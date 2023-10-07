WHEN YOU FEAR THE CONSTITUTION:

If the court were to overturn Chevron, it could have several important legal and practical implications.





For one, it would shrink the power of federal agencies such as the EPA to set rules and enforce environmental protections. And without the shield of Chevron deference, private businesses might have more power to challenge environmental regulations, potentially putting profits ahead of environmental protection.





Without Chevron, the ability to interpret and enforce laws effectively could also be hindered, potentially leading to uncertainty, inconsistency and circumvention of vital protections. Limiting the discretion afforded to agencies to reasonably interpret laws could effectively transfer that authority to judges.





Third, the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law argues that Chevron is vital for maintaining the separation of powers between branches of government and empowering agencies to create and enforce regulations that provide clarity and guidance for individuals, organizations and courts in order to uphold civil rights laws passed by Congress.