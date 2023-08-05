August 5, 2023
LEADING AN INSURRECTION SEEMS SO OUT OF CHARACTER...:
'Deadly risks': Trump's latest Truth Social threat raises red flags for legal experts (David McAfee, 8/05/23, Raw Story)
Donald Trump on Friday said he was "coming after" those who have gone after him, prompting legal experts to suggest he might be breaking the rules set forth in the Washington, D.C., criminal case in which he's charged with attempting to overturn the 2020 election.Trump's threat was simple: "IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I'M COMING AFTER YOU!"
