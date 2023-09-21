September 21, 2023
IT'S ALL IN YOUR HEAD:
How to Grow a Phantom Finger: Researchers can use illusions to fool your brain about the shape of your limbs. (Joshua Rapp, Sep 19, 2023, Discover)
Did you know it's possible for scientists to trick your brain into thinking you have an additional appendage?A participant might stand in front of a mirror placing their left hand in such a way that the thumb doesn't show. A researcher then strokes the non-thumb side of the left hand at the same time as stroking the side with the thumb. In the space of a few moments, the participant begins to feel as though they have a second thumb on the wrong side of their hand -- even though they can clearly see this is not the case ."Your brain immediately jumps to the conclusion that it has an extra body part," says Denise Cadete, a neuroscientist at Birkbeck, University of London. "In seconds, you can feel a body part that has a different shape, consistency [and] length."
And then folks are surprised that thoughts create illnesses?
