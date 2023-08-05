August 5, 2023
IT'S WHAT THEY DO:
The Life I Never Intended to Love: Dog Owner (Katherine Bindley, July 28, 2023, WSJ)
I am not now, nor have I ever been, a dog person. One of my earliest memories of a dog is from when I was around 5 years old and a neighbor's golden retriever knocked me face-first into the concrete.As an adult, I harbored both a mild fear of dogs and a major irritation at their seemingly entitled owners who would bring them into places they don't belong, let them invade my personal space and then say, "She's friendly!"This made it all the more curious that I should become, during the pandemic, the sole caretaker of a German shorthaired pointer named Bo. He has proved to be an inexhaustible and exhausting daredevil, prone to illness and injury, a chronic whiner who relentlessly demands my attention and takes up most of my time and energy--challenges I hadn't considered or in some cases even knew existed. He cost me a fortune in medical bills and made me spend days disinfecting my apartment. Weirdly, he also turned out to be the surprising way I filled a hole in my life that I never knew existed.
The Wife and kids had never seen me cry, would try to sneak peaks at the end of Field of Dreams to see if that got me going. Then our dog got run over and they begged me never to cry in front of them again.
