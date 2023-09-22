September 22, 2023
WHAT ABOUT DAYS WITHOUT ATMOSPHERE?:
New Power Generator Produces Continuous Electricity From Natural Atmospheric Humidity (Tsinghua University, SEPTEMBER 21, 2023)
Scientists are exploring methods to harness the low-value energy found abundantly in natural environments to produce electricity. A groundbreaking development has emerged: a power generator that leverages natural atmospheric humidity and produces continuous electrical signals. Remarkably, this is the first humidity generator that employs a nano-sized material known as polyoxometalates. The implications of this discovery suggest a promising new avenue of research in the sustainable exploitation of low-value energy.
