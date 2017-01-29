January 29, 2017
Pattern emerging: worst stuff happens when Jared Kushner off for Shabbat. last weekend: crowd size/Spicer. This: refugee dumpster fire.— Ira Stoll (@IraStoll) January 29, 2017
Malevolence Tempered by Incompetence: Trump's Horrifying Executive Order on Refugees and Visas (Benjamin Wittes, January 28, 2017, Lawfare)
I don't use the word "malevolence" here lightly. As readers of my work know, I believe in strong counterterrorism powers. I defend non-criminal detention. I've got no problem with drone strikes. I'm positively enthusiastic about American surveillance policies. I was much less offended than others were by the CIA's interrogations in the years after September 11. I have defended military commissions.Some of these policies were effective; some were not. Some worked out better than others. And I don't mean to relitigate any of those questions here. My sole point is that all of these policies were conceptualized and designed and implemented by people who were earnestly trying to protect the country from very real threats. And the policies were, to a one, proximately related to important goals in the effort. While some of these policies proved tragically misguided and caused great harm to innocent people, none of them was designed or intended to be cruel to vulnerable, concededly innocent people. Even the CIA's interrogation program, after all, was deployed against people the agency believed (mostly correctly) to be senior terrorists of the most dangerous sort and to garner information from them that would prevent attacks.I actually cannot say that about Trump's new executive order--and neither can anyone else.Here's how the order describes its purpose:Section 1. Purpose. The visa-issuance process plays a crucial role in detecting individuals with terrorist ties and stopping them from entering the United States. Perhaps in no instance was that more apparent than the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, when State Department policy prevented consular officers from properly scrutinizing the visa applications of several of the 19 foreign nationals who went on to murder nearly 3,000 Americans. And while the visa-issuance process was reviewed and amended after the September 11 attacks to better detect would-be terrorists from receiving visas, these measures did not stop attacks by foreign nationals who were admitted to the United States.Numerous foreign-born individuals have been convicted or implicated in terrorism-related crimes since September 11, 2001, including foreign nationals who entered the United States after receiving visitor, student, or employment visas, or who entered through the United States refugee resettlement program. Deteriorating conditions in certain countries due to war, strife, disaster, and civil unrest increase the likelihood that terrorists will use any means possible to enter the United States. The United States must be vigilant during the visa-issuance process to ensure that those approved for admission do not intend to harm Americans and that they have no ties to terrorism.In order to protect Americans, the United States must ensure that those admitted to this country do not bear hostile attitudes toward it and its founding principles. The United States cannot, and should not, admit those who do not support the Constitution, or those who would place violent ideologies over American law. In addition, the United States should not admit those who engage in acts of bigotry or hatred (including "honor" killings, other forms of violence against women, or the persecution of those who practice religions different from their own) or those who would oppress Americans of any race, gender, or sexual orientation.Color me skeptical that this is the real purpose. After all, if this is the real purpose, then the document is both wildly over-inclusive and wildly under-inclusive. On the over-inclusive side, it will keep tens of thousands of innocent refugees who have been subject to unspeakable violence outside of the protection of the United States on the vanishingly small chance that these people might be terrorists--indeed, to make it impossible for them even to apply for refugee admission if they are Syrian. It will prevent untold numbers of people about whom there is no whiff of suspicion from coming here as students, as professionals, as tourists. It overtly treats members of a particular religion differently from other people.On the underinclusive side, the order wouldn't have blocked the entry of many of the people responsible for the worst recent terrorist attacks. There is, in fact, simply no rational relationship between cutting off visits from the particular countries that Trump targets (Muslim countries that don't happen to be close U.S. allies) and any expected counterterrorism goods. The 9/11 hijackers, after all, didn't come from Somalia or Syria or Iran; they came from Saudi Arabia and Egypt and a few other countries not affected by the order. Of the San Bernardino attackers (both of Pakistani origin, one a U.S. citizen and the other a lawful permanent resident), the Orlando shooter (a U.S. citizen whose parents were born in Afghanistan), and the Boston marathon bombers (one a naturalized U.S. citizen, one a green card holder who arrived in Massachusetts from Kyrgyzstan), none came from countries listed in the order. One might argue, I suppose, that the document is tied to current threats. But come now, how could Pakistan not be on a list guided by current threat perception?What's more, the document also takes steps that strike me as utterly orthogonal to any relevant security interest. If the purpose of the order is the one it describes, for example, I can think of no good reason to burden the lives of students individually suspected of nothing who are here lawfully and just happen to be temporarily overseas, or to detain tourists and refugees who were mid-flight when the order came down. I have trouble imagining any reason to raise questions about whether green card holders who have lived here for years can leave the country and then return. Yes, it's temporary, and that may lessen the costs (or it may not, depending on the outcome of the policy review the order mandates), but temporarily irrational is still irrational.Put simply, I don't believe that the stated purpose is the real purpose. This is the first policy the United States has adopted in the post-9/11 era about which I have ever said this. It's a grave charge, I know, and I'm not making it lightly. But in the rational pursuit of security objectives, you don't marginalize your expert security agencies and fail to vet your ideas through a normal interagency process. You don't target the wrong people in nutty ways when you're rationally pursuing real security objectives.When do you do these things? You do these things when you're elevating the symbolic politics of bashing Islam over any actual security interest. You do them when you've made a deliberate decision to burden human lives to make a public point. In other words, this is not a document that will cause hardship and misery because of regrettable incidental impacts on people injured in the pursuit of a public good. It will cause hardship and misery for tens or hundreds of thousands of people because that is precisely what it is intended to do.To be sure, the executive order does not say anything as crass as: "Sec. 14. Burdening Muslim Lives to Make Political Point." It doesn't need to. There's simply no reason in reading it to ignore everything Trump said during the campaign, during which he repeatedly called for a ban on Muslims entering the United States.Even while he was preparing to sign the order itself, he declared, "This is the 'Protection of the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States.' We all know what that means." Indeed, we do. This document is the implementation of a campaign promise to keep out Muslims moderated only by the fact that certain allied Muslim countries are left out because the diplomatic repercussions of including them would be too detrimental.Many years ago, the great constitutional law scholar Charles Black Jr., contemplating the separate but equal doctrine, asked:does segregation offend against equality? Equality, like all general concepts, has marginal areas where philosophic difficulties are encountered. But if a whole race of people finds itself confined within a system which is set up and continued for the very purpose of keeping it in an inferior station, and if the question is then solemnly propounded whether such a race is being treated "equally," I think we ought to exercise one of the sovereign prerogatives of philosophers--that of laughter.I think we can, without drawing any kind of equivalence between this order and Jim Crow, make a similar point here: Is this document a reasonable security measure? There are many areas in which security policy affects innocent lives but within which we do not presumptively say that the fact that some group of people faces disproportionate burdens renders that policy illegitimate. But if an entire religious grouping finds itself irrationally excluded from the country for no discernible security benefit following a lengthy campaign that overtly promised precisely such discrimination and exactly this sort of exclusion, if the relevant security agencies are excluded from the policy process, and if the question is then solemnly propounded whether the reasonable pursuit of security is the purpose, I think we ought to exercise one of the sovereign prerogatives of philosophers--that of laughter.
Inside the confusion of the Trump executive order and travel ban (Evan Perez, Pamela Brown and Kevin Liptak, 1/27/17, CNN)
It wasn't until Friday -- the day Trump signed the order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days and suspending all refugee admission for 120 days -- that career homeland security staff were allowed to see the final details of the order, a person familiar with the matter said.The result was widespread confusion across the country on Saturday as airports struggled to adjust to the new directives. In New York, two Iraqi nationals sued the federal government after they were detained at John F. Kennedy International Airport, and 10 others were detained as well.In Philadelphia, a Syrian family of six who had a visa through a family connection in the US was placed on a return flight to Doha, Qatar, and Department of Homeland Security officials said others who were in the air would be detained upon arrival and put back on a plane to their home country.Asked during a photo opportunity in the Oval Office Saturday afternoon about the rollout, Trump said his government was "totally prepared.""It's working out very nicely," Trump told reporters. "You see it at the airports. You see it all over. It's working out very nicely and we're going to have a very, very strict ban, and we're going to have extreme vetting, which we should have had in this country for many years."The policy team at the White House developed the executive order on refugees and visas, and largely avoided the traditional interagency process that would have allowed the Justice Department and homeland security agencies to provide operational guidance, according to numerous officials who spoke to CNN on Saturday.Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly and Department of Homeland Security leadership saw the final details shortly before the order was finalized, government officials said.Friday night, DHS arrived at the legal interpretation that the executive order restrictions applying to seven countries -- Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Sudan and Yemen -- did not apply to people with lawful permanent residence, generally referred to as green card holders.The White House overruled that guidance overnight, according to officials familiar with the rollout. That order came from the President's inner circle, led by Stephen Miller and Steve Bannon.
Koch network condemns Trump ban on refugees and immigrants (Matea Gold and James Hohmann January 29, 2017, Washington Post)
Leaders of the influential Koch network on Sunday expressed opposition to President Trump's ban on refugees and immigrants from Muslim-majority countries, saying the executive order is not in keeping with their aims to build a free and open society."We believe it is possible to keep Americans safe without excluding people who wish to come here to contribute and pursue a better life for their families," said Brian Hooks, the president of the Charles Koch Foundation, who is co-chairing a weekend conference of donors who help finance the Koch operation."The travel ban is the wrong approach and will likely be counterproductive," he added. "Our country has benefited tremendously from a history of welcoming people from all cultures and backgrounds. This is a hallmark of free and open societies."
The Commander Stumbles (Fred Kaplan, 1/29/17, Slate)
After President Trump signed an executive order on Saturday giving the Joint Chiefs of Staff 30 days to devise a plan for destroying ISIS, I emailed several senior U.S. military officers--some active duty, some retired, all with combat experience in our recent wars--and asked them what sort of plan the chiefs should submit.One of the officers, a general, wrote back, "They might begin by telling him to lift this stupid and heinous visa ban."The remark highlights a big problem not just with Trump's scattershot orders but also with his tenure so far as commander-in-chief: He doesn't seem to understand the political nature of war or the strategic consequences of politics.
Trump redefines the enemy and 15 years of counterterrorism policy (Greg Jaffe January 28, 2017, Washington Post)
Both former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama had defined the enemy in significantly narrower terms while in office, eager to avoid any moves that might make it appear as if the United States was at war with Islam.For Bush, the enemy was al-Qaeda and state sponsors of terrorism to include former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein, Iran and the Taliban. Obama insisted that Bush's definition was a recipe for "endless war" and singled out an even smaller group. To him, the enemy was a series of terrorist death cults that he said were perverting the peaceful religion of Islam.The executive order on immigration and refugees was produced at a "frenetic pace" that included none of the interagency reviews that characterized similar orders in the Bush and Obama administrations, a senior U.S. counterterrorism official said."The process was remarkable," said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive internal deliberations. "Nobody in the counterterrorism community pushed for this. None of us ever asked for it." [...]The measure drew negative responses across the world, some of which was heard by U.S. forces on the ground in the Middle East.U.S. commanders advising Iraqi forces reported back that their partners were mystified by the order. "It's already flowing back," said the senior counterterrorism official. "They are asking, 'What do you think of us? Do you see us as the threat?' "Some Iraqi lawmakers proposed banning U.S. troops and civilians from entering Iraq -- an action, if followed through, that could lead the authorities in Baghdad to turn to Russia and seek more support from Iran.Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted that the ban would be "recorded in history as a great gift to extremists and their supporters."
More to the Story: Giuliani Says Trump's Goal was Initially a 'Muslim Ban' (FRANK CAMP JANUARY 29, 2017, Daily Wire)
JEANINE PIRRO: "I want to ask you about this ban, and the protests. Does the ban have anything to do with religion? How did the president decide the seven countries? I understand the permanent ban on the refugees--ok, talk to me."GIULIANI: "I'll tell you the whole history of it. So, when he first announced it, he said: 'Muslim ban.' He called me up, he said: 'Put a commission together, show me the right way to do it legally.'
Logan Ryan backs Patriots WRs after Keyshawn Johnson criticism (Stephen Hewitt, January 29, 2017, Boston Herald)
In simple terms, Johnson said the group lacked talent, and that they're a product of New England's system, and went as far as to suggest they'd be left on the practice squad anywhere else in the league."When you see guys that fail and play for other teams at the receiver position, they can go to New England and excel and everybody goes, 'Oh my God, Oh my God, these receivers are top of the game,'" Johnson said. "Well, they couldn't excel with other teams because of the system. If they were on other teams right now, they probably wouldn't be on the 53-man roster."It is the system and it is Tom Brady," Johnson added. "As long as they are precise and are doing everything they are supposed to do, which is the reason they are there for the Patriots, because they don't make the mistakes, that is why they excel. You get a high caliber wide receiver with the Patriots, typically they probably aren't going to do what they are supposed to do. They are going to freelance a little bit because they have that luxury to do that because of their ability."
Why did Russia offer autonomy for Syria's Kurds? (Al Monitor, 1/29/17)
UN Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura praised the Russian-brokered Syria talks in Astana, Kazakhstan, which ended Jan. 24, as a "concrete step" toward implementation of United Nations Security Council resolutions dealing with Syria, commending Russia, Turkey and Iran for setting up a mechanism to ensure compliance with the cease-fire announced last month.Russia's diplomatic blitz did not end in Astana, however. On Jan. 27, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Syrian opposition parties in Moscow for further discussion of a Russian draft of a new Syrian Constitution that had been offered in Astana. While representatives of the Saudi-backed High Negotiations Committee of the Syrian opposition and the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces refused to attend, the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), which Turkey had excluded from the Astana talks, participated in the Moscow meeting.Maxim Suchkov reports that the draft constitution includes restrictions on the power of the Syrian presidency, with most powers deferred to the parliament and a newly created "Assembly of Regions." Under the draft, the president would serve for seven years with no option for a second consecutive term.
It's Unconstitutional (Mark Joseph Stern, 1/29/17, Slate)
On Saturday night, several federal judges ruled that part of Donald Trump's immigration ban, which targeted refugees from Muslim-majority countries, likely ran afoul the United States Constitution. The rulings freed hundreds of lawful immigrants who were detained pursuant to Trump's executive order and threatened with deportation. Protesters who had gathered at airports around the country rightfully celebrated the rulings as an extraordinary victory.But that triumph was really just the start of the legal battle against Trump's discriminatory executive order. The Saturday decisions apply only to immigrants who were already in the U.S. or on their way here when Trump signed the order, because the government was actively depriving them of liberty without due process. The rulings do nothing for the thousands of refugees overseas who, as long as the executive order stands, will still be denied entry simply because they are Muslims from majority-Muslim countries.Luckily for these refugees, the entire executive order--not just its application to those currently in the country--is unlawful.
The shambolic way this order came into force has caused chaos at airports worldwide. With the stroke of a pen, people were prevented from boarding aircraft home. Those actually in the air when the order was signed landed to find themselves in a limbo situation reminiscent of The Terminal.Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky has said that the company intends to respond to this ban by offering free housing to "to refugees and anyone not allowed in the US." He added that details would be forthcoming, but in the meantime anyone with an urgent need for housing should contact him.
U.S. service member killed in raid on al Qaeda in Yemen: Pentagon (Reuters, 1/29/17)
A U.S. service member was killed and three were wounded in a raid on al Qaeda headquarters in Yemen on Saturday, the Pentagon said.
The Future of France : Review of Faire by François Fillon (EAMON MOYNIHAN, University Bookman)
With respect to his political program, two themes stand out. In a chapter entitled "Regaining Control of our Destiny," he calls for a significant reduction in the size and cost of government, stating that on a percentage basis, France employs twice the number of government workers that Germany does; he has subsequently said that he wants to reduce the number of government employees by 500,000. As part of this reduction process, he plans to extend the work week from 35 to 39 hours. For those workers who are retained, he has promised to increase salaries. Fillon also says he will restore the age of retirement to 65 to reduce the cost of pensions. Further, he promises significant changes in labor law. In another chapter entitled "Belief in Progress," Fillon makes clear that he has no time for modern environmentalism. Deriding what he refers to as a "new religion" that is dedicated to "décroissance" or "shrinkage," he writes, "We have learned to be afraid of everything, of nuclear energy, genetically modified organisms, fracking, nanotechnologies, globalization." Rejecting what he calls the "absurd precautionary principle," he wonders whether "the land of the Enlightenment" is still recognizable. "The world challenges us," he says, "and we respond with obscurantism, jealousy, fear of progress, hatred of success, a blind egalitarianism that drives talent into exile and causes poverty to rise."Fillon's politics also involve an unusual willingness to acknowledge his Catholicism and a more tentative willingness to support social conservatism. He tackles these issues in two chapters, one entitled "Faith" and the other "Authority." In the chapter entitled "Faith," he writes, "I see in religion an interior force that summons life to rise towards an ideal. It is, since its origins, a remarkable attempt to humanize a desperately untamed humanity and give it the hope of an eternity that can render its brief passage on earth more bearable." In this context, he addresses two controversial social issues, abortion and same-sex marriage. Of abortion he writes, "I believe in the sacred nature of life that Catholicism has taught me, but I consider choice as a fundamental right. I made that decision in good conscience a long time ago." With respect to same-sex marriage, he writes, "I understand the desire of homosexual couples to be recognized for who they are." But, "I contest the desire to have children, which can only be satisfied through adoption or surrogacy, which puts into question one of the fundamental principles of our society, which is kinship [filiation]." And then: "There is no right to a child. This notion is profoundly unhealthy. It proceeds from an incredible egoism that makes a child into a mere instrument for the happiness of its parents."In the chapter on "Authority," he makes a strong defense of the family in general. "Nothing," he says, "can replace the family in terms of human development, in how we learn to master authority and respect." In a reference to the massive but unsuccessful protests against the imposition of same-sex marriage in France, he says, "The movements that were born in opposition to mariage pour tous were all based on a belief that I share: the essential role of the family. Without it, society would be dehumanized, totalitarian, "socialist" in the sense of the stultifying regimes in the East that lost fifty years of history to the twentieth century. Without it, life consists of loneliness, filling out forms, and waiting in line." In this chapter, Fillon also weighs in on transgenderism, which arguably is the Lysenkoist cousin of the effort to redefine the family. Here he writes, "The force of popular opposition to the wacky [farfelu] project of introducing gender theory into the school curriculum is explained by the exasperation of seeing the State intrude everywhere, going directly into the home, trying to regulate everything."
Netanyahu in hot water over praise of Trump's wall (Luke Baker, 1/28/17, Reuters)
The adverse reaction to Netanyahu's tweet, which was retweeted by Trump and drew far more attention than Netanyahu's tweets usually do as a result, appeared to be an early sign of the danger Netanyahu faces with aligning himself with Trump.The Mexican government was outraged that he would involve himself in what it regards as a bilateral issue."The foreign ministry expressed to the government of Israel, via its ambassador in Mexico, its profound astonishment, rejection and disappointment over Prime Minister Netanyahu's message," the foreign ministry said in a statement."Mexico is a friend of Israel and should be treated as such by its Prime Minister."Dan Shapiro, who served as ambassador to Israel under Obama until nine days ago and still lives in the country, ditched diplomacy to question Netanyahu's motives in sending the tweet."Hard to explain this intervention on a hotly debated issue in domestic U.S. politics. Unless this endorsement is Trump's demand of Netanyahu for something Netanyahu wants," he wrote on Twitter, suggesting it may be linked to Trump's promise to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem."To me, it looks like Trump is already squeezing Netanyahu hard."Opposition politician Yair Lapid, who is ahead of Netanyahu in recent opinion polls, was also scathing. Whereas Lapid has shied away from criticizing Netanyahu over the police investigations into him, this time he didn't hold back:"A serious mistake by Netanyahu," Lapid tweeted in Hebrew."It is a needless declaration of war on Mexico and Hispanics and a rupture with the Democrats (including the majority of U.S. Jews). It doesn't matter what we think of the wall, don't we have enough troubles of our own?"
The Classicism of Robert Frost (Gorham Munson, Imaginative Conservative)
"I may as well confess myself the author of several books against the world in general."What did Frost mean by these lines, I asked; for up to then, Frost had been classified by Amy Lowell, Waldo Frank and other champions of the "new poetry" as a votary of the new movement in American literature. But in "New Hampshire" Frost seemed to disassociate him self from the new wave of American writers. He took a stand against their tendencies and revolts.I was made equally curious by Frost's reply in "New Hampshire" to "a narrow choice the age insists on." According to the poem, Frost had been commanded: "Choose you which you will be--a prude, or puke, / Mewling and puking in the public arms." "Me for the hills where I don't have to choose" was Frost's first reply, and then he said: "How about being a good Greek, for instance?" In that question I seemed to discover a key to Frost's poetic intentions, but I needed corroboration. That confirmation I received from an accident of reading that same summer at Woodstock.Edwin and Vera Seaver were living at Zena, near Woodstock, and Edwin was producing a short-lived "little magazine," 1924--had it survived it would have changed its name with the new year each year--to which I contributed an essay on the negativism of T.S. Eliot. I liked to walk over from "Ma" Russell's boarding house to the Seavers' shack for chit-chat about letters and the young generation. One afternoon, Seaver told me of the stimulation he had received from Irving Babbitt's famous course at Harvard on Rousseau and romanticism, and he so far overcame my prejudice against Babbitt, which I had acquired from the aspersions of H.L. Mencken and Van Wyck Brooks, that I found myself carrying Seaver's copy of Rousseau and Romanticism back to "Ma" Russell's. Soon, I was engrossed in this illuminating study of the imagination, its nature, kinds, and function, and the further I read into it, the more light it seemed to throw on the poetics of Robert Frost. Babbitt's study of the imagination gave me an explanation of why Frost went against the general drift of the world and why he wanted to be a good Greek. I saw that Frost was not a romantic poet, as some would have it, but rather a classical poet, as nobody seemed to be remarking.So I wrote a paper at the end of that summer of '24 that was intended to show that Robert Frost was a poet of humanistic temper. "The purest classical poet of America today is Robert Frost," I declared at the outset of this paper. This was the "something different," the "something new" that I said about Frost that led him to leave a note in my mailbox a couple of years later.I did not know at the time that Irving Babbitt and Paul Elmer More, the leaders of the New Humanism, as it was to be called in the last years of the twenties, had discovered the humanistic nature of Frost's poetry as early as 1916. In that year, Frost was elected to the National Institute of Arts and Letters. "It was over the dead body of Robert Underwood Johnson, and with the backing of Wilbur Cross, Irving Babbitt, and Paul Elmer More that I got in," Frost told Elizabeth Shepley Sergeant. "Johnson's resistance had its source in my early refusals by magazines. My backers could only bring me in as a Humanist." "Which means a Platonist," Frost mistakenly added, forgetting that while More was a Platonist, Babbitt might better be termed an Aristotelian.Nor had I then read an essay on Frost's neighborliness by a follower of Babbitt and More, a young Amherst professor, G.R. Elliott, in which Frost's neighborliness was differentiated from humanitarianism, a romantic cult Frost despised. As Lawrence Thompson was to observe long after Elliott's essay, "the metaphor which represents the key to Frost's social outlook is the metaphor of community relationship: neighborliness." Frost felt, in Thompson's well-chosen words, that "the well-meaning pity of the humanitarians encourages the abandonment of that self-discipline and individual action which is the basic unit of social strength." [...]The most classical trait of Frost, I should say, is the high place he gives to form in his ars poetica. In his early conversations with me, he several times mentioned form as one of the highest literary qualities. Four years later, at one of his New School for Social Research lectures, I took down verbatim his definition of creation: "Creation has its end implicit in the beginning but not foreknown." Has a better definition of organic form ever been offered? Frost said it again in 1939 in his prose introduction to Collected Poems. Of the course of a true poem, he said that "it has an outcome that though unforeseen was predestined from the first image of the original mood and indeed from the very mood." The principle of the unforeseen but predestined is the very principle of growth or organic form, and in its working exemplifies the classical laws of probability and inevitability.
WHAT HAVE ANY OF THEM DONE SINCE HE DUMPED THEM?:
Strictly Business Between Brady, Belichick (Sally Jenkins, 1/28/17, The Washington Post)
First, they share a workaholic absorption in the tedium of football strategy, a love for cataloging tendencies and almost mechanistic work habits. Last February, Brady had a digital clock installed in his workout room at home that ticks down the days, hours, minutes and seconds to the 2017 Super Bowl, so that he would know "he had exactly 11,325 minutes and 14 seconds to go," Tom Sr. said.Second, they share an instinct that self-deprecation is the heart of real leadership. One of the marvels of their collaboration is that they have been able to fight the corrosions of stardom so consistently and build a culture that, for all of its disparate personalities, is essentially egoless and sublimating. As Brady remarked on his weekly radio show last week, the Patriots are "brainwashed.""We have a sign on our wall that says 'Doing the right thing for the team when it may not be the right thing for you,' " Brady said."And that's just putting everything aside and ignoring the noise and all the positive things that people may say about you, all the negative things people may say about you and just believing in yourself and not making excuses," he added. "I think our coach does a great job of never buying into that B.S. He never makes it about one player; he never makes it about one play. He never makes it about one call or one situation. ... And he never lets his foot off the gas pedal, so really, when you come to our team, it's just, you're brainwashed. It's just the way it goes."But if Belichick is a brainwasher, Brady has been the lead hypnotist. According to close observers, the Patriots' ethos begins with Brady's fundamental acquiescence to Belichick's authority, even when it hurts."Players learn from players, and when you walk into that place and watch how Brady conducts his business, you know that's how you do it there," says Damon Huard, who served as a backup quarterback for the Patriots from 2001-03.Brady willingly lets Belichick use him as the example, in everything from renegotiating cap-friendly contracts to absorbing Belichick's scathing sarcasm for mistakes. One team insider notes that no matter how brilliant Belichick's game-planning and personnel decisions, "If Brady had a different personality and didn't buy in and wasn't this type of leader, it would be difficult."According to someone who knows both men, the tone was set during Brady's rookie season, when he sat impatiently in meetings that would halt while former starter Drew Bledsoe left the room for a bathroom break. Brady determined then not to be a quarterback who could make a room revolve around him, even unintentionally.Former players cite example after example in which Brady has served as Belichick's company man, without resentment. Gary Myers documented in one of his books, Brady vs Manning, The Untold Story of the Rivalry That Transformed the NFL, how Belichick would intentionally resist praising Brady for individual records, finally relenting only when he surpassed 50,000 yards.Former Patriots cornerback Aqib Talib told ESPN of one day in practice when Brady threw an interception on a seam route and Belichick exploded at him in full view of everyone: "You got 130 career interceptions, and half of them are on this route. You keep doing the same s-- over and over, and this is what happens."His father cites an instance when Belichick told Brady witheringly after an incompletion, "You're supposed to be an all-pro, and I can go down the street to the local high (school) and find a quarterback who could complete that pass."The message is that Belichick demands from all players equally, and Brady has been secure enough to accept it -- though not without feeling as if he has taken, as Brady's father puts it, some "piercing shots" from Belichick, even at 39."When you've been doing this a lot of years, you don't expect to keep taking shots," Tom Sr. said. "On the other hand, there is a process to team-building. If any player on the team holds himself out to be better than somebody else, then the team-building is not solid. If you can shoot the big dog, all the other dogs in the pack are going to pay attention. ... And the players love it because it signals that they're all in this together. ... When he gets knocked down, they all kind of revel in it."Brady has told his father that he aims to be "the perfect soldier." That doesn't mean he always has understood his orders, or that there haven't been clashes. If there is a fundamental difference between the two men, it's in temperament: Brady is fierce, Belichick famously detached. Brady has struggled to understand some of Belichick's cooler roster decisions, how he could discard players who seemed essential or with whom Brady was close, such as Lawyer Milloy, Deion Branch and Logan Mankins. It was apparently hard for Brady to see how it was for the betterment of the team to trade Mankins, his best offensive lineman, just before the 2014 season, over financial calculations."When trades are made or changes are made, they impact Tom emotionally," Tom Sr. says. "Bill is not the emotional leader of the team. He does not make emotional decisions; he makes intellectual decisions, financial decisions, strategic decisions. He is involved with those rational parts of team-building, whereas the players have to connect emotionally. When Bill makes decisions, he knows what's behind Door No. 2 or Door No. 3, whereas players are dealing with it more myopically."
White House Omits Slaughter of 6 Million Jews in Holocaust Remembrance Statement (Adam Kredo, January 27, 2017, Free Beacon)
The Trump White House has omitted mention of the slaughter of 6 million Jews in its official statement in honor of Holocaust Remembrance Day, a first for any White House, the Washington Free Beacon has learned.The Trump administration's statement honors "those who died," but does not specifically mention the systematic murder of more than 6 million Jews by Adolf Hitler's Nazi regime.
TRUMP'S MUSLIM BAN TRIGGERS CHAOS, HEARTBREAK, AND RESISTANCE (Ryan Devereaux, Murtaza Hussain, Alice Speri, January 29 2017, The Intercept)
Trump's order triggered waves of outrage and condemnation at home and abroad, prompting thousands of protesters to flood several American airports and ultimately culminating in a stay issued by a federal district judge in New York City on the deportation of people who were being detained by immigration officials. Similar stays were issued by judges in Washington, Massachusetts, and Virginia.The administration's assault on civil liberties explicitly targeted the world's most vulnerable populations -- refugees and asylum seekers fleeing devastating wars -- as well as young people with student visas pursuing an education in the United States, green card holders with deep roots in the country, and a number of citizens of countries not included in the ban. It also impacted American children traveling with, or waiting to meet, their non-citizen parents.With an estimated 500,000 people in the crosshairs, Trump's order was carried out swiftly and sowed confusion among the nation's immigration and homeland security agencies -- which were excluded from the drafting process and were scrambling to understand how to implement it, according to media reports and two government officials who spoke to The Intercept.
Calls to ban Muslims from entering the U.S. are offensive and unconstitutional.— Governor Mike Pence (@GovPenceIN) December 8, 2015
Six other times the US has banned immigrants (Al Jazeera, 1/28/17)
Exclusion of the ChinesePresident Chester A. Arthur.Signed on May 6, 1882.The Chinese Exclusion Act, which banned "skilled and unskilled labourers and Chinese employed in mining" from entering the US for 10 years, was the first significant law restricting immigration to the country. It came at a time when the US was struggling with high unemployment and, although Chinese made up a very small segment of the country's workforce, they were nevertheless scapegoated for its social and economic woes.The law also placed restrictions on Chinese who were already in the US, forcing them to obtain certificates in order to re-enter if they left the country and banning them from securing citizenship.The act expired in 1892 but was extended for a further 10 years in the form of another - the Geary Act. This placed additional restrictions on Chinese residents of the country, forcing them to register and to obtain a certificate of residence, without which they could be deported.This changed in 1943 with the Magnuson Act - which allowed some Chinese immigration and for some Chinese already residing in the country to become naturalised citizens, but which maintained the ban on property and business ownership. This came at a time when China was a US ally during World War II.Jewish refugees during World War IIPresident Franklin D. Roosevelt.As millions of people became refugees during World War II, US President Franklin D Roosevelt argued that refugees posed a serious threat to the country's national security. Drawing on fears that Nazi spies could be hiding among them, the country limited the number of German Jews who could be admitted to 26,000 annually. And it is estimated that for most of the Hitler era, less than 25 percent of that quota was actually filled.In one of the most notorious cases, the US turned away the St Louis ocean liner, which was carrying 937 passengers, almost all of whom are thought to have been Jewish, in June 1939. The ship was forced to return to Europe, where more than a quarter of its passengers are thought to have been killed in the Holocaust.
Trump is in the way of Theresa May's global gamble : With Brexit, Theresa May is seeking alternative free trade partners, but Trump's nativism is standing in her way. (Richard Seymour, 1/28/17, Al Jazeera)
[T]he British prime minister is out to achieve something improbable. If Britain is going to leave the European Union, May has decided, it will leave decisively, even sacrificing tariff-free access to the single market - Britain's largest export market - and seek its fortune elsewhere.But if the British state is to put border controls and withdrawal from the European Court of Justice ahead of its major trading relationship with Europe, it will need a world in which it can turn a profit. And for May, that means an American-led world, a "free trade empire" in which US-led multilateral institutions open markets in labour, goods and capital, suppress legal obstacles and defend strong property rights for corporations.The Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), which Trump has overruled with an executive order, would have given new property rights to companies, such as pharmaceuticals, and allowed businesses to sue over environmental and other restrictions to their profit-making. It was worth hundreds of billions to US corporations and would have been a goldmine to anyone who gained access.Only in this context can May's pivot to "hard Brexit" make sense. The Financial Times pointed out a particular irony in her turning her back on the single market, a model Thatcherite institution. But it has long been a dream of the middle-class right in Britain that it could recover its old colonial elan by shaking off European shackles and becoming a dominant, freewheeling "global trader".If May could achieve this epochal shift, she would reconcile diverging branches of conservatism, restore the Tories as the dominant party of government, tighten the Atlantic alliance, and use new agreements to drive down labour costs and make British capitalism more competitive.Her biggest problem is Donald Trump.
REFUGEES DETAINED AFTER TRUMP BAN ON HOLOCAUST REMEMBRANCE DAY (MICHAEL WILNER, 28 JANUARY 2017, Jerusalem Post)
Trump signed the order, titled "Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry Into the United States," on International Holocaust Remembrance Day- a decision that riled American Jewish groups."The terrorist threat attributed to refugees is a cruel and distracting fiction, especially when viewed against the actual incidence of mass violence committed with chilling frequency- in schools, churches, shopping malls and other venues- against Americans by Americans," the American Jewish Committee said in a strong statement. "Blanket suspensions of visas and refugee admission would suggest guilt by association- targeted primarily at Muslims fleeing violence and oppression."Several Jewish human rights organizations, including T'ruah, Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS) and Bend the Arc, mobilized on Friday to fight Trump's action in courts of law and public opinion. So too did the Anti-Defamation League, which vowed a "relentless fight" against an order that it characterized as a fundamental challenge to Jewish values."History will look back on this order as a sad moment in American history- the time when the president turned his back on people fleeing for their lives," reads the ADL statement. "This will effectively shut America's doors to the most vulnerable people in the world who seek refuge from unspeakable pain and suffering.""Our history and heritage compel us to take a stand," it adds.Over 1,700 American rabbis signed a letter in support of the US refugee resettlement program, and nearly 600 Soviet Jews who emigrated to the US signed a petition in opposition to Trump's decision "to close America's doors to vulnerable refugees desperately seeking our protection.""Ending all admission of refugees? A religious test for those admitted to the country? Legal immigrants denied reentry? Ugly all around," wrote Dan Shapiro, former ambassador to Israel under US President Barack Obama, describing himself as "sickened" by the move.
BUT THE FANBOYS THINK HE'S WINNING!:Gallup Daily: Trump Job Approval (Gallup, 1/28/17)
Where Christian Leaders Stand on Trump's Refugee Policy (EMMA GREEN JAN 27, 2017, The Atlantic)
The announcement was met with immediate backlash from leaders of nearly every Christian denomination, along with those of other faiths. They argue that Trump's actions do not reflect the teachings of the Bible, nor the traditions of the United States, and they have urged the president to let them get back to work--many of the country's most prominent refugee resettlement organizations are faith-based.If so many prominent Christian leaders reject the notion that their fellow Christians should get preferential treatment, why has this become Trump's policy? One possible answer is that these leaders don't necessarily reflect what their flocks believe. Even if they think an open refugee policy is in line with the teachings of Christianity, lay Americans don't necessarily feel the same way.From religious leaders' perspectives, backlash against Trump's immigration policy may be the most ecumenical issue in America right now. Hundreds of prominent clergy signed onto a letter condemning the "derogatory language that has been used about Middle Eastern refugees and our Muslim friends and neighbors," calling on Trump to reinstate the refugee program.While these efforts included many progressive and mainline denomination leaders, along with an interfaith coalition of other clergy, it's not just liberals who are pushing back against Trump. A wide range of conservative Christian leaders, along with other relief organizations, have also spoken out against the president's decision."Christ calls us to care for everyone, regardless of who they are and where they come from," said Jenny Yang, the senior vice president of advocacy and policy at World Relief, the arm of the National Association of Evangelicals that provides refugee and immigration resettlement services. "That has to be a core part of our witness--not just caring for our own, but caring for others as well."
President Trump's predecessors learned about tariffs the hard way (Ethan Wolff-Mann, January 27, 2017, Yahoo)
In March 2002, President George W. Bush imposed a 30% tariff on Chinese steel. The results were chaotic. In a report put out by Consuming Industries Trade Action Coalition in February of that year, the coalition found the tariffs against China boosted the overall prices of steel and cost the U.S. 200,000 jobs in businesses that buy steel, representing $4 billion.In another recent situation, in September 2009, President Obama imposed a three-year tariff on car tires from China. Chinese imports went down, but the tires were simply sourced from other countries, the LA Times noted. According to the Peterson Institute for International Economics, 1,200 tire jobs were saved in the U.S., but through costs passed along to American consumers, 2,500 jobs were lost indirectly.In Bush's case, seven months after the tariffs were imposed more American jobs had been lost than Americans employed by domestic steel producers. Writing about the trickling effect of trying to help a certain domestic industry, CITAC noted: "In making policy for the revitalization of manufacturing, including the steel industry, our conclusions suggest that the effects across the full industrial spectrum should be considered."
How a Clever GOP Tax Plan Managed to Baffle Everyone (Ramesh Ponnuru, 1/27/17, Bloomberg View)
The idea is to tax all domestically consumed goods, whether those goods are produced here or abroad.This "border adjusted" tax wouldn't be a tariff, because it wouldn't discriminate between imports and goods produced in America for Americans. It therefore wouldn't bias a consumer's choice between a domestically produced good and a competing import.Some Republicans think that other countries' VATs help to reduce their trade deficits and that we could reduce ours by adopting a border-adjusted tax. They are probably wrong about that: Most economists believe that when countries adopt such taxes, their currencies appreciate and their total imports and exports end up roughly unchanged. (How fast this happens is an open question.)But since we import more than we export, applying taxes to imports but not to exports also raises money for the federal government. The economist Martin Feldstein estimates that border adjustment could raise $120 billion a year. That's another reason House Republicans like it: They could use the revenue to offset some of the tax cuts they want to enact.The best argument for border adjustment is that it is a way for free traders to tell Trump that they are going to discourage imports and encourage exports, while at the same time they avoid outright protectionism. That rationale depends on Trump's not quite grasping what's going on.
Chevrolet Bolt EV Surprises - Range Anxiety Gone (George Peterson , 1/27/17, Forbes)
The Chevrolet Bolt EV is the real deal. It is an electric vehicle purpose-built around a five module battery pack that forms the floor of the car. These batteries give a maximum range of 238 miles. AutoPacific's research on electric vehicles over the years has concluded that the holy grail for EV range is 225 miles to avoid range anxiety. So Bolt EV achieves that range with a little to spare.The designed-in-South Korea Bolt EV is a crossover SUV in Chevrolet's mind. I see it as more of a 5-door hatchback, but Chevrolet contends its higher seating position and relatively high roof deserve a crossover classification. Besides, crossovers are selling like hotcakes these days and cars are not. Bolt EV looks modern with forward sloping character lines that you could see on a crossover today. OK, it's a crossover.The Bolt EV is spacious enough for four people. Getting in and out is relatively easy but the front A-Pillars are so fast that you have to be careful to duck or else you will hit your head. The instrument panel in the top model includes a reconfigurable instrument cluster and a 10.2 inch screen in the center stack that provides all the information concerning its electric operation and the usual connectivity features like Bluetooth. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are how you get navigation in the car. There is no resident NAV. The Bolt EV is available with the typical General Motors driver assistance features like adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, lane keeping warning, surround view camera, blind spot warning, etc.The real surprise comes when driving the Bolt EV. Its powerpack provides 200-horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque. This output is like a peppy 1.6L or 1.8L turbo 4-cylinder in a hot hatch small car. Bolt EV does not have to apologize to anyone on the freeway. The car can be operated in "one-foot mode" where regenerative braking is activated. This would be my normal driving mode. When you lift off the accelerator, the brakes engage to put electricity back into the batteries. The deceleration can be controlled by a paddle behind the steering wheel. Using regen, you rarely have to actually press on the brake pedal.
Why is a red state the number-one wind energy producer in America? (Charlie Wood, JANUARY 27, 2017, CS Monitor)
Even in the midst of the fracking revolution, then-Gov. Rick Perry signed on for a goal of generating 10,000 megawatts of renewable energy by 2025, according to the Wall Street Journal, stretching a previous target of 2,000 megawatts set by George W. Bush as part of a 1999 deregulation of the power market. In April of last year, the state was already making 19,000.For some proponents of renewables, their benefits have little to do with the environment, but are green all the same. As 2017 begins, Texas's Georgetown is set to become one of the first cities in the country to ditch fossil fuels entirely. But as then-interim city manager Jim Briggs, the engineer of the switch, told The Guardian in 2015, "We didn't do this to save the world - we did this to get a competitive rate and reduce the risk for our consumers."
That Awkward Clip of Donald and Melania at the Inauguration Is Definitely Real (Gabriella Paiella, 1/23/17, New York)
January 27, 2017
Donald Trump Blows Up the U.S.-Mexico Relationship (Ryan Lizza, Jan. 27th, 2017, The New Yorker)
On Wednesday, when Videgaray and his colleagues came to the White House for a day of meetings with Jared Kushner and other senior Trump aides, Trump signed one executive order calling for "the immediate construction of a physical wall on the southern border" and another greatly expanding the categories of undocumented immigrants who will be prioritized for deportation. The Embassy official said the team of diplomats at the White House was furious and despondent at the timing. "They were like, 'What the [f***] are we going to negotiate?' " the official said. " 'You've done the job. What are we going to negotiate if you've signed this? What's wrong with you?' "Peña Nieto made an emotional televised statement to his country on Wednesday evening condemning Trump's executive orders. "Mexico will not pay for any wall," he said. He promised to turn Mexico's fifty consulates in the United States into "true ramparts in defense of migrant rights."The relationship between the two leaders completely ruptured yesterday. In one of his first instances of Twitter diplomacy as President, Trump wrote on Thursday morning, "If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting." Not surprisingly, Peña Nieto cancelled.This depressing episode confirms several of the worst fears about Trump. The first is that he is not a good negotiator. Rather than waiting a week before he issued his executive orders on immigration, Trump signed them at a moment that maximally embarrassed Videgaray, the Mexican official who is the most sympathetic to him. The moves left the unpopular Peña Nieto with no choice but to cancel next week's visit, and poisoned the relationship with one of America's closest allies and our third-largest trading partner.Furthermore, it showed that with his impulsive use of Twitter to make foreign-policy statements, Trump is turning American diplomacy into a series of personal relationships unguided by strategy or forethought. He praises foreign leaders who flatter him, such as Vladimir Putin, and marginalizes those who criticize him, like Peña Nieto, without regard to the strategic value of the relationship.
Behind closed doors, Republican lawmakers fret about how to repeal Obamacare (Mike DeBonis January 27, 2017, Washington Post)
Republican lawmakers aired sharp concerns about their party's quick push to repeal the Affordable Care Act at a closed-door meeting Thursday, according to a recording of the session obtained by The Washington Post.The recording reveals a GOP that appears to be filled with doubts about how to make good on a long-standing promise to get rid of Obamacare without explicit guidance from President Trump or his administration. The thorny issues with which lawmakers grapple on the tape -- including who may end up either losing coverage or paying more under a revamped system -- highlight the financial and political challenges that flow from upending the current law.Senators and House members expressed a range of concerns about the task ahead: how to prepare a replacement plan that can be ready to launch at the time of repeal; how to avoid deep damage to the health insurance market; how to keep premiums affordable for middle-class families; even how to avoid the political consequences of defunding Planned Parenthood, the women's health-care organization, as many Republicans hope to do with the repeal of the ACA.
Leaks out of White House cast Donald Trump as a clueless child (Chris Cillizza, Jan 28, 2017, Washington Post)
All White Houses leak. Sometimes the leaks are big, sometimes small. But there are always people willing to talk to reporters about the "real" story or about why the chief executive made a mistake in regard to some decision he made.That said, I've never seen so much leaking so quickly - and with such disdain for the president - as I have in the first six days of Donald Trump's presidency. [...]Time and again, the image of Trump pushed by his "aides" is one of a clueless child - someone who acts on impulse, disregarding the better advice of people who know better. We know he needs to be managed or else he will say and do stupid things, the message seems to be. We're working on it.And what we know about Trump from his presidential campaign is that some of his top staffers - most notably Kellyanne Conway - often communicated to the boss via the media. What that strategy suggests is that Trump is influenced at least as much - and, in truth, likely more - by reading the sniping of his aides on background (meaning without their names attached) in the news than he is by private conversations. That the best way to reach him, change his mind or otherwise bend his ear is through a public airing of grievances.Trump has shown that his tendency to obsessively consume media - especially cable television - is unchanged in the six days since he has become president. He appears to be making policy decisions via things he watches or reads. (Remember Trump's famous/infamous statement that he got his military information and advice "mostly from the shows.")
The Patriots Improved Their Defense by Trading Their Best Defender (Jim Chairusmi, 1/27/17, WSJ)
As a star approaching some contract turbulence, Collins fit the operating model at Patriot Place: get something in return for a player that the team isn't planning to extend. He was in the final year of his rookie contract and reportedly seeking a lucrative extension, something that the Patriots were unwilling to give him given the team's salary-cap constraints. This week, the Browns gave Collins a 4-year, $50 million extension, with $26 million guaranteed."Bill Belichick has earned the benefit of the doubt," CBS analyst and former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher said. "His record is what it is and he has the best feel for his team."Although Collins played every defensive snap in the team's first four games this season, the Patriots coaching staff appeared unhappy with his play against the run. By Week 8 against Buffalo, Collins had lost his starting job and was on the field for only 62% of the team's defensive snaps, according to Football Outsiders.Although he was leading the team with 43 combined tackles and assists at the time of the trade, the move to transition away from Collins had already begun in his final game as a Patriot. In the Oct. 30 game against the Bills, Collins was replaced in the starting lineup by rookie Elandon Roberts. After entering on the game's second play, Collins, playing at right outside linebacker, blew his assignment and gave up a 28-yard run. New England's defense allowed a season-high 167 yards rushing for the game.The following day, Collins was traded to Cleveland."We did what we felt like was best for the team and that was really it," Belichick said about trading Collins. "Sometimes it doesn't work out one place and works out somewhere else and that's life. A lot of us have been in those situations."With a deep linebacker corps that includes Roberts, Dont'a Hightower, Shea McClellin and Kyle Van Noy, the Patriots deemed Collins expendable. Abruptly demoting Collins, a leader on the field, to a part-time player might have threatened the team's morale."The problem is when you get in the huddle with your leader, who is your leader?" said ESPN analyst and former NFL coach Herm Edwards. "It's kind of like, if we take him out, why don't we take the left tackle out too? Why don't we take the middle linebacker out when he's struggling? Why don't we take the wide receiver out when he drops two balls? You don't want players playing like that."
The Patriots defense took a short-term hit, but the long-term effects of the trade actually made the team better, with faster and younger players such as Roberts, McClellin and Van Noy playing expanded roles.Another successful aspect of the Patriot Way is identifying players with talent that have been undervalued by their former teams.Van Noy, a former second-round pick by the Lions, was acquired in a trade a week before the Collins deal, while McClellin, the Bears' first-round pick in 2012, was signed in the offseason after Chicago declined to pick up his option. In Sunday's AFC Championship, Van Noy made four tackles and forced a fumble.After allowing 101.6 rushing yards per game in the first eight games of the season with Collins in the lineup, the Patriots held teams to 76.3 rushing yards in the 10 games after the trade. New England also finished the regular season as the No. 1-ranked scoring defense, limiting teams to only 15.6 points per game.