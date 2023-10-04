October 4, 2023
THE DINOSAURS OPPOSING RENEWABLES ARE OBSOLETE AS WELL:
Fossil fuels 'becoming obsolete' as solar panel prices plummet (Anthony Cuthbertson, 27 September 2023, Independent)
The cost of solar power has dropped by nearly 90 per cent over the last decade, according to new research, taking it towards a key level that will make fossil fuel-generated power no longer economically viable.Calculations by Berlin-based Mercator Research Institute on Global Commons and Climate Change (MCC) found that the plummeting price of electricity produced by solar panels - down 87 per cent since 2013 - means the transition to renewable energy sources is "cheaper than expected".The falling costs of batteries and other renewable technologies could also help supercharge the trend towards cleaner energy and meeting climate targets.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 4, 2023 12:00 AM