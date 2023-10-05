October 5, 2023
ALL IN YOUR HEAD:
95 Percent of Penicillin Allergy Diagnoses Are Wrong. A New Test Could Help (Andrew Chapman, October 5, 2023, Scientific American)
If you've been told your whole life that you have a penicillin allergy, you'd be forgiven for not giving it a second thought. About one in 10 people in the U.S. report having this condition, making it the most common drug allergy in the country--and seemingly ordinary. In reality, 95 percent of those diagnosed with a penicillin allergy aren't actually allergic.
