THE lEFT IS THE rIGHT:

Since the Eighties, if not earlier, generations have been inducted into a diffuse postmodern ideology commonly denominated "identity politics". The resulting fetishisation of the rights of personhood is often accompanied by confected outrage. It registers an obsession with negligible degrees of marginalisation and tends to abominate just mildly unfavourable attitudes. The assumption is that no one should feel "offended" or "uncomfortable". What was once disliked as an opposing view is now abhorred as a kind of evil. Disadvantage is mostly conceived within the bounds of middle-class privilege. Consequently, the approach tends to verge on narcissism. The main casualty in all this is a sense of proportion and coherent social policy.