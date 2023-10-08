October 8, 2023
IT'S IMPOSSIBLE TO OVERSTATE DEFLATIONARY PRESSURES:
Why AI Is Medicine's Biggest Moment Since Antibiotics (Jo Craven McGinty, Oct. 6, 2023, WSJ)
Dr. Lloyd Minor, dean of the Stanford University School of Medicine, last year began playing around with AI-powered chatbots, the computer programs that simulate human conversation."When ChatGPT was introduced in November, I just started using it to see what I could learn from it," says Minor, who is also the university's vice president for medical affairs. "And then when Bard came along, I started using Bard. And what I found was incredible."In moments, the chatbots were able to spit out answers to questions it would have taken Minor hours to research, convincing him that neural networks and generative AI, which can swiftly uncover difficult-to-discern patterns in massive quantities of data, could revolutionize how physicians are trained, how biomedical research is conducted and how healthcare is delivered.
