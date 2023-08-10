THE ANSWER:

The Biden administration recently approved what will become the nation's largest offshore wind farm to date, with the capacity to power hundreds of thousands of homes.





In July, the Interior Department's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) announced its approval to move forward with the construction of Ocean Wind 1, which will be located 13 nautical miles southeast of Atlantic City, New Jersey. The project will include 98 wind turbines and three offshore substations to help get the wind-generated electricity to shore.





This marks the Biden administration's third approval of a commercial-scale offshore wind energy project. The Vineyard Wind project, off the coast of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, was approved in May 2021, and the South Fork Wind Project, off the coast of New York and Rhode Island, was approved in November 2021, Quartz reports.