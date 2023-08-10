HECK, THAT'S THE maga PEER GROUP:

[P]olice records obtained by The Intercept under the Virginia Freedom of Information Act reveal that on October 1, 2018, Grusch was committed to a mental health facility based in part on a report that he "made a suicidal statement" after Grusch's wife told him he was an alcoholic and suggested that he get help.





"Husband asked [complainant] to kill him," a police incident report produced by the Loudoun County sheriff states. "He is very angry guns are locked up.