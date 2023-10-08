PROOF OF CONCEPT:

[T]he city of Denver, Colorado recently handed out monthly payments, ranging from $50 to $1,000, to 800 unhoused residents.

The results of the universal basic income (UBI) experiment were both counterintuitive and totally expected, given the results of previous experiments like it in which recipients ended up with much better access to stable and safer living arrangements and improved mental health. In Denver, many of them started working full-time, pulling themselves out of spiraling debt, getting housed, and bettering their professional opportunities.





"Many participants reported that they have used the money to pay off debt, repair their car, secure housing, and enroll in a course," Mark Donovan, founder and executive director of the Denver Basic Income Project, told Insider, adding that he was "very encouraged" by the results.



