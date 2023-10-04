AESTHETICS IS ALL:

[K]reeft shows how the pursuit of beauty, truth and goodness--which lead to wisdom--enriches our lives. Beauty, he remarks, pulls us beyond ourselves toward truth and goodness: "Beauty is what first impresses us about truth and goodness. It is their child and their ambassador. It is the quality of all objects of love, as Plato taught in The Symposium. And it gives us an ecstasy, a 'standing outside yourself,' a blissful loss of self-consciousness."



