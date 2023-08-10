COME BACK, ADMIRAL POINDEXTER, ALL IS FORGIVEN:

U.S. spy agencies will share more intelligence with U.S. companies, nongovernmental organizations and academia under a new strategy released this week that acknowledges concerns over new threats, such as another pandemic and increasing cyberattacks.





The National Intelligence Strategy, which sets broad goals for the sprawling U.S. intelligence community, says that spy agencies must reach beyond the traditional walls of secrecy and partner with outside groups to detect and deter supply-chain disruptions, infectious diseases and other growing transnational threats.





The intelligence community "must rethink its approach to exchanging information and insights," the strategy says.