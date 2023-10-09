SOVEREIGNTY AT A MINIMUM:





[W]hat the Palestinian resistance wants from Netanyahu is too high a price for the embattled prime minister to pay.





Statement after statement, starting with that of Al-Qassam Brigades' top commander, Mohammed Deif - followed by Ismail Haniyeh, head of Hamas's political bureau, and later Ziyad Al-Nakhalah of the Islamic Jihad .. - showed that the Palestinian demands are both clear and precise:





Freeing all prisoners; respecting the sanctity of Palestinian holy sites in Jerusalem, ending the siege on Gaza and more.





Or, else.





Those demands, although should be considered reasonable, are nearly impossible for Netanyahu and his far-right government to meet. If he concedes, his government will quickly collapse, sending Israeli politics once more into another tailspin.

Either way, that collapse seems imminent.





The extremist Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir almost completely disappeared from the political scene. That is an important development.



