A RACE, NOT A RELIGION?:

An Israeli Central Bureau of Statistics survey published in 2021 found that among Israeli Jews over the age of 20, about 45 percent identified as secular or not religious, while 33% said they practiced "traditional" religious worship. Ultra-Orthodox Jews, known as Haredim in Hebrew, made up 10%.





For Naor Narkis and many other secular Israelis, their Jewish identity is cultural -- defined by the Hebrew tongue and historical experience -- rather than governed by traditional religious worship.