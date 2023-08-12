August 12, 2023
SOMEONE TO FILL THE REAGAN/BUSH-SHAPED HOLE IN THE PARTY:
The Totally Not Boring Story of the Most Normal Republican Presidential Candidate (BEN BIRNBAUM, 08/11/2023, Politico)
In another era, Asa Hutchinson -- whose resume includes stints as a Congressman and U.S. attorney, leading roles at the DEA and Homeland Security, and two terms as a popular red-state governor -- would have been a shoo-in for the first debate of a Republican primary, if not an instant contender for the nomination. You might call him the apotheosis of what comedian Bill Maher has dubbed "Republican Classic": Pro-life, pro-gun, pro-free trade; anti-debt, anti-Putin, anti-coup. But Hutchinson has struggled amid the shifting sands of his party. While policy-wise, he remains mostly in lockstep -- as governor, he signed one of the country's strictest abortion bans -- he lacks the fire-breathing, troll-the-libs ethos that animates much of the modern GOP, and has displayed an occasional bipartisan streak (while leading the National Governors Association, he backed President Biden's infrastructure bill).
