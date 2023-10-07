JUST TAX CARBON AND LET MARKETS DO THE REST:

Zero emissions electric vehicle mandates could achieve the scale-up described in the report, as could mixes of other policies like tax incentives, the firm notes.





As other reports have concluded, current U.S. policies would significantly cut emissions through 2030 and by 2050, but they would not be enough to meet the Biden administration's emissions reduction goals.





But combined with current policies, the ICF proposals could cut 40% of emissions by 2030, and get to nearly 90% of emissions cuts by 2050 relative to 2005 levels, the report states.





The 2050 emissions would not quite hit net zero, in part due to hard-to-abate sectors such as steel, cement manufacturing and aviation. Still, they would get the country closer to that all-important target compared to existing policy paths.