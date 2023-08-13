THE rIGHT IS THE lEFT:

[A]hmari argues that capital--in league with judges, politicians, free-market scholars, and think-tanks--has successfully put working Americans at the mercy of big business. Job insecurity reigns, Ahmari states, and justice is routinely denied to employees, consumers, and anyone who lacks "control over most of society's productive and financial assets." This tyranny "is the structural cause behind much of our daily anxiety."





This is not a new critique, let alone a radical one. To varying degrees, it's been core to criticisms made of American capitalism by progressives, New Dealers, Marxists, and Great Society types for decades. Figures ranging from John Kenneth Galbraith to Robert Reich have long insisted that American capitalism must be restructured to correct major imbalances that, they hold, unjustly favor capital at everyone else's expense. A common theme pervading these writings is the need for large, strong unions to defend workers alongside the federal government promoting worker interests.