A TRAGIC LOSS:

Reader's impending shutdown was announced in March of 2013, and the app went officially offline on July 1st of that year. "While the product has a loyal following, over the years usage has declined," Google SVP Urs Hölzle wrote in a blog post announcing the shutdown.





Google tried its best to bury the announcement: it made it the fifth bullet in a series of otherwise mundane updates and published the blog post on the same day Pope Francis was elected to head the Catholic Church. Internally, says Mihai Parparita, who was one of Reader's last engineers and caretakers, "they were like, 'Okay, the Pope will be the big story of the day. It'll be fine.' But as it turns out, the people who care about Reader don't really care about the Pope." That loyal following Hölzle spoke of was irate over losing their favorite web consumption tool.





Google's bad reputation for killing and abandoning products started with Reader and has only gotten worse over time. But the real tragedy of Reader was that it had all the signs of being something big, and Google just couldn't see it. Desperate to play catch-up to Facebook and Twitter, the company shut down one of its most prescient projects; you can see in Reader shades of everything from Twitter to the newsletter boom to the rising social web. To executives, Google Reader may have seemed like a humble feed aggregator built on boring technology. But for users, it was a way of organizing the internet, for making sense of the web, for collecting all the things you care about no matter its location or type, and helping you make the most of it.