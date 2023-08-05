"WAIT, YOU HATE ME TOO?"

August 4, 2023, Daily Beast)

However, when the Florida Board of Education released its K-12 social studies curriculum, which includes an "African American History Strand," finally some prominent Black Republicans found a voice. The Florida curriculum states that "slaves developed skills, which in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit."





Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), a GOP presidential candidate whose personal story is about how his family went from "cotton to Congress," told an audience that slavery had "no silver lining" while discussing the brutality of the institution in more detail. Scott then stated that he hoped a presidential candidate "could appreciate that," taking a light jab at his GOP primary rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.





Former Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX), another GOP presidential candidate, was even more forceful in his rebuke when he stated, "slavery was not a jobs program" and that "anyone implying that there was an upside to slavery is insane."





MAGA favorite Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) gave perhaps the softest rebuke of all, essentially asking for an adjustment to the curriculum. And yet, DeSantis still attacked him viciously by accusing him of standing with Vice President Kamala Harris over the state of Florida. DeSantis referred to the other dissenters as "D.C. Republicans" who "accept false narratives." The governor has stood by the curriculum, despite the fact that many people have pointed out it makes the despicable institution of slavery seem like an unpaid college internship.



