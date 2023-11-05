TRADE YOU OUR SILENCE ON PALESTINE FOR YOURS ON EAST TURKESTAN":

The final consideration is what could be termed as China's biased impartiality in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. While China heralds its neutrality in the conflict, the facts on the ground suggest Chinese support for Israel.





China has consistently deviated from international norms on the conflict's pivotal issues, including through its support of the "Jewishness" of the state of Israel; its investments in Israeli settlements and reinforcement of economic security for settlers in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem; and its promotion of Arab normalisation with Israel, despite the adverse impacts on the Palestinian population.



