GEORGE W, REPUBLICAN:





In Washington's time, the one great virtue for which he was known both within the borders of the American republic and across the civilized world was his character. As Commander-In-Chief of the Continental Army, he refused payment and drew no salary. As the first President of the United States, he asked simply to be called "Mr. President" and would not stand for any other vain affection to be used for the office he held. And, most importantly, no man in recorded history had ever been vested with the level of authority and power with which Washington had been granted, who hastened to give such power up at the soonest opportunity.





After defeating the British--considered the greatest military force in the world--Washington held the singular approbation of an entire nation. He had risen to the pinnacle of political and military success, and, along the way, had been granted the full power by Congress to, for all intents and purposes, run the Army, the Navy, and the very Country as Commander-In-Chief. His mantle was one of absolute power and absolute affection. Such was Washington's power and authority that most of Europe assumed he would establish a new American monarchy. King George III himself commented that if Washington truly did resign his place of power, "He will be the greatest man in the world."



