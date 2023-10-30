October 30, 2023
IT'S NOT ETHNIC CLEANSING WHEN WE DO IT:
Ministry proposes moving Gaza's civilians to north Sinai, a likely non-starter (Times of Israel, 10/30/23)
The document, which is dated October 13, calls for the civilian population to be moved to tent cities in northern Sinai, and eventually the building of permanent cities and the opening of a humanitarian corridor. The plan includes a several-kilometer-wide "sterile" buffer zone inside Egypt, to ensure the population cannot settle on Israel's borders.
As if Egypt's dictatorship can afford an influx of democratic citizens.
