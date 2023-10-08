A PEOPLE WHO THINK THEMSELF A NATION ARE ONE:

Shortly after the Israeli occupation of the Old City of Jerusalem in 1967, Israeli leaders realized that the one issue they should avoid was turning a political conflict into a religious one. In politics, there is room for give-and-take and a pragmatic approach to issues based on the balance of forces, but in a religious war, there is no room for compromise.





A lot of what we are seeing now is the result of the rise of a nationalist religious government that has taken Israel's political secular majority hostage, allowing religious radicals to call the shots and poison the air with words, actions and pogroms.





Jewish supremacy has not been restricted to demeaning the Muslim population and forcing Jewish religious nationalist views on the Al-Aqsa complex, the third holiest mosque in Islam. This mindset has filtered into a dangerous anti-Christian indoctrination that has manifested in the last year in increasing attacks against priests, nuns, pilgrims and churches.





Add to all that a total lack of effort to find a political solution that might end the decades-long Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands.



