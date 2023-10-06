October 6, 2023
rEALISTS LOVE EVIL:
The Democratic Duty: The case for democratic solidarity--and against spheres of influence. (MICHAEL WALZER, OCT 6, 2023, Persuasion)
Certainly, no-one committed to democratic politics could support a settlement of that kind. Small-"d" democrats cannot live with Russian, American, or Chinese spheres of influence since these political formations do not allow for democratic decision-making. They are marked, everywhere, by authoritarianism and oppression, and sooner or later, their subjects will rise in rebellion. And the rebels will look for support from democrats around the world.
