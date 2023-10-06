WHERE DO THOSE COMPARISONS COME FROM?????:

During an interview at Mar-a-Lago for National Pulse, Trump made comments about migrants entering the United States that echoed Hitler's Nazi propaganda against immigrants, Jewish people, and interracial families used to affirm his nationalistic, racial purity beliefs:





"Nobody has any idea where these people are coming from, and we know they come from prisons. We know they come from mental institutions and insane asylums. We know they're terrorists. Nobody has ever seen anything like we're witnessing right now. It is a very sad thing for our country. It's poisoning the blood of our country. It's so bad, and people coming in with disease. People are coming in with every possible thing that you could have."





Trump: "Nobody has any idea where these people are coming from... It's poisoning the blood of our country."





"Poisoning the blood of our country" is a phrase you don't hear often from Republicans who have all but officially adopted great replacement rhetoric. Referring to migrants as poisoning the blood of a nation can be found in Hitler's autobiographical manifesto Mein Kampf.





In Chapter 11 titled, "Nations and Race," Hitler wrote the following:





"All great cultures of the past perished only because the originally creative race died out from blood poisoning."





Hitler painted Jews and migrants to Germany as poisons to the Aryan race and the German country. Trump just echoed his words.