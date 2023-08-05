IT'S WHAT THEY DO:

I am not now, nor have I ever been, a dog person. One of my earliest memories of a dog is from when I was around 5 years old and a neighbor's golden retriever knocked me face-first into the concrete.





As an adult, I harbored both a mild fear of dogs and a major irritation at their seemingly entitled owners who would bring them into places they don't belong, let them invade my personal space and then say, "She's friendly!"



