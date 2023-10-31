October 31, 2023
WE ARE ALL DESIGNIST:
Quantum Breakthrough: Scientists Rethink the Nature of Reality (HIROSHIMA UNIVERSITY, OCTOBER 30, 2023)
It's a homocentric universe.In quantum mechanics, a superposition describes a situation in which two possible realities seem to co-exist, even though they can be distinguished clearly when an appropriate measurement is performed. The analysis of the team's study suggests that superpositions describe different kinds of reality when different measurements are performed. The reality of an object depends on the object's interactions with its surroundings."Our results show that the physical reality of an object cannot be separated from the context of all its interactions with the environment, past, present, and future, providing strong evidence against the widespread belief that our world can be reduced to a mere configuration of material building blocks," said Hofmann.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 31, 2023 12:00 AM