2/03/17, NY Review of Books)
It appears that the Kremlin has been conducting an intensive hunt for moles within its security apparatus who might have leaked information about Russian efforts to influence the US presidential election. In mid-December 2016, following public assertions by leading US intelligence officials that Russia had intervened in the election, two high-level FSB officers, Sergei Mikhailov, deputy chief of the FSB's Center for Information Security, which oversees cyberintelligence, and his subordinate, Dmitry Dokuchayev, were arrested. (Russian authorities reportedly took Mikhailov away from a meeting of the FSB top brass after placing a black bag on his head.) The two men--along with Ruslan Stoyanov, who headed the Kaspersky Lab, a private company that assists the FSB in internet security--were charged with state treason. Russian independent media reported that the men had been responsible for leaks to Western sources, including US intelligence, about Russian cyber attacks against the US and also about Russian covert efforts to blackmail Donald Trump. Referring to Mikhailov, The New York Times noted: "If confirmed, the arrest would be one of the highest-profile detentions for treason within the F.S.B. since the breakup of the Soviet Union."In addition to these arrests, the respected RFE/RL (Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty) analysis group reported Wednesday that at least one other high-level FSB official has been detained, along with possibly three other suspects. According to RFE/RL: "The news, [while] unverified and uncorroborated, is the latest in a growing number of remarkable leaks that hint at possible struggles and hidden agendas inside Russia's formidable security apparatus."Also, the authoritative independent Russian business daily Kommersant reported two weeks ago that Andrei Gerasimov, chief of the FSB's cyberintelligence department, and Mikhailov's boss, would be fired, although Gerasimov's dismissal has yet to be officially confirmed. According to Russian security expert Andrei Soldatov, the upheaval in the FSB amounts to a purge of the entire Russian state security team dealing with cyber intelligence and cybersecurity.The extent to which this crisis has reached the upper echelons of the Kremlin itself is suggested by the sudden death, on December 26, 2016, of Oleg Erovinkin, a top adviser to Igor Sechin, the CEO of the Russian oil giant Rosneft. Sechin is a central figure in the Steele dossier about Trump and is said to be the most powerful member of Putin's team. Erovinkin's body was found in his black Lexus near his home in Moscow on December 26; his death was officially reported as a heart attack, but the notoriously secretive Russian police authorities have not permitted a further investigation.In fact, Erovinkin had played an important part in Russian intelligence matters for years. He worked for the KGB and its successor organizations for almost two decades before joining the staff of the Yeltsin administration, monitoring the compliance of government personnel with the laws on state secrets--a job he continued under the Putin administration. In 2008, he became the head of the office of then Deputy Prime Minister Sechin, presumably using his unparalleled expertise as the keeper of the Kremlin's secrets. Throughout his career, in other words, his job was to prevent leaks of highly sensitive information of the kind that apparently happened with the Trump dossier--and to make sure that leakers were punished.Erovinkin would have known about Sechin's contacts with Americans. Trump's new secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, who has just resigned as CEO of ExxonMobil, has long been on close terms with Sechin, as the two have partnered on oil deals. (Sechin has famously complained that US sanctions that have targeted him and other top Russian officials have prevented him from coming to the US to "ride the roads...on motorcycles with Tillerson.") The Steele dossier also mentions that Carter Page, a member of Trump's foreign policy team during his campaign, had a secret meeting with Sechin in Moscow in July 2016, in which the two reportedly discussed the possible lifting US sanctions against Russia, in exchange for a 19 percent stake in Rosneft.
DONALD VS COMPETENCE:
DHS WALKS BACK IMMIGRATION DIRECTIVES AS MUSLIM BAN CHAOS CONTINUES (Ryan Devereaux, Murtaza Hussain, Alice Speri, February 3 2017, The Intercept)
LESS THAN ONE week after senior leadership at the Department of Homeland Security issued a policy guidance that threatened to bring much of the government's asylum and refugee work to a grinding halt, a new directive issued to employees appears to reverse key elements of the procedures U.S. immigration officials are expected to follow. The contradictory directives came as government agencies struggled to interpret and implement the Trump administration's travel ban targeting seven Muslim-majority countries -- a broad and ambiguous order that is already facing legal challenges in several federal courts across the country.According to an internal memo issued Thursday by Lori Scialabba, the acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the portion of Trump's controversial ban pertaining to the issuance of visas and other benefits to immigrants from the targeted countries "does not affect USCIS adjudication of applications and petitions filed for or on behalf of individuals in the United States regardless of their country or nationality."The new memo, obtained by The Intercept, stands in direct contradiction to the earlier DHS guidance, which effectively blocked U.S. immigration officials from issuing decisions in any adjustment of status cases for nationals of the banned countries -- including applications for permanent residency and naturalization by individuals already in the United States.
IN FAIRNESS, IT'S EXACTLY THE TYPE OF DOMESTIC ATTACK THE MUSLIM BAN WILL PREVENT:
Trump aide cites 'massacre' that never occurred to defend immigrant ban (Gina Cherelus, 2/03/17, Reuters)
A Trump administration aide corrected herself on Friday after a wave of criticism for referencing a 2011 "massacre" in Kentucky that never occurred to defend President Donald Trump's temporary ban on immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries.
THE UR HANDS OFF A GOLDILOCKS ECONOMY:
Strong Hiring Greets The Trump Era (Ben Casselman, 2/03/17, 538)
Donald Trump's presidency began the way Barack Obama's ended: with steady hiring, low unemployment and rising wages. But that's before any of Trump's controversial economic policies have had the chance to have an impact. [...]Working in Trump's favor, however, are an economy and a job market that remain on fundamentally sound footing. January's job growth was broad-based, with nearly every major private industry adding jobs. The unemployment rate, by any definition, has fallen to a level most economists consider essentially normal, although there is some disagreement over how much further it can fall. And most importantly, wage growth, which was anemic for much of the recovery, has finally been showing signs of acceleration.Interestingly, January's wage growth was partly the result of higher minimum wages that took effect in cities and states across the country on Jan. 1. Average earnings in the leisure and hospitality sector, which employs the majority of minimum-wage workers, rose 8 cents an hour in January. Trump has equivocated on the minimum wage, but his nominee to run the Labor Department, fast food CEO Andrew Puzder, is an outspoken critic of minimum wage hikes and related policies.
FRIENDLY FIRE INCIDENT:
Trump's Silence on White Supremacist Terror Is Political Correctness Run Amok (Eric Levitz, 2/03/17, New York)
Shots were fired at a mosque in Quebec. That was all America knew Monday morning: an act of violence with Muslim victims. The shooter's identity was anybody's guess.So, the guessing began. Right-wing tabloids in Britain saw a Muslim killer, his mind warped by ancient sectarian hatreds. Fox News added details to this portrait, painting him a Moroccan immigrant who shouted "Allahu akbar" as he fired. Radio host John Cardillo predicted that these revelations would vindicate President Trump -- and the refugee ban that the liberal media had spent all weekend decrying.Donald Trump Jr. appreciated that sentiment.White House press secretary Sean Spicer called the attack "a terrible reminder" of why the president's immigration restrictions were so important.And then Canadian police named a white French-Canadian -- whose Facebook "likes" included Marine Le Pen and Donald Trump -- as their sole suspect. And the murders ceased to be a matter of political concern.
...AND CHEAPER...:
HOW MADDEN GOT SO SILLY GOOD AT PREDICTING SUPER BOWL WINNERS (JULIE MUNCY, 02.03.17, Wired)
FOLLOWING AN IMPRESSIVE but not altogether unexpected rally in the fourth quarter, quarterback Tom Brady led the New England Patriots to victory in Super Bowl LI on Wednesday, beating the Atlanta Falcons 27-24.Well, OK. Not the real Super Bowl. The simulated one. The Madden one. Every year since 2004, EA Sports has used their NFL-sponsored videogame franchise to predict which team will take the Vince Lombardi Trophy home. Equal parts marketing ploy and artificial intelligence experiment, the digital bowls showcase an intriguing side of sports videogames--and the Madden franchise in particular. They're not just entertaining games to play with friends over beers in the off season. They're rigorous, exacting recreations of real-life athleticism. Simulations that might, in fact, run better without gamers than they do with them.Let's take Super Bowl XLIX, for instance. In that game, the New England Patriots faced off against the Seattle Seahawks. In real life, the Patriots won, 28-24. In Madden '15, the most recent title in the series at the time, the Patriots also won--28-24. While that may be the most striking success of these annual simulations, it's not the only one. Not counting this year, which is yet to be determined, Madden has correctly predicted the Super Bowl's winner an impressive nine out of 13 times.
A simulated NFL would solve the concussion problems.
SAFER NOW?:
Iranian infant hoping for OHSU surgery banned from entering U.S. (Kale Williams, 2/02/17, The Oregonian/OregonLive)
The infant, whose name is Fatemah, was diagnosed with a heart condition and told she needed surgery. Doctors in Iran did not have the equipment needed for the procedure, so her parents turned to Oregon Health & Science University, one of the top hospitals in the country for pediatric heart surgery, her uncle, Samad Taghizadeh, told The Oregonian/OregonLive."They said she has a very serious problem, that this is an emergency and we need to do the surgery right now," he said.Fox 12 first reported the story.Taghizadeh lives in Portland with Fatemah's grandparents, all three of whom are U.S. citizens, and he helped translate all the necessary paperwork as the family prepared to apply for a tourist visa.Fatemah's parents were hoping to meet with doctors in Portland on Feb. 5 and the family was set to begin their journey to the U.S. on Saturday. The family planned to fly from Tehran to Dubai where they would apply for the visa. But they learned that they would be unable to make the trip after travel from Iran was barred by Trump's executive order just the day before.Their appointment at the U.S Embassy in Dubai was canceled, Taghizadeh learned in an email, and the family was forced to cancel the trip"I got the email and everything was canceled," Taghizadeh said. "I was in shock."He was told to reapply for a visa in 90 days when the executive order expires, but he said he's not sure Fatemah has that long.
HE NEVER GETS TIRED OF LOSING LAWSUITS:
Lawsuit claims Trump travel ban discriminates against Muslims (Reuters, 2/03/17)
The American Civil Liberties Union accused the Trump administration in a lawsuit filed on Thursday of violating the religious freedom of some nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries who have been barred from entering the United States.The ACLU filed the lawsuit in federal court in the Northern District of California on behalf of three student visa holders, including one Yemeni who left the United States and is unable to come back, according to court documents.The lawsuit is a proposed class-action brought on behalf of nationals who are living or have lived in the United States and are originally from the Muslim-majority nations whose citizens President Donald Trump has temporarily banned from entering the United States, with some exceptions.The suit is the latest in a series of legal actions challenging the executive order that was issued last Friday. Federal judges in several states have placed limits on the order.
IT'S NOT DONALD'S FAULT THEY BOTCHED THE MISSION...:
Don't Blame Trump for the Yemen Raid's Outcome (GAYLE TZEMACH LEMMON, FEBRUARY 2, 2017, Defense One)
[W]hat the narrative of this mission gone awry misses is that special operations had long chafed under the Obama White House. I spent months last year talking to people inside the special operations community and the Pentagon. Many said the administration micromanaged operations, down to the helicopter used. Some who took part in daring raids to rescue hostages and find Al Qaeda and ISIS leaders told me the White House moved too slowly in life-and-death situations.So with the arrival of a new president, there was some sense among those in the community that up-or-down decisions would arrive more quickly. And when conditions were right, the Yemen operation was briefed to and approved by Trump in relatively short order. But what was not foreseen was how well prepared the enemy would be when U.S. forces arrived, and just how wrong things would go.
...it's his fault there was a manned mission.