October 6, 2023
WHY iDENTITY IS INCOMPATIBLE WITH CHRISTIANITY AND REPUBLICANISM:
Reducing Political Polarization by Respecting Human Dignity: In 'The Soul of Civility,' Alexandra Hudson offers practical ways for individuals to increase civility and build community (DANIEL M. ROTHSCHILD, OCT 5, 2023, Discourse)
[In her new book "The Soul of Civility: Timeless Principles to Heal Society and Ourselves," Alexandra] Hudson's fundamental insight is that the virtues and values associated with a free and prosperous society rest on an irreplaceable foundation of civility, which is the expression and habit of seeing one another as people deserving of respect and made in the image of God.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 6, 2023 7:57 AM