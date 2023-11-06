November 6, 2023
OTHER THAN THAT, HOW'S PROTECTIONISM WORKING OUT FOR JOE?:
Ørsted blames lack of ships for New Jersey offshore wind failure and massive write downs (Rachel Williamson, 6 November 2023, Renew Economy)
Part of the problem is the Jones Act, legislation that requires ships to be built in the US and be staffed by US employees. It means that the few vessels currently under construction are late and over budget, and is holding up the US offshore wind industry because projects there can't bring in existing ships and must pay over the odds for locally-made versions.
All he had to do was not be Donald.
