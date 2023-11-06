November 6, 2023
NEITHER JOE NOR DONALD WILL BE ON THE BALLOT:
Axelrod suggests Biden drop out of 2024 presidential race (MIRANDA NAZZARO, 11/05/23, The Hill)
Former President Obama's senior adviser David Axelrod on Sunday suggested President Biden drop out of the 2024 presidential race in the wake of a new poll showing the incumbent trailing former President Trump.Pointing to a New York Times and Siena College poll published Sunday, Axelrod wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter: "It's very late to change horses; a lot will happen in the next year that no one can predict & Biden's team says his resolve to run is firm."
Joe can not withstand Donald's withdrawal from the race.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 6, 2023 12:00 AM
