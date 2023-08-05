August 5, 2023
IT SHOULD BE PUSHING THE OPPOSITE:
Scoop: Biden pushes to end remote work era for feds (Alex Thompson, 8/05/23, Axios)
President Biden is calling for his Cabinet to "aggressively execute" plans for federal employees to work more in their offices this fall after years of working remotely, according to an email sent Friday to every Cabinet member and obtained by Axios.
Making work more costly for the employees and less productive for the employer is foolish,
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 5, 2023 12:00 AM