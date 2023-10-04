THE DINOSAURS OPPOSING RENEWABLES ARE OBSOLETE AS WELL:

The cost of solar power has dropped by nearly 90 per cent over the last decade, according to new research, taking it towards a key level that will make fossil fuel-generated power no longer economically viable.





Calculations by Berlin-based Mercator Research Institute on Global Commons and Climate Change (MCC) found that the plummeting price of electricity produced by solar panels - down 87 per cent since 2013 - means the transition to renewable energy sources is "cheaper than expected".



