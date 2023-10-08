October 8, 2023
PROOF OF CONCEPT:
Denver Gave Homeless People $1,000 Per Month and It Got Them Off the Streets and Working Full-Time (VICTOR TANGERMANN, 10/08/23, Futurism)
[T]he city of Denver, Colorado recently handed out monthly payments, ranging from $50 to $1,000, to 800 unhoused residents.
The results of the universal basic income (UBI) experiment were both counterintuitive and totally expected, given the results of previous experiments like it in which recipients ended up with much better access to stable and safer living arrangements and improved mental health. In Denver, many of them started working full-time, pulling themselves out of spiraling debt, getting housed, and bettering their professional opportunities."Many participants reported that they have used the money to pay off debt, repair their car, secure housing, and enroll in a course," Mark Donovan, founder and executive director of the Denver Basic Income Project, told Insider, adding that he was "very encouraged" by the results."These are all paths that could eventually lead participants out of poverty and allow them to be less dependent on social support programs," he added.
