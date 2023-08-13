NOT JUST JUDGES?:

"The Postal Service's vehicle initiative, and I personally, have benefited from the collaborative spirit of John Podesta, Senior Advisor to the President and leader of the Office of Energy Innovation, as well as leaders within the Council on Environmental Quality and the Climate Policy Office," he said in the statement.





Privately, DeJoy has come to embrace the idea that he's now a climate pioneer.





"What I hear him saying is the Postal Service is going to be the greenest delivery company in the nation, and that not using us to deliver packages is going to be like not recycling," the person close to DeJoy said. "He jokingly says that between electric vehicles and reducing our transportation network and our own carbon footprint, he's going to get the Nobel Prize for green."





The electric vehicle issue was not the first time that DeJoy worked with the Biden White House. He partnered with the administration on the initiative to distribute Covid-19 tests through the mail and lobbied Republican lawmakers to support postal reform legislation championed by Democrats.





"He understands his role as non-partisan right now," the person close to DeJoy said.





DeJoy's critics find it hard to believe that he has assumed an apolitical nature. At the time of his selection, not long before the 2020 election, he was lambasted as a Trump mega-donor -- a crony who not only was eager to boost private industry at the expense of the USPS. He also was accused of trying to sabotage the nation's mail delivery in an attempt to thwart the election.