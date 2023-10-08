IT'S IMPOSSIBLE TO OVERSTATE DEFLATIONARY PRESSURES:

Dr. Lloyd Minor, dean of the Stanford University School of Medicine, last year began playing around with AI-powered chatbots, the computer programs that simulate human conversation.





"When ChatGPT was introduced in November, I just started using it to see what I could learn from it," says Minor, who is also the university's vice president for medical affairs. "And then when Bard came along, I started using Bard. And what I found was incredible."



